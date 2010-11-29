‘Dexter’ – ‘In the Beginning’: In a van, down by the apartment building!

A review of last night’s “Dexter” coming up just as soon as we join a fantasy football league together…
Going into this season, the “Dexter” creative team said they couldn’t possibly hope to top John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer. So rather than try by casting one prominent guest star to bother Dexter all season, they would bring in an army of recognizable guests. At first, it seemed as if they’d all be part of a group of small, interlocking stories, but as we head into the home stretch, it appears that all these diffuse parts – Lumen and Jordan Chase and Liddy and the rest – are all coming together to create some potential seismic changes in Dexter’s life. And for the last few weeks, the quantity-over-quality approach(*) has led to some very interesting episodes.
(*) Which isn’t actually a knock on this year’s guest stars. Most of them have been quite good. Jonny Lee Miller was great in the creepy scene where Jordan assured his first victim that she was still special, and it’s been a pleasure to watch Peter Weller chewing the scenery as Liddy. (I was also glad to see Scott Grimes, and disappointed he was dispatched in a single episode.) I just mean that the producers decided to attack the “How do we follow Lithgow?” problem with numbers, rather than trying to find a single actor who might be as good or better.
Of course, the show still has to deal with the formulaic expectations established by previous seasons. I’ve been burned too often on the teases about Deb finding out Dexter’s secret that I never for a second believed that Dexter and Lumen would still be in the house when Deb and Quinn showed up, for instance. Similarly, I’m not too worried about either Liddy or Jordan knowing what Dexter is up to, since they’ll either wind up killing each other, dead on Dexter’s table or some other convenient combination.
The real wild card is Lumen. It’s been a long time since Julia Stiles was expected to open a movie, so I could see her deciding this is a good gig. And the idea of Dexter having a real partner in every sense has worlds of potential. But I still have a feeling that Lumen either winds up on a bus out of town (having decided she’s done killing after dealing with the men who tortured her) or else gets killed in the Dexter/Liddy/Jordan crossfire.
And I guess that’s a problem a show this established – and, outside of the huge exception of Rita’s death, with such an established pattern of resetting the status quo – can’t get around. I can’t just watch these crazy events unfold, but rather keep thinking about how the show’s familiar pattern will apply to all the new characters in the climax.
What did everybody else think?
I loved the little bit with Liddy looking onto Dexters apartment through the blinds or whatever
“Lumen either winds up on a bus out of town … or else gets killed in the Dexter/Liddy/Jordan crossfire.” My guess: Lumen sacrifices herself to save Dexter.
So part Miguel (killing partners gone awry), part Lila (sex partner gone awry, who did escape Miami if only for a moment), part Rita (gets killed in the Dexter/Trinity crossfire), part Rudy/Brian (for accepting Dexter for exactly who he is), and part Doakes (who obviously didn’t want to sacrifice for Dexter, but ends up being the one who took on Dexter’s murders as the BHB)?
I’d love it if Lumen stays around just so she isn’t relegated to the “Dexter meets someone he thinks can understand him, but has to kill her/be killed for whatever reason.” guest star. Plus, the scenes between Lumen and Dexter had been great and I love to see more. At the same time, I’m not sure if making Dexter even more of a cuddly serial killer (and the accompanying music) should Lumen get to hang around for next season either as Dexter’s ‘full’ partner.
At this point, I don’t know if I see a way for the writers to make the ending for this season to be truly surprising. I hope I’m wrong!
p.s. I also think this episode was better because there were hardly any scenes on Angel/LaGuerta (or Quinn/Deb that isn’t relevant to the barrel girls case). I found myself actually watching the episode straight through instead of having to fast forward those ‘fun’ Angel/LaGuerta squabbles.
Yeah, “Lumen sacrifices herself to save Dexter.” I Agree
You summed up my feelings about this season… and the show in general, in this article. It is the most obviously written show that I watch. Nothing is ever surprising (even Rita’s death was telegraphed from a thousand miles away… and posted on Twitter). I would love to see them take it in a different direction and actually keep Stiles on the show, but we all know that will not happen. This show, for all of its greatness, has no balls.
I’m with JON88 on this one, I fear she will sacrifice herself for Dexter :(
Lightgow was absolutely magnificent but I remember being annoyed an awful lot during season 4 already. A bad guy so super bad to make Dex look like the nice guy was just a fairly boring approach I thought, regardless of the acting involved.
The first half of this season has been pretty bad, some of it absolutely atrocious (most importantly the killing of the dentist), but these last few episodes I am really enjoying the Dexter-Lumen relationship. I loved this episode, there were so many great scenes. Her Dexter-esque outfit, the knives, Dex talking to her outside the station and telling her he was worried. Not sure if the sex was a good thing, but we shall see. The 2010 Bonnie and Clyde!
