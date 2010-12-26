‘Doctor Who’ – ‘A Christmas Carol’: Gone fishin’

“Doctor Who” presented its annual Christmas special last night, and it finally occurred to someone in BBC corporate that if America didn’t get to see it on the same day as the UK, then fans on this side of the (Amy) pond might just bootleg the thing. Hopefully, that arrangement will continue for the upcoming season, but in the meantime, I’ve got a relatively timely review coming up just as soon as I get accidentally engaged to marry a Monroe…
There was a point maybe 10 or 15 minutes into “A Christmas Carol” where I began to worry. I trust Steven Moffat pretty implicitly, and Michael Gambon is a great, great actor, but I didn’t particularly need to see Gambon and Matt Smith starring in a Dickens riff in “Doctor Who” drag.
I should’ve gone right on trusting Moffat, because once the Doctor traveled into the past of the Scrooge-like Kazran Sardick, things went very much off-book in a fantastic way, resulting in what I think (in the immediacy of watching it, of course) is my favorite of the modern “Who” Christmas specials.
The rewritten life of Sardick is itself a riff on a familiar theme, and one Moffat has used several times previously on the series: an ordinary life being turned into something extraordinary thanks to periodic visits by the Doctor. But if Moffat keeps going to that well (most famously in “The Girl in the Fireplace” and the introduction of Amy Pond), it’s because it always works like gangbusters. It’s because Moffat understands that time travel doesn’t have to be an excuse for technobabble and convoluted plot twists, but can be a wondrous, scary, funny, moving thing, and never is that more clear than when the same person keeps encountering the Doctor while traveling forward in time at the same rate the rest of us do.
Here, we got a “Fireplace”-ish love story in which there were three people experiencing time at different speeds: Sardick like a normal person, the Doctor flitting about like mad as always, and beautiful frozen Abigail emerging once a year as if her previous visit from Kazran had been only moments before. They made for a fine trio, and Moffat took advantage of the extra time allotted for these specials(*) to give us a nice variety of adventures for them – from the appropriately childlike plan to use a flying shark(**) to pull a carriage through the sky, Santa-style, to the visit to Abigail’s family, to the grown-up Rat Pack romance at Frank Sinatra’s house, a suitably melodramatic setting for Abigail to tell Kazran that she was dying.
(*) Given the tight window between the UK and US broadcasts, I’m guessing there aren’t many, if any, people who’ve seen them both, but if there are, I’m curious if anything of note got cut from one version to the other.
(**) One of the things I love about Moffat’s scripts is how they’re bursting with ideas that might be the centerpiece of someone else’s episode but are just one of Moffat’s numerous madcap details. The flying fish were just fantastic in all their uses.
I quite liked how the Doctor’s plan wound up toying with the Dickens framework, as he wound up making Sardick just as bitter and cold, but for different reasons than before. And the idea that the “ghost of Christmas future” would be for boy Sardick rather than old man Sardick was a lovely, moving twist I wasn’t expecting.
I also appreciated Amy’s line about how time can be rewritten. At first, when the Doctor appeared in young Kazran’s bedroom, I wondered if this was violating the franchise’s time travel rules – the Doctor can’t cross his own timeline, or that of the people he’s met – but of course the cracks in the universe changed all that last season. And besides, while rules can be helpful to provide certain limits to the writers – otherwise the Doctor could solve almost every problem by going back earlier and getting a redo on what failed earlier – it’s okay on certain occasions (especially an occasion like Christmas) for the writers to not let the rules get in the way of a terrific story.
Funny, moving, cool ideas, and actually on Christmas for once – what’s not to like?
Some other thoughts:
• I was disappointed that there was so little of Rory and Amy, but two factors tempered that disappointment: 1)I remembered that other than “The Christmas Invasion” (introduction of David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor), none of the modern Christmas specials have had much, or any, time for the current companion. (Yes, Donna Noble was the star of “The Runaway Bride,” but at the time she was just a one-off character.) 2)Every one of her brief scenes featured the running gag about Amy and Rory dressing up in familiar costumes (Amy’s stripper policeman outfit, Rory’s Roman centurion uniform) for a bit of honeymoon fun.
• That said, I know “Doctor Who” is a kids’ show, and that some people complained after “The Eleventh Hour” that Moffat was sexing up the show a bit too much, so I wonder what those people made of the role-play references, and the return of the short-skirted “kiss-o-gram” costume.
