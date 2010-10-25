‘Dexter ‘ – ‘First Blood’: Vince’s dragon tattoo

Personal business kept me from doing a “Dexter” post last week, unfortunately. We’re now a couple of episodes into Julia Stiles’ mini-arc, and the combination of Lumen’s presence and Dexter’s ongoing Rita guilt has our man acting very reckless.

Some good stuff this week, including Lumen going through airport security, Harry showing Dexter the error of his ways and Masuka teaching Deb about the ways of body art. On the downside, the only reason I’m glad I didn’t fast forward through all the Batista/Laguerta scenes is because it wound up tying back into the Quinn storyline.

What did everybody else think?