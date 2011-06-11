‘Doctor Who’ – ‘A Good Man Goes to War’: Are you my mommy?

A review of the “Doctor Who” mid-season finale coming up just as soon as I speak baby…
“You can wait a long time for the Doctor, but he’s worth it.” -Amy
Boy, I really hope BBC America doesn’t again put “Doctor Who” on hold for a week based on a holiday that the US celebrates and the UK doesn’t. Not only does it seem counter to the whole anti-piracy thrust of the day-and-date scheduling this season, but it made it all but pointless for me to do a post on last week’s “The Almost People,” a very dull episode where the only thing worth discussing was the cliffhanger – and where there was no point in doing that because UK fans and torrenters would have already seen the next episode by the time “Almost People” aired here.
But moving onward, “A Good Man Goes to War” was predictably splendid enough to wipe away whatever bad taste the Flesh two-parter (and, for that matter, the pirate episode) left. The Steven Moffat era of “Who” is definitely going to have big highs and lows the way Russell Davies’ seasons did, but the highs are very, very high.
Obviously, the big thing to talk about with “A Good Man Goes to War” is the revelation that River Song is, in fact, Amy and Rory’s daughter, and I’ll get to that in a moment. But that news comes at the end of the episode, and what struck me before that was how overwhelmingly the hour was about how other people respond to the Doctor. That’s obviously a running theme of the show, particularly in the way he upends the lives of his companions, but this episode felt like it was more about that than any other point in the modern series. Even last season’s “The Pandorica Opens,” which featured every one of the Doctor’s enemies banding together to stop him, was more of a classic Moffat puzzle episode with a brief burst of commentary on how others view our hero. But virtually every scene of “A Good Man Goes to War” was about the legend of the Doctor and how everyone bends it to fit their needs. To some, he’s a hero. To others, a terrible threat. To nearly everyone – except the Doctor himself, who’s terribly heartbroken to hear it(*) – he’s the mightiest warrior the universe has ever known.
(*) Though that particular beat felt very similar to the moment at the end of the final Davies season where the Daleks point out that the Doctor has turned all of his companions into soldiers. Again, it’s a very long-running show and themes will be repeated, but it did seem like maybe he could have been less shocked that this is how his legacy is perceived.
So some strong stuff there, and a lot of cool action beats as the Doctor, Rory and their friends (the Sontaran nurse was my favorite) fought their way across the universe to rescue Amy and the baby.
And, again, it’s that revelation about the baby growing up to be River that I imagine most of us will be thinking on until the series returns with the evocatively-titled “Let’s Kill Hitler.”
River Song really being Melody Pond is fascinating on a lot of levels. The first is in the idea that the Doctor would choose to have an at least quasi-romantic relationship with the child of one of his companions. Though Moffat in the past played with the idea of Amy’s attraction to the Doctor, there’s never been a sense that those feelings were reciprocated – certainly not on the level of how Ten came to feel about Rose. And yet I can’t help playing armchair psychologist, looking at the whole River/Doctor relationship now and imagining it as his way of dealing with his feelings for the elder Ms. Pond without mucking things up between Amy and his pal Rory.
And remember River’s conversation with Rory from earlier this season about how meeting the Doctor as an impressionable girl completely reshaped her life, and how Rory recognized that as being identical to Amy’s story? Well, like mother, like daughter, even if in this case it seems as if the universe is pushing the Doctor to introduce himself to River in this way, rather than him choosing to do so.
Whether River also turns out to be the little girl in the spacesuit or not, I do get the feeling that this story is going to end with parents and baby separated, for a couple of reasons. First, it’s logistically difficult to imagine the show incorporating a baby into its usual format, so unless Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill are leaving, it just seems simpler to keep Amy and Rory childless. (Though that would significantly darken both characters, unless they’re subject to a memory wipe of some kind.) Second, and more importantly, when I think back on the scene in this episode where Rory goes to fetch River from her prison cell, it feels very much like this is the first time she’s seen her father in a very, very long time. (River says “Yes, we’ve met,” but she’s looking at him like she doesn’t remember being in his presence before, as if they were separated when she was still a baby.) And now I really want to go back and watch all the interactions between River, Amy and Rory over this past season and a half to see if there are other moments where River is clearly trying to deal with being around her parents.
But I’m trying to imagine a circumstance under which the all-powerful, never-say-die Doctor would allow River to stay kidnapped, if that’s the case. And I’m still not entirely sure why River was so afraid for the Doctor to find out who she really was, given how happy that news seemed to make him, and the way it drew him out of the funk the whole warrior business had left him in. It might be that the actions he take as a result of finding out who she is wind up causing an extended separation or some other kind of unhappiness for all involved.
Still, if the season has to take a break for now, this was one hell of an episode, and cliffhanger, to hold us over.
What did everybody else think?
River said it pretty clearly in the Silents two-parter at the beginning of the season: there are things you can’t change, no matter how much you want to. She couldn’t prevent herself from being kidnapped, because she wouldn’t be the same person if she hadn’t been kidnapped. So as much as she wanted to help, she had to stay out of it.
I think the River/Melody baby is going to wind up being separated from Amy and Rory for her own protection, but the Doctor will check up on her from time to time, which is how she knew him in her childhood.
I see what you mean about River remaining separated from Rory and Amy, but what about the picture of Amy and the baby back in Day of the Moon? I think they’ll have the baby for a while before the long separation, personally (or Amy will at least). Whether her knowledge of how Melody turns out will affect her feelings for the baby, not to mention parenting style, is another matter…
The picture in Day of the Moon was supposedly of the time the baby spent with Amy in Demon’s Run. She even has the same clothes. Following the chronology, the baby is kidnapped and raised in that creepy orphanage and grows up to be the girl that regenerates in NY at the end of that episode
Agreed — so if the Doctor is to recover her as a child, it has to be from that orphanage. If he doesn’t recover her as a child and she goes on to kill his older self, that means he finds her after that – probably as a young adult, whom he then teaches old Gallifreyan and TARDIS flying, among other things. Except that would mean she’s not apprehended for the murder as a child — she’s jailed as an adult. Hmmmm, there’s usually no expiration date for prosecuting murders, so that would make the timeline very twisty and interesting indeed.
I’m not sure how necessary the Freudian analysis really is… it seemed clear to me by the end of this episode that the reason the Doctor is willing to see River in a romantic light is that she’s a Timelord. Also I thought that plot point was much more surprising than her parentage.
(I’d add, more surprising and also very welcome as someone who enjoys the character, since it means they can re-cast the role when necessary for actorly reasons.)
How can they recast the role? She still looks like Alex Kingston when she dies – and dies without regenerating, at that – in the library two-parter.
Yeah, but her storyline has always been running the opposite direction from the Doctor’s. We’ve only seen the end of her final regeneration.
As I recall, the way River died would also have killed the Doctor, and prevented a regeneration? That is a recurring theme of late, subverted or retroverted regenerations, that is. We know regenerations can be prevented.
Then, in the library database, River’s image is just a representation of what she was at transition.
In terms of recasting if ever needed, two points: 1) River’s past is the Doctor’s future. So, her past regenerations, if any, would be in our future episodes. 2) If River ever gets downloaded somehow out of the library, then there are possibilities there going forward, as well. I can well imagine someone, if not Moffat, wanting to use her again.
They can always have Eleven have adventures with a younger River Song because now he knows who she is but she may not… which is a repeat of the origins of his relationship with Amy Pond. Not sure Moffat would actually go to that well again.
River CANNOT be downloaded from the Library **except** as a piece of software, a bunch of electronic patterns. Only the impression of her mind made it into the Library, whereas her body ceased to exist, much as the little girl in the library ceased to exist once she was downloaded to it. Neither of them can ever go back to being a person in a body. Besides, where would you find a body for River?? Even if you found an adult one that was brain dead, that wouldn’t work because you couldn’t get the brain to work again. That’s what it means to be brain dead: no activity whatsoever, ever again.
So; all that’s left of River in the Library is an impression of her mind. River the living person is no more, at that point. She chose her death, leaving only working memory in electrical impulses within the Library computer.
So forget bringing her back that way: ain’t happening.
@Patrick
What are you suggesting? That she go through a lot of regenerations and the back to looking like a shape she has before?