• And I continue to be glad that Rory’s sticking around, and that both he and the show have accepted that all of Amy’s romantic love goes to him, no matter how much she cares for the Doctor. I laughed at Rory complaining that the Doctor gets all the credit, then pausing to acknowledge, “which is actually fair if you think about it.”
• The reference to the Doctor hanging with Santa (“Or as I’ve known him… Jeff”) and Albert Einstein at Frank Sinatra’s place in the ’50s was funny enough, but then set up the later trip there in which he somehow hooked up with Marilyn Monroe. Very nice.
• Also, note that in one of the many photos from Sardick’s reinvented past, he and the Doctor are wearing fezes. Fezes are cool.
• I take it Katherine Jenkins, who played Abigail, is a popular singer in the UK. Great pipes, certainly.
Finally, while we’re all on the same page in terms of seeing this episode, I’ll remind you that the No Spoilers policy around these here parts extends to previews for upcoming episodes. So while the sizzle reel for the new season was at least as cool as a fez, we’re not going to discuss any of its content. Okay? Just talk about the special itself.
What did everybody else think?
Alan wrote:
That said, I know “Doctor Who” is a kids’ show, and that some people complained after “The Eleventh Hour” that Moffat was sexing up the show a bit too much, so I wonder what those people made of the role-play references, and the return of the short-skirted “kiss-o-gram” costume.
I reply:
Frankly, I think some of the commentary in the British media (and on the internet) said a lot more about the speaker’s sexual hang-ups and their rather distasteful attitudes towards women and female sexuality than DW. Interesting that even you referred to Amy’s “stripper” costume — perhaps you don’t do kiss-o-grams in the US, but that’s no a euphemism for stripper or prostitute. Really.
If we have kiss o grams, I’m not aware of it. That said, the reaction of Amy and everyone else to her costume in Eleventh Hour pretty strongly implied that she did more than kiss, but because of the nature of the show, all Moffat could do was imply. But it could just be a cultural thing I missed.
I’m in the US and I thought Amy did just kiss, but it was a bit scandalous because she lives in a small town. That said, I thought it was cute that they had on role playing costumes. They were after all on their honeymoon.
@Sepinwall: OK, that’s a fair reading. After all, Captain Jack was a prolonged essay in how far RTD could take an openly bisexual character (who is VERY comfortable with his sexuality… and everyone elses :) ) without turning Doctor Who into an episode of Queer as Folk. But, yeah, it still think the joke was the that, for the Doctor, he was expecting to find seven year old Amelia — a little girl in her nightgown. Amy is nothing of the kind — and what she does for a living (singing telegrams with some PG-13 snogging) is the least of her mysteries. As he says in The Pandorica Opens, her life just doesn’t make sense.
I’m American and have never heard of “kiss-o-grams.” I can’t tell whether I’m naÃ¯ve or cynical any more, but when Amy presented herself as a costumed kiss-o-gram, I pretty much took her for a prostitute. I’ve been kind of surprised that her salacious occupation hasn’t been made more of since. Yeah, I know, kids show. But since they set her up as a prostitute in the show; I presumed they could slyly refer to it again somehow. After all, there’s the gay thing on “Torchwood.”
Frankly, I don’t understand the British approach to sexuality. On one hand, they seem to be a very reserved, repressed sort of people. Then on the other hand, they seem pretty open about nudity and sexual references in many of their TV shows.
But of course, I only know what I’ve been able to suss out by watching a few of their TV shows. I’d certainly hate to think the world thinks Americans are actually how we portray ourselves in our own TV shows. Regrettably, it probably does.
@Eldritch: Kind of interesting having the cultural shoe on the other foot for once, isn’t it? Believe it or not, there’s a lot you Americans take so much for granted you don’t even thing about them are weird, and even kind of creepy, to the other 95% of the human race. The difference is that, for a lot of us, its a lot harder to avoid American media than it is for Americans to ignore the rest of the planet.
Gosh Eldritch – generalise much? There are about 60 million of us Brits in the UK and while I’m sure that some of us are ‘reserved, repressed sort of people’, we’re all (like you) very different. And can I make it quite clear that a kissogram girl (or boy) is NOT a prostitute. It’s just a a bit of unreserved, unrepressed fun…
Loved it from start to finish, even the silly stuff.
I thought it was the best Christmas special yet. It had a poignancy that never existed in the ones by RTD, but it wasn’t so obvious as to depress the children who might not all pick up on Abigail’s ultimate fate.
