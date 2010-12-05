‘Dexter’ – ‘Hop a Freighter’: Don’t tase me, Robocop

A quick review of tonight’s “Dexter” coming up just as soon as I buy you a knife…
Season five had found itself a nice little groove in the last few weeks, but “Hop a Freighter” erased a lot of the goodwill that recent episodes had generated.
It’s not that it was bad, but rather that it was predictable in that way that “Dexter” seasons always are. And it dashed any hope that the slightly tweaked format of the season would lead to a significantly different ending.
Specifically, I don’t think they could have come up with a less inspired, less interesting means of dealing with the Liddy problem. Dexter has barely found out that someone associated with Miami Metro is watching him, and has no idea that it’s Liddy, and then within the space of about 10 minutes, he’s taken prisoner by Liddy, finds out everything Liddy was up to and most of what Quinn does and doesn’t know, and manages to put a knife through the guy’s heart. Bing, bang, boom; complications (almost) all gone, and there’s so much other plot swirling that I doubt there will even be much time for Dexter to grapple with the idea that he killed someone who was a dirty cop but not really within the boundaries of The Code of Harry. The only thing that could have been more formulaic would have been Dexter securing Liddy to a table with plastic wrap to do the ritual first, but whatever the show gained in tension by sticking Dexter in that van was lost by how quickly and lamely they dispatched with the season’s biggest wildcard.
With Liddy out of the picture, there are still some question marks about how the finale goes – Does Lumen get killed? Get on a bus? Somehow stay? And is Quinn now permanently on the side of the angels? – but overall the events of this episode were a reminder of how much I need to lower my expectations with this show.
What did everybody else think?
You’re right. This season turning out to be a very disappointing season. Except the Dexter/Lumen relationship but I’m afraid that is going to a bust in the end with Lumen either dying, going to jail, or going on the run. Either option will remove such an interesting character from the show’s equation once again maintaining the show’s established formula of Dexter meeting someone new, opening up to that person, and that person exiting the show at the end of the season. Or maybe I’m wrong. It’s just this times like this that wants me wish the show had ended after Season 2 or 3.
I find this Dexter, who appears genuinely affectionate with Lumen and in love, hard to reconcile with the Dexter of the first couple of seasons, who was portrayed as a genuine sociopath.
Maybe their relationship demonstrates the progression that Dexter has made between then and now, but the underlying disorder isn’t as malleable as I think they’re trying to portray it to be, if that’s what the writers are suggesting.
They’re literally two different characters.
Why is everyone so convinced that Liddy is actually dead? A knife through the heart ain’t so bad when you consider that we know this guy is capable of keeping a pulse going after having his hand blown off, getting shot about 100 times by shotguns at close range, and taking one point blank in the temple.
I’m betting he’ll come back and shoot Dexter in the junk through Lumen’s legs.
They really dropped the ball on this one (whomever the new showrunner is). Just really predictable prime time network TV pap crap instead of the intricate twists and turns, complex plotting and better dialogue of previous Dexter seasons. A real disappointment.
Totally agree about the end of Liddy; definitely a missed opportunity. And I’m already annoyed with were I assume they’ll go with Quinn in the future. Quinn started the season very suspicious of Dexter, he finally got beyond that (or at least ignored his suspicions because of Deb), but I’m sure he’ll go right back into full-on suspension mode once he finds the blood on his shoe and that Liddy is missing or dead. Which means we get to go through all the same stuff with him next season.
At the start of the season he became Sgt. Doakes light but instead of giving it to the Captain it was Deb so he let it go. As bad of a scenario as that it is, the way this season went you have to believe the reason for abandoning suspicious Quinn was not because it seemed like they had done it before.
Boardwalk Empire is better than Dexter
Thx Captain Obvious.
I thought the same thing. Both Boardwalk Empire and the Walking Dead are better than Dexter and there was a time I thought Dexter was on the same level of the other shows.
