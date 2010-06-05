‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Amy’s Choice’: Dream a little Dream Lord

BBC America ran a “Doctor Who” rerun marathon last weekend because of the holiday, but we had a new episode tonight, and I have a review coming up just as soon as I die looking like a Peruvian folk band…
I didn’t love the structure of “Amy’s Choice.” It felt too much like a half-dozen different “Star Trek” episodes I’ve seen, and because from our perspective it was so implausible that the pregnant-Amy reality could be real that much of the characters’ indecision seemed silly. (Though the twist that both were dreams did at least seem to be playing off that assumption, I think.)
But the execution of that structure, and the way it was used to advance Amy as a character, worked fairly well. The idea of a town where the senior citizens are the powerful, deadly ones was simultaneously amusing and creepy, and I quite liked Toby Jones’ performance as the Dream Lord.
Mainly, though, I liked the episode for appearing to once and for all end the notion of a Doctor/Amy/Rory triangle and to put the trio on much different footing from Doctor/Rose/Mickey. Yes, it’s a bit of a cheat that Amy gets to choose both Rory as the one she loves and The Doctor as the one whose lifestyle she wants to ape, but I’m glad that we appear to be done with Rory’s jealousy and Amy’s flirtatious indecision and the rest of that. And now that her engagement has been repaired, now we can move on to finding out why Amy’s wedding day is so relevant to the cracks in the universe.
It also feels like Matt Smith is further differentiating himself from David Tennant by this point. There’s still obviously a lot of Ten’s mannerisms in Eleven, just as Tennant owed certain things to Christopher Eccleston, but Smith’s Doctor is becoming a bit more childlike and withdrawn than Tennant’s, and I’m enjoying the gradual process of seeing Smith take ownership of the character.
As always, we are not going to discuss or even allude to anything from episodes that have yet to air in America. In part because of that, I suspect I’m going to skip reviewing next week’s episode (the first half of a two-parter) and then come back the following week to discuss both halves. Just remember here that any comments that in any way deal with later episodes from the UK will be deleted. Keeping that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Toby Jones was great and I liked that he was really part of the Doctor, thus hinting at the darkness that exists, but that we don’t see that often in the real Doctor. Although Matt Smith as Eleven does get a bit more harsh and dismissive of humans than Nine and Ten did, I don’t think Moffat would write Eleven as dark as the Dream Lord, unless they do a evil mirror universe episode.
The mullet was pretty great and I am so glad that Rory is more than the tag along that Mickey was.
Thanks for making the Star Trek-episode analogy. There was something about this one that was really bothering me, and I couldn’t put my finger on it, but that was pretty much it. I liked Toby Jones a lot–what’s not to like? the guy’s a genius–but the episode itself felt…a little boring, actually.
Really well written episode, I loved it.
SPOILERS:
Here’s something up for discussion though. This exchange:
Doctor: I know who you are.
Dream Lord: Of course you don’t.
Doctor: Of course I do, there’s only one person in the Universe who hates me as much as you (small smile).
So…do you think at this point the Doctor had figured out that the Dream Lord was him and this is a bit of a revealing moment for the character? An element of self loathing?
Or do you think at this point, the Doctor has wrongly assumed that this is the Master, as I did. This could be backed up by his line, “I have no idea how you could possibly be here” or something to that effect, as last time he saw the Master he was getting sucked back into the Time Lock thingamagiggy. Also, the Doctor later mentions that the Dream Lord gave them “red herrings” – this would certainly be that. I have no doubt the audience was meant to think this was the Master, but do you think the Doctor knew the truth?
(A little part of me would liked the Dream Lord to have been the Master, even though it didn’t turn out to be him, just so we could see the character pop up again. I thought he was great, as was the actor playing him.)
So I liked it a lot more than you did. I already posted my opinions on the episode in another forum where a user shared their pretty damn vitriolic hatred of Amy and the concept of old people as villains. Mind if I just port it over?
“This episode wasn’t about the villains though – the episode itself highlighted the ridiculous nature of them by the Dream Lord calling attention to it (“Oh that’s ridiculous, this has to be the dream”, “But if you fall asleep, you’ll get murdered by angry pensioners!”). It was about the relationships of the characters – it wasn’t supposed to scare you, it was an exploration.
It was an exploration of what Amy finds important, and how Rory is better for her than she sometimes realizes. He’s not just some dude in lieu of the Doctor, he’s his own man and she actually does love him. It was about reconciling her dreams as a child with the life she’s carved out for herself now.
It was an exploration of what Rory finds important, what he wants out of life.
It was an exploration on the somewhat transitory nature of the Doctors life – sure it’s all fun and games right now, but he knows from experience that eventually Amy will “grow up” and want a more stable life, one that he’s never been able to offer anyone, the one that Rory is the embodiment of. The Doctor is all speed and adventure; he panders to his companions childish sense of wonder (“Just one condition, it has to be amazing!”) and enjoys it while it lasts, because he knows it won’t.
