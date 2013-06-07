‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 3, episode 2: ‘I Am Not the Fine Man You Take Me For’

For the third summer in a row, we’re revisiting David Milch’s classic revisionist HBO Western “Deadwood,” this time discussing the third season.
While I once upon a time posted two separate reviews so people who hadn’t watched the whole series would have a safe place to comment, almost no one bothered commenting on the newbie reviews last year, and they’ve been ditched. If you haven’t finished the series, just avoid the comments of this review and you’ll be fine.
Thoughts on episode 2, “I Am Not the Fine Man You Take Me For,” coming up just as soon as I give a preliminary signal that I’m gonna show my ass…
“Change ain’t lookin’ for friends. Change calls the tune we dance to.” -Al
David Milch has no illusions about how impenetrable his dialogue can be, and he often gets a lot of comic mileage out of characters on this show struggling to understand what the person in front of them is trying to say. But the struggle to understand meaning and motivation in “Deadwood” goes well beyond spoken words. Characters on this series are constantly trying to connect with one another by deciphering the meaning of a look, or a gesture or, in the case of the key prop of “I Am Not the Fine Man You Take Me For,” a primitive diagram of the layout of the Gem and the killers Hearst aimed to send there.
This is an episode that gets a lot of laughs out of Al’s goons trying to figure out what the note means and why Hearst would send it. (And from the general chaos caused by that event, like Charlie’s reaction to seeing the Gem carnage: “I’ll drink after I’ve et.”) But it’s also setting us up to be sucker punched in the same way Al is in the final scene. Because we’re so used to Al being so much smarter than both his underlings and his enemies, we’re reassured that he deciphers the implications of the note – that he knows, for instance, to only kill Paul Blackthorne and his partner, and not the two gunmen – and because he then seems so confident in going alone to watch the speeches from Hearst’s veranda, the idea that it’s a set-up seems completely improbable. Al Swearengen knows all the angles, we think; he would never walk alone into his enemy’s lair if something bad could happen to him, right? Instead, he gets threatened at gunpoint, pistol-whipped by Captain Turner and then suffers a nasty injury via one of Mr. Hearst’s mining tools. Al retreats to the bar insisting to Seth that he’s going to have his revenge served cold, but this is the first time in the series we’ve seen Al up against someone who is both more powerful and more ruthless than he is. Alternating between the carrot and the stick is such a classic power play it’s surprising Al wouldn’t see it coming, and yet he does. It’s an unsettling sequence, above and beyond the implied gore – captured amazingly in the look of pain in Ian McShane’s eyes – of that pickaxe strike.
And yet Al’s injury isn’t the most brutal moment of the episode. That comes earlier, when Alma announces that regardless of her marriage to Mr. Ellsworth, her previous arrangements for Seth to be in charge of the future of her mining holdings and Sophia remain in effect. Alma tries to explain it to Seth as a kindness to her husband-in-name-only: because Ellsworth and Hearst have an ugly history, she doesn’t want the former to have to deal with the latter. But because all the other involved parties know of the past between the sheriff and the widow – a past that has led to both this sham marriage and the operation Doc Cochran is about to perform – it comes across as her putting passion ahead of decency and emotional fidelity. It’s not the first time Alma has let her feelings for Seth keep her from seeing how she’s hurting others (recall also her declining to accompany Trixie and Sophia back to New York, which wound up sending Trixie back to Al’s employ), but the depths of Ellsworth’s unrequited feelings for his wife – and the performance by our pal Jim Beaver – are so strong that it feels far worse than previously. Alma appears to survive the surgery, but she loses the pregnancy that caused the shotgun wedding, and the fake marriage lands on even rockier terrain than before.
And Alma’s surgery also causes another bump in the Bullock marriage – itself borne of circumstances practical, rather than romantic, but one that’s at times shown more potential for the latter than Mr. and Mrs. Ellsworth have. Seth and Martha briefly draw closer in the morning as they banter about her tea, but soon after Seth is again fretting about Alma. Martha is a genuinely good and compassionate woman – just see what she accomplishes in encouraging Jane to sober (and clean) up for a day to deliver an entertaining and rewarding lecture to her students – and so she doesn’t wish ill of Alma or her makeshift family. But this is still the woman her husband was sleeping with in her absence, and who is pregnant with a child that’s almost certainly her husband’s. It becomes a situation where Martha can be generous as usual, yet also feel separated from Seth, and this is among Anna Gunn’s best episodes during her time on the show.
