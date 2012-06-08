‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 2, Episode 3: ‘New Money’ (Veterans edition)

We’re into week 2 of our summer trip back through David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood.” As always with this project, we’re going to have two parallel discussions going at once: identical reviews, but one where the comments section is just for people who are new to the series and don’t want to be spoiled on anything past the events of the episode being discussed, and one for people who know “Deadwood” backwards and forwards, and want to be able to discuss it all at once. This is the veteran-friendly version; click here for the newbie-safe one.
A review of episode 3, “New Money,” coming up just as soon as we make the trout pay for his slothful ways…
“Who is the man?” -Joanie
“A trick. A specialist – who asks to be called Mr. W.” -Maddie
We begin “New Money” in Al Swearengen’s office – specifically, on the floor of that office, where Al lies shivering, in agony, unable to move due to the pain of his kidney stone, and too proud to call for help whenever anyone stands outside the locked door. It’s a position Al will stay in for nearly half the episode – until a panicked Jewel convinces an anguished Dan to kick the door in – and what little we see and hear of him in the second half involves him screaming in agony as Doc Cochran tries to relieve the problem.
To sideline what’s become the show’s central character – and I would argue, even more than Seth Bullock at this point, the closest this morally ambiguous world has to a hero – for an entire hour this early in the season is a pretty bold move. Some of the kidney stone storyline was no doubt fueled by David Milch’s own misadventures in the world of medicine. Milch has battled through various health problems over the years (including a heart attack during his “NYPD Blue” days) and projected some of his nightmarish experiences onto Sipowicz and/or Swearengen. (Though I don’t believe Milch ever suffered from this specific ailment.)
But Al’s pain also serves important story and thematic functions. While Al is busy writhing and moaning in his office, there’s a power vacuum in the camp – a vacuum that is quickly filled by the mysterious Francis Wolcott, and, by extension, his famous employer, George Hearst.
In the late 1870s setting of “Deadwood,” Hearst’s name would be well-known and formidable enough to stop everyone in their tracks upon hearing it – especially everyone in a mining camp like this one. He was very real, and very powerful, and his interest in the camp suggests just how close it is to becoming legitimate. An outlaw community just starting out attracts the likes of an Ellsworth or Al Swearengen; a place on the verge of being absorbed into the United States and making the landholders very wealthy attracts the likes of a George Hearst.
Wolcott is a historical invention, and also an excuse for Milch to rehire actor Garret Dillahunt, who so memorably played Jack McCall in season 1. Some TV producers are of the belief that once you use an actor in one role on your show, he or she can never play another without violating the sense of reality. Other producers – including Milch, Dick Wolf and Louis C.K. – seem fine with recycling an actor if they’re good enough. “NYPD Blue” would consistently return old guest stars in different roles, and on “Hill Street Blues,” Milch brought Dennis Franz back to play Norman Buntz (essentially the new central character of the final two seasons) after Franz had played the villainous Sal Benedetto in one of the series’ most famous early arcs. Dillahunt’s far more of a chameleon than Franz – though there’s an obvious resemblance between McCall and Wolcott, or between either man and Burt Chance on “Raising Hope,” he carries himself differently above and beyond any changes in hair, makeup and wardrobe – and the performance as Wolcott is so good that I was quickly able to put the droopy-eyed Jack out of my mind.
Though Al’s too busy with his gleet to notice or care about the new man’s arrival, many other key players quickly get caught up in Wolcott’s orbit, each trying to get the best of him and each being proved to be his inferior. E.B. sees “a fish to rival the fabled Leviathan,” but instead it’s E.B. who winds up on the hook when he realizes he has just scammed the great and powerful George Hearst out of 10 grand, and that he has to put himself in Wolcott’s thrall to avoid the powerful man’s wrath. Maddie came to Deadwood specifically to resume her business relationship with Wolcott, but she’s terrified of the man. Joanie decides the best way to assess the threat Wolcott poses is to seduce him, but he’s not attracted to her – and can tell she has a gun hidden in her corset. Cy Tolliver is the only Deadwood citizen who doesn’t feel like a fool by the time he’s done interacting with Wolcott, but even he does a poor job of reading the man, and it’s not a partnership he can entirely enjoy because it involves much interaction with half-wit employees like Con and Leon.
Milch plots can be opaque at times, but both of Wolcott’s agendas seem quite clear this juncture: to create a panic so he can scoop up gold claims at a bargain price for his employer, and to enjoy the services of the mysterious Carrie – likely in a violent fashion, based on Maddie’s quip about how the girl’s “end” of the deal might include a wooden box.
In any other circumstance, Al would be right on top of one or both of these things. But he’s not physically up to anything but howling in pain – listen to Ian McShane’s anguished delivery of “MOTHER OF GOD!!!!” and remind yourself that he never won an Emmy for this role and was only nominated once in three seasons – and his staff all revere him too much to do anything but watch and grimace as he suffers.
It’s funny to think of how much our perception of Al has changed from the start of the series to this point. He hasn’t gone all cuddly on us – he was on the verge of cutting Bullock’s throat in the season premiere, after all – but he’s become a much more complicated, often sympathetic figure. And you can see in the reactions of Dan, Johnny, Jewel and Trixie that for all the verbal and physical abuse he doles out, for them this is like watching daddy laid horribly, perhaps fatally, low.
We saw in the premiere that Seth had been too distracted by his affair with Alma to properly do his duties as both sheriff and camp representative for Yankton. The threat posed by the new county commissioners is still out there, and now Francis Wolcott has slipped into town while the community’s other major leader is in too much pain to do anything about it.
Some other thoughts:
* Again, I imagine Dillahunt’s recasting is a distraction for some, but I enjoyed the symmetry of Farnum selling Wild Bill’s letter to a man resembling the one who killed him, and in an episode where Charlie and Jane also talk quite a bit about Bill as she sleeps under his old coat. Also, for those who pay more attention to the physical geography of the Grand Central, is Wolcott staying in Wild Bill’s old room, or just one with the same layout?
* Seth and Alma respond to the end of their affair in different ways. Seth recognizes how much he’s been shirking his duties at work and home, and makes an effort to catch up on sheriff paperwork with Charlie (I love that they’re admittedly terrible at the day-to-day of being cops), and to engage Sol in the idea of doing something about Yankton. Alma, on the other hand, is feeling bitter and spiteful about the whole thing. After musing about taking out her anger on E.B. by buying the Grand Central and putting him in the street, her wrath ultimately falls on Miss Isringhausen – who makes a handy scapegoat, considering that it was their conversation last week that convinced Alma to close the curtain on Mr. Bullock – who loses her job as Sophia’s caretaker.