Rory is real life, the Doctor is fantasyland, and this episode was about the duel in Amys mind between them, referenced directly when Amy asks what the Dr and Rory could be competing about, and they both look right at her.
I can understand by your opinion being coloured by your dislike of Amy though. I like Rory too, and i’d rather he get Amy than the Doctor, and I don’t approve of attempts to cheat on your fiancee, but I don’t so much dislike her now as I do just regard her as a more complex character. She’s a little bit confused – and it wasn’t till this episode that she realized what was really important to her, and it took losing it to get there.”
I am not an expert on old school Who mythology, but I think that this episode suggests that Toby Jones is the Valeyard, which is the penultimate regeneration of the Doctor and a pretty nefarious guy. Since the Doctor would have meet him in an earlier incarnation (6th) and destroyed him at that time, this could be why he did not think it was possible that he would be here. And since this was all the Doctor’s dream, then in a way the Valeyard did not actually reappear.
That’s interesting, I didn’t think that maybe the Doctor thought it was the Valeyard. That’s probably because I came into Dr Who with the 2005 series, so i’m a lot more familiar with the Master, so he’s who my mind jumped to. Plus, the manner in which the Dream Lord and the Master acted were pretty similar, at least per the John Simm interpretation of the character.
I had the same reaction–thinking for a bit that the Dream Lord was (or at least we were meant to think he was) The Master, based on the “Only one person in the universe hates me as much as you…” comment, but then after the “He is me!” reveal at the end, I suspect that we were meant to realize that the Doctor knew it wasn’t The Master at that point, and it was a self referential comment. Which was kind of cool.
Frankly, I’m shocked that DW finally made subtext text: That the Doctor, emotionally, for all intents and purposes but especially in the case of Amy, is a pederast. He grooms children to desire to run away with him (and, hey, compared to him the oldest human being is a child, physically and culturally), and he discards them when they know too much about him. The last time the Doctor had a companion who was near his equal (River Song’s abberent appearances notwithstanding) was Romana, and for us that was decades ago.
Why does a Time Lord whose race has died stay around the race he’s given up everything else for? When does *he* grow up?
It was nice to see the Valeyard (The Dream Lord) again in spirit and know he’s still lurking about and not forgotten, especially since its these regenerations that he manifests out of.
See Season 23 (1986) ‘The Trial of a Time Lord’ if you don’t know what I’m talking about.
I also immediately thought of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” during this episode, especially when the whole thing turned out to be caused by some random space LSD. But I enjoyed the interactions between the three main characters.
Rory is beginning to seem a little bit like Gwen’s boyfriend on “Torchwood,” though — the poor sap who the heroine loves but is kind of bored by as she gets addicted to adventure (and to the dashing, sexually ambiguous superhero). If he’s going to stick around as her fiance, it would be nice if he displayed some more “Chuck”-style regular-guy gallantry.
Thanks Kayvan for ur excellent analogy to a Dr. Who “newbie”.It make sense 2 me now; since Amy grew up with her “Dr.” fantasy, he freed her to have a real life. I like Matt Smith as The Dr!
Maybe it’s beacause i never watched Star Trek but i really liked the structure of the episode. Passing from one dream to the other able the characters to explore their relation a little deeper. Love Rory and i’m glad of Amy’s decision it makes her different from the other companion.
And Toby Jones was good, a little creepy but interesting what it turn out to be…
I would agree in that i’ve never watched Star Trek either so maybe my enjoyment of the episode is unhampered by that.
I would agree with Dirk – but the good news is, the only reason it’s so awful is because it’s a two parter and the first part is almost exclusively set up. The second part is much better, and makes the first part better in hindsight.
That doesn’t constitute a spoiler, does it?
Ah Alan, so delightfully naive – i mean, nice weather we are having *g*
I got a little lost. I know they are all having the same (two) dreams, but who is the author of them, Amy or the Doctor? I think it’s Amy, working out her feelings, but could she author the Dream Lord? Or is the Doctor’s dreams, working out his feelings for Amy?
Separately, no crack in the universe is seen. Steven Cooper thinks it’s because the Dream Lord has no power over reality. But that doesn’t really track. We have been seeing that Amy’s life is somehow completely connected to whatever that crack is. Seems like it could/should show up in her dream.
After watching it and rethinking it over. What about this. please try to follow me on this. In the dream Amy is pregnant. Rory is off. The Doctor shows up. Things happen. You have to die in one world to live in the other. Now in the “Dream” world. Rory dies first. Amy seems said at first but just leaves the dust behind. She sheds a little tear. Then she just runs off with the Doctor.