Who’d ever think that a space shark would fit right in a Christmas special and yet Moffat did it without a problem.
As for the Rory and Amy costume thing, it was one of those things that only adults would really pick up on, and children would have just assumed they were wearing fun costumes from the past.
I know I can’t comment on the content of the teaser reel, but it has certainly got me excited for the next season. I am not sure how it will air on this side of the pond, but I believe they are going to split up the season.
I really enjoyed this ep too. The complaints about the sexuality are ridiculous: classic Who always included “something for the dads” and Amy’s just a continuation of that. Her short skirt certainly beats (Fourth Doctor’s assistant) Leela’s leather bikini on the modesty scale.
Katherine Jenkins is a popularizing operatic singer in the UK: think somewhere between the Three Tenors and Paul Potts.
Katherine Jenkins isn’t exactly a ‘popular’ singer – well, she is, but she isn’t a pop music singer as you might be implying, I’m not sure. She’s an opera singer who’s become well known and sells many albums now singing what might be called popular classical. She’s definitely a good singer, but still a bit of an odd choice as stunt casting goes, to my mind…
Anyway. I watched this yesterday on BBC1, having not watched any of the last season of Doctor Who with Matt Smith (I got a bit burned out towards the end of RTD’s reign, and also David Tennant was the Doctor I got to know and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to see him replaced) and very much enjoyed it. I could find niggles if I wanted to with plot logic (how does bringing young Kazran forward to see his old self with Abigail affect the outcome of those middle excursions, hmm? – and it seemed a bit of a stretch for Kazran to have lost his isomorphic signature since the past where his father locked the machine to him was now the one where he’d already been changed), but overall the little strokes of genius here and there more than made up for it. I loved the beauty and strangeness of the flying fish, the slightly steampunk influenced world, and of course Michael Gambon made it all work brilliantly. But I think my favourite part was, as you mentioned, the brilliance of twisting ‘Christmas future’ back on itself. It’s the one part of A Christmas Carol that relies entirely on Scrooge’s own selfishness to make him change, and as such I’ve never really liked it. This way round was much more fun, and surprisingly moving.
I haven’t watched both the BBCA and the BBC1 versions, but I did start watching the BBCA version (Standard Def.) and got so annoyed by the corner bug for the upcoming Graham Norton episode, that I switched over to the BBC1 recording that my magical Doctor Who Elves leave on my doorstep.
Anyway, delightful episode, even if I did have to beat down my inner nerd when the Doctor had Sardick meeting himself. (Something established as a big no-no at least as far back as “The Three Doctors,” but also something that’s been violated before when The Doctor or someone else thinks it’s important enough.)
I also really enjoyed the little Sherlock riff as the Doctor was connecting the dots of Sardick’s childhood – the portrait, the lack of Christmas tree, etc.
Oh, and I highly recommend visiting whereisthetardis.com and watching the infomercial there.
BBCA seems to use more screen bugs that any other channel. At various points in yesterday’s episode, I noticed chyrons in THREE of the screen corners. Plus, the bugs are often redundant, advertising something that is mentioned in the other bug. (Also, why do they insist upon playing the theme song before each commercial break?) I want to support BBCA, and I appreciate that they managed to show the episode so soon after the U.K. airing. But wow, they try their damnedest to make their programming unwatchable.
Katherine was on the graham Norton show last week talking about her guest appearance. She seemed quite excited to be a part of the xmas special.
I was under the impression that the Xmas specials were the only thing that BBCA aired unedited from the UK version.
A friend sent me the UK version around 3pm US time, but I wanted to wait and watch on my tv with my friends.
I quite enjoyed this. 4(Tom Baker) was my first doctor. I have watched at least part of every doctor with the exception of 8. I would say in terms of popularity at that time 4 & 10 rival each other. That said, I am falling hard for 11th. I love this quirky, raggedy man and cannot wait for the next series.
An amazing positive forward looking show, filled with nicely developed characters, what’s Not to love about it? “Always loved A Christmas Carol”, and love “Scrooged” and This was a nice take on the story as well.
Chainsaw Chuck.
I echo your reaction. Was worried about treacle and yet another variation on the Dickens at the start, but every worry vanished at the first sight of tiny fish, swimming in the fog. There were again recalls to past Moffat eps, and belabored recalls to his own dialogue, but few that bothered or distracted me; Christmas is a time for familiar things.