* Amusing Exchange #1: Trixie: “Where’s fucking Dolly?” Dan: “Fucking.”
* Amusing Exchange #2: Wolcott uses the phrase “shit out of luck,” prompting E.B. to ask, “Did they speak that way then?” Milch in general doesn’t bother with meta humor, but that line had to be in response to all the queries about the profanity he got at the start of the first season.
* The Con-for-Eddie switch and Joanie’s departure has the effect of making Cy’s operation seem more comical. Cy himself is still dangerous (witness his anger at the idea that Lyla prayed for him), but he’s staffed with buffoons, whom he has to work nearly as hard to engage as messengers as E.B. does with the half-witted Richardson.
* Loved the brief Jane/Trixie reunion, as two of Sophia’s former caretakers kept talking past each other because they’re too wrapped up in their own problems, which is the kind of scene Milch enjoys writing.
Finally, thanks again to Jim Beaver, who made his expected terrific contribution to the veteran comments for “A Lie Agreed Upon.” He’s still selling personalized autographed copies of his memoir, “Life’s That Way,” at his website. And as a bonus, last week’s review also featured an unexpected visit from Mr. Wu himself, Keone Young. At this rate, I’m assuming we’re going to have W. Earl Brown, Brad Dourif and Kim Dickens commenting here by the end of the season.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
What did everybody else think?
Thanks for the review Alan.
By the way, to all readers, Jim Beaver and Keone Young added their comments on Alan’s review of the 1st & 2nd episode of Deadwood season 2.
Alan, great review. Do you mean Dan and Johnny where you wrote, “and the way that Al and Johnny are again like little boys who can’t stand to see daddy laid low”?
That was a leftover paragraph from my outline that somehow survived to being published. It’s gone now.
Its a testament to the genius acting skills of Garret Dillahunt (and the costume and makeup crew) that it took me about two viewings of Deadwood before I realized that Jack McCall and Mr. W. were the same actor. He was a brilliant choice.
Alan, I think your observation about Cy’s operation becoming more comical is spot-on and one reason why I didn’t really like most of the Cy related storyline in S2.
S1 Cy was a true menace, and I believed him capable of literally anything. S2 Cy, while still personally capable of evil, just seemed neutered somehow. Looking back now, I think it was the farcical nature of the Belle Union’s henchmen that did that. I simply could not buy that Cy would tolerate the utter stupidity of Con, and it really weakened the character for me.
Yeah, Cy was introduced as a real foe for Al, wasn’t he? As the show went on, he just got smaller, weaker, more pathetic. A petty, venal, even ridiculous bully of a man who was much less intelligent than he imagined himself to be. I don’t know that I’d say Cy was weak as a character, but he was one of the very few I found really loathsome and difficult to empathize with. I’ve always imagined Milch had some kind of redemption arc in mind for Cy in Season 4.
I don’t know why Cy Tolliver exists in this town or on this show. Plus Boothe’s over the top acting gives me no reason to want to see this character waste screen time.
Cy Tolliver is there because at some point Milch had offered Powers Boothe the role of Swearengen, but then had to rescind the offer when Boothe suffered untimely illness. He created Tolliver has a consolation price for Boothe.
I think Cy did serve a valuable role in the first season because back then HE was the new money, coming to Deadwood only after others had already laid the foundations of the town, and taking advantage of them without any concern for the community of the camp. The contrast between his and Swearengen’s handling of the plague is for me one of the highlights of the first season.
The problem is that in the second season Wolcott essentially supplants him in this role (Wolcott himself of course being supplanted by Hearst in the season finale – but at least Wolcott had the good grace to kill himself as to not take up further running time!), and Milch never found anything new and interesting for Cy to do. At that point Cy really should have faded into the background the way some characters on “The Wire” did once their story was complete, but I guess that went against Milch’s generosity towards actors.
The recurrent religious moments – his reaction to Lyla telling him she prays for him, Cy antagonizing Con-man turned priest Andy Cramed until Cramed stabs him, and Cy “finding God” after that – do make me wonder if Milch thought he could use Tolliver to tell the story of his own religios experiences, but like so many plot threads on the show, it never really came together.
Seems to me there’s a difference between disliking a character & what there is to say about him, & that character having no value on the show. I never cared for him or Joanie, but I do think, if only for contrast, that it’s good to have unfathomable characters. (Where that very dimension fell a bit short for me came with the theatre troupe in S3. Is there a difference between unfathomable & out of left field?) I’ll agree I’m not sure what to think of Cy’s failure – as a businessman anyway, given how he entered camp – but it is remarkable to stake a character entirely on that.
Another example of meta humor between E.B. and Wolcott is right after they meet for the first time.
E.B.:”Shewd hedging, which makes me think this isn’t your first foray”.
Wolcott: “If it was, I don’t suppose I would admit it to you”.
Good spot!
I’ve always loved the way Dillahunt delivers his lines as Wolcott. Particularly, “I don’t want to meet them” and “Take your hand off my forearm. Do not touch me again.”
Dongately – yes,exactly that!
This may sound surprising, but until I read that comment in last week’s thread it never even crossed my mind that anyone might find Dillahunt’s return in Season 2 distracting or irritating My experience was so completely opposite. I was happy to have such a good actor return and I was blown away by the change he had made from McCall to Wolcott. In sum, my experience was one of total delight.
Agreed. Having Dillahunt return to the show was like getting an extra gift under the Christmas tree that season. Actors return to series like Law and Order many times, so why not to series television? The two characters are so radically different that I never considered it anything but a great choice.
I recently watched this episode with two friends (their first time seeing it) and they had a really hard time not seeing Jack McCall. I never had a problem seeing past McCall, probably because, as you say, Wolcott looks and acts so differently. When I see McCall in my mind, he looks about a foot shorter than Wolcott, even though I know that’s impossible.
This episode has two of my favorite quotes: Trixie’s “Fuck every fucking one of you. I wish I was a fucking tree!” and E.B.’s hypothetical letter. “Al, if you’re not dead and already mouldering, I send news to revive you.”
I have a lot of memories of this episode. I remember very clearly the vocal strain of trying to be heard over the ungodly noise of the five-stamp mill in the scene where Ellsworth shows Alma the mine. That mill was the biggest prop I’ve ever seen. It was functional and every bit as loud as the soundtrack would suggest. We shot that scene at the mine set out in a little valley near Frasier Park, about 50 miles or so north of Los Angeles. I don’t recall how much that stamp mill cost, but I do recall the conversations among the producers about needing to use it in future episodes to amortize the enormous expense. It was pretty impressive.