What if she was the one dreaming and not Rory. What if in her mind she was having the Doctors baby and Rory was just there to be there. The Doctor knows Amy loves him. He just cant love her back.
Thats what I think.
Kayvan’s mention of Chuck made me think of how perfect Zachary Levi would be for the role of the Doctor if the series were ever to be remade for American TV.
I’m not sure how that would work. As Chuck he’s nervous and unsure, but he plays scared in those aloof moments where the doctor also plays confident. I’m not sure he could pull of the aggressive, cocksure swagger the doctor has to adopt. Morgan has more doctor in him than Chuck, frankly. Are there better choices? Not sure, though I suspect an american doctor would come from a sketch/standup background more than a professional acting/tv one.
That’s a really good thought. I’m just a big Levy fan and feel like he has the talent to pull it off.
But there’s no need to remake it! Leave it as it is – you guys don’t have to rejig everything – appreciate it as it is and leave it alone :)
I love this series and Matt Smith is developing his character wonderfully. One of the problems I have is that the show doesn’t flow properly here and it’s all down to the da*m commercial breaks…this is the first series I’ve seen over here and it comes across as disjointed which is such a shame.
I found this episode to be a bit overly ambitious. I could see what they were trying to do, it just didn’t come together for me. Given that it was the season halfway point, there was just no real sense of peril that any of them would permanently die. It all wrapped up a little too neatly – oh look, some magic drug vapour gave us hallucinogens.
It was odd as Doctor Who with us over the pond is shown at ~6.30pm at teatime (so kiddies can see it), that they would show pregnant Amy committing suicide-homicide by driving the bus with her & The Doctor into the house.
Toby Jones was absolutely terrific though, and loved the visual at the end with his reflection popping up on the dashboard in place of Smith’s. There was something weirdly disturbing as having OAPs as the baddies too. Also the frosty TARDIS was a lovely visual.
I liked the episode but it feels like they rushed the Amy/Doctor relationship into a place of being platonic friends. I thought the early episodes did such a good job of setting him up as this magical figure in her life, the man of her dreams in a way, and her pursuing him assertively was such a refreshing area. But then they quickly defused it (last episode) and went further in defusing it this episode. Too bad. They have real chemistry and it would have been interesting to see the doctor in a romance. Especially given that the current doctor is portrayed as far more alien in a way than the last.
The scenes with the senior citizens reminded me a lot of “Night of the Living Dead”. I loved how the twist of them being slowed by old age instead of zombification.
Also, I figured the Dream Lord was the Nightmare Child. There have been references to him (Davros was originally killed in the Time War by him, IIRC), but we’ve never seen him.
Ah yes… exactly like ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ except for being better written, produced and (generally) performed. :)
Hmn… nope, sorry, this one didn’t do much for me. Toby Jones was great, and there were some clever bits here, but mostly I felt like the whole episode was wasting my time. Actually, it made me think of Dallas’s dream season. Bleh.
The whole point of the episode seems to have been to tell the audience (and maybe Amy) that, contrary to all appearances, Amy really does love Rory. And sorry, but I’m not buying it, because we haven’t seen any evidence of it. Of course, their love presumably developed in the parts of their lives that the Doctor skipped over, that we the audience haven’t seen, but the most basic rule of good storytelling is: don’t tell me; show me. Don’t tell me that Amy loves Rory so much that she’d rather die than live without him; show me. And nothing in this episode, aside from Amy’s decision, gave me any sense that she loves him that much. As a result, the whole episode fell flat for me.
I really liked the episode, but I do wish they had made one change. Since it was clear to the audience that the TARDIS reality was the real one, and since they both ended up being a dream, why didn’t they let Rory die on the TARDIS, you could have had the same realization from Amy, and thrown us for a loop, as we’d all have thought there was no way that the Pregnant reality was real. Then after throwing the audience for a loop, reveal that both are a dream.
I enjoyed the episode a lot, but the whole pace of episodes this season is disconcerting – too much fast talking and fast-paced plotlines without enough of the quieter moments. The first episode of this season had a great fairy-tale vibe, and nothing in the other episodes has come close to recapturing the magic of the Doctor and little-Amy. I’m of course enjoying the season, but it just feels like there’s something missing.
I was glad that the episode went a different direction than I had expected – I had assumed that Amy would pick the Tardis reality as the REAL one because she knew the married-and-pregnant one would never really happen, because she didn’t love Rory and knew she wouldn’t choose that life. But it went a whole other direction – I didn’t think there was nearly enough set-up for Amy’s love/suicide connection to Rory, but I guess those blanks can be filled in by what we already know – we know that she has attachment issues, and we know that Rory has obviously been committed to her since childhood and is the only person who has never left or abandoned her.
I like this season. I just wish it would slow down more here and there.