Unlikely. I suspect she’ll just disappear out of the story at one point – along with the two companions. Its time for new guests in the box anyway.
I think the idea is that River could have gone through anywhere between 1 and 13 regenerations before looking like Alex Kingston. We’ve seen one, we don’t know how many more she might have experienced. We don’t need to see them all now, but they can always return to the character if they like, without having to lock down Kingston.
You keep assuming thaat everything will work for River as for a time lord when she’s NOT a time lord: first, she’s not remotely Gallifreyan, and second, she’s a hybrid by way of DNA mutation because she was conceived in the TARDIS under the influence of the time vortex. So no — she *doesn’t* automatically have 12 regenerations/13 incarnations. She may only have regenerated the once — as a child in that alley, at the end of Day Of The Moon.
The real question is why the murderer who kills the 900+-year-old Doctor is wearing the spacesuit and then vanishes back into the water. One reason would be that it’s Melody as a young girl (who may need the suit as some kind of support mechanism, because without it she’s dying and begins to regenerate in the alley). Another would be to remain unidentified by the Doctor’s companions because she knows who they are and doesn’t want to be recognized by them. In either case, that spacesuit is still a question to be answered — as is the rise from and return to the water of the lake (or was it more like a pond? Yeah: pun intended). :D
Well, you’re assuming that she doesn’t get more regenerations. Since none of this based on actual biology, and one assumption allows the writers to bring back a well-liked character any time they choose, regardless of actor availability, I’d say that I prefer my assumption. But yes, of course River might only ever appear as Alex Kingston, the young girl, and the baby (and maybe some young adult version). That’s also fine, and certainly a possibility.
No, I’m not assuming that she doesn’t — I’m merely raising the distinct possibility that because she’s a mutated hybrid and not an actual Gallifreyan born or cloned time lord that she may not have all their attributes. There’s a difference. However, the possibility that she may not have all the attributes of a time lord because she really isn’t one seems to be something some people simply prefer to ignore, for some strange reason.
@Webdiva – there are plenty of ways River could be downloaded out of the Library *if* any future show runner so desires. Â SF has plenty of such possibilities, but in terms of Dr. Who itself, we’ve seen at least a couple ways recently. Â 1) a flesh body (independent version or even perhaps linked), or Â 2) a resurrection akin to the Master’s resurrection (which was destabilized by the Master’s wife interference but could be stable). Â 3) the Library technology itself provides options if one thinks about it and really wanted it to happen story-wise.
Very true, we don’t know much about what it means for River to be human-plus-timelord. We do know she is capable of regeneration. How many, etc., we don’t know. That’s a story decision.
I do have a suspicion about her regeneration. It is possible, for instance, that she can’t regenerate in the normal course of life and death, but that she can use a full timelord’s regeneration energy to initiate one in herself if later needed. Aha, you say, that would mean the girl we saw regenerate had already killed the doctor before she escaped the astronaut suit. And why not indeed? The suit may not ever have another occupant at all, no one else at all, not even an older recaptured River. This sequencing potentially works whether or not River can regenerate multiple times, though.
True about the sequencing.
If a mere sonar signal of the right frequency can disrupt a ‘flesh’ body permanently, it’s pretty fragile to hold a time lord’s mind — and I doubt it would be able to regenerate, either; but I’m sure that Moffat would like to keep us guessing about that, if only as another red herring (he seems to love those).
The problem here for Moffat is that the show is no longer just a kiddies’ hour. If he keeps writing convoluted story arcs, they have to make some sort of sense and have not only an internal logic but also be credible to adults, who won’t accept too many maguffins or instances of deus ex machina. He can’t just snap his fingers, give someone a witty line, and say ‘then a miracle occurred.’ That won’t fly. This may be fantasy, not sci-fi and therefore not beholden to laws of science, but there’s a limit to how preposterous and explanation can be before an audience refuses to accept it and stops watching the show because it got too stupid.
And BTW, I never bought the Master’s last regeneration after he was supposed to have been lost in the time war along with everyone else but the Doctor — it struck me as VERY fishy and left a bad taste. It just looked thin and desperate, and I felt like they had treated the audience as chumps with that ‘resurrection.’ For that matter, after I saw The Doctor’s Daughter, I figured that Captain Jack/the Face of Bo meant Jenny, not the Master, when he told the Doctor there was one other time lord left. After all, he had lived long enough to have met Jenny at some point (and in chronological order for a long time, if he’d stopped time traveling after the of last season’s Torchwood).
OMG, this is so obvious. Alex Kingston is the “last” incarnation of River Song. She is the one who dies in the Library – and the dialogue in that episode makes it VERY clear that it was a death a Timelord couldn’t regenerate from, not even the Doctor.
But this isn’t a straight backwards to forwards progression, despite the beliefs of River at points. This isn’t Benjamin Button. There can be some hopping around. Future adventures of River and the Doctor could easily happen between the first time he met her – Silence in the Library – and the first time she met him – as yet to be determined, in different actors’ bodies – spacesuit kid notwithstanding.
I agree with Bob, and I think people’s heads will explode … if the cast Karen Gillan as the “young River Pond” while Rory and Amy are out of next season.
River’s end in the library is indeed presented as her final end. All I’m saying is that if anyone ever wants to revive the character it is easy to do so. Without getting stuck on any particular premise, it is doable in a good way. Just see Pohl’s science fiction stories for one example of it being done well.
I would note that the character currently is sitting in that library and possibly could be visited at some future time, or perhaps interfaced with from a distance to avoid nasty shadow creatures.
Really enjoyed the episode, though I hate to say that many have been speculating River’s identity (correctly) since the season opener. That kind of takes away from the shock. However, lot’s of interesting things. The little girl in the space suit was most certainly River, which means she is part time-lord and can regenerate. Also, this means the Silence were using River and that she is part of some greater plan the Silence have in store for the Doctor. Consider, in the opening two parter, it was implied the Silence wanted the Doctor to find out that Amy was pregnant and that the pregnancy was part of some greater Silence strategy. They told Amy that she would “bring the Silence” but her role was almost over (presumably to give birth to River). Does this mean River is already a “weapon”? Was River responsible for the TARDIS blowing up last season. Lot’s of interesting stuff to wrap your mind around.
Nothing yet explains the connection that The Silence had with the strange, unidentified army and eyepatched woman in this episode or why they and not The Silence had Amy while she was pregnant. Obviously, they took her during the episodes involving The Silence, and yes, she’s the little girl in the spacesuit — but as they’re trying to make a weapon out of her and River has been imprisoned for killing a very good man, “the best kind of man” in fact, by her own description, she’s undoubtedly the one who kills the Doctor in Monument Valley (at an earlier point in her own life, of course). THIS is why River has been very leery of the Doctor discovering who she really is: she’s his murderer, and if he knew that in advance, he’d have a different reaction to her.
So yeah: the moment the baby is stolen away from Amy, Rory and the Doctor is when the eyepatched woman and her Army begin making a weapon out of her. As for River/Melody being a Time Lord, well, not in the traditional sense: Gallifreyans are/were humanoid but not at all human — different DNA — whereas Melody/River is a hybrid who seems from a previous episode like she might be able to regenerate, though we don’t know whether she can do it more than once or whether her ‘regeneration’ is limited to simple self-repair without an entire change of body and persona, much as the David Tennant Doctor managed at one point. And no, we still don’t know why the TARDIS blew up with River in it.
Although River *has* hinted that someone other than the Doctor taught her to fly a TARDIS given that she knows how to do it properly (something he was unlikely to have taught her) … which means perhaps another Gallifreyan – ? Yet almost all of them died in the Time War with the Daleks. I say almost because when we last saw Romana with the fourth Doctor, she left him while they were both still in E-space, not in this universe, so Romana presumably wouldn’t have been involved in the war. And she didn’t have her own TARDIS when she left him to ‘be her own Romana.’ So we don’t know yet who River met who could teach her to fly a TARDIS correctly.
SOoooo many questions …!