Two of my sisters came to the DEADWOOD set for their first-ever visits to a TV set. It was summer, fry-your-brain hot on the soundstage (even though, after suffering through mind-boggling heat during the first season, we’d finally gotten the soundstage air-conditioned in time for season two). My sisters and I stood around in video village (where the director and DP sit during takes, watching the scene on the video monitor) for most of the afternoon, while Ian, Earl, Brad, and Sean played the bladder-stone scene. It was an eye-opener for my sisters, given that that 3-4 minute scene was shot over and over and over for several hours, with Ian screaming like a madman throughout, but coming out between takes and saying hi, meeting my guests and being utterly charming, before going back for another round of screaming in the oven-like set.
Most memorable of all for me on this episode, so memorable that I wrote about it in my book, was the scene where Alma and Ellsworth converse in the buckboard on the way into town returning from their trip to the mine. If Molly and I both look a little puffy-eyed in that scene, it’s because moments before, we were both sobbing. A year to the day before this scene, my two-year-old daughter Maddie had been diagnosed as autistic, only a few weeks before her mother was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Thanks to her mom’s efforts, my daughter was given intense intervention therapy, and thanks to a combination of circumstances including her young age at diagnosis and brilliant work by her therapists, she made her way back from dire straights. On the morning we shot this scene, exactly a year after the diagnosis and five months after my wife’s death, I received a call from my daughter’s pediatric psychiatrists saying that they were rescinding her autism diagnosis after what they called her “miraculous” recovery. I had learned of the original diagnosis while sitting in my dressing room on another show. I learned of its rescission sitting in my dressing room on DEADWOOD. I had no one to tell, no family nearby to share this with. I was called to the set for the buckboard scene, and while waiting for things to be ready, I spilled my news to Molly. She burst into tears, I burst into tears, and she held me and we both sobbed on a wagon in a muddy street filled with horseshit. And then they said they were ready and we shot the wagon scene. I’ll never forget that day, or Molly’s kindness. Kinda played havoc with our subtext, I guess, but there you have it.
One of my favorite David Milch stories is triggered by this episode. Some time after filming it, when TV critics had had a chance to see the season’s first few episodes, we did a panel discussion for a critics’ junket. One of the critics (was it you, Alan?) asked Milch if there were a symbolic meaning or textual connective intent in his using Garrett Dillahunt in two different roles in two different seasons. Were viewers supposed to take some subtle or subconscious meaning from that? David gave a perfect David reply. “No,” he said, “I just don’t like meeting new people.”
Meghan Glennon, who plays Lila, Cy’s new number one girl, is the daughter of the late and deeply mourned Jim Glennon, our principal cinematographer. Jim was one of the great human beings I’ve ever met, the most encouraging and friendly and helpful person I think I’ve ever known in the business. We lost him not long after the end of DEADWOOD. None of us who were gifted with the chance to work with him will ever forget his kindness and genius.
I’m not sure if it has deeper meaning or (more likely) is just a matter of there not being a wide variety of role types for women on the show, but at least three of the whores on the show were played by offspring of people involved in the show. Meghan Glennon, as mentioned, was our DP’s daughter. Parisse Boothe, another Bella Union girl, is Powers’s daughter, and Brad Dourif’s daughter Fiona is one of the Chez Ami girls. I’m rather thankful my daughter was only 3.
The man playing the father of the little boy who befriends the Bullock boy, the man driving their wagon, is Gary Leffew, world-champion rodeo rider, who was our go-to guy behind the scenes for anything horse- or livestock-related. He shows up here and there in bit roles on the show. He’s a wonderful man, a real joy to be around. Sits a good horse, too.
This episode has one of the increasingly long monologs for Billy Sanderson as E.B. Farnum. Billy’s a terrific actor, but he struggles for lines sometimes, and when David noticed this, coincidentally or not, Farnum started having longer and longer monologs. As I say, Billy’s wonderful and never better than in this role, but he’s very self-deprecating, very frustrated with any lapse or weakness he perceives in his own work, and very nervous about how long people will “put up” with his failings (as if anyone with his skill and longevity had anything to worry about!). It was fun for David, I think, to “challenge” Billy with these extended soliloquys. There’s nothing about them on film, of course, to suggest that Billy has the slightest trouble being brilliant with them. But still he worries. I loved working with him.
Things I love about this episode: the look on Powers’s face when he realizes Woolcott works for Hearst. The utter anguish in Earl Brown’s and Sean Bridger’s performances as Al suffers during the treatment. And, again, Kim Dickens’s skill, her languid teasing of the dangerous Mr. W.
By the way, the two most consistently funny people on the DEADWOOD set, and two of the funniest people I know, are Tim Olyphant and Peter Jason (Con Stapleton). Those two should have a talk show. No guests, just them.
Jim Beaver
Straits. Dire STRAITS. Sheesh.
I don’t think that would’ve been me asking the question, Jim, as I was familiar with David’s fondness for reusing the same actors by that point. But I do remember that press day. It was in the ungodly heat you wrote about, and Paula Malcomson was very blunt in talking about the cold “snatch packs” that she and Molly Parker and the other women used to survive inside their many-layered garments.
(I also remember that driving out of the ranch that afternoon, I managed to somehow puncture all the tires on my rental car and spent a couple of hours sitting at the side of the road in a brutal heat, hoping the tow truck would come before my phone battery ran out. Good times.)
This is awesome. I look forward to Fridays in summer both for Alan’s Deadwood reviews and your great behind-the-scenes insight. Ordering your book today!
Mr. Beaver, your words just jump off the page for me. I love Alan’s “summer rewind” series and these personal memories from the set are just wonderful. It’s no wonder you wrote a book; you express your thoughts eloquently and vividly.
The anecdote about your daughter got me a little choked up. I work for a large nonprofit organization in New England that specializes in providing services for autistic individuals, so I felt a personal connection to your daughter’s success story.
Jim, Ellsworth was one of my favorite characters on the show. I don’t know how similar Jim Beaver and Whitney Ellsworth really are, but I love the sense of warmth and humanity I see from you and from your character. Thank you so much for these insights!!
Unfortunately the Wolcott character was a distraction for me the whole time. When he first arrived, I was thinking….ok…he’s come back to try and get revenge or something. But then I realized this was supposed to be a new character and the character was so over the top and feared…but I never saw a reason for it (until he started slitting throats, ovbiously.)