And 2+2=4
;)
Apples and Oranges
R U crazy? How can U compare these shows? A mob show…not unique @ all, its been done! and a show based on a comic? not! Dexter rocks!!! A serial killer that kills people that deserve to die…unique 1 of a kind show! I agree with GREGR its like comparing apples to oranges, you cant!
I actually dug the episode…until I read your review.
You are right about Liddy being offer so easily and simply. Although by the previews, his death may open more problems for Dex.
Those previews are a tease.
I think they need to send an end date for the show, a la LOST. Have a direction to a finale.
Oh gawd, don’t remind me about the LOST finale. I’m not so sure a end date is such a good idea. All that time to come up with something good and they came up with that stinker.
no way…than what the hell will I watch?
Again, aren’t we not supposed to mention the previews? I go out of my way to avoid them. Thanks for mentioning them. Where’s the policing of the rules on this site?
quinn is going to get framed for liddy’s death because of the blood on his shoe. he will then confess everything he knows about Dexter to Deb who wont even bother listening. she wont realize that he is right until she bust Lumen and figures out that Dex was the male vigilante. thats what i think.
Interesting hypothesis. While I think it contains intriguing creative potential, everything about how the show so neatly wrapped up Liddy’s character would seem to suggest that the likelihood of such a plot twist as Deb becoming aware of the real Dexter is fairly low.
It’s weird how shows are so resistant from getting outside of the formula for which they’ve attained some success. Disappointing.
Not just the blood but the voice mail that he left him, which naturally will be taken the wrong way.
Mezzanine, how exactly can they “break out of their formula” by revealing Dexter? If they do then the show is over. Which is my problem with Alan’s ennui writ large: when serial killers are discovered, it’s not like coming out to your sister, it’s about being on the other end of an injection courtesy of the Florida Department of Corrections
TIMB, it’s possible to change the formula without having Dexter arrested. The idea the original commenter was suggesting, that my post made reference to, was about the idea of Deb becoming aware of Dexter’s identity. I feel there are ways that they could change the dynamics of the show significantly that would prevent the staleness of the neatly wrapped single season arcs, by taking risks that the audience wouldn’t see coming. It’s not that uncommon.
Deb will have to choose between being a cop and being a sister..ultimately choosing to keep Dexter’s secret. Unfortunately, I believe she will have to sacrifice Quinn in the process. No way Lumen lives past this season’s finale.
i was definitely disappointed with the way they dealt with Liddy. In my opinion they just took an easy out with it. The Liddy portion of the story was so interesting all season and they ended it with no regard for what the audience was expecting. It was still a good episode, enjoyable to watch, just a bit of a dismantlement. Since it’s been this predictable so far, I think the season will end with Dexter about to kill Jordan Chase, that’s when Deb will catch him, see Lumen on the ground and will find out Dexter is the vigilante. It’s almost too easy to know that’s exactly what’s going to happen. Mark my words.
I agree that Liddy’s death was anti-climactic, but I mostly liked the rest of the ep (except for Dexter and Lumen being all cuddly without any V.O. from Dexter on how it felt). Liked seeing Jordan lose it and can’t wait to see how it ends.
Hey Alan you put words to my feeling of frustration with contrived quick and dirty way they got rid of Liddy who I was beginning to actually think was a worthy adversary, much more so than the pitiful Quinn or even the unabashedly evil Take It Man. Lumen and Dexter’s consummation of their relationship was unbelievable and truly quite boring. I would have found it more interesting if she was so traumatized by the rape that she couldn’t let a man touch her. And you are right she overacts. Feels like a soap. Not worth waiting til Sunday nite like last season.
I don’t find Michael C. Hall and Stiles to have great chemistry. Hard to tell if it’s the writing or just something intrinsic to the dynamic between the actors.
I’ll admit I’m not as much of a Stiles fan as many. I don’t think she’s done a good enough job of retaining a sense of vulnerability through the transformation into serial killer. She should be much more fragmented and conflicted, with her affection for Dexter and her PTSD at odds with her decision to exact revenge, IMO.
