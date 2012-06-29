‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 2, Episode 6: ‘Something Very Expensive’ (Veterans edition)

We’re into week 5 of our summer trip back through David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood.” As always with this project, we’re going to have two parallel discussions going at once: identical reviews, but one where the comments section is just for people who are new to the series and don’t want to be spoiled on anything past the events of the episode being discussed, and one for people who know “Deadwood” backwards and forwards, and want to be able to discuss it all at once. This is the veteran-friendly version; click here for the newbie-safe one.
A review of episode 6, “Something Very Expensive,” coming up just as soon as I think of Leon in a dress…
“Past hope, past kindness and consideration. Past justice, past satisfaction. Past warmth, or cold or comfort. Past love. But past surprise? What an endlessly unfolding tedium life would then become. No, Doris, we must not let you be past surprise.” -Wolcott
We are now halfway through this second season, and there have already been several shifts in alliances and power throughout the camp. At the moment, the Tolliver/Wolcott/Hearst coalition seems to have matters under control, for instance, but events are fluid, particularly with Commissioner Jarry’s displeasure at how he was treated while under Cy’s protection. But one thing that doesn’t seem to change, no matter who’s in charge or with whom they’ve alligned themselves, is that the people in power have the ability and often the desire to take out their frustrations on the powerless.
In particular, what we see throughout “Something Very Expensive” is the way that the men in power – and they’re almost always men on this show, with the sometime exception of the wealthy widow Garret – wind up kicking, punching or otherwise attacking the weaker people not because they’re directly angry with them, but because the real target of their anger is too powerful to be touched.
The most obvious example, and the one that provides the episode its title, is Wolcott’s murderous rampage at the Chez Ami. The mysterious, dangerous Mr. W has reason to be annoyed with Doris, but any murderous intent he feels is directed at Cy for trying to blackmail him about his violent sexual proclivities. The problem is, Cy is now too valuable to Mr. Hearst’s operation, so Wolcott instead vents his rage on Doris, and can’t bottle it up until after Carrie (who has the misfortune to see Doris’ body) and Maddie (who foolishly believes this incident puts her in a position of power) have also had their throats cut by his razor.
It’s a horrifying sequence, but one we’ve been prepared for by Maddie and Joanie’s previous discussions about Mr. W, and serves as another reminder that the most outwardly-civilized people on this show are capable of the least civilized behavior possible, while many of the camp’s most decent, generous citizens (say, Ellsworth) would be sneered at by the higher classes.
And just as Wolcott leaves his meeting with Cy furious but unable to directly attack the man, Cy takes his irritation over being unable to blackmail Wolcott by ordering Con and Leon to vandalize Merrick’s office. Merrick demonstrated last week that he’s more powerful (or, at least, stronger-willed) than Cy had assumed, but here he’s just a nerd being bullied by a stronger crew. (And, in the process, seemingly losing whatever inroads he had made with the camp’s new schoolteacher.)
Seth is simultaneously mad at Sol and himself – in general, Seth Bullock is the biggest target of his own rage – at news that Sol had met with Alma about starting a Deadwood bank, but he’s never going to actually beat up his friend and partner. So instead, he yells at, then knocks down, Steve the drunk – whom we’ve already seen act out this kind of proxy bullying last week with his attempt to lynch the General when Jarry was taken out of reach. And because Steve can’t risk fighting back against the sheriff, he’s instead goaded by one of the No. 10’s other patrons into molesting the sheriff’s poor horse.
Steve’s drunk, twisted decision to do this leads to the episode’s one example of the powerless being able to temporarily get over on, if not the strong, then the slightly less weak. Hostetler catches him with the horse, ties him up, and while he feels Steve deserves death for this and other acts, the General talks him down, humiliating Steve by making him confess his deed(*) on Hostetler’s chalk board and holding it as blackmail to make him treat them and any other blacks in camp with more respect. They at least temporarily succeed where Cy failed with Wolcott, but only because they had more leverage in that livery stable than Cy had over Wolcott.
(*) At the time the episode aired, there was a lot of debate among my “Deadwood”-watching friends about whether Steve was protesting too much about exactly what he did to the horse, or if he was telling the truth. I’m not going to go frame-by-frame through the DVD (this is already a paragraph they didn’t prepare me for in TV critic school), but his dialogue before Steve confronts him supports his story and suggests he was pleasuring himself next to the horse. But the very fact that this is where his mind went after hearing that lecture about the scales of blind justice doesn’t speak well of our local hooplehead.