The music has long been the most consistent bad thing about this show, and that certainly didn’t change with Blaring Extended Song — really, why not just go with a carol? — but Christmas is a time for forgiveness. So nevermind, for now.
An actual moon! Made of honey! Also, not completely a moon. Also, carniverous.
Can’t imagine children would have any problem with Rory and Amy playing dress-up any more than anyone ever had with Bugs Bunny’s cross-dressing.
Looking forward to the Stetson. Stetsons are cool.
I loved it too. But I also saw some swipes at the RTD era, including having to do a Christmas episode itself. A shark. It has baggage . . .[mapeel.blogspot.com]
Meh, I think there’s some projection going on there. As a general comment, I know some sections of Who fandom are really invested in the idea that there’s some bitchy rivalry between Davies and Moffat. Rather undermined by the fact that RTD and SM (two men not exactly known for being shy about saying what they really think) kept working together, gush embarrassingly whenever they mention each other, and Russell basically appointed Steven as his successor.
In addition to all the stuff already mentioned, I loved the wink/wink parody of Star Trek 2.0.
For those that don’t know, Matt Smith himself wrote a short story where the Doctor met Albert Einstein, so I like Moffat slipping in an Einstein gag.
I’d encourage people ‘tracking down’ the Confidential from last night, which had stuff about them filming the flying rickshaw/shark and Katherine Jenkins recording the end track.
Yes, the Star Trek movie parody with the flares were the first I’ve really seen anywhere. Also, this is considered a kids show on the BBC?
@Gregory Ellwood: It’s considered ‘family entertainment’ and designed for the family to watch together, so it needs to work for kids, parents and grandparents.
Yeah, it’s a ‘family show’ which isn’t something that really exists in the US. To appeal to all age groups is an incredible feat, especially in a sci-fi setting.
My brother and sister-in-law came over to watch this (their cable doesn’t get BBC America; mine does), and my SIL was wondering why she had seen Rory wearing his Roman costume in a preview. We all laughed out loud when we saw why!
The Christmas episodes are always my favorite, because they cut loose and have fun in a way that other episodes often don’t. I liked this one a lot, but I think I liked 2008’s The Next Doctor a little better, with the whole is-he-or-isn’t he question, the amusing parallels, and finally the heart-rending truth.
I’m Jewish, and not as inspired by Christmas as others might be, so I was a bit concerned about the idea of a Christmas Carol episode of Doctor Who. The idea of Christmas turning someone into a better person just doesn’t appeal to me. And I briefly cringed at the character’s name, Sardick, which sounded a little too much like the Hebrew word “tsadik” the first time I heard it. But really, that’s not where it went at all. What made Sardick a better person wasn’t Christmas per se, but a combination of falling in love, and his innocent younger self seeing what he had become — the latter a brilliant twist on the “Ghost of Christmas Future” concept that I also wasn’t expecting.
I really liked the bit of business where Gambon watches on screen as the Doctor rewrites his childhood: “But that never happened! … but it did…” And looking through the Christmas pictures with Abigail that were never there before but now are.
Love the flying fish. Love the surprise flying shark. Love the Doctor’s Sherlock Holmes-like figuring out of Sardick’s traumatic childhood.
Creepy concept: using frozen people as collateral for a loan. And the idea that the victims of this have to make a recording saying they don’t object to what’s being done to them, also very creepy. But I suppose in some sense, Abigail’s family got a good deal: there are people with incurable diseases who would pay a lot of money to be frozen until a time when a cure could be found! Unfortunately, no cure for Abigail, but I think finding a cure for her would have weakened the power of the whole thing.
I’ve noticed that they have this new Doctor working with children a lot more than past Doctors. He works very well with them, has fun and plays off them well.
Several people have already commented that Jenkins is an opera singer. Re Skittledog’s comment about odd stunt casting: if you’re going to start with the notion that singing creates beneficial vibrations (an idea I think they made work well), you certainly want a singer with a serious, powerful voice like an opera singer, not the latest auto-tuned flavor-of-the-week pop princess!
Oh, absolutely! I think it makes sense in the context of the story, it just seemed an odd choice when I saw her in promos and interviews beforehand. But I definitely prefer her to a pop star (or even to the classical-turned-to-pure-pop sorts like Charlotte Church used to be). No, no complaints about the quality of the singing from me. :)
loved it. my favorite crack came from the Doctor, when he said he’d finally told a lie too big and shorted out his psychic paper. (referring to himself as being mature ad responsible being the lie)
It was easy to miss (yay for DVRs), but hilarious!