I think Emily will be considered the “one who got away” that is hunting the guys. I think the Liddy thing is far from over. Even though he died in a lame way, I was very nervous for Dexter when Quinn showed up. I am still very excited for next week.
Good point about the ease with which Emily could be placed into the role of vigilante for the sake of keeping things tidy so Lumen escapes attention.
I actually liked the episode tonight but I do agree that eventually he needs to get caught. The drama of him being in custody with his friends, co-workers and sister slowly unraveling the monster would be amazing. They can’t keep killing off everyone who is suspicious of him.
Yeah this season has been epic fail in my opinion, I hate the Dexter and Lumen thing, and we all know how it is going to end. Its kind of sad honestly, considering last season was just amazing.
For me, the deterioration has been much more linear from season two onwards. In retrospect, I kind of wish that the writers had developed another multi-season story arc after Doakes was killed. In some ways they did, but this season especially has been a fresh story with a clean slate.
I believe Liddy’s death was too quick, but ulimately necessary. I believe they should’ve advanced that story an episode or two ago and then had a climatic scene. Like what they did, just not all in the same episode.
One thing that hasn’t been brought up in the show are the “ritual killing” people who had the shoot out in the club. There is more to that story than Deb not trusting Laguerta. I believe the one that got away comes back in the finale.
I used to think there was more to the Santa Muerte stuff but I just don’t see the point in dragging it up to kill Deb or something since it’s clearly unrelated to the Jordan Chase stuff.
I’m on the fence on whether it’s less satisfying to have this story inexplicably pop up in the finale, or to not return and make that storyline a meaningless office politics distraction.
Good point! Whatever happened to the Santa Muerta storyline? Is it over because one of the Fuentes brothers was killed and this subplot simply provided more screen time for LaGuerta, Barista, and Deb to fill out the show?
Considering all of season 5’s faults, non will be more glaring than if the season ends without mention of the other Fuentes brother.
Ur right about the Liddy thing being predicatable unfortunately, but I’m starting to suspect that someone is going to be let in on Dexter’s secret… and not Deb. I think QUINN is going to find out and instead of arresting him, he will HELP him find more victims next season. I don’t see Quinn taking up the knife, but I do see him running interference at the police station. If this were to happen, I think this might shake up the formula enough to rejuvenate the show. As for Lumen, I think she’ll be killed off or sent away unfortantely. I would actually like for her to stay, but I doubt thats gonna happen.
I don’t think the formula is stale.
The series has the flaw of every long running “outlaw” drama.
There is have no reason to believe Dexter will be captured with no escape until the final season.
It’s like Knightboat.
Every week there’s a canal.
Or an inlet.
Or a fjord.
#$%#$%#$ Movie Central (Canada) started the episode early so I missed 20 minutes.
What a joke…
This season has been hit or miss. A couple of the episodes were quite compelling and I felt like maybe the show was getting its groove back (I’m thinking of the one where Dexter gets called on stage and ultimately catches Cole). And a couple of the episodes have been embarrassingly bad. This was a bad one. The dialogue was trite and forced–it felt so contrived, especially when Deb was discussing the love between the “vigilantes.” Everything was wrapped up too quickly and neatly. The episode only made it to the 47 minute mark, a sign the writers were struggling with the storyline. The writing in general has been much weaker.
It’s quite disappointing to see the show go downhill because season 1, 2, and 4 were amazing and this used to be one of my favorite shows. After executive-producer Clyde Phillips left at the end of season 4 it was done for.
Yup totally agree about Liddy, although the sad thing is that I didn’t even fully think about it while I was watching the ep, because I’ve just gotten SO used to the predictable writing on this show!! I was so 100% sure that Liddy was going to die before the end of the season that I didn’t even consider any other options. Sad that it was that predictable. I do think that depending on where they go with Quinn after this, it COULD still be interesting, but I don’t have faith that the writers will take the right route.