Indeed, nothing is spelled out directly, but there’s a lot of strong implication. We know that the Silence can/has been manipulating humanity. My theory is that this strange army, which I believe is human given that someone at the end of “Good Man Goes to War” said they were taking baby River back to Earth, are being manipulated by the Silence (I know that the human race is supposed to “Kill the Silence on sight”, but there are ways around that for a race of creatures that have the power of post hypnotic suggestion – through humanity’s dreams or what have you, Doctor Who always has a plot device to get around that type of problem). Any how, I’m suggesting that River in her present form is a weapon (not of Kovarian and this army, but of the Silence). Yes, to kill the Doctor, but also, if this assumption is correct, to destroy the Universe. It was River who was piloting the TARDIS when it exploded. Did she cause it to self destruct under post-hypnotic suggestion by the Silence? That would mean, what we’re seeing now is the origin of that plan. For what purpose would the Silence want to destroy the Universe, I don’t know? I guess so that Silence would fall.
Nah, the adult River we see in this episode is well past being a weapon against the Doctor — this is something that happened when she was much younger, because she’s been in jail for some time. Also, River’s jail is very far in the future — way too far removed from 1967 and the moon landing. I’d think that that’s plenty of time for The Silence to have been eliminated from earth, though perhaps not from wherever they came from — after all, we don’t know that they originated on earth, merely that they’ve been there seemingly forever. And I imagine the Doctor would have thought long and hard about the right way to eliminate The Silence effectively so that human history didn’t continue to be manipulated by them for more than the few weeks to months it would take to be rid of them. After all, he was imprisoned in that dwarf-star alloy ‘box’ for months and had nothing else to do *but* think. And I cannot believe that he’d come up with a solution that would take a few centuries to put into place — that’s just pushing incredulity too far. Nope, I say the Silence is gone from earth by the time we see this episode, but they may exist elsewhere. Besides, we don’t know how far into the future the eyepatched woman and her army pulled the pregnant Amy.
We’ll have to wait and see
I don’t know if this will come into play, but at the end of Day of the Moon the Doctor starts to talk aboit the importance of the little girl but then decides to go on adventures instead. He’s looking at Amy’s mysterious scans at the time. So a) it seems, at that time, he has made the connection between Amy and the little girl, although not also to River, of course. And b) he’s not terribly concerned, at least not enough to go looking. That always seemed strange to me, that all three of them would just abandon her. It almost seems like a Silence-induced post-hypnotic suggestion.
Yes, but he *does* decide after a while to go looking for the ‘flesh’ users so that he can discover the frequency that disrupts their bodies — and he does this because the only reason he can figure for the always-changing result on his scan of Amy is that Amy isn’t really there, and there’s a doppelganger in her place from the end of Day Of The Moon until this episode.
Such a powerfull episode, but also felt like this should have been the two parter instead of the one with The Flesh.
After a while, I kinda knew who River was, I most confess, I teared up a little bit at the end.
Is there a guide of the interactions between River and the Doctor. I am trying to arrange them just by memory, starting at the Library episode but this whole thing is seriously confusing.
What we really need is River’s journal.
I’m not sure how complete this is, but it’s a start. [www.planetclaire.org]
I particularly like the reminder of how River acted when she was introduced to Amy for the first time.
The Doctor Who wiki has a good layout of her timeline……..google it as I can’t give you a link right now!
Wikipedia’s page on River Song does a pretty good job of describing the timing of their acquaintance, or at least as much as we know of it to date:
[en.wikipedia.org]
There is still the matte of why River is in prison. Who does she shoot? Could this be why she was always nervous for him to find out her identity? Though it seems he has no trouble breaking her out in the future so perhaps not. I imagine we will begin to see their relationship through the Doctor’s timeline rather than River’s as we have been.
While I initially thought it was the Doctor that she shot, I know think it is Rory, based on her scene with him in the prison. Also, now that he is the Last Centurion, it would be a big deal to kill him.
OF COURSE it’s the Doctor she kills!!! Did you guys *not* hear the lecture River gave the Doctor about how he’s now got this image of this great warrior and people who fear him are driven to do desperate things? Who **else** would they use the kid as a weapon against? Get a grip! He’s the target, and they’ll point the child at him, at some point — make no mistake. The rest of the universe isn’t afraid of the centurion; he’s peanuts next to the Doctor. Be logical, folks.
Don’t worry; Rory never stays dead for long.
@webdiva
No we missed the lecture, being asleep at that point.
I do think it is very likely River is talking about having killed the Doctor. I also think we’ve already seen it, and that it was River in the suit, and moreover that it was River as the girl we already saw trapped in the suit before she escaped. No need to stick anyone in the suit again or recapture River, at least for that purpose. But Moffat purposefully is playing constantly with mixing up who is being referenced, Rory or the Doctor, and one could imagine a story, not yet fleshed out, where River kills her father, the person a girl often considers the best man she ever knew. Even the title of this episode plays with duality, who exactly is the good man going to war? Either/both?
The thing that killed me the most is that we still don’t know the who the main villain(s) are. The season premiere seemed to indicate that the silence tried too destroy the universe last season… but why? The clerics can’t be behind it as we know they team up with the doctor in the future (the two-parter with the weeping angels), so they must at least learn the error of their ways. So are the silence just manipulating everyone, is the eye-patch lady secretly The Rani?
Overall I found the episode really enterrtaining, but I also realize that it was basically a lot of flash with not a lot of real substance, instead the only real answer we got (River Song’s identity) just raised even more questions!! I am still entertained, but I kind of don’t want Doctor Who to turn into a Lost type show filled with impenetrable mysteries.
I think it’s a safe guess that the Silence are the main villains for this season.
I couldn’t agree more. They need to stick to “simple” one or two part stories that have a conclusion at the end.
I wouldn’t have a problem with the way the season has been progressing — aside from how obvious it was to guess who River was after it was revealed Amy was pregnant (you could even type “River Song is” in Google’s search box, and it would offer “Amy Pond’s Daughter” — except for this miserable mid-season break.
It’s like the whole first half of the season has been setting up whatever comes next. (“Let’s Kill Hitler” has to be the best Who episode title ever.) Imagine if they took three months between “Pandorica Opens” and “Big Bang.” Silly. Sherlock can wait its turn.
NO — you’re making a big mistake assuming that this dark army we saw with the eyepatched woman is the same army of clerics that fougth side by side with the Doctorand River against the Weeping Angers. It’s quite likely not: the army in this episode merely had an alliance with some headless clerics — they were NOT themselves clerics, nor do we know that they were even of the same faith. I’d keep assuming that the army of clerics that fought the Weeping Angers is someone else.
And I wouldn’t assume that The Silence were the big baddies of the season: after all, they ceased to exist after the second episode, whereas this strange army with the nameless eyepatched woman somehow took over possession of a pregnant Amy from The Silence. Did they have an alliance? Seems like, but we don’t know any details about that.
Sorry, typos — I meant the Weeping Angels …
WEBDIVA-yes, the Doctor created humanity’s revolution against the Silence, but saying they ceased to exist after the second episode? I would think the Silence are more than the group we saw defeated in Day of the Moon (more likely an entire civilization) and would survive even if humanity is programmed to kill them on sight (we’ve seen they’re capable of defending themselves). Besides, I believe they’ve been listed as appearing in the two part season finale (episodes 12 and 13). Why make a big deal about the Silence and leave so many questions open about them, going back to last season, if they’re not the primary villains? Also, it seems the Silence never had the real Amy (which they must have know) but it was implied (though not directly said) that they were aware of what was going on and wanted Amy to tell the Doctor about her pregnancy. Again, this suggests that they are playing a very long game to get the Doctor, for whatever reason that may be.
No, it’s an assumption on your part that The Silence never had the real Amy — she could have been abducted for real in the orphanage and a substitute made it out, or she could have been abducted and switched while being held by The Silence but before Rory got her out of that contraption that held her — we don’t know for certain because the action wasn’t focused on her at every moment. And we don’t yet know the connection between The Silence on one hand and this mysterious army and eyepatched woman on the other. But I grant you that it would have taken a while (how long? who knows) to eliminate The Silence completely.
Moffat has said himself that the Silence would be coming back this season, so I think eyepatch lady is linked to them somehow.
The Doctor indicates that Amy was taken before America. I suppose he could be wrong, but it seems unlikely.