In a show full of rich, deep characters, Wolcott seemed a little too unbelievable.
For me, Wolcott was so different from McCall, I never had any trouble telling them apart (even though I was totally aware that they were played by the same actor). As Wolcott, Garrett Dillahunt just radiated menace and intelligence. I never had any trouble buying the character.
Whereas I think of him as one of the five best characters the show ever featured. I mean, that “Past surprise” monologue is just unbelievable
–I can’t believe how many of you agree with Alan that Dillahunt was instantly recognizable as McCall when he climbed down off that coach as Wolcott. I’ve discussed this show with countless people, in real life and on innumerable internet message boards, and before tonight, I never heard anything except, “I had NO IDEA this was the guy who played McCall!”
–As for Tolliver’s henchmen lacking in the menacing department, you must keep in mind that in a camp like this, one draws one’s menials from a small and frackish pool. :)
–For those who haven’t seen the DVD extras, Milch does a commentary track for this episode. The thing I most vividly recall was his story about that odd looking kid who was chatting up young William before moving to Oregon to grow apples with his father. He was, in fact, the dying child of a friend of Milch, whose dying wish was to be an actor. Milch wrote the scene for the kid, who died before it aired. How sweet is David Milch?
–Finally, I must add to the praise of Jim Beaver, in the hopes that such encouraging words keeps him here a good long time. And if those other actors mentioned by Alan are reading this, and thinking about jumping in, I offer to heap praise upon them as well!
“Milch wrote the scene for the kid, who died before it aired. How sweet is David Milch?”
Wow, that is amazing act of kindness by Milch and very disturbing. Each time I’ve seen that scene I’m struck by how the kid keeps looking over his shoulder, back at William, and thinking he would likely die on the trail long before they reach Oregon. It’s just a haunting moment for me, I can’t explain it, and this anecdote makes that reaction incredibly unsettling.
I completely agree with you about Dillahunt. It was a few episodes before I even realized the guy playing Wolcott also played Mcall. It’s a real credit to Garrett that he so effortlessly inhabited to completey different personas.
I, too, had no idea initially that it was the same actor. If Dillahunt was as popular today as he was then, I would have known. The man’s a chameleon.
On the other hand, I can’t believe you didn’t immediately notice it was the same actor. We had to pause in his first scene as Mr. W and have a long discussion trying to suss everything out.
On a related note, is there a more versatile “small” actor? From a cyborg on Terminator: the Sarah Connor Chronicles, to his two Deadwood roles, to playing the dad on Raising Hope. Amazing.
The other possible difference would be how you watched it. For the original airings, GD as Jack McCall leaves halfway through Season 1 but doesn’t appear until over a year later as Walcott. I bet it would be easier to notice if a person was watching the DVDs at a much quicker pace.
Going back is sometimes hard. All the good friends that I made and the good times we had. I remember distinctly the first day we came back and had our reunion. Of course for us actors, like myself, who had a sub plot to the main story was concerned that I did not have enough to do. And when I realized that I was only in a quick scene without any dialogue I got depressed.
I since have learned to trust David Milch for he does nothing without great thought. But being an actor youre always thinking this will be my last good job and Ill never work again.
But looking back I think how petty I was. That little boy with the red hair in the scene with Bullocks son did not have long to live after that scene. As Milch describes in his narration he wrote that scene for a dying boy who had a desire to act. His name was Damon Daniel Weber and his father Doron Weber wrote a special book about his short life called. Its called Immortal Bird.
Also the to have lost such a wonderful man like Jim Glennon who was our Director of Photography was devastating.
I was real fortunate to meet Jim Beavers daughter, Maddie, on the set. A beautiful sweet little girl.
Thinking about all that makes my concerns about my future at that time so petty an infitesimal.
I was real lucky to work on that show. Not because it was so courageous and ground breaking. But because it raised my humanity and taught me to love life.
Thanks, Sir. For your continue visit to our little community, having you and Mr Beaver pass by with your anecdotes makes us incredibly lucky tv viewers. btw, your cameo in MIB3 was a great gift to us, Deadwood fans.
Nice job, KY.
Alan, just a quick note that I would love to see you do a Battlestar Galactica rewind one day. That’s so worth going over again. (The Ronald Moore one, of course.)
He covered at least some of it on his old blog
Not to nitpick, but it’s a bladder stone, not a kidney stone, and probably related to Al’s STD friendly lifestyle.
“Seth recognizes how much he’s been shirking his duties at work and home, and makes an effort to catch up on sheriff paperwork with Charlie (I love that they’re admittedly terrible at the day-to-day of being cops),…”
Are they really bad cops, or is it just that a court order from some far away place really means diddly and squat to their day-to-day? I made the comment last week that Deadwood keeps reminding me of The Wire and this scene was one of those. It’s the upper-level bureaucracy making pointless orders to subordinates in the field, completely ignorant of what the subordinates’ needs or responsibilities are.
I don’t think Seth is bad at his job so much as he has been inadequately appraised of what complete strangers want him to be doing. And for the most part, what they want they him to do has no bearing on his reality.
I’d disagree that a gleetless Al would be “right on top” of Wolcott’s murderous intentions to a whore of another’s employ if for no other reason than that such nefarious inclination is known to none but Joanie and Maddie at this point, and neither would like even HINT at such essential breasted ace to a soul in camp, let alone to any as might repeat it to Al, who is both their competition and the whoremaster in camp to whom neither is beholding nor even more than peripherally engaged in civil niceties.
Likewise, I’d argue against any characterization of Cy’s operation as “comical,” nor characterize his minions as more buffoonish than, say, Johnny or EB. Rather, I’d be far more inclined to consider Cy’s operation mitigated by his own predatory nature … more vulnerable to the inadequacies of his minions by virtue of how ferociously he emasculates those minions at every turn, dis-empowering them from their own, at best, mediocrity to the point of actively encouraging the downward spiral of performance to which they inevitably succumb. Whereas Al, similarly saddled with buffoons drawn from a brackish pool, consistently empowers said buffoons to achieving beyond their limited capacities to the betterment of his own operation for it.
I couldn’t agree more, however, with both your comments about the satisfying symmetry of the final dispensation of the Wild Bill letter and the Milchian genius of the brilliantly scripted and executed exchange between Trixie and Jane, particularly as it relates to the swapping of roles, drunk and sober, as leads to Jane extending herself to another for the purpose of making emotional contact .. that emotional contact as so often proves catalyst to Jane’s fall back to the bottle for her inability to deal with such vulnerabilities as it inspires within her.