If the ending next week involves Quinn dying in some way, it will be confirmed that these writers have absolutely NO b*lls whatsoever and no imagination outside of what they’ve already done in the past (Doakes). Also if Quinn gets framed for Liddy’s murder (similar to Doakes again) … I guess that could be interesting because Quinn could then point the finger at Dex … but knowing these writers, that would simply end up with Quinn dying somehow so that he couldn’t “out” Dex (Doakes again). UGGH it annoys me just thinking about it!!!!
If the ending involves Quinn discovering the full details of Dexter’s secret and then NOT dying, and then having to deal with that truth somehow … I think that would be interesting, especially considering that he and Deb are heading towards a serious relationship. Deb needs to find out eventually, but I am 100% sure the writers won’t have the b*lls to do that before the SERIES finale, let alone the season finale. And of course that has been annoying a lot of us for a long time now. But I have started to simply give up on it, uggh.
One other random thing – How stupid was it of Dex to throw Liddy’s laptop into the water RIGHT by the freaking van!!?? I understand that he wanted to get rid of the evidence, but couldn’t he have at least taken it somewhere else to dispose of it rather than AT the damn crime scene?? So dumb.
Anyway I am reserving judgement on this episode until I find out what happens next week. If they have the guts to do something interesting/exciting/unpredictable with the finale then I will look at tonight’s ep as a thumbs up. But if they screw up the finale and go the predictable route, then I’ll consider the whole season as a bust.
I was fully expecting Quinn to find Dex in the van, and have Dex try to lie his way out of it (self defense, Robocop be crazy!). Seeing as how Dex doesn’t know how much Quinn knows, it would have be a terrifying scene for him. He might even sigh in relief at thinking he was being caught.
But… Dex would find a way to hide or destroy the laptop (or just say it belonged to him), and Quinn would look at the videotape of Dex all tied up, and it would tie up everything in his mind. Quinn would conclude that Robocop be, indeed, crazy.
Now THAT would have been a tidy conclusion to the Liddy storyline!
I was disappointed with how quickly Liddy got dispatched as well, and agree with one of the comments above that Quinn will mostly likely end up going to jail for it given his connection with Liddy, his blood on his shoe, and that he wasn’t at the station when it happened. And that is all just way too predictable and not very exciting to watch.
But I’m actually not too upset with Dexter not grappling with not following Harry’s code this time though. For one thing, Dexter often disobeys ghost Harry on many things. And in this season, he’s already killed a guy this season for no reason at all (and got ghost Harry’s ‘approval’ for it, sorta) – at least with Liddy, there’s a reason for it, even though it has nothing to with Liddy’s morals. But I thought this season they did an ok job of showing that Dexter has been in flux and not doing everything by the book( when he wanted to send Lumen away, he says something like I’ll do whatever it takes to deal with the problem. So, he was probably ready to kill who he thought would be Quinn, who’s a good guy by Harry’s code in every way, in the van. So I can buy that this Dexter, the Dexter with a killing partner who’s also his girlfriend, the Dexter who’s already lost his wife once, can kill Liddy without much thought, given it was kill or be killed (or be in jail). I’m ok with the lack of Dexter V.O.s to explain it all at that scene (maybe we’ll find out more in the v.o.s in the finale?).
And that is why I hope Lumen gets to stay. The psyche and m.o. of a serial killer changes when he gets a partner, and I want to see more of that change in Dexter (especially if we’re not getting a game changing ending).
You guys do realize that the rule “do not get caught” takes precedence over the Code of Harry, right?