Yes, an assumption but an educated one, I believed they dropped a line in last night’s episode something like “Amy may have been taken before America” or along that idea. I’d have to rewatch to make sure I heard correctly.
I agree! I’m surprised Alan liked this episode so much. Yes it was fun and the reveals were fun, but it was more of a flashy clip show than an actual story. And the comparison to Lost is so apt. The difference is that I could enjoy that about Lost because that was the whole point — but Doctor Who used to have stories with beginnings, middles, ends, characters I loved, and character development. Now it’s sort of a music video with snappy dialogue I’m supposed to care about.
I just kept thinking what an extraordinary addition Arthur Darvill has been to the series. That we keep being unsure who Amy’s talking about (or who a title refers to) is a testament to Rory’s growth is impressive.
I must say, as a relatively new mother, it was very hard for me to watch, and I had to check on my kids after the show. But the reveal was great.
See I find the actor’s mediocre portrayal and the blantant Moffat self-insert to be the exact reason why I despise Rory. He is a regurgitation of everything that was wrong with a companion’s significant other being dragged along.
Between Rory and Deus Ex River, I’m disgusted… God help us if Moffat keeps trying to get his fingers in Torchwood’s reboot…
Strange — I’m starting to like Rory more as he gets more assertive. I loved the face-off between him and the Cybermen. Hah! Even better than when he used his hand/gun as a security guard in the museum.
We have to remember River killed someone, the best man she knew. That shoe is still waiting to drop. That future past event almost certainly was just set in motion.
Right. In Forest of the Dead, we learn that River knows the Doctor’s true name, and he says that there’s only one time that he could ever tell anyone his name (with the obvious implication). Plus, the time that the Doctor first met River was the time that she died. I would assume there’s some symmetry there (though it could be the living flesh Doctor that she kills in the Impossible Astronaut).
The cradle has the Doctor’s name on it in Gallifreyan and it seems as though he taught River to read that language since she is part time lord. It could be that she has to learn his name because of marriage vows or something like that. I think that it’s Rory that she kills because the “best man” would fit him, versus the Doctor, who she has suggested is not always “good”.
And while it has been confirmed that Matt Smith is coming back, nothing has been mentioned about Karen Gillan or Arthur Darvill, which means that after this second half season they could decide to stop travelling with the Doctor (he is going to want to avoid them making partial timelord babies when travelling the in the TARDIS) or that one of both of them do not survive. River’s last scene with Rory in the prison suggests that Rory might be the one she kills.
Nah, this is probably how it goes: River kills a much older Doctor at Monument Valley. Maybe it’s the ‘flesh’ clone, and maybe it’s number 11, but it’s him all the same. But it’s a grown River (yet still younger than the one in this episode) who is the killer, whereas the very young Melody/River is raised in part at that dreadful orphanage by an agent of The Silence. So at what point does a future Doctor number 11 find her and rescue her? I’m guessing it’s either before she gets to the orphanage, or else he takes her from the orphanage — and raises her in part himself, thus teaching her both Gallifreyan and how to fly the TARDIS. It’s not like he can take Melody/River as a child back to Gallifrey: it’s blown up and gone, and he can’t go back across his own timeline to get there and leaver her there to be raised by others. So regardless of who ends up raising her when she’s not in the creepy orphanage from “Day Of The Moon” (and somehow I doubt it’s Amy and Rory), a young Melody/River still probably spends some time with the Doctor in the future, long enough to learn a few things from him.
Re: River knowing the Doctor’s real name when she mentioned that to him in the Library: that was his first time meeting her but the last time she would see him — which meant she’d already lived through this episode, in which she (like everyone else) saw the Doctor’s cradle with his name on it (I can’t for the life of me figure out whey the Brits call a cradle a cot, but never mind) — and she knows how to read Gallifreyan (presumably because at some point in his future and her past, he taught her to read it). But no, that was a red herring: she didn’t have to marry him or be raised by him as a child to know his real name — she only had to see his cradle because his name was on it.
BTW, the Doctor almost never answers questions about whether he’s had children before or whether he’d been married before (like in his first incarnation, before the regenerations and his travels began). So his refusing to answer Amy’s question isn’t at all out of character and just provides us with yet another red herring.
And on second thought, the older Doctor who is killed can’t be the ‘flesh’ clone because they had to burn the body — and a ‘flesh’ copy would have collapsed into that milky mess that the Amy clone and baby clone each produced in this episode.
BTW, there’s no compelling reason for River to kill Rory, whereas we already know that the child was stolen to be made into a weapon against the Doctor. So it’s the Doctor whom she murders, but she’s much younger then than she is in this episode. It may be that she kills the 900+-year-old Doctor as a child without knowing who he is but runs into him a bit later on in life as a young River Song and at that point he begins her education in at least some things that he knows, including how to read Gallifreyan and how to fly the TARDIS (although a previous comment of hers leads me to think that someone else taught her to fly it given that she said he wasn’t there at the time). That leaves – who? The Master?? Romana?? Some other time lord??? Guess we’ll see, though probably not too soon. And remember that the David Tennant incarnation let young-looking Master run away at the end of that last story arc with the Master in it (he never paid for his crimes – rats!!).
Moffat never writes meaningless scenes and the one between Rory and River certainly suggests that she has guilty feelings toward him for some yet unknown reason.
If the Doctor raises River, the show will edging into Dateline territory. Ew.
Also, I think the Doctor has a line in the Library about there only being one time he can tell someone his name. I’m guessing that time is sex, marriage, or death. Any way, it seems, given the powerful connection that they share, that he tells her his name at some point in their story. She doesn’t need to read it.
Yes, he’s assuming that if she knows it, he had to have told her — but that may be yet another red herring: he doesn’t *have* to tell her if she can read it for herself on the cradle. And he’s the one who brought the cradle out so that Amy could put the baby in it (before they all realized it wasn’t the real kid). so no, obviously, there was always another way for her to find out — he just never thought about the possibility that she’d see the cradle and read it herself.
The plot point about River’s name on the cradle was awkwardly written. But I think, despite what the Doctor said about it being his cradle/cot, I don’t think his name was on it. I think the premise of the show is that the Doctor or perhaps the Tardus itself put River’s name on it. There was no point once the Doctor brings out the cradle for the name to be changed from the Doctor’s name to River’s. I also don’t think the Doctor would have figured out River’s identity by reading his own name on the cradle. One could imagine that the name changes for each new occupant, but that gets too shaky a way of revealing the Doctor’s name at the very least. Was it after all actually his own cradle? Perhaps. But perhaps he just didn’t want to admit to having a child previously (incarnation number one, the original). However that may be, his name was not on that cradle; that is fairly, reasonablly clear.
I think it is entirely possible we have already seen River at the age (and when) she kills the Doctor. That there is no need for that or any other astronaut suit to be used again. In part, I say this because Moffat is having fun telling stories backwards, where we’ve already seen the outcome but not how we got there. It is possible after all that time travel was involved. One possibility only.
Consideract, the scene was staged a bit oddly, but I don’t think River’s name was on the cot. She was directing the doctor to read the prayer cloth, which she later showed to Rory and Amy. Her response to their assumption that she meant the Gallifreyan writing was odd and hard to reconcile, but I think that was misdirection. The Gallifreyan could have been the Doctor’s name, or it could have said Made In China, for all we know.
@Chrissy – I do think you are right! Look at that. Well, now the reason for that awkwardness is clear. They were obfuscating what the Doctor was actually looking at so they could keep the secret until the last moment. If we knew he was looking at that cloth, we would gave guessed before River told Amy and Rory. I mean, if we didn’t already know or suspect.
Thus, Rule 47 proves true: don’t force story to ulterior motives.
Finally, this was a Dr Who episode worth raving about this season. This season had been fairly pedestrian until now and then this wonderful, exciting episode that was great even before the Dr showed up. And I love the complications that the River revelation has thrown into the series.
And, I can’t think of a better title to be waiting for the return of. My review at: [whatmarkread.blogspot.com]
I’m sorry, I just thought this episode had atrocious writing. Moffat needs to learn how to tell a story a little bit better. Simply having a villain there with no explanation about who they are — or any CURIOSITY on the part of the characters — is just pathetic.
