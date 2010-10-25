‘Dexter ‘ – ‘First Blood’: Vince’s dragon tattoo

Personal business kept me from doing a “Dexter” post last week, unfortunately. We’re now a couple of episodes into Julia Stiles’ mini-arc, and the combination of Lumen’s presence and Dexter’s ongoing Rita guilt has our man acting very reckless.
Some good stuff this week, including Lumen going through airport security, Harry showing Dexter the error of his ways and Masuka teaching Deb about the ways of body art. On the downside, the only reason I’m glad I didn’t fast forward through all the Batista/Laguerta scenes is because it wound up tying back into the Quinn storyline.
What did everybody else think?
Predictable middle-of-the-road episode that finally introduces Peter Weller into a season arc that, for the first time, makes me think they’ve been setting-up the Batista-LaGuerta relationship for two seasons now in order for one of them to lose the other (not necessarily through death but also firing and/or diminished rank, which for LaGuerta would be just as bad). Right now, with two Miami cops resentful of Maria (Quinn… I’m sorry, ‘Joseph’ and Robocop ), it looks like the LT is in trouble. I started the episode thinking the LaGuerta-McCord potential BJ affair was a red herring, but damn if even I didn’t thought that it was for real when Batista walked into that motel room. I’m always puzzled why, when Dexter has scenes with Quinn, we don’t hear Dex’s inner-monologue telling us how he feels about Quinn. Guess the producers feel (a) the less we know what Dex really thinks of Quinn the more on-edge we are when the two are on the same scene (or that Dex doesn’t think of Quinn as a thread, hence he doesn’t even waste thoughts on him unlike Doakes’ constant yammering) but also (b) Dex’s body language dealing with Quinn pretty much tells us what we need to know (loved how Dex practically threw Quinn out of what is now, essentially, Deb’s apartment in which Dex/Harrison are crashing). And Good Lord, this season is definitely the goriest and most disturbing in the show’s history. Those decomposed bodies and maggots/insects looked disgusting in high-def; whoever these Santeria-killing dudes are they’ve been set-up by the show as the most blood-thirsty butchers in the show’s history. Who ever thought Miami would replace NY or LA as the serial killing capital of the world? A lot of of dualities (parallel storylines) in this episode: both Batista and Dexter went to a motel looking for a woman that’s causing anxiety in their lives; both Dex and Lumen went to the same perp camp looking for the same dude, both Quinn and Robocop were busted by the same female cop and they’re both pretty resentful about it, etc.
The Lumen scenes this episode had me thinking “Dexter” has exceeded it’s ‘bulls***’ quota already for this season. You telling me a well-known Miami underpass where sexual predators live wouldn’t have cameras and/or a police undercover agent watching the place to keep an eye on these deviants? Pretty stupid of Dex and Lumen to go there in the first place and risk being seen (or for him to tell her his name before she ‘left’), but that’s the new careless Dexter Morgan for you. Wouldn’t be surprised if the smoking motel manager where Lumen is staying gets a visit from Peter Weller’s character soon (we’ve seen her twice, which means the producers want us to be aware that she knows Dex only as Lumen’s husband). Loved how the producers made sure Dex went to this underpass at night while Lumen shows up in plain daylight, a visual church bell-sized indication of their personalities/styles/skills. Lumen’s patdown at Miami Airport sure was OTT but (a) those of us that don’t like to be touched can relate and (b) it sold that the woman’s trauma is nothing she can shake off just by carrying on. We’re back to the ‘is Harrison damaged?’ plot that I thought had been put to rest by that therapist that told Dexter his kid was fine. As long as the show keeps handling it with a dose of its typical gallows humor I don’t mind (the episode is named for what Harrison did at the playground, not what Lumen almost did to that dude in the perp camp) but they better not go down this path unless they commit to it. Mazuka again had a great episode but that giant dragon tat on his back was too much; hope the producers can afford to redraw that artwork on C.S. Lee’s back in the future if Mazuka ever takes his shirt off again (which, thankfully, I doubt they will).
Bring on the next looks-cool-but-previews-are-misleading episode’s mayhem!
The Harrison mini-subplot is strictly about Dexter’s paranoia. Harrison is fine. He was too you to even know what was going on. The drama is all inside Dexter’s head, as he keeps projecting his own childhood trauma on his son. The bottom line seems to be that Dexter is going to keep seeing things that aren’t there, when it comes to Harrison, and they will probably play that for laughs.
The second I saw Peter Weller as the target of a sting operation, I was thinking “Hey, that’s the guy from naked lunch… I love that guy! I hope he’s not just some extra these days”
And of course he’s not, I’m glad he’s sticking around to rehash some of ol’ Doakes Dexter-stalking
Also, Lumen is the worst name I have ever heard of. Who would name their daughter that, a main character that? All it reminds me of is the gastrointestinal tract. “Hey Lumen, stuff yourself full of bolus lately?”
Ugh, bad!
Lumen also has to do with measuring light, which makes a nice contrast to Dex’s Dark Passenger.
on the list of series, to the right, all of the “view recaps” go to [www.hitfix.com] Either that, or my browser is broken.
I’m here cause I got an email alert. It didn’t have a link in it (to this post – is only text was a link to unsubscribe. there was no other content. that seem unhelpful and weird).
