‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 3, episode 10: ‘A Constant Throb’

“I await an outcome! And the readying for it wearies me!” -Hearst
In this cold war with George Hearst, Al and friends are hopelessly outgunned. Hearst has more money, more men, more muscle and more political juice than the rest of the camp put together. The odds are hopelessly in the mogul’s favor.
What Hearst lacks, though – and what his opponents have in abundance – is humanity, and empathy. Like the three-year-old child Al compares him to at one point, Hearst wants what he wants when he wants it, and expects the world to bend to his desires, and cannot understand when it does not. His tactics are at times calculated, but also impulsive and arrogant, and he is not the least bit prepared for the camp to respond to the attempted murder of Mrs. Ellsworth with… nothing.
What a great and beautiful thing it is to see this wide array of Deadwood citizens – some high-class, some low, some close friends and some former blood enemies – come together to frustrate the big man with their very deliberate inaction. Once upon a time, Al wanted Alma dead for the very gold claim that George Hearst so nakedly desires; now, they trade smiles in the thoroughfare and Al thinks nothing of leaping down from his balcony to protect her from harm when the shots ring out. It’s an enormous change in both their relationship, and their roles in the camp, and yet it’s one that the show arrived at quite naturally in time.
As he usually does, Al figures out the correct angle – that, to quote “War Games,” the only winning move is not to play(*) – and it’s both terrifying and a joy to see how combustible Hearst becomes as no one fights back against his tantrum, and then as his lead Pinkerton seems to vanish from Al’s office. (It’s a lovely reversal of the scene from episode 2 where Al’s guys couldn’t see what was being done to him and his finger inside Hearst’s room at the Grand Central.)
(*) It helps that the shooting takes place while Bullock is off in Sturgis, because we all know how the sheriff would have reacted had he been in the camp at that moment. Seth’s temporary absence also makes the Al/Alma pairing more necessary and plausible.
The shooting not only brings Mrs. Ellsworth into the Gem, but gives us yet another reminder of just how much Mr. Ellsworth cares for her, and she for him, even if the specific content of those feelings isn’t exactly the same. And Alma’s not-so-casual walk to work – flanked by both Al’s men and Hearst’s – is among the most tense sequences the show ever did. Like the two different scenes this season where Martha leads the kids to school, it’s a sign of what a vibrant world Milch and company created, that a simple walk through the center of town would create this much emotion.
Al’s murder of the Pinkerton – after first ascertaining that there has been a schism between the man and his employer, so as to create plausible deniability later – isn’t quite equal to getting his finger back, but it’s a satisfying moment nonetheless, particularly once Al steps out onto the balcony and begins loudly and enthusiastically spewing out all that malarkey about the Pinkerton running out the back. It’s always a pleasure to hear Ian McShane speak this show’s dialogue, and that speech is a particular pleasure because of how blatantly Al enjoys delivering it.
It’s a rare victory in this underdog campaign, but Hearst’s rage only builds upon realizing he’s been outmaneuvered for once. There are, unfortunately, only two episodes left in this great series, and whether you’re watching for the first time or the fifteenth, it’s clear the dark times aren’t over yet.
Some other thoughts:
* The name on this script is a very familiar one: W. Earl Brown. Hoping Earl can stop by to offer some illumination on how that came about (he and Ricky Jay are the only castmembers who got to write an episode), whether it was his idea to have Dan (in the scene where Ellsworth wakes up) to for once be patiently explaining things to someone else, and what it’s like writing for David Milch. And in terms of actor memories, last week’s from Keone Young and Jim Beaver are both fantastic.
* I’m also hoping Earl, or Jim, or one of you, has a cogent explanation of the business with Jack Langrishe and the two brunettes (and Claudia’s jealousy of the new one). The broadest of strokes are clear, but there’s an awful lot of implied backstory squeezed in at the last minute.
* Another big laugh: Johnny expressing surprise that the rug in Al’s office lasted as long as it did, given all the blood spilled on or near it in the past.
* Cy continues his campaign to lose friends and alienate people as Doc Cochran threatens to stop treating him for self-mutilation. Cy’s role this season is almost meta; he’s around because Milch promised Powers Boothe a job for the life of the series, but Cy has no real role in the proceedings anymore, and he seems painfully aware of it.