As mentioned, Martha inspires a rare moment of pure joy and self-confidence for Jane – who thanks her in kind by complimenting both Sophia and Martha as brave women she knows. And Charlie in turn is able to help Joanie find at least a temporary peace of mind when he compares her feelings of self-loathing to the ones that plagued Wild Bill. Those are two characters on the show whom you would never think to find parallels between, but if Charlie Utter sees them, then either they’re there, or it doesn’t matter because his words do the job of making Joanie feel ever so slightly better.
“Deadwood” is often a show of extremes. Some characters seek only to tear down those around them, while others desperately want to build a community. Some connect, and others harm. The episode opens with a drunk falling to his death from the platform where the campaign speeches will finally be delivered that night, and closes with Al nursing his wounds and plotting revenge. But in between, we have Jane’s lecture and Charlie’s pep talk to Joanie, and even smaller moments like Sol putting a smile on Trixie’s face by telling her that he owns Adams’ house.
Al is trying to turn the camp into a town so that he can benefit, but also so that everyone around him can. Hearst just wants to rule it all, as evidenced by his zeal to acquire Alma’s holdings. Al was once the series’ villain, but with Seth so distracted by personal matters and his own inner demons, Mr. Swearengen is the closest thing we have to a white hat, and the black hat just declared war on him.
Some other thoughts:
* Thanks once again to both Jim Beaver and Keone Young for their memories in the comments. Jim is traveling this week, so it may be a while before he can pop in with some stories.
* Adams complains at one point that he feels shunted aside. Al reassures him here, but he’s one of several returning characters the show struggles a lot to use in this final season.
* Also on the margins for now, albeit with more to do: Cy Tolliver, who drowns himself in self-pity after Joanie rightly compares him to the Devil, then reveals how much of his convalescence is an act when he gets a chance to put a scare (if not a bullet) into Andy Cramed.
* Farnum was always a tangential character, but now the show has even more overtly made him into a Shakespearean fool by moving him into the walls of the Grand Central, moaning and commenting on the action as Richardson spies for him through knots in the wood. I always get a kick out of how the crowd entirely ignores the anti-Semitic barbs in his speech – “Farnum twice-measured, Star once-cut” and Farnum: Christ knows he’s earned it!” – which he clearly expected to incite huge cheers.
* I will never not get a kick out of Trixie and the Doc bickering loudly, even (or especially) in a relatively dire circumstance like the build-up to Alma’s surgery.
Coming up next: “True Colors,” in which the stagecoach brings with it a mix of new and familiar faces.
What did everybody else think?
I thought Charlie was indicating he was gonna eat. “I’ll drink after I’ve et.”. Et being past tense for eat in some cases. (past perfect? participle?)
Hmm… Years later, and that’s the first that interpretation has occurred to me. But it makes even more sense.
I was going to say the same thing. I guess if he said “vet” he could be referring to the situation, but then he’d likely stick around to figure it out. Hilarious, either way. It’s great having Dayton Callie on SoA, but he rarely gets to be as funny as he was on this show.
The HBO GO subtitles back this up, though it spells the word as “ate” rather than “et”.
Farnum’s treatment in S3 was one that disappointed me. I know EB was always a fool in the previous seasons, but I think he was taken to a caricature level in S3 — even as I acknowledge that most of it was pretty darned funny.
POTENTIAL SPOILER FOR HOUSE OF CARDS:
The scenes between McRaney and Spacey in HoC evoked the same reaction in me as these scenes between Al and Hearst (minus the blood of course!). Gerald McRaney’s characters play that game of cat and mouse so freaking well and so subtly that I am almost as surprised as his opponent when I finally realize that he has had the upper hand all along.
I never quite understood watching this again why, in the short span that the events take place, Alma couldn’t have passed her pregnancy off as from her husband before he was killed.
There’s a long chronological gap (about a year) between seasons one and two. Only a few weeks between two and three.
Glad to see that Deadwood wound up on the list of best-written shows recently.In addition to re-watching the episodes,it’s fun to watch the Deadwood actors show up on Justified,as McRaney did this year.Jim Beaver’s work on that show this year was Emmy worthy.