Anyway, Dexter has always been a contrived show (past season 1), and that partly was its allure – one of those “anything goes” post-modern outlaw stories where things can go in ANY direction just to move the story forward. It’s just that it seems that the core of the story does not exist anymore, and that no one appears to be thinking two or three seasons into the future (unlike, say, the Sopranos). So every season is random and got an overarching theme to it (S1 – estranged brother, S2 – bay harbor / Doakes, S3 – “friendship” with Miguel, S4 – married life, and S5 – well, love). Every season the writers HAVE to magically make Dexter escape. I still think that the most contrived was S2 where Doakes got killed off by Lila, who was used as a tool and everything got pinned on Doakes from A to Z, including killing 30-something people and dumping them into the bay. This season, though, became contrived more on a micro level, with dialogue and plot twists at times being extremely amateurish.
Anyway, the cliffhanger HAS GOT to be Debra finding Dexter in a killing mode. There won’t be any resolution to it as we’ll have to wait another 9 months so that the writers can come up with another superficial plot, but she has got to start finding out soon. You can’t keep a secret forever.
Yeah, they seem to be setting this up based on the speech Deb had with Dexter. I think it will happen almost exactly how you laid it out.
She has to find out, and now would be the perfect time.
I gave the show TOO MUCH CREDIT last week in my criticism of it. They didn’t even make the Liddy death (which was obviously coming) interesting. Dexter kills a bad cop? So what? This is not what Dexter does. In any event, the show is obviously going to do away with the one element that is working well this season: the Dexter and Lumen love story.
I think that Dexter has always been a somewhat overrated show, but this season it has really sank into the cellar of abject mediocrity. I really have a difficult time caring about what happens to any of these characters at this point.
Besides the obviously poor handling of Liddy’s demise, the one thing everyone seems to be forgetting is that not only did we see a predictable end to his character, we got the perpetuation of the “woman in distress” theme. Lumen gets nabbed by Chase, and Dexter must come to the rescue. I was hoping, given that Lumen’s story was supposed to be about female empowerment, that the writers would concoct something a bit more interesting than this.
Prediction: Dexter tracks down Lumen, isn’t able to save her from the wicked Jordan Chase, but manages to get Chase on his table. As he’s ready to plunge the knife, Deb storms in. Fade out.
I would more hope that Deb came across Liddy’s work, and have to piece it together than something this obvious.
Your prediction would be absolutely realistic. And extremely unsatisfying. The cliffhanger worked last season, somewhat (though it wasn’t really a cliffhanger considering that what happened after was pretty predictable). I think the Deb / Dex cliffhanger would ruin the show even further as there won’t be closure to the season. This is unlike The Wire, The Sopranos, Mad Men, and even mediocre formulaic crime shows like CSI that Dexter isn’t on the same level on anymore.
I have to agree about the how Liddy’s offing was handled.
I did not think this was a stellar episode; however I did like Deb’s theory regarding vigilante and love. Dexter cared about Rita in a detached manner because he had to keep her at a distance from his “other life.” Dexter seemed to enjoy Deb’s revelation how deep a love can go for a man to help a woman who has been terribly wronged. I also noticed Dexter coddles Lumen in a way that he never did with Rita. The touching, arm around her, etc.
He also revels in the fact that he has a partner that he can share his dark side.
Having said all that, it’s going to end badly for several people. It’s textbook Dexter.
I have said repeatedly that Dex needs an end date as a commenter stated above.
There were so many things wrong with that Liddy storyline, it is difficult to know where to begin. I will just start with the fact that it was preposterously, screamingly contrived to end the way it did to the point where almost anything Liddy did which even hinted in the direction of realistic behavior would have shattered the whole narrative. If he had merely told Quinn that it was Dexter he had in custody, if he was reasonably cautious around a man who he believed to be a dangerous murderer, hell, If he had bothered to scream out WHILE HE WAS BEING STABBED TO DEATH, then Dexter doesn’t get away. The whole thing was like one of those old superhero stories where the superhero manages to escape because the supervillian won’t stop monologueing. I still enjoy the show but that whole bit was a ridiculous insult to the audience’s intelligence.
And how about the fact that if he wasn’t going to use wiretaps (as they’d be inadmissible), that getting a videotaped confession out of a guy who has just been kidnapped with his hands tied behind would also have a hard time getting through to the jury???