* Cy’s new whore, by the way? Janine from Cincinnati. Hmm…
* Characters on this show give a lot of thumbs up, don’t they? I know the gesture dates back at least to ancient Rome (and, remember, “Deadwood” began life as Milch’s attempt to make an ancient Roman cop show), but my understanding is that it wasn’t widely adopted in America until after World War II.
* The whores are once again very interested in Mrs. Ellsworth, and here we see Jewel practically bursting with joy at the idea of waiting on the town’s beautiful, benevolent queen of banking.
* Jarry’s awkward attempt to bond with Hearst has even more of a Shakespearean cadence than usual for this show, and Stephen Tobolowsky makes a meal of all the flowery dialogue, even as Jarry is failing utterly to impress Mr. Hearst.
* Joanie and Jane enjoy a day where they get to feel useful guarding the new schoolhouse, but it’s not enough to overcome Jane’s usual feelings of cowardice and self-loathing – at least not until Joanie kisses her again. Seeing this damaged pair find a connection with each other is one of the more unexpected, poignant delights of the later “Deadwood” seasons.
* I cannot state enough just how warm and inviting Anna Gunn’s presence is as Martha. She doesn’t often get a lot to do, but even in her mourning garb, she lights up the screen whenever she appears, and adds a nice comic grace note to a very tense episode with her desire to say grace while her husband is fighting the desire to march into the Grand Central and kill George Hearst.
Did you ever think you would see a scene where Hearst was the most likeable character? Jarry is repulsive.
Not even the broad strokes of Langrishe’s storyline are clear to me. Did he dump the artist for the woman moving into the theater? Why does the new woman hate him so? Is Con’s paramour jealous? Is Janine involved somehow?
Has anyone tried Con’s line about manstallions and he-stables at a bar yet? Sounds enticing.
HBO cancelling this for John from Cincinnati is one of the worst decisions in TV history.
“Cy’s new whore, by the way? Janine from Cincinnati. Hmm…”
Well let’s take Earl Brown’s theory a step forward. He posited that Al was Milch, Hearst was HBO, and Jen the whore was “Deadwood” the series. Another aspect of the Milch/HBO conflict could be in Tolliver’s plotline. Tolliver chafed against Hearst too, felt miserable under his thumb, and even considered taking a shot at Hearst in the last episode before caving to power — and killing Leon instead, purely out of frustration. So here again we have Hearst as HBO, Milch as Tolliver, Leon as “Deadwood” — Tolliver kills Leon, but he still has his new whore, Janine from Cincinnati. Give me another hit of that good stuff…
Haven’t seen the last episode lately, but this sure seems to fit: ‘Tolliver was infuriated when offered a lowly position by Hearst, and took out his rage on Janine, whom he called ‘Stupid’, and his sniveling dope-addict lackey Leon. In a rampage Tolliver stabbed Leon to death and put a pistol to Janine’s head.’
Great review (as usual), Alan.
Highlight of the ep for me was Jim Beaver. Now that I’ve learned the story (here!) of his losing his real-life wife, it added a whole new level to watching the helpless, powerless concern on his face at the start of his scene with Molly (another performer who gets taken for granted around here, as there’s so much great on this show).
I also LOL’d at the ridiculous costume Earl wore throughout. What would Jed Clampett call that? His courting clothes? I wish he had ridden off to Cheyenne, and that an episode or two, or maybe even an entire spinoff, were dedicated to him and “the one (he wants) to fuck.” :)
The one thing I’ll never understand about this show is why the camp (Al, Bullock, etc) never conspired to murder Hearst outright … If they were afraid of getting killed – why wouldn’t they strike first? Al tries to do it anyway in the finale …
I don’t recall anyone ever saying it explicitly, but I believe the implication was that murdering the immensely powerful and influential Hearst would draw unwanted attention to Deadwood from Washington, jeopardizing the gold claims like Alma’s and all other business in the camp. At least I think that’s why. Most of the time, I was yelling at the TV, “Fuck history! KILL HEARST!”
And Al didn’t try to kill Hearst in the finale. He was prepared to do so in case his ruse with Jen failed, but he knew it would be basically suicide.
It was implied that to kill Hearst would bring down not only the attention but the wrath of the powerful – probably through the Pinkertons – and Deadwood and most of its citizens would not survive.
Yes, it’s the same reason Al goes to great lengths to legitimately swindle Alma’s late first husband rather than simply kill him for his claim, and when that doesn’t work, he kills him and grits his teeth. That family had a small pittance of power and money compared to someone like Hearst, so the repercussions would be a hundred fold. Some people are simply untouchable.