I love this! Composing my thoughts to reply, I was originally going to argue that Johnny isn’t nearly as buffoonish as Con or Leon–Johnny stood his ground and shot at the charging (and armed) Starr and Utter, and Johnny single-handedly broke up the Wu vs Lee fight in the alley.
But then again, I argue with myself, Cy never spoke of Con or Leon with, “I’ve just fled my own office, in fucking HORROR, of his fucking dim-wittedness!”
I like your post, though, so I won’t quibble with it. :)
S2 Con is an S1 Johnny. They’ve met in the middle, Johnny evolving up the ladder from the buffoon who holds a triangle at his crotch to signify “Trixie” and Con devolving down the ladder from the relative voice of reason as bore witness to McCall’s venomous spew-from-a-remove on the subject of Hickock in The Number 10’s pre-murder poker games. Prior to taking Persimmon Phil’s place under Al’s wing, Johnny was the very definition of buffoon lacking prospects beyond his own nose. Whereas prior to accepting the badge off Cy for sole purpose of acting a camp-sanctioned cunt on all matters Celestials, Con was the benchmark by which both McCall and The Captain were shown soulless, self-serving asshat and someone who might have, under different circumstances, become an ally to the camp’s future in the vein of Tom Nuttall.
As they are mentored, so do they follow.
Although, now that I think about it, I probably could have said as much in fifteen words or less. ;)
@NOTMYDAYJOB: So what you’re saying is that Cy is a bully who’s so insecure he cuts off his own hands to look tough? You don’t have to laugh yourself, but surely you can see how others might find that funny. Weirdly enough, Cy does have perfectly competent gun men as shown in season one when they apprehend the two young thieves, or later this season when they take out Mose Manuel. In that respect at least, he seemed to be able to acquire more valuable minions than Al. In general though, I agree with your description of Cy’s operation.
I’d take issue with your description of Al “consistently” empowering his minions. He certainly does that with Silas Adams, but at the same he also consistently abuses, say, Farnum. And I don’t recall him doing much to empower Johnny either.
Also, when did Jane supposedly stop drinking? Are you referring to the line about Trixie tempting her? I think that’s more about warning her that once Jane has the bottle, she’ll empty it to the last drop.
@Norgard
Cy is neither insecure nor someone who “cuts off his own hands to look tough.” Rather he is simply, by his very nature, evil in a way that Al is not. The pain and humiliation of others — particularly the weak – at his hands gives Cy pleasure, makes him powerful in his own mind. Al, on the other hand, while perfectly capable and often willing to dole out both pain and humiliation to others, and while the weak are not immune from those acts at his behest or person infliction, those acts are not performed for the pleasure of them, nor do they give him pleasure, nor do they make him powerful in his own mind. Rather, Al’s acts of villainy are invariably expeditious of his profit agenda, and his acts of mercy — something Cy indulges not at all unless it serves Cy, and even rarely then — are often contrary to his better interests, yet undertaken nonetheless.
When measured by a stick of actions alone, an arguable case can be made (intentionally so, on Milch’s part IMO) that Cy and Al are cut from the same cloth. Certainly Al’s casual consideration in S1 of a child’s murder for purpose of covering his culpability for the profit-motivated slaughter of that child’s entire family is difficult to justify as anything BUT evil of the most pernicious sort. When the measure of such acts is expanded to consider the greater context in which those actions are taken, however, and the motivations behind said actions are equally measured, few would like consider murder of an innocent to protect one’s self from great penalty to be on a par with murder of an innocent purely for the joy of murdering an innocent.
To such compare, I’d call Al a bad, bad man who lacks neither conscience nor heart and who rather often acts in the service of both — more often in S2 than in S1 — when it doesn’t actively damage his bottom line profit, and even occasionally when it does. Cy, on the other hand, is quite simply an evil man. Period.
And that is the whole point of Cy in Milch’s morality play as painted in shades of grey: that Al may be a murderous thief and the most dangerous cocksucker ever born, but when held up in compare to true evil, those who enjoy perspective on the whole of Al’s actions can see a very clear difference between what he is and what an evil man would be. And that point of compare is likewise why Cy does not change from S1 through S3. Because Cy can dress himself up in whatever civilized costume as might best suit his current agenda, but under the thin skin of his slick façade, Cy is and always will be purely evil. And as pure evil, he represents a benchmark of corrupt morality to which Al, in his worst and most murderous moments, cannot or will not match.
As that relates to the use of humor in both Cy and Al’s operations, my point is merely this: that Cy’s minions are no more buffoons than Al’s. Both operations experience extreme comedic moments rooted in the pure dumbassery of their underlings. Therefore, to mitigate Cy’s operation to “comedic” in a way that implies it has taken on a farcical quality for the intended purpose of serving primarily as comedic relief without likewise judging Al’s operations is to lack an evenhandedness in your assessment.
On the issue of empowerment, Al has hugely empowered both EB and Johnny, taking them under his operational wing into his confidence on many occasions as to why he is doing what he is doing in an effort to mentor them into more effective thinking along such lines themselves. He is the one who involved EB in the camp’s conservatorship (an invitation to power he didn’t extend to the far more qualified Charlie Utter) and approved EB mayor, giving EB both civic authority for his own projects and ongoing opportunities to involve himself in profitable ventures of Al’s design, often with assessments of rights and wrongs after the fact that are specifically designed to teach EB how to proceed more successfully in their next venture. Are those soft-spoken teaching sessions and general hugfests of unconditional support? Fuck no. But they are most certainly empowerment in the world in which Al and EB live. Likewise, he’s raised Johnny up in the operation far beyond what Johnny’s incumbent intelligence might indicate he deserves, working to mold Johnny into something more productive than the numbnuts from whom he fled early on in utter horror of the man’s fucking dimwittedness. He tolerates Johnny’s often boneheaded mistakes without murdering him and generally treats a man to whom he has no apparent emotional attachment like a favored son who often frustrates to the point of inviting a bullet to the brain but who, instead, gets every opportunity to grow and succeed as if he is worth the investment being made to some future hope of becoming the man Al and Dan are trying to make him.