Weller has been fantastic IMO, and I also really enjoy MIller; He just seems much more mysterious than Miguel or trinity ever did. Only 2 more episodes :(
This has got to be the season where Deb finally finds out about Dexter. There have been several scenes that lead us to believe that she may be sympathetic to the reveal, which in previous seasons would have been hard to believe.
Agree, I think Deb finds out this season and takes Lumen’s place as Dexter’s partner in crime (at least to a certain extent). That seems to be a big part of the reason behind the DVDs of the women, with Deb specifically stating how much worse it is to actually see the acts taking place as opposed to just seeing the crime scene post-mortem.
They might be headed towards a compromise of sorts with Deb: a partial reveal.
She could find out that Dexter has been helping Lumen kill the members of Chase’s rape gang. And approve of it (or at least look the other way).
But she won’t find out that Dexter is a life-long, crazed serial killer who just plain enjoys cutting people into pieces. She couldn’t handle that. (Who could?)
I would really like Lumen to stay on as a character. Yes, it changes the status quo (which would be a big step for Dexter). But I actually think that developing their relationship has potential for exploring feelings and issues that I did not think were handled well with the Rita relationship.
Next season could push Lumen out of the limelight- she doesn’t have to keep on killing, but I could see her as a totally accepting, loving force that Dexter has never had before. And Dexter, despite his Dark Passenger and emotional stuntedness, is particularly empathetic to other people’s pain, leaving him strangely suited to these broken doll-like women who require a gentle touch.
Does anyone think that Quinn will find out and maybe not say anything because he loves Debra? I’m thinking Quinn might be the one to quietly dispose of Liddy.
Also, it seems like Lumen could take the fall for DExter, but I’m hoping Julia Stiles negotiates some kind of deal to come back next season. I wouldn’t say I’m loving her more than Lithgow, but her presence in Dexter’s life is something I want to see go on for another year.
I just hope Quinn doesn’t die. I’m sick of Deb’s boyfriends being killed. Enough already!
Whether Quinn dies or not depends upon how much he learns. He already knows a lot. But if he finds out all that Liddy knows about Dexter, he’s dead meat.
For the last couple fo seasons, I had been growing increasibly disenchanted with thsi show. However, this season I made a conscious effort to stop expecting this show to deal in reality (i.e. realistic police behavior) and when watched through that prism this seaosn has been very enjoyable. My favorite since season 2. I do hope they find a way to keep Stiles on at least through next season, and I agree all signs point to this season’s big climax being Deb finding out the truth about Dexter. I am curious if they will attempt to wrap up all these mostly unrelated story lines, or if RoboCop and his damning intel will be a teaser for next season’s story arc.
I have to say, Dexter is probably the best out there when it comes to generating suspense. Even though, I absolutely know that Deb and Quin aren’t going to walk into the kill room, I still found myself on edge.
How did they not walk into the kill room? Wasn’t it in the house they walked into? Also, someone asked me how Jordan Chase knew it was Lumen on the phone last week, and I couldn’t think of how he knew. Can someone enlighten me? Thanks.
They misled withe Lumen suggesting that room but obviously they wnt somewhere else. No idea where though. And it’s been established Jordan chase was the watch guy lumen remembers, so it’s pretty reasonable he would recognize her voice and he also suspects Dexter is working with her.
They were in the empty, for-sale house next door. The camera panned over there after Deb and Quinn entered the bait-and-switch room.
Also regarding Chase recognizing Lumen’s voice, it seems obvious all of these friends have a direct line to Jordan, so when Dan the Dentist made the manic phone call saying she is alive, he was probably calling Jordan. And Jordan is a smart enough man to realize Dexter’s snooping in his locker and tampering with his blood necklace would possibly mean he was with Lumen.
Fantastic episode, best this season I thought. I’ve been patiently waiting for things to all start coming to a head, and boy did they. The season overall has been kind of mediocre, but the Dexter/Lumen story is really working for me (I felt enthralled and maybe a little sick seeing her sink so far into Dexter’s universe), and everything else is picking up as everything starts intertwining.
I have this weird feeling Quinn is going to be OK knowing that Dexter is a vigilante. If he finds out that Dexter killed Trinity and not his wife, and is now killing these rapists, he may be the person that is OK with it. Quinn is definitely shady but he does want the bad people to pay for their actions. They might be setting him up to find out and stay alive, which could be very interesting as well.
I do also hope Julia Stiles stays on. I don’t think she’s the best actress, but it does make a very interesting relationship.