These kinds of power plays aren’t about rational thought but animal instinct. It’s not a coincidence that they happen to come in an episode where Merrick understandably assumes it was a dog, and not one of Con and Leon, that defecated in his office, and where Steve is at least more intimate with a horse than any man should ever think of being. “Deadwood” is a show about the birth of a civilization, and earlier civilizations came about in part because humans stopped acting like animals. Deadwood is on its way to joining the rest of the world, but there are moments when everyone’s behavior horrifyingly slides back to our evolutionary roots.
One of the few men in power not acting that way this week is Al, who had more than his fair share of these incidents last season. (Even his fight with Seth in “A Lie Agreed Upon” is less out of frustration with the sheriff than with Yankton.) But he’s been humbled, and weakened, by his weakness, and this is a different Swearengen we see holding court in his office. His temper doesn’t flare up, whether he’s dealing with the usual Farnum idiocy or the nakedly obvious machinations of Miss Isringhausen. He listens, he is (relatively) patient, and as he considers all the angles for himself, he’s often able to consider them from the perspective of the person who’s addressing him.
The episode concludes with Joanie sending the surviving Chez Ami whores out of town under cover of night, blanket and Charlie Utter. She’s lucky to have escaped Wolcott’s massacre (though it’s also possible she would have just shot the sonuvabitch the second she entered the bedroom, rather than posturing like Maddie did) and would probably be wise to leave with the others. But she feels bound to this place – and particularly to Cy (to whom she initially ran for help instead of Charlie or Seth) – and is stuck in a place where such a monstrous crime can be covered up by a man who’s not any better than the one who dropped the bodies. As she walks through the thoroughfare, she looks up and sees Al out on his balcony, and a moment of seeming understanding passes between them. He doesn’t know what she’s just been through, and at best she knows of his own recent tribulations third-hand, but there’s a brief connection.
Once upon a time, Al Swearengen might have accepted what Wolcott did as the cost of doing business. In fact, if the roles were reversed and Wolcott had sought him out rather than Cy, it’s entirely possible that Al would have been willing to cover this up to protect a link to George Hearst. But the Al of this moment and these circumstances is a more magnanimous, empathetic sort. He doesn’t know what’s happened to Joanie, but he can see even in his condition and from that distance that she’s been through something, and he gives her a little nod – not something that will bring the three dead women back, unshackle Joanie from Cy, or solve any of her other problems, but a signal that in this camp full of animals who react to threats by attacking those lower on the food chain, here stands a human being.
It’s not much, but on a terrible day like this, it’s something.
Some other thoughts:
* Whether men of the 1870s would actually be able to assume pregnancy based on a single incident of vomiting, Alma’s pregnancy is rapidly ceasing to be a secret, and Paula Malcomson and our friend Jim Beaver have another splendid duet where Trixie tries to convince Ellsworth to make an honest woman of his boss.
* Sol’s quips don’t have the memorably profane elegance of the best of Swearengen or some of the other characters, but they’re pretty damn clever on their own, like him punctuating a discussion of fighting Seth by warning him, “And you’ll have to work by yourself while I convalesce.”
* Speaking of both Trixie and Mr. Starr, it’s interesting to see that Trixie is still reporting on Sol’s activities to Al, even as it’s clear her chief affections have been transferred over to Hardware Boy #1. Given that Al, Sol and Seth’s business interests are now more aligned than they were in season 1, it seems like less of a betrayal than it would have at the time.
* God bless every scene pairing Ian McShane and Keone Young. So funny every single time – this time with the “juice” vs. “Jews” confusion driving much of the humor – but always underscored by the obvious affection Al has for Wu, and the way Wu in turn views Al as his lifeline to the English-speaking world. He refers to himself and Al as hang dai, or, simply, “brothers.” Al may not understand the exact words, but he gets the inflection.
* A more understated but equally amusing bit of comedy: Al’s suggestion that Dan go recruit Crop Ear to help add to their muscle in this time of crisis.
As always, let me thank in advance Jim Beaver, Keone Young and anyone else from the “Deadwood” cast who turns up in the comments to offer their own memories of working on this great show. (I’m assuming Mr. Young will have a lot to say on the Al/Wu scene and the idea of them as heng dai.) And if you’ve been enjoying Jim Beaver’s writing here, let me again remind you that you can order a personalized copy of his memoir, “Life’s That Way,” through his website.