Thank you Chris for saying what I’ve been thinking while reading through all these posts – why hasn’t ANYONE mentioned how many plot holes there were [BESIDES the Pond/River/Doctor questions]. Who were these villains? Why are they trying to get the Doctor anyway? There have been so many threads left unexplained this season, without ANY attempts to bind them all, that it does make me wonder if Moffat and company really know what they’re doing or where they’re going, or if they’re just throwing things into the mix for the fun of it. Leaving so many loose threads is messy and really detracts from the STORY [do they remember what that is?]. Too many red herrings is frustrating; you don’t know which details you’re meant to follow and which you can discard and you end up with everyone hashing out ridiculous theories about what has happened and will happen and in the end, ANY explanation they give to resolve these dilemmas will INEVITABLY disappoint. Badly done.
Chris and N. I agree with you so much! I just couldn’t bring myself to care at ALL about how Melody had been kidnapped again, because it just left us where we started before this episode began. It wasn’t like we saw the Doctor figure out where Amy was (how did he find her at Demon’s Run?) or figure out who Eyepatch!Woman was (does he even known?) or have to deal with any real challenges to get there or find her at all (yes the Star-Wars-esque opening was cool, but what did the Cybermen have to do with anything? and was blowing up their fleet hard? why should I care?) so instead of being this huge disappointment when Melody was gone, it was just another thing that happened in an episode that was structured as, “and then this cool-looking thing happened, and then someone said something badass, and then this OTHER awesome thing happened, and then this happened, and then someone said something funny, and then this happened…” It wasn’t a story at all, it was a list.
Moffat is playing with a narrative technique that involves showing the end first, but not how or why. Â It’s a really cool technique. Especially for a time travel story. Â It’s not that he doesn’t know what he is doing. Â It is fair not to like it, but it is legitimate, classic Â technique. Â Thus, we are given a villain, Kovarian, who talks of an endless bitter war with the Doctor, but this moment is the first time the Doctor himself is hearing about it. Â Moffat is playing even on the smaller level Â with it: River slaps the Doctor, and he replies, I assume that is for something I haven’t done yet? Â Cool. Â Looking forward to it.
Great fun. Question. In the “Almost People,” doesn’t FleshDoctor die at the door with Cleaves? “A” Doctor with a red balloon appears on the beach when FleshJimmySteppingInForRealJimmy meets the son. Is that the real Doctor, or is it possible there’s another Flesh one?
Yes, the flesh Doctor dies along with the others: he points his sonic screwdriver at the monster that the one woman had become and first she explodes into that milky, liquid mass, then he and Cleaves both explode as well — because all of their bodies are subject to being ‘dissolved’ by the same frequency. Watch that scene again carefully, and you’ll see what I mean — three splashes. So the ‘flesh’ clone is gone, and the Doctor doesn’t return to make another.
They definitely dissolve. But the real Doctor says that it might not be the end – something about molecular memory or electrons – I forget the exact wording. But he leaves the door open for the return of Flesh doctor.
Well, whether the ‘flesh’ Doctor returns or not, the Doctor who dies at the start of The Impossible Astronaut has a real body — they have to burn it, so it can’t be fake ‘flesh.’ It’s real. Interesting how the hell they’re going to get around *that* to get a 12th Doctor when Smith gets tired of the role.
I’m pretty convinced that the Doctor that dies at the lake is a Flesh Doctor, for two reasons:
1. When he dies, Amy even says, “He can’t be dead; it’s not possible. Maybe he’s a clone or a duplicate or something”, to which Canton Delaware says, ‘ That most certainly is the Doctor, and he is most certainly dead’. We now know, from our dealings with the Flesh, that it’s possible to be all three things (really the Doctor, really dead, and a duplicate) at once. We also know that the Flesh Doctor can regenerate; and
2) At the end of The Almost People, the ‘real’ Doctor tells his flesh double, ‘Your molecular memory can survive this, you know. This may not be the end.’ Flesh Doctor replies, ‘Well, if I turn up and nick all your biscuits, you’ll know, won’t you?’
“they have to burn it, so it can’t be fake ‘flesh.’ ”
Is that canon? I can’t remember anyone saying that Flesh bodies couldn’t be burnt.
At the end of The Almost People, the doctor tosses of a line regarding the surviving Flesh people that to the effect that they are now fully human, i.e. no longer in flux. So perhaps Flesh can “set up” and thus be combustible.
Ok so I have been speculating River’s true idenity since she was introduced for obvious reasons she is my favorite. I really enjoyed this episode and agree with those who believe River is the one in the space suit. I am stuck with a million more questions and a major hope that River will be in more episodes next season. I look forward to Let’s Kill Hitler. lol
In the mean time I will rewatch to see all interactions River has had with Rory & Amy.
If anything, making River Song a Time Lord with the ability to regenerate makes me wonder for how much longer we will have Alex Kingston in the role. There has already been talk by Kingston in an interview recently that when the Doctor falls in love with River, it’s with a different “person,” implying it’s with an earlier regeneration. It solves the problem of the Mrs. Robinson ickiness of the current Doctor/River romance, and also saves the producers of having to hide the fact Kingston is getting older with every passing season when in the story line she should be getting younger. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a departure of Mr. and Mrs. Pond TARDIS with a younger version of River played by a new actress in their place as early as next season.
She is *not* a Time Lord — she is a human being who was exposed to the time vortex during her conception, and part of her DNA was mutated to resemble that of a Gallifreyan. Her DNA is described in this episode as ‘human plus time lord’ because the Silurian has no other way to describe it. At best, River Song/Melody Pond can be thought of as a kind of hybrid created by mutation. But she’s not Gallifreyan, and she may not have 12 regenerations in her. Perhaps only a few, perhaps even just one. After all, she really does die in the Library when she connects herself to the computer interface in the core near the end of “Forest Of The Dead” although the Doctor is able to upload her ‘data ghost’ (which she left behind in her sonic screwdriver) into the Library computer.
Oh, and Amy and Rory can’t be raising Melody/River or she wouldn’t become the weapon against the Doctor that Scary Eyepatch Lady is trying to make of her.
As I recall, the library upload would have killed the Doctor stone dead, too.
As far as what we know about River, the writers sure make her seem more Time Lord than human; super-intelligent, thorough grasp of all things timey-wimey, and, from the series opener, super-strong, and able to regenerate, etc. If anything, it fits with their rules for the show, that the Doctor is only able to be in a relationship openly with another Time Lord, even if she’s only half. They had to make him half-human for the prospect of him hook-up with Rose.
It does seem that being human makes River age. And, I do wonder if she really is the child at the beginning of the season. She sure does a convincing job of not seeming to remember any of it.
We’ve already seen the end of River Song, where she’s uploaded into the Library computer. I wonder if they’re going to stick with that ?
I can’t remember an episode that I have anticipated more than this episode. I liked the RiverSong twist at the end, but otherwise I thought this episode was another step in the wrong direction for Doctor Who. Moffat needs to learn how to write endings to his stories. With the exception of “the Doctor’s Wife”, and the terrible pirate episode, this whole season has seemed like one long, continuous story. I’m sure all of the loose strings will get tied up by the end of the season, but in the meantime there is a serious lack of STORIES. Stories, and the best of Doctor Who episodes, traditionally have a beginning, a middle, and an end. Moffat seems to forget that. The series is turning in to a soap opera with all of these unresolved story lines. It makes it very difficult to appreciate an individual episode, and this week’s episode only made that more clear. There was barely a plot line to this episode at all. The big “battle” lasted about two minutes, there was no climax except for revealing the identity of a character who was barely even in the episode. While I enjoy the big spectacle of the season finales, they are usually some of the weaker stories of the series. Moffat has dug himself into such a deep hole, that there is no way he is going to be able to come up with a finale that does justice to this constant string of cliff hangers and unresolved plot lines. I appreciate the depth of his vision for a season long story arch, but this is going way too far. The fundamental appeal of Doctor Who has always been that for an hour (or and hour and a half in the case of the old series) the viewer get to travel to a whole new time and place, watch an adventure, then leave. It is the height of escapism. Now I find myself puzzling over these complicated cliffhangers on a Wednesday afternoon at work. I don’t want that. In and out, nobody gets hurt. That’s the formula for a solid Doctor Who episode. Neil Gaiman understands that. And that’s why “the Doctor’s Wife” has been the only quality episode all season.