This is exactly what I think is going on. I have alwasy hated Quinn’s character and have been hoping to see him get killed of the last couple years, but they have gone far out of their way this year to try and make him look like a good guy who genuinely loves Deb. I can see Liddy finding out what’s going on and Liddy trying to leverage that information against Quinn and he will either have to kill Him to protect him and Deb, or Deb will get drawn into and have to kill him with Quinn having to help cover it up in some way. That’s the only way this all wraps up nicely imo.
Also love the dynamic between Lumen and Dexter but the end of this season was written before the urn started and I doubt they thought ahead to re-sign lumen, so I would bet anythign thye sacrifice her to save Dexter which is really really weak… She is exactly what Dexter needed to grow as a character beyond what we’ve seen so far and I don’t think we will ever get to see how big a change she could have made in his life.
I would like Lumen to hang around, if only to see if she goes off the rails so much that Dexter has to kill her for violating the Code.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Quinn were to off Liddy, but how long could he keep Dex’s secret before he has to arrest the guy?
OF COURSE Quinn will kill Liddy. This show is beyond transparent. Just like Morgan will find out about Dexter right around the time he gets the kids back. The show is paint-by-numbers.
Wow… Morgan. I obviously meant Deb.
I love the show and will continue to watch as long as it’s on, but at the same time I would not be mad, or sad even, if it were to end. The show has kind of run its course and they should figure out a satisfying way to end it sooner than later. In retrospect, I am starting to feel the same way i felt around season 4 or 5 of 24. Shows like this lose something essential about their nature around this point when things are more repetitive/routine and less suspenseful. Yes, individual scenes/episodes still present some thrill and suspense, but the overall edge of the show seems to be waning.
I doubt Stiles will stay on the show. Dexter is one of those shows where you just know things cannot end well so they have no choice but to keep eliminating characters, because there’s no room in his life for this stuff. In my opinion, the show will end with Dexter’s death. Any other ending is just plain unrealistic and not believable…
I disagree. I can easily imagine an ending in which he gets found out, but then disappears (perhaps assumed dead), and resurfaces, with a new identity in some other city – continuing with his old routine.
I say Lumen kills Deb for getting to close…and Dexter then has to decide what to do with her ;o)
No one is ever going to kill Deb. You can take that to the bank.
By the way, having just finished the 5th season of The Wire, I couldn’t help but laugh when Lundy was so easily able to acquire surveillance equipment. I was like, “It’s more difficult than that!”
Not that I cared, I just thought it was funny, Dexter has never been one for police department accuracies.
You mean Liddy, of course.
I really, really, hope Julia Stiles stays and that the relationship between Dexter and Lumen continues on to the next season, and I’m glad to see it looks like alot of people feel the same way. So I’ll keep my fingers crosed that Shotime will see that and try and keep Julia Stiles. I can’t think of a better way to keep the show fresh and interesting and possibly a great way to end the show maybe next season, with Dexter and Lumen living happily ever after. I think they both deserve that.
A serial killer deserves to live happily ever after? Seriously?
I don’t think there’s any real chance of Lumen becoming a regular. Dexter’s a loner. Pairing him up with a permanent sidekick just wouldn’t fit the show. Lumen will either leave town or die.
I’m enjoying Robocop more than anything else right now. I think that portion of the main plot is the most interesting, because unlike the Jordan Chase situation, Dexter has no idea that he’s being watched. Their brief meeting in the station was lame though. I was totally expecting more there.
Also, I that it was extremely odd that Liddy was watching Luman and Dexter practice killing techniques, but then didnâ€™t follow them to Tildenâ€™s houseâ€¦â€¦.
And why would Debâ€”who had been putting everything together so effortlessly up to that pointâ€”recognize a recent female footprint behind Tildenâ€™s house and then not follow up and investigate with his car in the driveway? That really dumbfounded me.
I’m excited to see how this all wraps up in the next two weeks, but more excited that there was no meaningful scenes with LaGuerta this week. Hopefully that’s a sign of things to come.
Liddy didn’t follow Dexter & Lumen because he was watching on tape delay because of his burger run.
I agree that Deb should have followed up, or at least imply that she let her get away.
That’s right. Cheers Tim. Though that is annoying, I mean, how much more does Liddy need to collect before he’s ready to really make a move? He’s cutting a lot of corners to do so, but I can’t help but wonder what is plan is? Whatever it may be, he’s going to die, and for that I am somewhat certain that it will be ultimately be disappointing.
Definitely agree that this show has a formulaic pattern that it follows every season, which to me has always been incredibly frustrating. I was squealing a bit when Deb and Quinn were so “close” to finding the kill room, but of course I knew that, as usual, Dex and Lumen would have conveniently decided to do the actual kill somewhere else. Though I love how they never bothered to explain where they actually DID do the kill, and why they moved it. Typical. At least Deb/Quinn found the footprints I suppose … better than nothing. Still kinda frustrating though.