To Jane’s sobriety, I never said she stopped drinking, merely that in this scene she is enjoying a brief stint of sobriety in that scene as established by 1) her hungover state under Bill’s coat in Charlie’s overflow cell, 2) Charlie’s comment to Seth that Jane is “sleeping one off at his place” and 3) Jane’s significantly more stable and less belligerent state during the Jane-Trixie exchange … and implication of at least temporary sobriety that is supported both by the rare lack of bottle in Jane’s hand and her wry admission that she might have missed Al’s better points, being drunk as she so often is, that line implying that, by contrast, she now is not.
“The pain and humiliation of others — particularly the weak – at his hands gives Cy pleasure, makes him powerful in his own mind. [For] Al, on the other hand […] those acts are not performed for the pleasure of them, nor do they give him pleasure, nor do they make him powerful in his own mind. Rather, Al’s acts of villainy are invariably expeditious of his profit agenda…”
If you’re saying that Cy is a pathological sadist who derives pleasure from hurting others as a matter of principle, I can see where you’re coming from. But as for Al… that’s bullshit, pure and simple. After Wild Bill humiliates him over the Garret gold claim, Al turns to degrading Trixie. After Trixie effectively leaves, he visits this humiliation on various other prostitutes during the Blowjob Monologues. In “The Trial of Jack McCall” we learn from Farnum that Al “likes to berate the gimp mornings.” There are plenty of scenes of Al abusing other people to make himself more powerful, with no profit agenda in sight.
“Therefore, to mitigate Cy’s operation to “comedic” in a way that implies it has taken on a farcical quality for the intended purpose of serving primarily as comedic relief without likewise judging Al’s operations is to lack an evenhandedness in your assessment.”
You’re missing the point because you’re looking at the situation from the wrong angle. Writerly intent does not come into this. Yes, both operations suffer from buffoonish sidekicks. But where Cy also constantly fails through his own fault, Al occasionally gets away with a clean win. Moreover, Al is not a mustache-twirling Saturday morning serial villain. Cy is not just an over-the-top villain, he’s an INEFFECTIVE over-the-top villain. That’s what makes him laughable.
On the issue of education, I’m torn – on the one hand, Al does tend to explain himself further, even if I think that not counting Adams it’s only to prove his intellectual superiority. On the other hand, Al gets far more opportunity to explain himself by virtue of more screentime. And when it came to Alma’s gold claim, the one operation similar in scope and necessary secrecy to Cy’s work, he acts exactly the same, deceiving his underlings as to prevent any chance of a leak.
Hm. I’ll have to think about this.
“To Jane’s sobriety, I never said she stopped drinking…”
You said she “falls back into the bottle” , which implies she crawled out of it at some point before. Even for a hardcore alcoholic like Jane the fact that she stopped drinking for five minutes does not constitute a noteworthy event.
Jane falls back to the bottle after an extended period of very productive dry while tending the plague afflicted. Likewise, she was, if not outright sober, at least not well called “drunk” for extended chunks of time while standing charge for Sofia. She will also give it a good go over affection for Joanie. And for the purposes of this episode, being hungover, sleeping off a drunk, and holding the kind of lucid conversation she does with Trixie qualifies as sober enough to justify a term like “falls back to the bottle” to describe her surrender back to old ways from even a temporary sober as she’s rare shown indulging as the seasons wear on. And each time she does indulge as much, each time she’s shown attempting to rise up from the succor of her own personal demons, she falls back to the bottle for feeling herself vulnerable to impending emotional catastrophe as might decimate her were it to make contact in a state of sober rather than under the anesthesia of a good, blinding drunk.
The Cy and Al points are a longer conversation. I will have to engage it later when I have more time to do so.
As I said, Al is a bad, bad man. Few would argue the assessment of him as both an abuser and a perpetrator of violence against others. That said, my point still stands. His violence has purpose. It is most often an expediency to profit or a lashing out in response to frustration or rage (as is most non-sadistic based violence).
Your point of berating the gimp is invalidated in this very episode by Trixie’s far more reliable testimony concerning Al’s backstory with Jewel as well as her far more reliable assessment of Al’s motivation to such verbal scourge as the covering of good acts on Jewel’s behalf so as not to show himself a soft touch for a sob story. Likewise, Jewel, herself, consistently bears testimony to the truth of her relationship with Al by virtue of her fearless sass of him, her obvious concern and affection for him (also put to demonstration this episode) and her emotional independence under the weight of his words as would only exist in the behind-closed-doors reality Trixie describes over than the verbally berating one Al puts to public face.
Beyond that, I hardly think I’m “missing the point” as it relates to Cy’s supposed farcicality, but I suppose opinions vary. Feel free to keep yours as I will mine … mine being that Cy’s operation is no more laughable than Al’s, nor are his minions any more buffoons, and that the disparity as grows more obvious with the passage of time between Al’s relative successes and Cy’s relative failures — something I’d also point out is not near the disparity so many count, noting these examples, amongst many others, of Al’s consistent failures: 1) Al failed to cover his road agent collusion via the murder of a witness to the end of requiring him to murder a relatively effective employee in Persimmon Phil and replace him with the utterly dimwitted Johnny Burns to the re-investment of enormous time and effort in training him to even nominal competence as PP already clearly possessed, 2) Al failed to jar Seth to effective camp conservatorship with his “midthrust in other bidness” dig but rather subjected himself to both horrific personal injury and potential financial hardship/ruin by putting himself and his intended ally on opposing sides of a likely lethal thoroughfare smackdown, 3) Al failed in his efforts to manipulate those Yankton cocksuckers to his own political tally, and 4) Al failed on multiple levels in his gamesmanship with Hearst … as compared to Cy’s relative successes in setting up the Bella across the thoroughfare from The Gem despite Al’s best efforts to block the move and also his successful dealings with Hearst even those those dealings did not yield the profits for which he’d hoped — is directly attributable to Cy’s pernicious sadism, particularly that perpetrated against his own minions, as is most overtly put to illustration in “Suffer the Little Children” (a sadism clearly aimed, in specific, at women, evidenced by his quick kill of Miles contrasted to his gleeful torture of both Flora and Joanie) and as serves for the direct onus to the defection of his two most valued and competent employees: Joanie and Eddie.
So while not cutting off his own hands to look tough, certainly cutting off his own nose to spite his face … a self mutilation of his own operation as dooms it to such downward spiral as it suffers in inverse ratio to Al’s upward spiral as fueled by such choices as Al’s roundtable teaching/brainstorming sessions the ilk of which prompts EB to champion a stealthy, post-coitus murder of Bullock and Alma as solution to yet another of Al’s relative failures in first failing to bloodlessly fleece Brom with a wrongly deemed worthless gold claim and then failing to secure that newly revealed bonanza for himself off the addlement of dope couriered to the task by a loopy cunt who betrayed Al … betrayed him and yet still survived to tell the tale because Al may be a bad, bad man, but he is not a man the cut of Cy.