The old who had one single story spread over multiple episodes never one ep one story…moff is just going old school.
Actually, Moffat is returning to the longer storylines of the old series where a story took several episodes to resolve. It wasn’t until the RTD era that you had one-off episodes. The problem with the one-off approach is that viewers tended be non-committal in their viewing habits. DW has a large enough following that they don’t need to worry about pandering to the casual viewer as much as you have an audience that is willing to watch the whole series to see how the overarching story arch will be resolved. I think you are complaining more about Moffat’s love of open-ended non-linear storylines, which is fair as they are much more confusing and difficult to follow than we saw under RTD’s tenure.
Actually, I seem to recall Moffat saying he had a three year story-arc in mind. If that’s the plan he’s sticking with, we’re only half way through, so there’s likely more season-long cliffhangers ahead (which I happen to like). In fact, I enjoy the investment of the continuing storyline and trying to piece together the ongoing mystery. Granted, I understand that’s not everyone’s taste.
Here’s the thing, I love shows where the season or multiple episodes tells one continuous story. It worked great for Farscape. Even in the X-Files, there were continuous threads, either in addition to or working with monster-of-the-week episodes. But there are different ways to do that, and I think that Moffat is doing a poor job with it in Doctor Who. Individual episodes still have to make sense, still have to have resonance, and yes, to a certain extent, still have a story. Buffy is a good / classic example of this, where there would be compelling threads of the Big Bad throughout the season, but Buffy would still solve individual problems in a given episode, and the episodes would be related thematically and in tone (unlike this season’s pirate episode, which came out of nowhere). Even Farscape, which at times was like a 3-hour-long movie cut into 45-minute chunks, had a lot more momentum and *answers* than this episode and the way that Doctor Who has been written lately. In fact, there is a similar episode of Farscape where the main character, John, goes back and collects people who owe him favors. (Or who he owes favors, but he bribes them.) The difference is that even though Farscape had a short run (especially compared to Who! This happened at the end of Farscape’s 2nd season) we had MET all of those characters before, and it took him a whole episode to convince them to work with him, and meanwhile there was another storyline that was getting resolved within that episode at the same time (in the previous episode they had started to rob a bank in space, but then it turned out they were stealing from the Big Bad, and also things didn’t go as planned). Anyway, it took over 5 episodes to resolve, and it was a great example in my opinion of balancing episodic and serial-style storytelling, and Moffat should learn from it.
Heck, I’m just going to re-watch Farscape! :)
I can honestly say I didn’t see the twist of River being Amy’s daughter; I was shouting “WHO IS SHE?!” very loudly at my TV as the Doctor gleefully bounded into the Tardis, for fear I would not get an answer. Soon as I saw her name on the cloth and equated Melody = Song, I smacked my forehead in shame. And as for the one thing I did assume, that the spacesuit girl was Amy’s daughter, they haven’t even openly admitted that yet!
Anyway, if we assume the little girl is River, then my theory is this; the Silence and whatever group(s) eyepatch lady works for have formed some sort of anti-Doctor alliance. To make a weapon to fight the Doctor, they need another Doctor and a TARDIS; Lady Patch provides the human element and the Silence provide the machine (we’ve seen their version earlier this season and last season in the “creepy upstairs apt” episode.)
The question of who River murdered that sent her to jail remains, but I’m starting to think it might be Rory too (or, given the next episode title, Hitler? Though I can’t imagine anyone would punish someone for killing him). Whoever River kills, it seems to me that is why she wanted to keep her identity a secret from the Doctor, but now that the cat’s out of the bag, we’ll probably see the Doctor meet a younger River (like early 20’s) at some point, and it’s at this age she gets sent to space jail.
Questions for 2nd half of season that bother me still:
1) If River = spacesuit girl, why didn’t she remember the incidents from “Astronaut/Day” in her memories?
2) Who’s in the suit that kills the Doctor? Why? Is it a version of adult River, completing Lady Patch/Silence’s grand plan?
3) Why the frak were the Silence trying to sledgehammer all of time & space last season?
1) The girl in the spacesuit who emerges from the water in “The Impossible Astronaut” only comes out long enough to talk to the Doctor briefly, then kill him — she’s not there for anything that comes before or after that, so how could she remember them? Answer: she can’t — all she remembers is killing him and escaping back into the water (and to some kind of means of escape hidden there, I’m guessing).
2) It doesn’t have to be an adult River/Melody — it can be her in her late teens, perhaps the equivalent of college age. Also, we don’t know how much times elapses between the Doctor’s death and the point at which the authorities catch up with the killer, if indeed it is River Song, and imprison her.
3) Good question; we don’t know yet, nor do we know their connection to the eyepatch lady and her army.
I think River very possibly dies remember. When says “of course not” after trying and failing to shoot the astronaut suit, it is very possible she meant, of course not, of course I didn’t succeed at shooting the suit because that’s me in the suit, and obviously I never shot myself. For all my comments about this, however, I leave the door wide open for some other twist about who was in that suit.
What I meant with #1 is, the scene in the Florida warehouse where River examines the spacesuit with the broken restraints; she doesn’t seem to know who/what was inside of it. If that was little girl River that busted out of it, why doesn’t adult River remember doing that? Course it’s possible she was just lying to avoid “spoilers”. And keep in mind that the Florida scene took place AFTER the Utah lake, so if she knew that was a younger version of herself in the suit that kills the Doctor, and knew why she couldn’t hit her with a laser gunshot, then why did she seem to forget knowledge about spacesuit occupant by the time she gets to Florida?
At this point I’m not fully convinced that was any version of River in the spacesuit that kills the Doctor, nor is this act the one that sent her to space jail.
@Swearin -good points to consider! I suppose there is the Silence factor, messing with memory, but how much weight can that actually carry here? I have a side suspicion that the suit forces action upon the occupant, merely uses them somehow. We also don’t know when River is lying, but that scene is indeed a bit tricky in this regard. Hmmm…
Though she does do a good job of not showing any signs she knows Amy is a flesh avatar at the start of the season, something she surely knows about.
Just a thought, could patch lady having only one eye represent the fact that she is working for a race with only one eye – Daleks?
When are we getting the Ye Olde Silurian Lesbian Detective Agency spinoff?
hee hee! Yeah, I loved that bit. Jenny: “Jack the Ripper? How did you find him?” Silurian: “Stringy.”
I loved this episode from beginning to end, and River Song’s unveiling at the end of the episode was the topper on an amazing episode for me. There’s definitely something a little Freudian about the relationship with the Doctor and River (although I’m a therapist so I tend to see Freud everywhere) but I liked how this episode addressed it. Specifically, I liked the Doctor looking both shocked and a bit pleased as he said to River “but we (kissed)!” but then he laughs, rubs his hands together, before looking back at Amy and Rory and looking a bit chastened.
I still think that there’s more to the River/Doctor relationship than was explicitly said in this episode based on the crib, the Doctor’s reaction to River’s unmasking, and an interesting quote from Alex Kingston from the Doctor Who Confidential episode that accompanied A Good Man Goes to War. I don’t think that this violates Alan’s spolier rule as Alex Kingston doesn’t say anything outright but just more hints at something I’d already suspected, plus this is directly from the Doctor Who Confidential episode which means even spolier-nazi Steven Moffat okayed it. Anyways, the quote is below for anyone who wants to skip over it.
“There’s a piece of cloth inside the cot and that says my name. But on the actual cot, I think it is his name. It’s the Doctor’s cot, but is it only the Doctor’s cot? Umm, yes, that’s all I can say. How many babies have been in that cot?” Alex Kingston in Doctor Who Confidential interview from A Good Man Goes to War. Here’s a link to that segment on YouTube if you want to check it out. Quote starts at about 1:30. [www.youtube.com]
What I’m taking this quote to mean is that the Doctor and River have (timelord?) children together in the future. Notice that the Doctor never answers Amy when she says, “Doctor, have you ever had children?” Think about it, the crib would have River Pond/Melody Song and the Doctor’s names on it because their children slept in the crib/cot. This would explain how River knows the Doctor’s real name too as it is on the cot. I think that the line in Forest of the Dead about there only being one time that River could have learned the Doctor’s real name was a misdirect b/c Moffat wants us to assume that River eventually kills the Doctor who is the “best man she’s ever known.” In reality, I think River kills Rory (her father) and that is who she calls the best man she’s ever known. It also explains her shocked and somewhat sad reaction when Rory comes to her at the beginning of the most recent episode b/c Rory is already dead at that point in River’s timestream which is why she is initially so surprised to see him. Just some of my obsessive theories to help me get through the long Doctor Who hiatus.
