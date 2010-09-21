‘Detroit 1-8-7’ – ‘Pilot’: What’s up, docu?

I didn’t exactly review “Detroit 1-8-7,” but I did offer some general thoughts on it – specifically, that I missed the documentary format from the original pilot, and that Michael Imperioli was quite good as the lead cop – in the lead-in to my Imperioli interview. There are moments, like Fitch calling his partner from the next desk, or James McDaniel and his partner finding unrelated shell casings at the overpass, that had the flavor of a 21st century “Homicide,” but maybe not enough to keep me around long-term.
You’re all obviously seeing it without the documentary gimmick, though some elements of it (the chyrons, the random guy with the boom mic at the hostage stand-off) survived to the final version. So as with all the new shows, I’m curious what you all thought of it.
Like my son said, every cop show cliche in the book. Every. Single. One.
Frankly, I only watched because we’re out in Montauk this week without a DVR or any premium channels. Is this the way the common people live? Shudder.
I was surprised. Good stuff. Love Imperiolli in this role and he did not let me down. It was a fun show, the whole ringtone subplot was quite well done. With a light schedule of quality shows on Tuesdays, Detroit 187 has me as a viewer for the rest of the TV season.
I liked it overall. Kept me pretty riveted for the whole hour and will definitely have me back for a few more weeks, at the least.
>There are moments, like Fitch calling his partner from the next desk, or James McDaniel and his partner finding unrelated shell casings at the overpass, that had the flavor of a 21st century “Homicide,”
Actually it looked like an homage to “Homicide,” right down to the Italian-speaking black cop and the whiteboard with open cases written in red magic marker. Michael Imperioli basically the white Frank Pembletom.
Also, the writers need to study up more on the vernacular.
Dude being stared down by Imperioli in the box refers to his “soda.” In Michigan, they say “pop.”
Loved alot about the show, specifically Imperioli and McDaniel and the Detroit setting, but there were a few things that took me out of it. First, the whip quick characters they tired to create (the young guy waiting on a baby, the slick narcotics undercover, and Sanchez’ “4 blocks from here” entrance.) Am I gonna give it my tuesday at 10 slot for awhile? Yes, mainly due to a lack of other shows. Once my DVR fills up though, it may get the boot
I liked this show better when it was called Homicide: Life on the Street. Seriously, they just blatantly copied everything about that show with very slight differences (the woman is Hispanic! Pembleton is white! The show’s in Detroit!).
I will give it one more shot (I always give shows at least two episodes because the pilot can differ wildly from the rest of the series) but if the next episode doesn’t impress… well, that will be it for me and this show.
I watched because of the Detroit setting, and it was interesting to be able to recognize so many locations and landmarks in a TV series. But that probably won’t be enough to get me to watch again.
While Monday nights look to be a good TV night, Tuesdays are shaping up to be a good reading/movie night for the fall.
I thought the Death Notice scene was as strong as anything on Homicide, and far more subtle, than much of that show could be. Low key but utterly moving, I appreciated that the focus was not on the detective crap but on the human damage left behind from a crime, something Fitch echoes when he says you do the job for the living, not the dead.
I am a native long Detroiter and much of what I saw was surprisingly authentic, it’s rough around the edges in terms of how it’s being shot, but I think it has lots of H:LOTS type potential and I’m sticking with it.
Just awful. Cheesy dialogue, overused classic rock music at every turn, and way too many cop shows cliches ie young detective puking at site of dead body. Imperiolli is good, but the character is buried in a show too worried about how it presents itself as a show, instead of telling an actual story.
At the very least, I think the show has earned a “wait-and-see” approach from me. I really liked Imperioli as Fitch, and I can buy some of the other characters and their relationships so far. Problem is, it’s hard to say how good the show really is while the tattered remnants of the documentary style are screwing things up.
On the other hand, there’s three cop show clichÃ©s for every cool idea, and some of the acting and/or writing is really flat and uninspired in spots. I think (hope?) that everyone involved is going to get better and that the show will find its voice by mid-season, but I’m not afraid to cut bait if it gets too bland.