It’s not HOW they disposed of Liddy that was terrible. It was Liddy’s plan to begin with. There was no way any tape of Dexter saying “yes, I kill people” in a seemingly coerced way would make it to court.
I have to admit…the most intriguing story line of the season died in this episode. I don’t so much care about the Jordan Chase situation because we know how its going to end
Aside from the bad Liddy ending, the other thing that got to me this episode was the whole Jordan Chase “trap.” What exactly was he going to do when he got them both there as he expected? Overpower them both? I assume he brought some sort of a firearm but was he planning on some sort of a shootout? His plan, in other words, seems remarkably haphazard, coincidentally in exactly the way it would need to be to further the plot.
disagree
Very insightful. Thanks for typing that out.
I agree taking liddy out solve some of the complications but Dexter is more and more breaking the code and leaving loose ends. What will happen with liddy’s body? Will Quin grow more and more suspicious of Dexter when and if liddy’s body is found? Blood, footprints, Lumen running from Jordan Chase…..There are balls still bouncing on the show and they are bouncing closer and closer to Dexter’s courtyard.
I felt that Liddy and Jordan Chase both acted in ways that totally contradicted their previous, and somewhat methodical, moves to this point when dealing with Dexter.
As someone mentioned above: what exactly was Jordan planning to do with both Dexter and Luman in the room together? It seemed extremely uncharacteristic of him to lose his cool and go off and commit murder in the way that he dealt with Emily. Kidnapping Luman also makes no sense to me. The cops had very little on him, and what they did have, he didnâ€™t even know about yet. Why all of the sudden does he begin to act this way?
Likewise with Liddy. The guys been collecting evidence and planning for weeks on how to bring Dexter down, and his endgame is to explain everything to Dexter, and then video record a confession in the back of a van while Dex is tied up? How could that possibly help his cause to regain his job with the police? Was he going to show it Quinn in hopes that he could put in a good word for him? Again, it makes no sense and totally goes against what we have learned about the character up to this point. Ugh.
While Liddyâ€™s demise was completely contrived and uninspired, my biggest issue this season has been how theyâ€™ve dealt with both Quinn and Deb.
Whatever happened to the Santa Muerte case? One of the brothers got away after the club fiasco, so shouldnâ€™t they, I donâ€™t knowâ€¦..follow up or something? I understand the barrel girls case is the sexier of the two, but come on.
And then thereâ€™s Quinn, who seemed so certain that Dexter was up to something, that he tracked down Trinityâ€™s family in witness protection to confirm his Kyle Butler theory. After pretty much getting that confirmation, he then just up and wants to drop it to please Debra. Again, ugh.
This season has been sloppy to say the least. Iâ€™ve come to the conclusion that it is no longer must see late night TV after Sunday night football. Depending on the finale, I think Iâ€™m over the whole serial killer with a code premise.
Dexter has had its writing issues for sure and how Dexter has grown over the seasons is a little uneven for sure — but Michael C Hall is still fascinating to watch and it’s amazing he filmed this season right after beating cancer!
Sure it’s hard to top Lithgow…Smits didn’t ultimately compare.. and Quinn is like the White Doaks in a sense… but still a show I enjoy…
Weeds would be the show I don’t know why I still watch – must be for the occasional laugh b/c the writers have to be high on that show trying to figure out where the Botwins should go…
We would all like Deb to finally find out about her brother Dex @ the end of Sunday’s episode…and dealing with that — with a new season coming… one would hope we get to see the 2 have to wrestle with that secret next season —- will they do it is the big question… I mean Season 6 seems as good a season as any to start…
This has been my most favorite series EVER, but last week, when “we” were lead to believe the kill room was in the same bank guy’s house, but it ended up being next door,,,,well, that is just an unacceptable Hollywood “gotcha” cheap trick that opened up the possibility for me that Dexter had jumped the shark. And sure enough, last night I didn’t have that overwhelming sense of tension I’ve loved to feel every episode…BIG congrats to the writers and directors of this incredible show, even if it’s dying now, it’s been a fantastic ride!