“Al failed in his efforts to manipulate those Yankton cocksuckers to his own political tally”
I guess this must be one of those weird cases where there are two separate TV shows sharing title and topic, but differing in other aspects, like the 1982 “The Thing” and its 2011 prequel. Because I could have sworn that the Deadwood I saw ended its second season with Al bluffing “those Yankton cocksuckers” into doing his bidding.
For me, it is the perfect-for-its-imperfections organic symmetry of Milch’s work that most satisfies: a unique genius put to fine demonstration in “New Money” in how he fashions his characters, mirrors: flawed reflections of their environments as serve Milch’s purpose to both civic and humanistic commentary in how imperfectly they cast back that which they aspire to replicate.
Milch has said (in somewhat different vernacular) that the bane of humanity is that men who flee the protective skirts of civilization under impetus of rebelling against perceived mitigation to a governmental assfucking are doomed to, in the very act of seeking to create a more utopian world by their own view’s judgement, recreate that from which they initially fled. It is humanity’s great circle jerk of a self-fulfilling prophecy that those, like Al and Tom Nuttall, who strike out into the wilderness to the sole purpose of embracing its wildness, enjoying its freedoms, will inevitably civilize away that very wildness they seek, put boundaries upon those very freedoms they require, not in the name of intention but rather in the name of establishing instinctive human imperatives such as safety, or profit, or a readily accessible pool of genetic compatibles with which to swap genes; and in doing so, hew from the wilderness the foundation of a community.
A community as will draw to it the very civilizing factions left behind. Factions that will—streetlight by streetlight, fire code by fire code—remake the wilderness utopia in their own image until it becomes as that which was fled, pushing those who created it out, driving them deeper into the wilderness for another try.
Social reproduction: it is how our civilization procreates.
And it is against the backdrop in “New Money” that the character of EB Farnum serves as Milch’s mirror for reflecting the camp and its many changes since S1. Having taken on the trappings of his own civilization, Farnum (like Deadwood) is in the full bloom of his own delusions of ego. Aspiring to civic inclusion, he indulges the hubris to consider those civic aspirations of equal paramount to survival, and in considering them so, dons the affectations of his own exaggerated importance. No longer an insouciant lackey, he dictates his message to Al in the timbre of a true bureaucratic cunt, perceiving himself perceived a man about town, a player of authority and civic importance … a lie agreed upon in simpler days by assignation of title at resume of simple volunteer.
And this, too, is Deadwood. Entangled in the political machinations of those Yankton cocksuckers as would seek to use the camp to their own purpose, they proclaim themselves a foundling town, volunteering themselves to such promotion by self decree (celebrated with unauthorized cinnamon) and rebelling against perceptions of inferiority and/or inadequacy to their grand aspirations by donning purple tophats and civilized coats to play the role of a thoroughly modern thoroughfare.
But like Farnum, Deadwood’s reach exceeds its grasp: a demonstration aptly analogized by Farnum’s ill-fated attempt to replicate Al’s S1 fleecing of Brom. Believing himself an apt student fully graduated on the subject, Farnum designs his own version of Al’s scam only to miss the score by miles by failing to understand the grift’s less obvious manipulations and stratagems. The least of his sins is in target acquisition: where Al chose a rube with money, Farnum chooses a barracuda with a shark in his back pocket. The greatest of his sins is a failure to notice when the tables turn, making him the mark to the end of trading his soul for the price of a letter sold.
Take this as the price of a lesson learned: so out of his depth that Farnum can’t see, even then, that the lesson learned is his.
And this is the essence of “New Money” for me. That for both the camp and Farnum, this is not the old game of survival in which they have previously engaged. Rather, it is an entirely new game of stratagems and misdirection where danger is rarely seen until the bones are picked clean.
And to this game, neither are qualified.
Serving to mirror both the camp’s aspirations and its inadequacies, Farnum personifies how unequal the camp is to the venue in which they are now thrust. He serves as a direct reflection of how much their own hubris has lead them to a potentially fatal astray, and how long the odds are against their very survival for mistaking the donning of civilized trappings and assumption of self-nominated titles as evidence of their own competence, defining them the equal of men the ilk of George Hearst.
In “New Money,” Farnum, like Deadwood, stands on the cusp of a new dawn: telegraph poles in the distance with but one leap of the creature to arrive, no longer answerable only to their own profits and survival from the elements, but rather revealed now as vulnerable to predation not only from competing political agendas, but also from men of profit as possess the resources of God and the souls of monsters.
And through it all, Al, frozen in a paroxysm of agony on the floor of his office. Their only true resource to this new game laid low in their time of greatest need, his agonized cries ringing throughout the camp, a foreboding portent to all but the ever isolated Seth, afloat in some fairy fucking bubble as he sets to dinner with his new family, once again struck cunt-deaf to the sound of thunder as would have put Wild Bill to poetic exhortations and Al to murderous action to defend against the invasion of New Money as must be turned back at the threshold for risk of granting it even the smallest foothold within, changing the game from one Deadwood can win to one they can’t even hope to adequately play once the cards are dealt and the table stakes are set.
Note to both Deadwood and Boardwalk Empire fans: The movie “Take Shelter” starring BE’s Michael Shannon (and featuring Nucky’s little brother Shea Whigham) is out on DVD now. Saw it last night and our very own Rev. Smith (Ray McKinnon) has a nice little part in there too.
Always such a treat whenever our beloved Deadwood players appear anywhere. Which, by the way, may be enough to get me to see “Men in Black III” in theatres now that I know Keone appears.
if you arent into MIB 3 and not with the under 25 crowd who gave it an A rating. Wait for Stand Up Guys. A film with Al Pacino, Chris Walken, and Alan Arkin. A film I have a short but funny scene in with some depth and no CGI. Al is great, Chris is hilarious, and Alan is the wise buddha who knows all.
Ah sorry Alan. Just sticking in my nose here.
Carry on COCKSUCKKAASSSS
I would see MIB3 for Mr. Wu. :) And thanks for the recommendation, Mr. Young!
Oaktown Girl- I think Take Shelter is a masterpiece, even apart from the HBO crossover. ;)
I saw Take Shelter last week and immediately called my friend to tell him the Reverend was in it.