If the show ends this season as per the usual formula with Liddy and Jordan conveniently killing each other, or Quinn conveniently killing Liddy, or whatever, I will be super disappointed (but not at all shocked). Once again we’ll wind up just like season 2, where Lila conveniently ends up killing Doakes, so Dex doesn’t have to break the code, and so he also doesn’t get “outed” by Doakes. That ending has always annoyed the crap out of me, and if they just do the same thing again this season then it will truly mean that the writers have no balls to do anything new and exciting.
Anyway I enjoyed the ep, though at this point I just keep focusing on how they’ll end it this year and how satisfied or frustrated or disappointed I’ll be with it. ;-)
After Deb and Quinn open the door where the kill room was supposed to be, there’s a cut away shot revealing a ‘for sale’ sign in front of the neighbor’s home.
Ahh thanks for the tip, I didn’t see that. I’ll have to watch the scene again …
So…what was the point of the Santa Muerta (or whatever) killings? Was it merely a plot device to get Deb into the filing room so she could reopen the Jordan Chase case? If so, that seems like an extremely roundabout way to do it.
My hunch is that it was just the major non-Dexter subplot. They can’t keep the camera on Dexter all the time, so they have to have side plots with LaGuerta, Angel, Debra, Quinn, etc. The Santa Muerta case kept them busy for most of the year, and it evolved into that killing (by Debra) at the club, the betrayal by LaGuerta, and her filing room discovery. So, for the writers, it served its purpose. And it sure beat listening to Angel and Maria squabble all the time.
Nothing to do with Dexter, sorry. Alan, did you do episode reviews for Deadwood? If so, where can I find them?
Write a comment…
As much as it is my favorite show, I don’t see it lasting much longer. It will soon play out too soon, if it hasn’t already, Dexter nearly getting exposed. He will end up in the “kill room” looking up to someone close to him. I see everyone wants Lumen to hang around longer, but I don’t think the writers want to end it with Dex still out there. I feel that whatever is going to happen these next few episodes will set up next season to be the last.
You’re naive. It’s all about money, and Dexter is doing extremely well in the ratings. If the writers grow tired of it, they’ll hire new writers. It won’t end until the ratings drop (or Michael C. Hall calls its quits).
I had actually assumed that Deb would find Lumen in the kill room but not Dexter, which would have been absolutely awesome seeing her take the fall and Dexter racked with guilt over it. I was so sure that this was going to happen that I was preparing fantasies about how awesome the last 3 episodes were going to be…
…but no, it was a yet another head fake. Fool me once shame on you, fool me a dozen or more times…
My guess is that next season Dexter, Lumen and Liddy get together and help the people of Miami by getting rid of killers, Burn Notice style. Also, possible crossover with Burn Notice.
I can see how the season is going to clean everything up very neatly but also disappointingly. Deb assumes the 13th girl is the vigilante, so at the end of the season when Lumen leaves, that case will be closed.
How’s this for a twist? Deb catches Lumen – then lets her go.
The Dexter/Lumen relationship is very interesting. I knew they were going to hook-up/maybe fall in love eventually, and I like the slow build up.
Peter Weller has been a great addition to the cast.
This season has been fun. Something that was missing last season.
Great job adding Robocop to the cast as all his scenes are a delight.
And, yes, with Deb already speculating on a possible suspect it looks like this season’s ending writes itself.
I’m still looking forward to it though and I’ve really enjoyed this season more than last year’s even with the absence of Lithgow
I really don’t care how transparent or predictable the show has become. I’m enjoying the ride. I want Lumen to stick around as Dexter’s partner (be it personal or crime) and I want either Deb or preferably Quinn to become aware of his nature.
I said it last week and I will say it again, this show never has anything earth shattering occur (With the only exception being Rita’s death). Huge teasers all the time but nothing more. I almost feel like they have to expose Dexter this season otherwise it just wont be believable. Dexter being recorded dumping large plastic bags in the ocean? Come on.
Also I hope Lumen leaves the show. She was very unbelievable in the scene where she is killing her first victim, as an actress. I don’t think she could mimic the sociopathic mannerisms and personality that Michael C. Hall does so well.
Nonetheless, I have enjoyed this season and can’t wait for the last few episodes.
Dexter wasn’t recorded dumping large plastic bags in the ocean at all. He and Lumen where recorded loading suitcases onto a boat at the dock…nothing wrong with that.
Do people actually pay attention to what’s happening in this show?
Whatever happened to the Kyle Butler storyline? Whatever happened to Rita and the kids? Why did these storylines dissipate into nothing?
Kyle Butler’s been dropped because Quinn dropped it after falling in love with Deb (but no before sic’ing Liddy on Dexter). The kids are with their grandparents and Astor recently made a memorable visit. Dexter does talk about them every now and again.