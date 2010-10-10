‘Dexter’ – ‘Practically Perfect’: Super nanny?

As I’ve said, most weeks I have time to watch “Dexter” but won’t be writing much about it. This was a busy one for our man, who went looking for a childcare solution for Harrison while chasing after Shawn Hatosy’s character, while two of this season’s other guest stars were introduced in ways I didn’t expect.
What did you guys think? Are you enjoying the unconventional structure of the season so far?
I quite liked how they introduced Julia at the end.
Me too. I didn’t see that coming!
That nanny interview sequence was embarrassingly bad. I was definitely reevaluating my decision to keep watching the show by the 4th or 5th zoomout.
Quinn’s fake bake is distracting, but I liked the ep anyway. I’m interested in seeing where they go now that Dexter has “saved” that woman.
Yeah, his George Hamilton look is distracting, but my girlfriend won’t stop talking about how much weight he lost in the hours between seasons.
@Brian – LOL yep he’s looking rather anorexic this season. I’m wondering if he decided to lose weight when he found out that he would have to do shirtless scenes this season (like the scene in the season premiere). ;-)
Plotting so far has been lazy and weak. Several young, attractive women in the Miami area have gone missing and what….nobody cares? This would have been a major major thing. It would have been all over the news. Miami cops would have been falling all over each other to figure out what’s happening. But as far as I can tell from the show, nobody even knows about it. No explaination for that whatsoever.
Secondly, why did Dexter have to take Boyd out to some abandoned tourist center out in the middle of nowhere to kill him? Why engage with him at all? Just do it at Boyd’s house like he’s done with other victims before.
The careful plotting of the earlier seasons has been thrown out the window. Now, the writers want Dexter to do something and so he does it, no attempt to explain or justify it.
The reason why he changed it up and did it during the day instead of at night at the victims house is because now he has to be back home by evening for Harrison. Hence he looked for a secluded spot where he could grab him during the day. Some might say oh but Dex knows the guys goes back home for lunch every day, but this would be during the middle of the day instead of at night. Out in the middle of nowhere at noon beats in the middle of a crowded neighborhood at noon any day.
I thought this episode had the least interesting side character storylines out of the three episodes so far, but Dexter’s storyline did get more interesting. It seems like things are getting chaotic for Dex really early in the season this time around, with him ending up in the hospital with Boyd and then winding up with Julia’s character witnessing his kill. When the police go looking for Boyd after he “goes missing” it seems like it would be really easy for them to trace back to Dexter now as the last person Boyd was seen with (in the hospital).
Oh and it seems like the “Quinn suspects Dex” storyline is moving fairly quickly too. Seems like the mess of trouble Dex is in is quite big already this season (similar to season 2) … I just hope they don’t go the same route as season 2 where he ends up wrapping everything up neatly into a bow in the end, by throwing everyone off his tracks and onto someone else or something. That would be a cop-out and a re-hash of season 2. And I wasn’t real fond of they way they did it in season 2 in the first place. ;-) Anyway fingers crossed that they do something new and exciting this time around.
As for the “Santa Muerte” side story this ep, it was fairly boring mainly because it doesn’t tie into anything in the main story right now. I hope it does eventually; if it turns out to just be pointless filler, I will be really pissed.
Oh and there was WAY too much Batista/Laguerta this ep. This “investigation into Batista” storyline they are starting is going to be nothing but ANNOYING/lame and pointless I’m sure!! Uggh.
“The careful plotting of the earlier seasons has been thrown out the window.”
What kim319 said. Also, with respect to their not being a fuss over the missing women, I get the sense that we don’t really know the whole story there yet. That is, Boyd had apparently chosen them for a reason and part of it is that he believed that, as he said, he was putting them out of their misery somehow. We don’t know what that means yet but my guess is that these weren’t just some random coeds that he was snatching. Would have replied directly
If posts like this one are only going to attract about 20 comments, why even bother to put them up? It’s obvious Hitfix’s general audience is older than 15 years old, and thus not invested in this show.
Why would you discourage him from writing more if you obviously care enough about this show enough to read all the comments for it? I’m older than 15, and while I’m not totally invested in it, I still follow it. There’s just so much on Sunday nights that most people probably don’t even get to Dexter from their DVR until later in the week. I personally would like to see full posts from Alan on Dexter but I feel like that’s not going to happen.
As for this episode I have a question. Why was Boyd able to shoot Dexter with a tranq dart after beging syringed in the woods but Dexter wasn’t scared at all of being shot by the gun he was holding waiting for Dexter in his house?
I usually only comment when Alan writer something. I dont comment when he says “here is a post for you to comment on” because there are better places to have an actual conversation with people (like IMDB where I can reply directly to someone in a thread. On hitfix you can only reply to the person who made the first comment, I can’t “reply” to Ben, so I can’t rightly have a conversation with him since he probably wont check Hitfix after making his comment!)
I like it, it really seems like someone made a list of what was good early on and is trying to recapture that. I don’t get the outright hate for some of the b-team characters, but it does seem like some of the story lines there are just going through the motions rather than having characters that interact with and deepen the main concept of the show.
I guess Dexter has a woman back in his life, or rather a woman for each life with the nanny and the witness. It’s a shame that the truly sociopathic Dexter of season 1 has left though.
Is it just me or was that Jonny Lee Miller as the motivational speaker on the cd cover?
Yes, it is. Stay tuned. He’s going to be a major player. I’m curious about just how he (the motivational speaker) is connected to Boyd (the killer) in real life (other than the recordings).
I kind of wish Dexter had left after the first episode. I see a lot of possibilities in him trying to reinvent himself somewhere else. Plus Michael C. Hall is all Dexter needs to be successful IMO.
The problem with that is probably contracts with the other actors, and it would be boring as hell to be cutting back to Miami B-stories that Dexter had nothing to do with.
I agree with use brentalistair that there COULD be more to the story line. At least I hope so. That would be an amazing twist. What is Boyd is a character like “Dr. Kevorkian” to these women and not just another rapist and molester for Dexter to fill an episode?
I liked the episode, especially Dexter’s “fumble” and loved the following scenes in the ambulance and the hospital. I regret that the showrunners did not extend the suspense and the “cat and mouse game” into more screen time. “I know that you know that I know” is such a powerful mind game and so fun to watch on screen. Like so many story lines before it on Dexter, the conclusion to it felt rushed. Of course, I am excited to see what Julia Stiles will bring to the show, but I liked the scenes with Boyd.
Alan, I love your blog by the way.
My hunch is that Boyd was somehow working hand in hand with the motivational speaker and/or someone else. He’s just doing someone else’s dirty work. I think he’s just the tip of the iceberg on this. Did you catch his comment to Dexter (on the table) that “You don’t know what you’re getting into!” ?