I must respectfully disagree with the critizism of this episode. I don’t think killing Liddy deals with the problem at all but creates new problems. Everyone who watches this show knew, or should have known, that Liddy was going to die. Liddy did not know or appreciate how truly dangerous Dexter is and that cost him, but because Dexter was forced to kill Liddy quickly, he couldn’t cover his tracks like he normally would. I’m looking forward to the finale to see how this develops.
No doubt Liddy’s blood on Quinn’s shoe will come into play in the season ender.
Yes, a lot of things on this show are predicable, but I’ve enjoyed this season, and this episode. Looking forward to finale.
I felt like the writers were taking major cues from Breaking Bad (the “Sunset” episode) by sticking Dexter in the van with Liddy’s dead body, and Quinn outside trying to get in. The thing is, it didn’t work nearly as well here.
The ending of the Liddy “arc”, if you can even call it that, was super abrupt and quite frustrating, but at least the main arc remains gripping. Jordan Chase might be my favorite Dexter villain besides Trinity.
I totally forgot about the Santa Muerte plotline; have they really just dropped that? If so it’s ridiculous. The other thing that bothers me is: what would Dexter have done if it was Quinn watching him, or if Quinn got into the van? From the way he was acting/thinking it sure seemed like he was going to kill him in order to avoid being caught, which wouyld have been WAY outside the code.
One thing is for sure, lowering expectations is certainly key to my continuing enjoyment of the show
I think Dexter was going to see how much Quinn knew before he killed him. Remember at that point all Dex knew was that Quinnhad seen the pictures on the boat, so he was gonna tranq Quinn find the digital source of the videos and photos and destroy them if it wasn’t anything incriminating, and kill Quinn reluctantly if they were.
This is not the last season, Showtime has announced that there will be a season 6…so we know Dexter will not be caught. That said I LOVE this show, there is not a better show on TV right now. I hope that you all will continue to watch! I do not want this show to be cancelled, than what the hell will I watch? There are a few good shows Criminal Minds, Supernatural (although, Im losing interest in it, major plot is over and its getting repetitive) Breaking Bad (but a long wait for new season) and thats about it! Used to enjoy Weeds, now how is that show still on, that should have been cancelled after season 3? Every show I love seems to get cancelled Jericho? The Riches? Both were great shows, even enjoyed the BBC show “Survivor”… now there gone but we have they keep all these “Reality” shows on? “Dexter” is such a unique show, there isnt even a show out there that compares to this show! I think this season is “Great”, I have no complaints at all! I dont want Dexter to get caught, that would end the show! And this episode ended in a cliffhanger, It left me wanting more! I think you all are to hard on your opinions of this show! Ive never been disappointed with any season/episode, espeically when you compare it to all the crap out there that you could be watching…only thing better than Dexter is Football…Keep this show going!!!
Tick tick tick… That’s the sound of this show’s credibility running out.
lol true story.
>> “I doubt there will even be much time for Dexter to grapple with the idea that he killed someone who was a dirty cop but not really within the boundaries of The Code of Harry.”
Wrong. The guy had kidnapped Dexter, then, when he tried to escape, Liddy pulled a knife on him and attempted to kill him. That’s when Dexter offed him – with Liddy’s own knife. That is a clear case of self-defense that any court in the country would support.
If you really want to get picky, though, go back to the fact that Dexter was stalking Quinn with his needle when he was surprised by Liddy. Killing Quinn would _really_ be outside his code.
But the reality is that if Dexter is caught, he’s a dead man. Survival comes first. He is, after all, a ruthless serial killer. The fact that he doesn’t kill innocent people shouldn’t lull us into thinking he’s some kind of angel who would stand by and let someone send him to the electric chair. He will do what is necessary to survive.
I disagree completely. After a slow start, this is turning out to be another captivating season. The Jordan Chase portion is turning out to be very good.
