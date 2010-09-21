‘Detroit 1-8-7’ – ‘Pilot’: What’s up, docu?

I didn’t exactly review “Detroit 1-8-7,” but I did offer some general thoughts on it – specifically, that I missed the documentary format from the original pilot, and that Michael Imperioli was quite good as the lead cop – in the lead-in to my Imperioli interview. There are moments, like Fitch calling his partner from the next desk, or James McDaniel and his partner finding unrelated shell casings at the overpass, that had the flavor of a 21st century “Homicide,” but maybe not enough to keep me around long-term.

You’re all obviously seeing it without the documentary gimmick, though some elements of it (the chyrons, the random guy with the boom mic at the hostage stand-off) survived to the final version. So as with all the new shows, I’m curious what you all thought of it.