Sorry for the repeat post, it didn’t pop up, and thanks for the response Alan. I am in the process of reading and thoroughly enjoying the paperback release of your book, “The Revolution Was Televised.” I particularly urge fans of “Deadwood” to pick this up for even more insights into this milestone show.
One of the many many great quotes in this episode: “If he was trailing water, we might get took for ducklings.”
In between Ellsworth’s worry about Alma and Charlie’s lovely speech to Joanie, I tend to watch this episode with extremely watery eyes. Just incredible work by Jim Beaver and Dayton Callie.
Alan,
Thanks for doing this. Also, thanks to Jim, Keone and Garret for their comments.
So whatever happened to Ellsworth’s gold claim? I am under the impression that Hearst sent Wolcott to Deadwood to buy all the claims there. He managed to do that with the exception of Alma’s. But I don’t recall Ellsworth selling to anyone – much less Wolcott/Hearst since he hates them and he also counseled Alma not to sell her claim. Did he merge his claim with Alma’s when they got married or is this a plot hole?
I’ll take a wild guess at this one. He probably merged it with Alma’s holdings when he married her.
I still remember the shock I felt when things took a turn for Al, especially after he had been verbally manhandling Hearst out on the “veranda.” Of course, knowing that he was completely at their mercy, he still has time for some humor with the “fruity tea” comment. It immediately made me hate Hearst in a way I’d never hated a character on this show before, and set up the stakes and conflict for the season perfectly.
You mention Adams, and I will take it further than “struggle.” When first recruited, Silas was easily the slickest and sharpest of Al’s guys. But now he’s just as prone to the weird Daddy issues that Dan and Johnny display from time to time, more comic relief than asset. That always bugged me, probably because I think Titus Welliver is fantastic, but it just feels like a waste. Is Milch saying that Al’s leadership inspires such behavior, or just falling back on it as he struggles to find tasks for the ever-expanding roster of characters?
One character whose marginalization I happen to love is E.B. His interactions with Richardson always make me laugh, and he’s such an odious, simpering little man that it makes sense for him to be less and less part of the action, while still giving him the exquisite monologues that William Sanderson nails every time. “Could you have been born, Richardson, and not egg-hatched as I’ve always assumed?” may be the funniest line in the history of the show.
I was always an Ellsworth fan, so Alma’s disregard for his feelings turned me against her fairly quickly. Maybe it was wishful thinking, or naivete, or a combination of both, but I really did think they might kill her here, so tired was I of her character. And Jim Beaver is so bloody good in that bedside scene.
Hey, it’s Ted Mann, the producer Jim told us would show up at the No. 10, haranguing Harry about his inconvenient irritation of the bowels!
Farewell, Lila, you were always my favorite of the Bella Union girls. Since nothing explicit is made of her exit, I wonder if Milch just forgot about her, of if something is said in passing after the small time jump going into next week’s episode, and I just missed it. Looking Meghan Glennon up, it seems she hasn’t done almost anything since, which is a shame.
John Hawkes, using his limited time perfectly, killing me with his demonstrative “Oh no! That’s what THESE are for” when signing the forms with Adams, and the later awkward thumbs up to Bullock.
We lost Lila here? Heh, never knew that.
I think this is the episode where I went from, “Isn’t Gerald McRaney an odd casting choice?” to, “Holy moley Gerald McRaney is the personification of evil!” Nobody will ever think of him as Major Dad again after his amazing performance in Deadwood.
Exactly. I never really thought of Gerald McRaney as a great actor prior to this work, but he was great on Deadwood (like many of his counterparts).
Farnum’s monologues were always great, but they were possibly the best in this ep.
–I used to think that opening scene was about the drunk guy’s troubles. Now I see, it was about Al’s sleepless night, on the heels of poking the bear (Hearst).
–Al pouring/drinking his coffee left-handed, his right hand in his lap, is a touch I hadn’t noticed before. Looks like that lawyer from The Caine Mutiny with one arm in a sling. Symbol of his weakness? Or foreshadow of his upcoming mutilation?
–Heh, more foreshadowing I never noticed before: Captain Turner approaches Al from behind, Al has no idea he’s there, even asking Dan what made him stir.
–“Do you only feign stupidity, while in fact plotting ways to madden me?” Did I ever mention that Farnum was my favorite character on this show?
–One of my favorite lines from the show’s run, which I still use whenever I can, was Al remarking to Langrishe that aging “spares us no indignity.” Funny I remembered *that*, but never noticed that Alma uses that turn of phrase, as well, when explaining to Seth why she’s cutting Ellsworth out of the claim business in her will.