Finally, we’re starting to run into the vacation/travel portion of the summer. I’m taking several days off late next week, so there’s a question of whether I’ll have time to get a review of episode 7, “E.B. Was Left Out,” done for next Friday, or if that will have to keep for the following week – which is also when I head to Comic-Con, which will be followed by a little more time off before press tour, so God knows when things will get done. My advice: for the next few weeks, check the blog on Friday mornings a little after 9 Eastern. (Or follow me on Twitter, subscribe to the appropriate instant alert emails, etc.) If the review got done, it’ll be up then. If not, try the following week. At some point, I may need to double up again a time or two just to get done by the end of the summer, but it’ll all happen. Not to worry. But as David Milch so often did throughout the making of this show, I’m going to have to improvise along the way.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Appropriate that you should use that quote for the review, since it’s one of the most memorable and beloved in the show’s run. I recall the sense of horrible tension that begins with that and ends with Maddie’s death every time I watch the scene, but the high point of it all is the grueling conversation with poor Carrie. Wolcott’s apologetic yet firm tone while he tells her she has to die is inescapable and horrifying, especially given that the only reason she’s even in the room was at his request (and Maddie’s selfish insistence). Any time I wonder if Alice Krige’s time was wasted on the show I remind myself that this episode could not have played out as it did otherwise.
It is interesting to me, though, that despite his mention of Doris in that last line as he walks, I always took it as solely a description of himself. I realize it’s mostly intended that way, but I can be frustratingly literal when it comes to these things. Further testament to the moment and its execution.
I was coming on here just to make sure he used that quote, as its one of the most brilliant verses ever written….This is absolutely one of the best episodes of the series.
He’s speaking of himself, but selecting Doris at the end there because of what just went down with Tolliver, knowing that he works for her. He’s describing himself to a tee, making him one of the most horrifying, disconnected, and fascinating characters in TV history.
I agree with Mr. Isola above. The “Beyond Surprise” scene is a chilling and unforgettable build-up to the grisly events that follow. Watching it all over again after reading this review, I am struck by how it is not only brilliant writing and acting (fully justifying the reappearance of actor Garret Dillahunt in Season 2) but it is also an amazing piece of filmmaking. Shot in one long take and perfectly timed with extras throughout the busy main thoroughfare, it should now be of no surprise to me to see one of the bests scenes, in one of my favorite episodes so far, coming from such a creepy and loathsome character. Finishing his monologue just as he arrives at the front door of the Chez Ami, the simple yet brilliant dialogue reveals to us (and what we were beginning to suspect), exactly what Tim said so well above; “one of the most horrifying, disconnected, and fascinating characters in TV history”.
I’ve always thought Al’s look down at Joanie was one of the best moments in all of Season 2, and for precisely the same reason as you beautifully stated. For all the wonderful characters and plot entanglements and near-Shakespearean language, moments like that are what make Deadwood what it is (to me, the best TV drama of all time).
It appeared to me that Al caught the tail-end of Joanie loading the prostitutes into Charlie’s wagon and handing them cash. So I think Al has a better grasp of what’s transpired then Alan implies, but I could be wrong.
Alan: my own personal take on the upcoming weeks: if the reviews are up late, fine. Even weeks late. Don’t rush and take your time.
These are such a joy to read, they are well worth waiting for.
I just want to thank Alan so much for all this. Personally it has made me go back and watch the production with less of a prejudiced eye and realize how brilliant this show was. Back then and I think most of the others involved where concerned mostly about their own private view of the makings of the show and their own contributions. I really dont think we knew how good we had it. Its a damn good show.
As I watch this show it reminded me of how much aloha (love) I had for the Deadwood team particularly the performers. I did not know why I did then but now I know. It was a love/hate kind of thing then. As Wu I had been relegated to grunts and foreign sounding spasms. I was jealous of all the great dialogue around me that I had trained so many years on the stages throughout the country to do. Words written by a brilliant wordsmith. But I still marveled at the excellence of each actor. I now realize how good they were and realize that had I been in that position I myself might not have been able to be half as succesful. I realized the love I had for Ian, Molly, Titus. Jim, Kim, Earl, Paula, Billy S, etc. was a genuine respect for them as the performer. That love still holds today. The craftsmanship, honesty, and humanity. Thank you Alan for reminding me.