One last thing – how good was Matt Smith in this episode? He nailed the role from the very first episode in The Eleventh Hour, but he has just been on fire lately. He was heartbreaking in the Doctor’s Wife, esp. at the end when Idris died and he could no longer talk to the Tardis. Even though I didn’t love The Rebel Flesh/The Almost People two parter, you could tell that Matt Smith was having the time of his life playing two versions of the Doctor and was quite funny in doing so. Then, he turned on a dime and was truly scary and threatening when he got angry at Amy. But in A Good Man Goes to War, he brought down the house. I especially loved his “Colonel Runaway” speech…he managed to be both funny and terrifying at once. His last moments with Lorna were heartbreaking too, especially when he turned to someone after she died and asked, “Who was she?” He’s really grown into an amazing actor who make really interesting choices.
Again, there’s no compelling reason for Melody/River to kill Rory and every reason for her to kill on older Doctor because she’s been stolen specifically to be made into a weapon **against the Doctor**, remember? People keep skirting right past that part. Don’t know why.
She knows his name in the earlier episodes because she’s seen it on the crib in *this* one, get it? And she can already read Gallifreyan by this episode because she learned when she was younger (how much younger, we still don’t know).
As for who else might have slept in that crib, the answer is obvious: Susan did. Alex Kingston is just jerking us around a bit, trying not to spill the beans. And you’ll notice (if you’ve seen the older series, as I have) that once Susan is gone from the TARDIS, married and raising her own children on Earth, he never talks about her again and doesn’t mention her by name to any of his other companions. The only reason we know at all what happened to her is that she reappears briefly in “The Five Doctors” during the Peter Davison years, and then she’s never seen, heard from, or referred to by name again. Ever.
BTW, from the very start, Susan is known as Susan Foreman. Notice: she has a surname and goes to school in the original series, yet another reason to think that she might have been adopted by the Doctor, whom she then calls ‘Grandfather.’
If you haven’t seen most of the original series, much of this will be lost on you — and you’ll fall prey to making illogical assumptions about what’s going on now. Whatever the scriptwriters are thinking nowadays, they clearly can’t write scripts that conflict with the already accumulated ‘history’ from the original series.
@Webdiva – in part because it is obvious, people look around the corner at other options. Just because she is being used as a tool to kill the doctor doesn’t mean they succeed in getting her to kill him. Now I think it is very possiblly her in that suit, but just because the story hasn’t yet revealed reasons why River would come to kill her father, that doesn’t mean they won’t be revealed. Moffat plays long games. One scenario could be Rory is in that suit, and out of revenge or anger or just some attempt to stop him, if too late, she kills him not even knowing who was in the suit (much as Amy once tried). I have imagined almost everyone in that suit, and who is still open, not locked down, though the obvious is River. Another radical possibility is that it is the Doctor himself, a flesh version perhaps, or maybe just his younger self (much more problematic, much kess likely, but still this is a game we like to play as viewers, trying on different scenarios.).
Hmm, I still reserve skepticism that his name was on the crib, or at least that this is where she learns his name. Of course, that’s just because I don’t like the idea! But also that setup was awkward enough for my thinking to have to squeeze that plot point onto it. I hope not, anyway.
Well, it seems I was wrong about the name on the crib. See Chrissy above.
“And yet I can’t help playing armchair psychologist, looking at the whole River/Doctor relationship now and imagining it as his way of dealing with his feelings for the elder Ms. Pond without mucking things up between Amy and his pal Rory. ”
How about something a little less um… creepy-weepy. Do you think it’s possible that now the Time Lords are gone, Melody Pond is the closest thing to another Time Lord he’s ever going to know. And, honestly, you’ve got to have a very special crazy gene to keep up with him for any length of time.
You’re forgetting Jenny, his actual clone-daughter, who’s traveling space on her own now. She’s 100-percent his, which means she’s 100-percent time lord. Unlike River/Melody.
@Webdiva – But 100% more creepy in the context Craig means!
So is River Song going to be Susan’s grandmother?
NO — you people are jumping to preposterous conclusions. For one thing, there was always a hint that Susan was adopted, and there was never any mention of a grand*mother* present. I don’t believe Susan was necessarily biologically related to the first Doctor. And the Doctor never crosses his own timelines in ways in which he passes on anyone into his own past and leaves them there. He’s not allowed to cross his own timeline that way. Think about it. So there’s no way for him to put a young River/Melody back with his first self for that to happen. He can’t ever to back to an earlier Gallifrey.
Mm… and even if River is the Doctor’s wife and the mother of his children, that doesn’t mean she’s his FIRST wife and the ONLY mother of his children. He’s 900 years old, after all. I think the 10th Doctor said something about having children (in The Doctor’s Daughter).
As usual, the Doctor was vague in “The Doctor’s Daughter” about his past, but we know from the earlier series that only his granddaughter was ever spoken of — no children, grandmothers, or wives were ever discussed. There was even some hint that Susan called him ‘Grandfather’ only because of his age relative to hers. Susan, in fact, never mentioned parents … so although she may have referred to him as a grandparent, the reason no grandmother was ever mentioned was because the first Doctor was actually her adoptive parent.
And no, don’t look for River to be either his wife or the mother of his children. I really doubt *that’s* gonna happen. Hard to manage, after all, when she’s in jail all those years as an adult for his murder and they keep traveling separately when she’s not. A long-term flirtation I can see, but a marriage — not.
Nonetheless, I think it could be a cool lIttle twist if River is Susan’s grandmother. There is plenty of room to retcon that into place. There are plenty of reasons why family might never have been mentioned, at least within the story, other than adoption. Plus, we have the intriguing situation of River experiencing the Doctor backwards, leaving a thread to be played if desired, about her grandchild being left with an even earlier doctor. It could even be that River’s potential descendants are human without the plus. She could have a child without being married, and being in jail mighty be one reason to give the child into safe hands, I.e., an earlier incarnation. I’m just saying it is possible, not preposterous, though perhaps not actually going to happen.
Well, assuming Susan is his grandaughter, not daughter he pretends is grandaughter, to explain to the world after all (that incarnation was older in looks at that point), that obviously would mean River’s daughter or son having to be taken care of outside of jail, not Susan as I just suggested. Keep in mind, this is just part of the fun! What ifs!
Moreover we have reason to believe River gets out of jail finally. Even though she also implies she only stays because she promised someone. It’s not like jail keeps her from doing what she wants anyway.
This would have been much more exciting if I hadn’t guessed it from the second episode… astronaut kills Doctor, River says she killed a “good man”, astronaut child looks like River, Amy finds the child’s room and pictures of herself with the baby – thus River is Amy’s child. So yeah, not the biggest shock of the century, I’m afraid.
Alan wrote: “And I’m still not entirely sure why River was so afraid for the Doctor to find out who she really was, given how happy that news seemed to make him”
I think the news made him happy because it assured him that Melody would be OK. At that point, everybody was freaking out because Melody was in the hands of the bad guys. River revealing herself proves that Melody will survive, will grow up and have a long and happy life. I’m not sure it would have had the same effect at any other time. “Who am I? Oh, I’m the daughter of your companions Amy and Rory, conceived in the time vortex, so I’m part Time Lord.” How is that going to go over at any earlier point in the series?
Agreed — he’s happy because he knows little Melody has survived. But he doesn’t yet know about his own future death, or that his killer comes out of the water in a spacesuit and that Canton Delaware is the one who shows up with the requisite materials to burn his corpse. If his younger self knew when he realized that River is really Melody that she was also his future murderer, I think he wouldn’t be quite to happy anymore — but they’ve all kept the news of his murder from him.
But he dies know about his death now, from Amy in The Almost People episode.