One of the things that I always remembered about this GREAT episode was Alma, Trixie, and the women of the Gem Saloon. It was so interesting to see the reverence for Alma that the girls at the Gem Saloon had. (We also see the “whores” have a very intelligent conversation amongst themselves. One of them, whose name I can’t remember, sounded more intelligent than nearly all of the men on the show.) Trixie, OTOH, treated Alma like she was just another person.
I know E.B. was the odd man out, but it was still disgusting to see Hearst’s subhuman treatment of him. After watching this ep, I recall wondering why Aunt Lou had not attempted to poison Hearst already? She REALLY hated him.
Al jumping off the balcony is one of the best moments during the show’s run.
I also loved Al’s line about Dan being equal to 10 of Hearst’s men.
This ep was a perfect example of why we (on another board) called Bullock “Clench”.
It will be Monday at least before I can rewatch this episode and comment on it, as I’m in Indiana for a charity event (the Lost Limbs Foundation…check it out). But I’m looking forward to it. This is my first time reseeing season 3, so I’m finding much that I’d forgotten.
Jim Beaver
I just wanted to say that you were great on Longmire tonight. But then, I’ve never seen you be less than excellent.
All kinds of things to love about this episode, most of it already mentioned above. No matter how many viewings, I never fail to be tickled by the number of times and the manner in which the phrase “fore and aft” is said in this episode.
Count me amongst those who were not at all sure what the relationship was between Langrishe and the women. What was (and still is) so frustrating was that the scenes play out like it’s supposed to be perfectly clear what everybody’s history and relationship is with everybody else. Sure, I can make some assumptions, but deep down I know what they really are are wild guesses.
I agree with Alan and hope Earl comes by to shed light on how the writing of this episode went down. Did David Milch give the writers a general outline of what he wanted to see happen?
EB stating to Hearst, before Hearst’s expectoration upon EB’s face of “you have been to and from in the Earth” is actually a quote from the Bible – Job 2 verse 2. Wherein Satan is before God and God asks Satan where he has been? A very fitting statement from EB to Hearst after Hearst asked EB if he had ever had the experience of smelling human flesh on the spit. No doubt Milch wished to illustrate in biblical terms the evil depravity of Hearst. The quotation by EB from the Bible was ingenious and hilarious at the same time which is why I love EB’s character so much. Did anyone else pick up on his quote?
“To and Fro in the Earth” not ‘from’..
Thanks, I didn’t catch the phrasing exactly because my mind was reeling at the thought of George Hearst roasting human flesh on a spit to savor the smell. Hearst is an open pit of depravity and evil walking around in the guise of a man.
I wish I’d known you’d been discussing these from the beginning. I love Deadwood, likening it always to American Shakespeare and having nobody ever disagree. Thank you for affording this stellar show the respect and the revisit it so richly deserves. It was a pleasure to read this well-written piece.
Jim was this about the time that you knew Ellsworth was going to meet his demise. I remember we talked about it when you found out but didn’t know if you knew while you were filming these scenes.
It was such a great scene with Earl. There was so much weight on your shoulders and I knew you were going through much of your own trials at that time as well. The character of Ellsworth had so much depth for me.
Mr. Beaver, I was browsing in a bookstore this morning and came across your memoir. I’m looking forward to reading it.
It’s taken a few days, but if there were ever an episode that calls for me to weigh in on, it’s this one:
Truth be it told – everyone on staff, writers and interns alike, wrote on every episode. Then each of us, to the last man/woman, was re-written by The Maestro, who while lying atop his mountain of pillows in the middle of the floor, would mold, manipulate, and mangle the words into literature, all the while never touching a keyboard but dictating while we all sat and watched. Ted Mann, with his long history of working with David and his own wonderful grasp of the written word, was the least re-written among us but even he was not beyond seeing his pages reshaped into something unrecognizable from their initial draft.
So that being said, while I am extremely proud of “my” episode, I certainly cannot take sole credit for it. I’ve been complimented on that beautiful last scene with Joanie and Jane; I did not write a word of it, nor did I conceive it – that credit goes to Regina Corrado. Likewise the scene with Con and Claudia (from which I lifted the episode’s title); I don’t know who wrote that scene, but it wasn’t me. What I did write, initially at least, were all the scenes inside the Gem. And while they are few and far between, there are a few actual lines I wrote which survived as first written. As for the ones re-written, they are each and everyone the better for it.