I know this is long and I could give you reams of pages of my feelings about the show. But let me get to some details.
Heng Dai is Big Brother. But it has its special meaning. It mostly means you are the authority and I am your brother who is loyal to you. You are my mentor so to speak. Of course this can differ in social situations but this is how Wu meant it.
Amongst my people, poor chinese immigrants from the countryside, we never used the term Heng Dai. We would call someone UNCLE to refer to some one who was elderly and knowledgable.
In the 60s when I first came to Los Angeles to train as an actor I did Childrens Theater. In the company with me was John Lone, who had just came from Hong Kong. He of course went on to star in Bertoluccis the Last Emperor. Eventually starring in many films internationally. We were poor bumpkins in those days. After a hard days of doing 3 shows a day for little money we would sneak into a Chinese restaurant and divvy up what little we had to eat some rice. John would start up a loud conversation with the waiter and then work his way back into the kithcen talking to the chef like he was the emperor he would become. He talked using a combination of Mandarin, Cantonese and street slang which to me was like loud pots banging. He kept refering to whoever he talked to as Heng Dai. He would spend about 10 minutes with the chef and out would come out this fabulous feast. I dont know what he said but there was food I never seen before and Im Chinese! He was able to gather the staff and make them believe he was a long lost cousin. We had some great times and John and I became soul brothers. I started calling him Heng Dai after that though he was younger than me.
Many years down the road I went to do a movie In Shanghai. It was called Shanghai 1920 and John starred in it with Adrian Pasdar. But John had changed. He was now making millions and was imperious as ever. It broke my heart. He was talking down to people and even to me. I asked where was the guy who didnt have but $2 in his pocket but had the love to be alive. Things had changed. Where was my Heng Dai?
I really loved that kid because it was a time in life where we were fearless and invulnerable. Looking for the next pleasure in life.
When I said Heng Dai to Al I was thinking of all there was and all that was lost. That without friendship and loyalty there is nothing.
I was thinking of my own honor and integrity and I will not let any San Francisco Cocksuker (money) come between us.
I’ve been reading comments on the SepinWall for years. Keone– Heng Dai– this was the best one of all of them ever. Thank you.
Thank you, Mr Wu. Your comment really got me. Although not comparable, I have had a similar experience and really appreciate your heartfelt-honesty. Thanks for giving us this insight into you and your experience on the show. It is so incredibly rewarding to read these comments. From a huge fan to someone whose work I deeply respect, I can’t express how valuable this is.
Wow. You have a beautiful and evocative way of expressing your thoughts, and it’s a pleasure to read. Thank you for sharing with us, Mr. Young.
Trixie to E.B. after leaving Al’s office: “Liar”.
I laughed for 5 minutes.
I remember seeing this for the first time and having to pause my DVR to catch my breath from all the laughing.
–Thanks for the Joanie/Al explanation, I never really got that scene before.
–The thing I noticed this time that had somehow eluded me for several viewings: Alma telling Sol, “We all have complicating obligations” as she fights to hold down her morning sickness.
–I still dream of meeting the girl who assuages my anger with, “Come up and fuck me, why don’t you.” I started falling for Sarah Paulson last episode when she smiled, lifted her petticoats, and gave Adams the “come here, come here” finger wave, but she closed on me when she repeated “Come up and fuck me,” a second time. (She was pretty good in HBO’s recent “Game Change”, too!)
Believe it or not, this is the first of only three episodes not to feature Sofia.
I have very little recollection of this episode. I remember shooting my two scenes as Ellsworth, but not much more than that we did shoot them. I remember the twisted phrasing in the scene where Trixie asks Ellsworth if he’d marry Alma confused me to the point where I had to ask David for a clarification. I hated asking him for clarifications on his dialog, because I felt inanely stupid doing so. There were only a couple of times I had to do that–the last and worst (because I was in a very bad mood) was Ellsworth’s last scene in the series. (What a day that was! Next year, maybe.)
Like Keone, I rewatch this show and feel intense affection for the people I worked with, even ones I never shared a scene with. Jeffrey Jones is a delightful man whose optimism and naïve hopefulness as Merrick lifts the character into something wonderfully enjoyable, even as we laugh at his lack of awareness. I really enjoyed being around him. The same thing with John Hawkes–just an absolute joy to be around. Even with my personal life being rent asunder during those first two seasons, I can say unequivocally that the three years on Deadwood were the happiest times I’ve ever spent on a set.