Given Moffat’s very high standards, I found this episode a bit disappointing. It was almost as if he tried to do *too* much and a lot of it got squeezed out the sides. For example, supporting characters like Jenny & Lorna Bucket barely got any developing for us to care about them, and the time spent on the Fat Thin Gay guys turned out to be utterly useless.
Moffat also has a crutch in giving Smith long monologues where he basically has The Doctor giving “I have big balls!” speeches. Also him stating that Amy was taken “before America” and therefore off-screen gives him a bit of a convenient out.
Also those epic big bads, the Cyberman were reduced to (an admittedly cool) sight gag. What a waste, and they now look like complete chumps! Plus The Doctor being duped by the Flesh yet again should not have happened given his intellect, even the show blatantly shouted at us how stupid he had been. And I kicked myself with the big reveal as the clues were there (River/Pond-Song/Melody).
Plus exactly why they had to do a mid-season break is baffling, especially since our shows don’t do them over here. Last week’s ending would have been a far better to leave.
Positives though, and so nice to see that Rory finally grew a set and manned up. Also Neve McIntosh, Dan Starkey & Catrin Stewart were all wonderful as were Kingston & Barber. Plus the fight scenes were really cool, and some nice lines in there as well. And I would totally watch a Vastra/Jenny spin-off.
I should be clear that I didn’t hate the episode. I just don’t know if it was Moffat on cruise control or being too over-ambitious for it to work, but it was a little underwhelming especially given the build.
You’re right about the Doc being duped a second time — it seems very weak and highly suspect. I can’t see any of the first four Doctors, or the seventh, being fooled that easily. It’s so contrived, and it only serves to make the Matt Smith incarnation look feeble minded in comparison. This is what I really dislike about the 11th Doctor: he’s too full of himself while not being as sharp as he has been in the past. Makes all that over confidence look stupid. Why is Moffat making him look that dumb?? Is it senility creeping in, or what???
I enjoyed the last season so much that I used it to get two friends into Dr Who and bought the entire season on itunes after already having seen them live on BBC America.
But I’ve found this season pretty disappointing and this episode just continued that. Lots of hyping and running around and big talk but with one exception each episode has felt like a lot of waiting and filler to lead to a pre-planned twist at the end. This is the danger of too much arc and not enough stand alone. You become a slave to the arc plot points and the rest of the episode is yadda yadda to get to that pre-destined point. Whereas often with stand alones they can feel their way through the story and do what seems right for that individual story and put on an exciting 45 minutes of tv.
The one outstanding episode this season was The Doctor’s Wife and no surprise it was also a near-stand-alone.
I can’t say I’m filled with excitement or anticipation about the second half of this season unless something major changes in the writing quality. And with Moffat over-stretched with trying to run Sherlock on the side, I doubt it will improve.
Heh, ups and lows eh? I think its mostly been lows.
Pure speculation on the follow up, since the title is known. What if young River Song’s first mission is to write the Doctor (and herself) out of human history by altering it radically in the 1930s? Can you imagine Rory trying to stop her killing Hitler, then dying in the crossfire… Moffat wouldn’t do something like that, surely.
For those who are interested, here are some relevant time points:
– For those who wondered, Susan Foreman (the Doctor’s granddaughter) is left on Earth in 2164 to marry and live with the resistance fighter David Campbell. What happens to David and any children they may have had is never discussed in the TV series (although one radio program and maybe one of the books have mentioned things: but they’ve never been mentioned on the show, not even on The Five Doctors when Susan temporarily reappears in that episode. Moreover, when the seventh Doctor is asked about his family, he replies that he doesn’t know whether he has any left, which means he’s lost track of Susan and her family and doesn’t know their fate — and this is *before* the time war with the Daleks.
– Both the Library story and the Weeping Angels story (The Time Of Angels/Flesh And Stone) take place in the 51st century. Since the army of clerics gets River Song out of jail in order to help defeat the Weeping Angels, one can presume that that army is also from the 51st century.
– The Pandorica events are supposed to take place in 102 AD but probably begin during Julius Caesar’s reign. He would have been in Britain in 55 BC (and when he left that year, he never returned) but he was in Egypt with Cleopatra in 47 BC. The date given in The Pandorica is obviously either creative license or a continuity error given that the Roman commander (who I assumed to be Caesar himself, given what was said) pointed out that he’d just left Cleopatra in Egypt. Moreover, Cleopatra died in 30 BC, so that’s a big-time error there. Most likely, the Doctor and his companions are in Roman Britain in 47 BC if Cleopatra is still supposed to be alive.
– Young Amy gets the museum flyer about the Pandorica display in 1996, which is when most of the action during The Big Bang happens. However, once the Pandorica is smashed into the exploding TARDIS, Amy wakes up after the bang on June 26, 2010 – her and Rory’s wedding day.
I forgot to mention that River Song also ‘recovers’ Van Gogh’s painting of the exploding TARDIS in the 51st century.
One more point: if there is in fact another real time lord running around in this universe, it’s Jenny, who was cloned from the Doctor’s stolen DNA. Jenny may be a clone, but at least she’s 100-percent Gallifreyan, unlike River Song/Melody Pond — which means Jenny probably does have 11 more regenerations in her, whereas River the hybrid may only have one regeneration, for all we know.
i keep having a problem with the river/doctor timeline. i keep wanting to believe i can assume it’ll all fall into place at some point and follow the rule they’ve stated which is that they travel in opposite direction in time. and with this rule, i try to sort out what seem like inconsistencies based on things that are said. But then there’s the fact that the 1100 year old doc has a picnc with river, amy and rory clearly going back on the timeline. this seems in direct conflict to the premice they’ll laid out. also, not sure how we can have any other docs after matt smith if that doc really was the doc and was 200 years older
He’s definitely older, but I’m not sure whether anyone ever said exactly how much older. I *do*, however, recall River asking Amy and Rory whether they’d asked the Doctor who died just how old he was; but I don’t think we got a precise answer on that.
And yeah, this season’s scripts make it **very** difficult to get a 12th Doctor. If the 11th gets burned to bits instead of regenerating, that’s pretty much it. Of course, now that I think on it, that rowboat does sink before we see the flames and body burned out to complete ash … but I suspect that’s a real stretch.
1103.
And since no one else mentioned it, clever of you, Alan, to cite that famous line from The Empty Child in your headline — how appropriate, in more ways than one (I guess you could call the doppelganger ‘flesh’ baby and empty child, too).
I would think she couldn’t say anything because she hadn’t been born yet – any “spoiler” could stop her from even being born. And in her first appearance River seems to suggest The Doctor himself told her he couldn’t read anything from her book, aka Spoilers.
I also agree River’s reaction to Rory was very telling – well done acting on Alex’s part.
I’ll have to admit that the river reveal has got me perplexed kinda of, for lack of a better word.
Since it’s been a strong thread through three series and two doctors I have watched those episode more than once and it just feels… intriguing perhaps.
River story is revealed piecemeal so one has to have faith in the Moffat to come through. I remember another show recently that required faith in the plot and in the end fell flat on it’s face for fans like me, it gave you that old feeling that it just didn’t connecnt the dots.
Luckily there that was the entire reason for watching (for fans like) but in DW it’s a fun thread, but how important only time will tell.
I must state that I love the Moffat era of Doctor Who, it’s the best it’s ever been for me, and Matt Smith is the best doctor – just a sliver of the ‘Eleventh hour’ and I was hooked on this new doctor, a new favorite so fast , who would have thought, but he’s that good in my eyes.
So only to wonder where do we go from here, and judging by the last series and a half it’s gonna be a great ride, coming autumn 2011.
P.S.
Here’s to ‘the beeb’ getting it’s act together on 2012 scheduling…it starting to feel like 2009 all over again.
Just a theory, what if the Doctor that dies is a ganger and people saw when river and the doctor were analyzing the suit. It started to move….maybe they figured out how to use the DNA to kill the fake doctor.
Is there a way to see the episode online or something? I was in the hospital when it was on. I really wanted to see this episode too.
Question: Why did River first tell everyone to read the glyphs on the Doctor’s crib to find out who she was? Since the Gallifreyan “wouldn’t translate”, she showed the little embroidered cloth. But why would the DOCTOR’s crib have writing that tells why RIVER is?