I knew about a month prior that this was to be “my” episode. It was also around the time that the murder of Ellsworth was first discussed. I remember David saying, “We gotta give the audience a curve… something they don’t expect… gotta kill off one of the main characters…” Finding out that it was to be Whitney Ellsworth, and having to keep that fact to myself for weeks, was painful. Of course as I stated in an earlier missive: I had no idea the Axe was hanging over, not just Jim Beaver’s head, but ALL of our heads. Ellsworth was headed to the boneyard – at least his character got a proper ending… Anyways, I digress:
Before I started work, David told me that the episode was going to open with Alma getting threatened by the Pinkertons – “most likely a potshot aimed near her head in the thoroughfare” and that it was to bait Ellsworth into taking an action of retribution. “Oh, and one more thing – keep all the scenes after the shooting in The Gem”
“Why?” I asked.
“Because we are waaay over fucking budget and its cheaper to shoot on the stage rather than in the thoroughfare.”
So, there you have it…. all those long, talky scenes in the darkened confines of The Gem were not conceived as a means to create a claustrophobic tension, but rather to save us shooting days and production expenses… but they are good, aren’t they.
Wish I could take sole credit. But I can’t. My best skill was standing in the shadow of Genius.
Ironically, I think I became a much better writer because of it.
– Earl Brown
There’s a great special feature in the complete series box set where it shows Milch just as Mr. Brown describes: laying on a stack of pillows dictating the script to someone.
“I can’t type for shit,” says Milch, “so I let someone else fuck it up for me.”
Just wanted to say thanks for showing up as often as you do, Earl. Alan’s reviews are great and I watch the episodes every week but your participation, as well as other like Jim Beaver, make this a special experience only the wonders of the Internet could create for us fans.
Thanks for the post, Earl. You answered my question about how much of the script(s) was/were re-written by Milch.
Ha, this is a great little admission, but you must take credit for great work that was hard fought. I love reading the back story on many great works of cinematic art (Deadwood certainly included in that estimation) and time and time again, some of the greatest moments of creative innovation are the result of unexpected setbacks or restrictions. If you (and the staff) had not written these scenes well, they would not have worked where ever they were set. They work because they’re well-written and exceptionally acted, and the setting is really secondary to that.
Thanks for the back story. Your humility speaks volumes. By the way, LOVED your scenes on Rectify. That was some great work in that episode. I’m guessing your character won’t return, but I loved the way you handled that performance.
One touch I’ve always enjoyed about this episode is Dan explaining things to Ellsworth. It’s great to see the two of them have perhaps their most meaningful interaction since the first season, but on top of that it shows Dan’s intelligence. So often he can come across as just muscle, but his break down of the likely true intent of the shooting, without us having seen Al explain it to him, is a nice little grace note for the character. He may be the muscle, but he’s far from dumb.
The Langrishe/Theater Co backstory:
I’d forgotten that Jim asked for some insight as to that whole situation. If there is one negative critique of DEADWOOD that I can somewhat agree with, it is the theater company’s existence in the third season. Outside of Jack Langrishe being a wonderful sounding board for Al Swearingen and the means by which to offer some exposition to Al’s backstory without being obvious, the Theater Company seems to do nothing except detract from the stories the audience was already invested in. They seem to have no purpose.
DEADWOOD is a story about Deadwood. The Town, itself, is the Star of the show. Milch wanted to explore how order and social structure form out of chaos, and how we human beings tend to cleave together and form mutually beneficial bonds. On the surface, these are the bonds of commerce and self interest. However, underneath it all, hidden in the violent and profane shadows, they are the bonds of The Spirit. The one aspect of communities where Spirit is more obvious than Money is in the Arts. Hence, the Theater Troupe; they were to represent the town’s growth and need for creative expression.
At the time of their introduction, early in the Season Three, we had plenty of time to plant the seeds and watch them germinate. But before they could grow, behind the scenes the show faced other problems that required more attention (for exactly what those problems were, look up my commentary on Two-Headed Beast). The story we were creating began to mirror the backstage boardroom drama. Hence, Langrishe’s Company never blossomed as an integral part of the show.