Sometimes I wonder what it must be like for David Milch to be so oft compared to Shakespeare. It must seem unreal and possibly even off-putting, because how could any mere mortal be compared to such? But I don’t feel it’s an inapt comparison. Episodes like this one contain a richness of understanding of language that only very few people get to have. That “past surprise” speech is amazing, not just for its beauty, but for its insight.
I was a little puzzled by the geography in this episode. If Charlie Utter drove the wagon full of girls from the Chez Ami and Joanie followed it from the Chez Ami past the Gem balcony, the Gem (and Al) would have been on her right, not her left. But I can’t remember if they ever fully showed the layout of the town on the show, so perhaps the geography of the show was different from the geography of the set. In real life, walking along the south side of the thoroughfare, starting at the east end, one would travel from the Chez Ami (later the schoolhouse), past Utter’s freight/the jail, then past the hotel, then, a few doors later, the hardware store, and then half a block to Bullock’s house at the end of the street. Turning around and walking back east from Bullock’s but now on the north side of the street, the first notable building would be the Bella Union at the corner of another street. Continuing back east after the intersection would be the newspaper office (and later the telegraph office), then the Gem, the No. 10 saloon, some nondescript buildings and back to the east end of the thoroughfare. Chink’s Alley was directly behind the Gem, in an alley parallel to the main thoroughfare. Doc’s office was at the corner of that alley and the north-south street that runs north from between the Bella Union and the Gem. Alma’s house, seen in the third season, was off by itself, somewhat to the north of Bullock’s house.
Of course, that’s just the exteriors. The inside of the Gem, of the hotel rooms, of the Doc’s office, were all on soundstages. The Gem interior was real, but on a soundstage, meaning that the rooms were really where they were laid out to be. The interiors of hotel rooms, Doc’s office, and (third season) Alma’s bedroom were all in a soundstage connected to the back of the Bella Union (which was real, inside and out). Alma’s living room in third season was actually in Alma’s house, but nothing else was. The hotel lobby/dining room were really in the hotel, but there were no real rooms upstairs. The only buildings that I can think of that were completely real in terms of the interior and exterior being entirely a single unit were the Chez Ami, Utter Freight, the hardware store, the Bullock house, the Bella Union, the newspaper office, and the No. 10 saloon. Everything else was partly where you saw it, partly on a soundstage. More than you wanted to know?
I noticed on rewatching the episode tonight that the new schoolteacher was played by Carla Bianchi, who I presume is related to our producer/director Ed Bianchi. I never heard that connection mentioned while we were shooting, but it makes sense. David used a lot of relatives in small roles. Many of the school children in the third season’s schoolroom scenes are children of actors on the show.
Wish I had more cogent stuff to say about the episode. It was a joy to rewatch though. Oh, yes. The music! The stuff that Reinhold Heil and Johnny Klimek composed for the show is exquisite, and never more compelling than during Wolcott’s scenes in the Chez Ami in this episode. The music drove the tension level of those scenes through the roof. I love the music on this show. Heil and Klimek are German and Australian, respectively, yet their music for this show seems born out of the American psyche. As a team they composed the brilliantly tense, though completely different, music for the terrific German film Run, Lola, Run. Music made that movie far more than it might have been, too.
Okay. Quittin’ time.
Jim Beaver
I would imagine that ANY conversation with David would make one feel intellectually inferior, let alone a “I read what you wrote, what does it mean?” Powers once said in an interview, “I thought I knew what ‘genius’ meant, then I met David Milch.” I know how he feels. My whole life, I’ve always been the smartest kid in the class, I’ve even had several teachers tell me I was the smartest kid they’d ever seen…but when I listen to David talk, I’m fighting just to keep up!
Oh, and go ahead and start typing your “in a bad mood on my last day” story, Jim. If we’re not back here same time next year, I’ll fly to LA, find you, and give you my email address so you can send it to me. ;)
For someone who didn’t think they had much to offer, Jim, you had a lot of interesting stuff to offer. THANKS!