–Incredible how deep and layered this show’s writing is, that I’m STILL, all these years later, putting together things, like this monster: THE EPISODE’S TITLE APPLIES TO SWEARENGEN!
Oh, and props to Alan for yet again pointing out broad themes I miss, in this case, Charlie and Martha trying to help someone deal with themselves.
Good grief! I flipped out when I read, “I’ll drink after I *vet*”. So I immediately scrolled down to the comments to make sure someone had already explained to Alan the common slang past tense of “eat”. Whew!
The final scene of Season 3 episode 1 tips us off as to how Al could allow himself to be sucker punched by Hearst. He simply doesn’t *get* Hearst. They both may be “bad” guys, but Al simply can’t wrap his brain around how Hearst is operating:
Random thoughts:
I’ve always loved the dialog and delivery of that opening scene. Simply brilliant. And whether you subscribe to the theory that the speech was about Al or not, it was a good way to re-connect us with lives of the everyday Hoopleheads of Deadwood outside the major players.
The interaction between Jane and Mose in this episode was sweet. Put a huge smile on my face.
We can buy that Charlie was not bullshitting Joanie simply to make her feel better. We remember from Season 1 just how acutely self-aware Wild Bill was about the man he actually was vs. the man he wished he was.
The whole Alma/Ellsworth/Bullock thing was heartbreaking all around. In addition to Mr. Beaver’s great work, I think Tim Olyphant did a fantastic job as well, especially the pained, tortured, helpless look on his face as he left Alma’s room.
I still see Seth very much as a White Hat, just not positioned as well as Al (emotionally or strategically) to deal with Hearst.
I always forget about the moment where Hearst and Turner are steering Al, secretly at gunpoint into the hotel, and the usually stone-faced Turner glances at Al’s henchmen and flashes this horrifically creepy smile at them. One of the only times in this series where Al is in way over his head.
So many good things have been noted in Alan’s fine and insightful recapitulation and in the comments of the overwhelmingly but not exclusively decent and perspicacious readers, that I don’t have a lot to say, except to remark again on the exquisite work by the usual suspects and particularly Tim Olyphant and Kim Dickens. Watching inner turmoil that is denied the full benefits of verbal expression is a powerful thing to experience for me and, I suspect, for many viewers, and watching these two wrestle so very hard with the devils inside is great television.
I had forgotten the scene where Ellsworth realizes he’s not to be given the trust over either Alma’s estate or Sophia if Alma were to die. It’s a good scene and I love that the writers explored that issue, as it reinforced Ellsworth’s since of diminished value as a husband-in-name-only and set up the events between Alma and Ellsworth in episode 5.
The scenes at Alma’s bedside as Ellsworth as he experiences the growing fear that Alma will die were, again, something of a gift for this particular actor. Having sat at my own wife’s bedside under similar circumstances allowed me what actors only rarely get: a chance to use something painful to make something good. I’m not much of a method actor as the term is most commonly used (though I certainly use elements of the Method and other processes as I find them useful), but it was an enormous boon to my work in these scenes to be able to draw on precise feelings that I knew from real life. I treasure such opportunities, even though they sometimes come accompanied by much sorrow. That Ellsworth himself had lost a previous wife and now feared losing another amplified his feelings, and I had a precise map drawn of my own experience to show what his journey was in these moments.
To whoever mentioned “losing” Lila in this episode, I’m unaware of any such thing. Seems to me Lila was around the edges of things all the way through. There’s no story point suggesting she exits in any way, not that I’m aware of. Lila is played by Meghan Glennon, the daughter of our beloved cinematographer James Glennon, whom we lost not long after the show ended.
Watching Larry Cedar as the dope-addled Leon, one might not see an incipient King Lear. But that’s just who Larry played recently in a very well-received Los Angeles stage production. He’s an actor of extraordinary range.
Not much else to say, except that there’s so much wonderful stuff between the lines in this episode that it’s almost an overabundance of blessings to have the dialog, too!
Oh, and by the way, online somewhere, there’s a joint selling T-shirts with the diagram of the bar and the x’s from this episode on them, without other identifying notation. That’s a pretty obscure celebration of the show!
Jim Beaver
“Sense,” not “since” in paragraph two.