This was one of my favorite Christmas episodes. I actually liked that Amy and Rory didn’t get too much screen time because the Doctor’s story was really nice.
Katherine Jenkins was amazing! She’s as beautiful as her voice.
Very nice story although I was hoping the Doctor could have somehow helped Abigail.
Katherine Jenkins popular? Yeah, you could say that *g*
Btw boys, do a Google image search for Katherine Jenkins ;)
The â€œFezâ€ was an in-joke. There was a special shown on Christmas Day on BBC America titled â€œDoctor Who at the Promsâ€; a live concert at the Albert Hall. In the lobby is a bust of Prince Albert wearing a Fez.
One of the things that struck me was when they actually let Abigail out at the end, Sardick was still as old as he had been (I was afraid they’d somehow make him younger again), and her first words to him were, “You’re so old. You waited too long, didn’t you?” Also liked that it really was her last day. I’m sure in an American show they’d be reunited in the prime of their lives and somehow her illness would be fixed. And for all that, it was appropriate that the last image of them was racing around in the carriage in the air, obviously having a wonderful time.
Because I watched this with the closed captioning on, I saw that Santa’s name was spelled Geoff, as opposed to Jeff. And that spelling reminded me of the Craig Ferguson Doctor Who special which had the Doctor Who theme song and dance piece that couldn’t be aired. That number can be seen now on YouTube at [www.youtube.com].
This episode was just made of awesome. I too was a little concerned that Doctor Who wasn’t going to be able to find a fresh spin on A Christmas Carol (you need only turn to ABC Family or Lifetime to see about 100 “modern updates” of A Christmas Carol that lack any originality) but I should have known that Steven Moffat would find something beyond the cliche. The flying fish were a very cool idea and just beautiful to look at. I could have done with a little more Amy and Rory, but Matt Smith, Michael Gambon, and Katherine Jenkins were so wonderful together that I didn’t miss Amy and Rory for long. I did love the running joke with their honeymoon cos-play. Rory was so cool as the Roman Auton duplicate that I found myself wishing he could have stayed that way (and it sounds like Amy might have felt the same way, or at least she still loves a good Roman). I liked the continued riff on “time can be rewritten” that was the theme throughout Season 5.
After seeing the Season 6 trailer, I can’t wait for the next season. I wish they’d go ahead and set the date for the season 6 premiere. I’m hoping that BBC America realized that they got many more eyeballs by showing this episode on the same day as it premiered in the UK. I’m one of the many people who streams the episodes through extra-legal means despite having BBC America because I can’t stand to wait weeks for the episodes to premiere on BBCA and it is very hard to avoid being spoiled online when you are two or three weeks behind the UK broadcast schedule.
I still bootlegged. Commercials break up the drama. And the ability to download a 720p version obviates the need for me to watch BBCA HD. One of the episodes last season (can’t remember if it was 1st or last) was presented here w/no commercial interruption. You’d think they’d do that for the xmas special at least.
but it wasn’t so obvious as to depress the children who might not all pick up on Abigail’s ultimate fate.
I’m 45 & didn’t pick up on her ultimate fate. I kept wondering about the significance of the countdown. Oh dear.
At first I was afraid Michael Gambon was going to be wasted in a not-very-significant part, as it seemed to be heading in that direction but, alas, I was happy to be wrong.
As others have said, it was sooo nice to have a scaled-down xmas special, not one where the entire world/universe is in peril. And as far as sci-fi goes, Doctor Who isn’t (is no longer?) sci-fi. It’s fantasy. Rules are made to be broken when needed. Plot holes don’t bother me one bit. I just want to be entertained. And I was, thoroughly.
The story didn’t talk down to it’s audience. There were several parts where you had to figure it out for yourself, or fill in the blanks yourself (were only the terminally ill frozen? Did she volunteer because she was terminally ill? Did the evil Sardick know she was terminally ill?)
I’ve read elsewhere, so I won’t take credit for it, that the problem with the sound may be only for those watching with sound coming out of their TVs (i.e. two speakers.) I watch with sound out of a 5-speaker surround sound stereo, in which the music + dialog are well-separated & easy to distinguish.
I kept waiting for the Doctor’s card trick to have an ultimate payoff. There was none. He is not all-knowing, all-powerful. He may be able to figure out high-tech on an alien planet in no time at all, but he can’t do a card trick to save his life. That’s refreshing.