So, here now, is the backstory and its hidden secret (at least as David Milch laid it out to me at the beginning of Season 3 – things could have changed before it made it to the screen; Milch was prone to such):
Claudia was actually Jack Langrishe’s daughter. She was unaware of this fact. Hence, her desire for Jack was actually an unconscious paternal longing. Not knowing the real truth, she construed it as a sexual attraction. Jack, knowing she was his offspring, held her at bay. That is why her behavior was so wanton (I mean, what woman is her right mind would fuck Con Stapleton [the character, not the smoldering hunk of sex who played him, Peter Jason]?). Claudia was trying to make Jack jealous, and in turn, sweep her into his arms… Pretty sad. As the story was to unfold, we were to see that Claudia was not a very good actress (I’m talking about the character – not the wonderful actress who played her, Cynthia Ettinger) and eventually come to realize the real relationship. As to what was going to happen once the audience, and the character, found out… I don’t know.
So, you see, the Theater Company was not an afterthought. It was conceived to add a whole new dimension to the Town. But, alas, like so many things, thanks to the cruel demise of our show, it never came to pass.
Earl
Not “Jim” – “Alan”… I was caught up in the memory of the Ellsworth murder, and wondering how Jim might respond, that I mixed up yall’s names.
It’s okay, Earl. I should be so lucky as to be confused with Jim. A pleasure, once again, to have you here.
“Claudia was actually Jack Langrishe’s daughter.”
HOLY CRAP!
GREAT background info! Thanks for sharing!
Sorry for the delay. Complications.
Most of what I might have said about this episode in terms of response to it has already been said well by others. We’re 34 episodes in, so it’s of little use for me to keep saying how much I love this show and its writing and performances. That said, there’s some really great stuff in this one. My beloved Robin Weigert’s monologue about her dream is pretty stunning in words and execution, and McRaney’s scene with Billy Sanderson is terrifying and awful (in the good sense).
I’m grateful for Earl’s explanation of the theatre troupe mini-drama, as I confess that even watching it again I don’t quite get the true gist of it. Jack’s relationships with the three women (Claudia, the woman in red, and the new gypsy) mystify me still. I have no doubt we’d have understood clearly in season 4, but….
What stood out for me personally in this episode: only my second real scene with Ian McShane in the whole series! We’d been in the same room during the trial of Jack McCall, and maybe one other time, but this was only my second scene with dialog with him, as we stood on the Gem porch watching Alma walk down the street. One of my great regrets was not having more material with him, as I’ve enjoyed being around Ian as much as with just about any actor I’ve ever worked with.
I’d forgotten Earl had to carry me around on his shoulder in this. I was performing in The Lion in Winter onstage every night during this episode, and I was down to fighting weight of 180, so I suspect Earl had no trouble tossing me about. But I remember being glad it was he doing the carrying and not me!
I loved my scene with Earl, though in years of being roped up, tied up, or handcuffed in scenes, I’ve discovered that it’s impossible to do such scenes comfortably. By the end of the day, one’s wrists are meatloaf. But it was a wonderful chance to play off of Earl again (again, pretty much for the first time since season 1). Anyone who gets that chance is blessed by it.
The scene with Alma preparatory to her walking on to the bank was memorable for me, in part because it was a good scene, but also because it was the last scene of the episode that I shot, and a few minutes after I was wrapped, I was told that David Milch wanted to see me. Seems he had something he wanted to tell me about the next episode….
Wow, so he didn’t tell you until after you’d wrapped this one? That’s brutal.
I’d forgotten that you didn’t speak with Al again after the pilot until now, which indeed is a shame. As much great material as you got to play over the three seasons, I always felt that Ellsworth deserved to be a more central figure to the machinations of the camp. Maybe he wouldn’t have wanted it, but he certainly would have made a great deputy, among other things.
I’m the biggest Deadwood fan I know. By ten miles. I went through the stages of grief when they pulled the plug on this show, the anger, the sadness, the “murderous desire for revenge”, to misuse a Farnum quote…but I got over it. It took years, but I got over it.
It’s just heartbreaking to read these posts by Earl, Jim, and Keone. They’re still not over it! And I thought **I** was affected by this! It took me YEARS to get over it! Turns out, I don’t know the half of it!
Good to know I’m not the only one still mourning the untimely death of this show… my favorite show ever, ever, ever.
Thanks for this great blog that acts as a nice complement to watching the show in gaining a deeper understanding of it. What a cast!
And it has to be said that Claudia has the greatest pair of breasts that have ever been seen on television! Con Stapleton’s horn dog pining for her makes for great comedy!