Jim — I’ve watched your last scene on YouTube so many times I can’t tell you (probably not what you want to hear since no residuals come from that). But that scene is so tremendous, and the aftermath so heartbreaking, that I cannot wait to hear your recollection of that day. Not being in your business, I can’t imagine what its like when you first see that script and the realization hits you. My earliest recolletion of the demise of a major character — and I think it was one of the first times it ever happened on network TV — was the death of Col. Henry Blake on MASH. I remember reading that no one in the cast knew about the last scene where Radar tells everyone Blake’s plane home was shot down — everyone had filmed the happy goodbye scene thinking that was it, so the emotion in the scene shot only at the last minute was enormous.
You, on the other hand — and your fellow cast members — knew what was coming and I can’t imagine the trepidation that must have gone along with staging that scene.
It makes me extremely relieved to know that even the actors had trouble with some of the dialogue. Some of the Yankton stuff STILL confuses me, and I’ve seen these episodes a million times.
When Joanie entered Chez Ami and Mr. W was in the room already, Maddie asked where the other girls were. Joanie replied “Fawning over a dress at that shop” or some such. Later at the wagon scene Joanie and Charlie helped them out of that shop. There was some signage evident.
Nobody will ever read this. Huzzah!
just a few more details you might be interested in. The art director had submitted some charcoal drawings for WU. But Milch wanted me to come up with my own drawings. Drawing not being my forte I came up with some laughable stick characters but I did try to infuse real chinese icons. The chinese character on the top of the drawing in the scene is for the name LEE. Which was the name of the SF Cocksucker. Its an interesting character as the top part is a TREE and the lower part is a Child or something small. I dont know how it evolved into that.
Also the hand sign that I did with HENG DAI comes from the TRIADs or Chinese Mafia. We called them TONGS. Just a name for ASSOCIATION. Thousands of years old they were the lower class answer to the Imperial might. They used hand signs or signals for secret meanings. Much like todays street gangs.
Using animal like a tigers claw or a snakes head You see that in Kung Fu today.
Its funny but I got the 2 finger sign from my old college roomate Ken Globus. A cousin to the Golan/Globus heads of CANNON Films in the 80s.
Ken and I were very close. He was the only Jew and I was the only person of color who attended the Pasadena Playhouse College of Theater Arts so it was natural we roomed together.
He was a brother to me and he taught me so much that a boy from the country never knew. He taught me about Lox and Bagels. Kreplachs and Knishes. And Blonde Shiksas. His family took me in like another son and I loved them dearly.
He would use that 2 finger sign saying “we are like this, tight like brothers”.
Unfortunately Ken was a life long smoker and died a couple years ago of Esophogeal Cancer. Heng Dai! Kenny.
That’s really lovely. RIP Ken.
For the longest time I thought Wu was saying “Hang, Die” as in some kind of “together until the end” meaning.
It’s great to know the real meaning and that my made up one still somewhat makes sense with the real meaning even if that’s not what was intended.
For the longest time I thought Wu was saying “Hang, Die” as in some kind of “together until the end” meaning. It’s great to know the real meaning and that my made up meaning still makes sense with the real meaning even if that’s not what was intended.
I am a regular lurker here and follow Alan’s reviews of Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and anything else he reports is worthwhile. I seldom feel I have anything clever or enlightening, but I want to convey just how much I enjoy these Deadwood rewinds, and how much I look forward to Jim and Keone’s posts each Friday. I discovered Deadwood just before Alan started his deconstructions last summer, and I have managed to recruit many new fans over that time, and have lost several series collections to borrowers in the process! Deadwood was and is brilliant, and I could not be more pleased to have the opportunity to rewatch it along with you all. Thank you!
I absolutely love the way Wu says ‘Coooocksuckah!’ in his meeting with Al, after Al says ‘I’ve got to meet him, Wu’
There’s so much anger and frustration conveyed in the delivery of that particular ‘cocksucker’, even more so than Wu’s normal outings of the word. (Which is often supported by anger and frustration)
In my opinion, that scene between Al and Wu is one of my favorites of all their scenes together. (My favorite ever being the one toward the end of the season, after San Francisco Cocksucker burns the celestial whores in the fire, with Al saying ‘Yeah, San Francisco Cocksucker, your mortal fucking enemy!’)
Something I’ve never seen mentioned by Alan or other commenters……..Greg Nicotero is listed as one of the prosthetic people for all of these episodes. Makes sense in hindsight. Genius.