This would have been formulaic should it turn out that Quinn knew what Dexter was up to. It’d be Doakes Redux. i am not sure what you could have expected.
The only way this show can possibly change is if Deb learns the truth and how she reacts to it.
I think and hope we are all jumping to conclusion on a formulaic end to the season. I have to think they find some way to take all this ABC stuff and throw a curveball at us. Though Liddy’s quick dispatch was disappointing, I don’t see how they could have played it much differently. I think the following things…….(1)I agree that Jordan’s first and now last(?) victim (forget the name) will probably end up being blamed as a vigilante, it will be easy for Batista to find her connection to Jordan and the others now that they know his real name. (2)Deb will find Dexter and/or Lumen in a compromisng position that puts her in conflict about his true nature (without her realizing how deep it goes of course, but dammit it’s time they give her a peek), (3) Jordan’s chest definitely eats a knife (4)Lumen survives in some way either Deb lets her go since she obviously sympathizes with the Barrel Girls or she gets arrested for killing Jordan, I dont think they are gonna close another season with a dead Dex love interest, and (5) Quinn will be blamed for Liddy’s death as because he was at the van, he called him around his time of death, and his payments to Liddy will all make him a prime suspect, which kinda sucks because once again Deb gets screwed out of a love interest (poor girl has no luck). I think all of the above with knowing exactly how it will all tie up, so I am still very much looking forward to the finale.
First time commenting, but I’ve been an enthusiastic comment reader. I still like Dexter a lot in spite of its problems which I acknowledge. The first two seasons were amazing and it lost its edge after that, but I’ve noticed that we still won’t miss it. And really, I’ve enjoyed the current season much more that three and four. There was something about the characters of Miguel and Trinity that sort of bored me. That’s just me. I’m not an authority on what’s “good.” But we’ve really, really enjoyed Dexter’s partnership with Lumen. The actress is really good. She’s very, very cute and sexy, but there’s something brutal there too.
Anyway, I hope Lumen kills Jordan herself and then she and Dexter become a permanent team.
My prediction for the finale: Debra will catch Lumen, know that she is the vigilante, but will let her go – because she thinks Chase’s gang had it coming, and she sympathizes with the victim.
Deb will then misdirect her fellow cops into believing that Emily was the vigilante – or perhaps that Chase killed them all to eliminate witnesses.
Lumen will agree to leave town, stop killing, and drop out of sight, in return for Debra letting her escape. (Which will be the writers’ way of getting her out of the picture without killing her.)
However, Debra had speculated that the female vigilante had a male partner, helping her kill the rapists. Debra knows that Lumen has been living with Dexter. So, will she put two and two together to realize that Dexter was helping Lumen kill people? Or will they give Debra some other male to suspect (perhaps Lumen’s old fiance)?
Meanwhile, look for Chase to wind up back at the scene of the crime – that old summer camp where he first raped Emily.
And less we forget, who wants to guess what kind of weird relationship existed between Emily and Jordan Chase? Why did she still like him despite what he did to her?
the show can only go so far considering, there would be no show if the stakes got too high for Dexter. At the end of the day the show has to find a balance, and to me they seem to have one. People expected Dexter to go off on the deep end following Rita’s death, and Ops! he did not. He used Lumen’s plight to channel his grief and some people couldn’t handle or accept that. He loved Rita and her children, Rita played a great hand in Dexter’s emotional development. Before Rita’s demise, Dexter had held on to the belief that he would never have a family. Rita gave him that, despite his inability to share who is really was with her. With Lumen, she’s seen who he is, she is damaged just like he is, and their both in the process of finding their way back, to their true authentic selves. This season was scaled back to concentrate on Dexter’s emotional decline and progression. I don’t understand why the show has to be jacked up at a level 10 each week, in order to be considered a winning season. Sometimes less really is more, and I feel like the writers did just that, they gave me more. So thank you to the writers and the incredible cast. Great work!