If anyone replies to this, I won’t know because Hitfix doesn’t seem to let you subscribe to comments, so I don’t think I’ll remember to come back till I finish watching Chuck (live). Audience retention isn’t really big with the Hitfix designers, huh?
Oh, and I haven’t gotten any messages from Hifix other than this one about Dexter. Perhaps it’s something new. I supposed that’s not bad. I get them from Poniewozik. But I think it might be helpful to include a link to the post in question. (I was busy in May during the move and didn’t get to gripe with everyone else about the design issues and don’t know who to gripe to)
Sadly, this year, What Alan’s Watching may be what I’m watching but we aren’t watching it at the same time (I haven’t started HIMYM yet and 30 Rock is on a short delay, Community – I’m still in season 1. So I’m sorta left with Mad Men and Chuck.)
I noticed the link issue, also, but it may be because that link is Alan’s latest post?
The important thing is that none of the functionality is missing in spite of all of them saying they link to the same page. When you click on “View Recaps” each one shows the latest recaps for that show, and the “More Recaps” links to the correct archives page.
hmmm… they expand now, when I click on them. good. when I clicked on Chuck this morning, that did not happen. I wouldn’t have thought to come back here, but looking thru my mail just now, I found an earlier alert for another show, so apparently Hitfix has in fact started to send alerts. (it would help if they have links to the post rather than to unsubscribe, but maybe they will catch on)
Hopefully they are for Alan and not all of Hitfix. I don’t even know who is working for HF other than Alan and Daniel, but probably I don’t care either. The two of them are plenty. :-)
See you in another thread, after Chuck
I’m still waiting to see what I think of this Lumen storyline … so far I’m a little annoyed by it, but I’m trusting and hoping that it will turn into something more interesting/exciting. I just REALLY hope it doesn’t turn into another Jimmy Smits thing. The last couple eps have been at “pretty o.k.” level for me, because it’s been a bit of a slow build and I’m waiting to see where all this is going.
I agree that it’s nice to see at least a LITTLE linkage from the Laguerta/Batista storyline into the main Dexter/Quinn story, though they still could have probably cut down 95% of the crap in the Laguerta/Batista storyline while still giving us a linkage haha. But maybe it’ll turn into something more later (I highly doubt it based on last season though). ;-)
Peter Weller was pretty captivating just in his one speaking scene, so I’m hoping his story arc turns into something good. So far in general I’m finding myself more interested in whatever bombs Quinn will uncover in his investigation than I am with this Lumen thing, but again hopefully the Lumen thing will turn more interesting soon.
A couple other notes are: a) I enjoyed pretty much all Masuka’s scenes (which I usually do), along with the tattoo shop owner hitting on Deb in a slightly creepy way, which was funny. b) The scene where Deb has to sheepishly admit to Dexter that she and Quinn have become “f*ck buddies” definitely had me laughing … Dex’s incredulous reaction was amusing.
At this point, this show is a joke. I was really hoping that you had quit recapping this show; it doesn’t even elicit as many comments as Rubicon’s first season did, and you clearly aren’t invested enough in it at this point to analyze any of its content.
Yet you take the time to count the number of posts and write a comment. If you don’t like the show don’t watch and don’t comment on it, it’s not going to hurt our feelings.
@Nick It’s called differing opinions. I wouldn’t go so far as to call it a joke, but this show doesn’t do much for me. Maybe last season was too good. I mean it’s better than that Season 3, a truly miserable season, felt. But it’s something I have to make myself watch out of respect for what the show’s capable of, not what it’s currently doing.
The only reason why I am still watching at this point is the hope they’ll wrap it up and have Deb kill Dex by the end of the season.
I mean, how much more predictable an episode could they have written? Dexter’s continued guilt about Rita? check. Will Harrison become a crazy serial killer like me worry? check. Dex one step closer to teaching Lumen to kill her rapists? check. Her getting in a cab at the end, staying in Miami? SURPRISE! Batista jealous? Rinse and repeat. check. Quinn snooping around Dexter (the gloves)? check.
The only positive was Masuka once again, even though there is still nothing that makes this santa muerte stuff interesting.
C’mon, you don’t have a thing for the Latina cop? She’s the best part of that storyline.
You’re absolutely right about that Brian
:D I have to admit, I actually DID fast forward through all the Bastista/LG/Quinn scenes (and only watched parts of the Deb scenes), so does this mean I have to go back and watch it so I can see what the relevance was that Quinn hired Robocop to stalk Dexter?
But all the Dexter scenes were intriguing, and I’m really liking Stiles’ performance.
Robocop was trapped in the LaGuerta/IA sting, and Quinn knows him and feels kinship since LG “screwed” them both over (really, Quinn screwed himself when he wouldn’t listen to his superior officer, the big baby), so that’s the connection. Hope I saved you some valuable TV-watching time :-)
Nice seeing Peter Weller on the show. He’s an underrated actor. He’ll add a nice wrinkle to the Quinn investigating Dexter storyline, which hasn’t been interesting yet.
I liked the airport scene with Julia Stiles as well, despite obviously knowing there was no way she was going to really leave Miami. I kept thinking she was going to totally freak out in the airport.
Yeah, I’m not sure where the Batista/Laguerta storyline is going. It’s easily the weak link of all the sub-plots to this point.
Overall, I’m enjoying this season a lot more than Season 4, which I wasn’t too fond of.