What do boys say in the face of danger? Mummy!
“I’m 45 & didn’t pick up on her ultimate fate. I kept wondering about the significance of the countdown. Oh dear.”
There were several driveby comments that were significant, both comedically and dramatic. Somebody already mentioned psychic paper joke, I also noticed that Amy complained that the Doctor was treating her like an idiot when he lied to her to keep her calm, and then she lied to Rory in the next breath for the same reason.
In this case she asked if the Doctor was one of her doctors when she was opened up for the first time. Although I did pick up on that, this is probably the only part that bothered me for this episode. For a guy who can pick up on details in 10 seconds that can define a person’s entire lifetime, you’ld think that he would notice a number that changes. Especially a number whose existence he questioned only to be dismissed as “it pertains to [Annabelle].”
Abigail, not Annabell. Sorry.
Re the people in the freezers: I thought they were fairly clear that these people were collateral on a debt. Sardick lends the family money, and a family member goes in the freezer. They don’t get the family member back until they pay off the debt. A creepy concept, and I think one that shows the depth of his father’s inhumanity. Putting someone in there who is terminally ill already seemed like a bit of a cheat.
“I still bootlegged. Commercials break up the drama.”
So, because you can’t wait a couple of months and buy the DVD (which the writers and actors get residuals on, IIRC), you’ve helped make Doctor Who just that teeny bit less viable.
You also realise that if you American folks don’t actually WATCH ‘Doctor Who’ less than 24 hours after transmission in the UK its no no use bitching and whining on the internet about having to wait months? The BBC isn’t a bloody charity, and there’s no sane reason why they’re going to make any kind of effort when folks are going to steal their intellectual property anyway.
After the reading these comments I liked the episode even more! It’s so nice to have a show that the whole world rallies around.
Long live the Doctor!
Did anyone else notice that when the Dr. was looking into the frozen crypts, one of the people looked like Amy, and the other may have been Rory? Anyone else see that?
I did notice that they looked on someone who looked like Amy. I wasn’t sure if it was my eyes playing tricks on me or if it was supposed to look like her. I’ll watch it again later this week and see what I think then, but I noticed it too ;)
I loved it as well! It hit all the right notes for me with just enough of a Christmas feel without going overboard.
Like you, I was glad that they still had Amy in love with Rory instead of treating him like the third wheel. Can’t wait for the new season!
Especially after the events of the season finale, with Rory guarding Amy in the box for thousands of years, it might be fair to say that these two will be in love with each other for their run on the series. (not that I know that’s actually the case, but given Moffat’s past/other works, I think it makes sense) I also wanted a little more of Amy and Rory in the special, but at least their cameo bits were hilarious.
I don’t know how Moffat does it – I think he’s a brilliant, brilliant writer, and yet he still continuously makes me more in awe of his prowess with each episode of any show he writes.
Overall I loved this special! It made me tear up…
But, I also had some plot nitpicks. For starters, why couldn’t they have the younger Kazran operate the controls? The older Kazran could easily tell him what to do. Second, what’s going to happen to the planet now that Kazran can no longer control the clouds?
Also, I wanted the Doctor to save Abigail, and I thought he was going to zip back in time and fix her ailment. But, I can understand from a dramatic standpoint why that wouldn’t work. But I really, really want him to… Maybe because I’m an American who’s used to the happy ending :)
GOD I hope that someone this coming season says to the Doctor, “You know, things aren’t cool just because you say they are.”
I’m a big fan of this incarnation of the doctor, from Matt Smith’s performance to Amy, Rory and River Song. But I didn’t like this Christmas special very much due to finding the central story very tedious and Gambon’s character and performance boring. It only came alive to me in the first and last 5 minutes.
Wow…. I thought this was actually pretty close to awful. Mainly because the premise just seemed a bit ridiculous – our scrooge character is going to be scrooge by…. withholding money to someone? No. By being mean-spirited towards others? Well, yes, but that’s not the big thing. By treating everyone around him horribly? Not really….
He’s going to be scrooge by letting 400 people die because he doesn’t feel like pushing a button. Huh? Sorry, but unless you make him out to be a villain – which the show did not do – I can’t find any reason he could have *not* to press a button to allow the 400 people on the crashing ship to live. He didn’t have to give *anything* up at the outset of the show, and throughout the majority of the show.
I saw hardly any background that would explain why on earth a person would be too lazy to *push a few buttons* to save 400 lives to buy that as the central problem for an hour-long show.