I recall Dillahunt doing a commentary for one the season 2 episodes where he pointed out an amusing bit of symmetry between his two characters. Both McCall & Wolcott have scenes where they’re repeatedly called a “cunt” by somebody.
I’m smiling now, thinking of Garrett’s commentary during the scene where Charlie Utter is laying a brutal and savage beating on him in the thoroughfare. He lamented something like, “I’m always getting my ass kicked on this show!”, no matter how many different characters he plays. He yearned to return as yet another character in a later season, if only to win a fight.
As much as I love Season 2, it became hard to watch, as a chronic sufferer of kidney stones since my junior year in undergrad. I don’t remember what episode it was, but the scene with the forsips is one I still can’t watch to this day. Amazing performance by McShane in this arc.
I loved Wolcott so much as a great heel.
First thing’s first: I’ve never been able to look at Al’s gleet problem as anything but a plot device designed to keep the show’s hero out of the way while Wolcott begins his long con. I have some specific problems with the writing, too, but more importantly it just lines up too perfectly with Wolcott’s arrival. This is one of those things where you accept that it happens in real life occasionally — hell, Powers Boothe getting sick just in time for the shooting of the pilot was a similar “There but for the Grace of God”-scenario — but the necessary simplification of any story presented on the screen just make the artificiality of this particular event too apparent for me.
I’m one of those people who prefers the first season to the second, and this episode is where the reasons why start to become apparent.
The show is already starting to repeat itself, and not in a good way. Obviously, all seasons will have some common threads. Every season deals with the increasing encroachment of so-called civilization. Every season opens with a two episode story involving gunplay. And so on. Within these common threads there are, theoretically, more than enough new aspects to discover. But when, after spending a season abusing his associates till they left him and overplaying his hand to the point of near-total loss, Cy spends another season abusing his associates and overplaying his hand (and then another season after that), I don’t see anything insightful or entertaining in it.
The stories this season are also often told in a… less than economic manner. Here, we get the first scene establishing Al is sick. Then Trixie tries to get him out of his room. Then the Doc. Then Jewel. And then finally Dan is allowed to break down the door and the story actually progresses. Similarly, we go into every mind-numbing detail of Wolcott’s con: first, the way he lures in Farnum. Then Farnum tries to tell Al. Then Farnum is rebuked by Wolcott. Then Farnum tries to spread his rumours via Richardson. Wolcott talks to Cy. Then Cy spreads rumours. Then he has to contend with Con’s and Leon’s reactions. Then he has to contend with Lyla’s reaction (and of course the whole con business will continue at length in the next few episodes). With apologies to Mr Young, in the next couple of episodes we’ll watch Wu watch Lee arrive, then Wu try and fail to communicate this fact to Dan in a lengthy scene, then Dan tell Al about the “invisible Chinaman”, then finally Wu tell Al about Lee, and nothing before that last scene really advances the plot OR tells us anything about the characters we didn’t already know.
Individually you certainly can make a case for any of these scenes and any of these lines of dialogue. But in sum they’re just too many, too long and of too little substance.
Speaking of substance, while the show adds evermore supporting characters, they’re rarely allowed much life of their own. Last season, as Trixie tried to help Alma she seemed to develop a life of her own beyond Al’s whims. This season, she’s pretty much literally reduced to supporting by turn Alma, Al, and by proxy Seth. I say by proxy because Sol too has his “big scenes” only when he’s allowed to be a foil for Seth and later Al. The season two finale gave me brief hope that Wu would, in the third season, give us a window into the immigrant experience at the time. But afterwards, Wu is again reduced to window dressing for characters like Al, Cy and Wolcott II, I mean Hearst, doing things we’ve already seen.
That last one is probably my biggest problem with the season. As you’ve written, Alan, at this point in the show Al is essentially the “hero” of the story, and season two introduces Wolcott as the new primary antagonist. Unlike Al in the first season, though, Wolcott is portrayed too simplistically as evil, too powerful and worse he’s also not part of the community of Deadwood in any meaningful sense (and neither will be Hearst). Where Al and even Cy were bound up in dependencies to the town, neither Wolcott nor Hearst require the town, in fact would prefer its absence, and while that may be historically accurate, it also makes for a much less compelling conflict. Al in season one wants to rule the town and thus needs it. Wolcott is just purely destructive. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, but with a villain like that, who wouldn’t be out of place on network TV, I think a lot less would have been a lot more.
(Side note: during the last summer rewind, I’ve come to suspect that the thing I enjoyed most about the first season – the way Al was both a menace and a boon to the community – probably was a fortuitous casting accident. If Milch had known what kind of muse he’d find in McShane I fear he would have written Al less vicious from the start. It would certainly explain why the show, for me at least, never again archieved the heights of that first season.)
And, oh yeah, Wolcott is also has a serial killer.
I don’t get it. The closest I’ve come to find as an explanation is in an interview with Milch where he said that capitalism has a “sexual predicate” – an idea so shallow it’s basically a hill. I can see some value in the idea of showing that the power of men like Wolcott (and later Hearst) allows them to toss off the normal concerns for human life, but the amount of time that goes into showing Wolcott menacing prostitutes, Wolcott and Tolliver talking about menacing prostitutes, Maddie and Joanie talking about Wolcott menacing prostitutes – it just baffles me. Seriously, imagine trying to explain this plotline to someone who has never seen Deadwood. “In the second season, a rich evil industrialist sends his point man to take over the town, and oh, it turns out he’s also Jack The Ripper.” If Mad Men and Game of Thrones are sometimes accused of being nothing more than glorified soap operas, then season 2 during the Chez Ami arc becomes the HBO version of a latter-day Criminal Minds episode, all sleaze and depravity glossed up by pseudo-Shakespearan dialogue.
Okay, now that I’ve spent some time ranting about this season, I’d like to ask those who prefer it to the first: what is it you like so much better about this one?
Alan, Alan, Alan…while I personally love the trout dialogue between Bullock and his boy/nephew, I think you missed the opportunity to say “A review of NEW MONEY coming up as soon as I retrieve it from the “Fuck Case” file!” (Does anyone swear better than Dayton Callie!?)
You ought to hear Dayton in real life!
As if having these reviews isn’t enough of a treat (thank you, Alan), to be able to read the comments of Mr. Beaver and Mr. Young is truly something else and an honor to read and enjoy.
A huge thanks to all of you.
Thanks Jim Beaver and Keone Young for your insight into this show my name is Tom and I’m a big fan of everyones work on this show, without a doubt Deadwood is my favorite Tv show (ever) so it’s a treat to see y’all comment on here!!