Speaking of t-shirts, I’ve been meaning to post this here for a while now: in Minneapolis recently, I met a man rocking a “Hoople, North Dakota” tshirt. I asked him if that was a real place (it is, and it’s his hometown).
Then I asked him if he knew WHY a stranger would ask him that. He didn’t.
“To whoever mentioned “losing” Lila in this episode, I’m unaware of any such thing. Seems to me Lila was around the edges of things all the way through. There’s no story point suggesting she exits in any way, not that I’m aware of.”
It’s entirely possible I’m mistaken, but I recall wondering where she got round to when the season originally aired, and according to (the admittedly spotty) IMDb, this was her last appearance. But you’re right that there was no story point, which is why I was confused. Joanie says something hopeful to her in passing near the end of this episode, and then (I believe, anyway) we never see her again. Doesn’t mean she wasn’t around the set, though, or even that she didn’t have scenes filmed and then cut.
It still amazes me that Larry Cedar and Reg E. Cathey went from Square One Television to memorable roles in the two greatest dramas of all time. Extraordinary range, indeed.
I can’t thank you enough for sharing your experiences on Deadwood Mr Jim Beaver!! Can’t wait to find out what you have to say about the later episodes especially your unfortunate last episode…
Thanks for the wonderful insight into the episode, particularly your scenes with Alma. I’ve probably watched that episode 10 times, and it still hits me like a dagger in the heart– it’s so obvious that Ellsworth is terrified of losing Alma and we can see how much he cares about her, and then she says she wants Bullock to be in charge of her estate and Sophia. Some amazing work, especially knowing now how your own personal and painful experiences informed the scene.
I love this: “I am not the fine man you take me for. No no.I come in April to sell a string of horses and try my luck in the streams. What I got for the stock I lost at the wheel, and the flake I washed up I drank the fuck away. I don’t know as I’ll get home at all. I sold my boots. I owe $9 to a whore.”
Juxtaposed, in my mind, with this: “I may have fucked up my life flatter’n hammered shit, but I stand here before you today beholden to no human cocksucker, and holdin’ a workin’ fuckin’ gold claim, and not the U.S. government tellin’ me I’m trespassin’, or the savage fuckin’ red man or any of these other limber-dick cocksuckers passin’ themselves off as prospectors had better try and stop me.”
It feels like the arc of the camp is summed up in those two speeches, the confidence that things can change for the better, and the despair when change is a crash & burn.
“And I’d add that whoever’s behind me is about to study his guts.”- Al…One of my favorite quotes from this episode from Deadwood!! Also would like to Thank Mr Alan Sepinwall for doing these summer rewinds, such a treat to us deadwood fans and the icing on the cake is getting insights from actors like Jim Beaver and Keone Young who I’d like to thank as well
I’ve always felt having Hearst’s man hurt Al the way he did was a step too far this season (especially considering how it all ended up when the series was over).
Still love the season and (of course) the show overall, but that’s just my $0.02 on that subject.
I spent the last week in Las Vegas playing at the World Series of Poker. So I missed this entirely.
I don’t have much to add other than to echo Jims feelings of awe, love, and respect we all had for each other in this ensemble. It just blows my mind to watch some of these performances and the writing that are etched in the history of television. I am grateful and honored to be a part of it.
Let me just say a few words about Gerald McRaney or Mac as he asked me to call him. I did not take to him at first. I had met him in 2004 where he was starring in a movie of the week and I had to audition reading with him. He seemed not to care and was brusque. It was wham bam and out the door. He never even looked at me. I know actors hate to be in a position to judge other actors so I understood. He was probably put in this position by the director or producers. At any case I thought that he could have been more humane. Little did I know he was dealing with lung cancer at the time as well.
However when Mr Mac as I called him got to the set he was the most warmest kind gentleman I had met. He opened up to me about himself and we talked about his Louisiana parrish and how he was a
Deputy sheriff there. We talked about life there and his friend Harry Lee the first Chinese sheriff in Lousiana. I had known his wife Delta Burke as one of my first gigs was a pilot I did with her when she was a young ingénue. I had also worked with Jameson Parker. The other Simon, in a tv movie. The feelings of his wife just shone through his talk about her and how he truly was happy. When we did a scene together he was totally professional and always complemented me. I now know he is a man who doesn’t suffer fools lightly but if you are a professional holds you in high regard.
Ill have more to say in the next ep when Wu returns to the camp.