‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Flesh and Stone’: Blame it on gravity

A quick review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I respect the thing…
“Flesh and Stone” was a splendid conclusion to the River Song/Weeping Angels two-parter. Simply as the second half of this self-contained Weeping Angels(*) story, it was gangbusters. Steven Moffat has a gift for giving his audience the creeps, and here he did it with the long stretch of the episode where Amy was stuck in the forest, unable to open her eyes (and therefore, in theory, defenseless against the Angels). As the series so often does, it made a minor character like Bishop Octavian into a human being whose death meant something. And I loved the symmetry of the characters being saved when the artificial gravity reset at the start of the episode, and then saved again when it failed at the end.
(*) One complaint: we never really got a satisfactory explanation (or perhaps I missed it in the technobabble) for why the Angels shifted away from the killing-with-kindness approach from “Blink” to the far more violent manner in which they dispatched people like Octavian and Bob.
But “Flesh and Stone” also worked well as a continuation of a number of ongoing stories, including The Doctor’s complicated relationship with River Song(**), the cracks in the universe and Amy’s importance to both The Doctor and the universe as a whole. I like the way Moffat is using the cracks to erase humanity’s memory of most of the big alien invasions from the Davies era, since by the end of the RTD/Tennant run, Earth had been invaded and/or moved so many times that the population would either be catatonic or so jaded to it that it would take the fun out of any story featuring The Doctor in contemporary England. And I got a kick out of the very playful tone of the scene at the end where Amy tries to have a quickie with the baffled, then horrified, Doctor. Unlike Martha Jones, Amy has no problem making her feelings plain (even if they’re lust rather than love), and I look forward to seeing how these two get along in the wake of that moment, and of The Doctor’s realization that the crack on little Amelia’s wall was no coincidence.
(**) And are we to assume that the much-admired, wonderful man River killed is supposed to be The Doctor himself? That would certainly add an even more tragic tinge to their relationship – and all but ensure that River would have to co-exist at least a little with whoever one day plays Twelve – and I can’t really think of another character in the modern Who-niverse whose death Octavian was so sure would rattle The Doctor if he knew.
We know Moffat can write both the Angels and River very well, and he’s already made Amy into my favorite of the modern companions in very short order. Can’t wait to see what happens next.
Keeping in mind, once again, that we are not going to discuss, or even hint at, anything that happens in episodes that have yet to air in the United States, what did everybody else think?
You mean Amy, not River with the quickie. Have to see that was a surprise but a needed bit of amusement at the end of a very stressful episode. I did love the moment where he takes her hands and tells her to remember what he said to her when she was 7 and hope that is the tone of the emotional connection between them that builds and not something more in the 10th and Rose arena. And what did he want her to remember???
I too am curious as to what the Doctor told Amy when she was a little girl that he wanted her to remember. I can’t remember what that was other than just the message trust him.
Alan, it was Amy who tried for the quickie, not River.
Yup. Typo. Fixed.
I may be remembering it wrong, but I think the Doctor said something about the Angels don’t kill by snapping necks unless they needed bodies? Maybe they killed the soldiers that way so they could use them, the way they removed Bob’s cerebral cortex and used remnants of his brain to communicate. Did anyone else hear that or did I misunderstand?
The angels killed-with-kindness in “Blink” because they were scavengers and needed the potential energy of the time lost of their victims. The angels here were able to get energy from the radiation given off by the ship. I think I remember hearing that.
I think it’s genius the way Moffet has made humanity (or is it just Amy) forget the Daleks, etc. When River hints that they will meet again soon, do we think it’s this season? Would they go back to that well so soon? Although who could complain as Kingston oozes chemistry with everyone she is in contact with.
I could see them bringing River back in at some point this season. There are still 7 or so episodes left and I don’t think it would hurt the mystery or their relationship to bring her back soon. Maybe the season finale?
Once a season is a nice treat but I wouldn’t complain if we get more River. ;)
Well, she’s now the 2nd or 3rd person to mention the “Pandorica” opening, so I have to think that she’ll feature somehow in the season finale.
I’ve been reading some of the Brit reviews and comments and the scene I liked where he takes her hands and kisses her forehead, well I had thought that the cut from the previous scene where he had patted her on the head was odd BUT what they are pointing out on the other sites is that The Doctor has his jacket back on. And if it isn’t a continuity error, he is crossing his own timeline, or something to say that to her. How interesting! And does it somehow work into his last line on the planet the delighted musing look he has when he says that time can be rewritten?
I rewatched the scene when the error was pointed out and there is just no way that Moffat did not mean for that jacket to be shown. Matt Smith even plays the Doctor a little less tense than he was for the scenes before and after that brief moment. He is definitely a Doctor from another time period coming in to reassure her because he knows that it will end well. With the crack in time connection made, I am confident that this will be explained, and most likely in the last two episodes of the season.
There are too many people involved in Doctor Who for obvious continuity errors like that one, and since they film so much earlier than when the episodes air, there is plenty of time to catch and fix mistakes like that.
@nic919 Oh, I don’t think it was a goof, just wanted to put it out there in an impartial way. If he did have a change of heart after patting Amy on the head and leaving her, they should have shown him turn and look at her or at least stop walking away. And the way he furtively looks up in the direction that he was suppose to go stands out. Of course he could be seeing how far ahead River and Octavian are getting, or he could be making sure that they don’t see him.
It’s also arguably not the first time he revisited Amy out of sequence. There was that flashback at the end of the season premiere when little Amelia seemed to hear the TARDIS materializing while she was in the yard waiting for the Doctor to come back for her, even though we know that he didn’t come back for 12 years.
It’s not just the jacket. During the ep the Doctor wears a watch with a golden metal wristband.
When he approaches closed-eye-Amy he wears a watch with a black leather wristband.
Does anyone have access to or remember ‘The Beast Below’ and ‘Victory of the Daleks’? Can you tell me if there were any scenes that could be interpreted to be like the jacket scene in ‘Flesh and Stone’ where the Doctor crosses over his own timeline and goes back to those episodes? It’s like Kensington said, there may be other times the Doctor visits Amy out of order. What if the bit where the Doctor tells Amy that she has to remember what he told her as a little girl is him trying to get her to remember the rewritten timeline we’ve only gotten glimpses of, but haven’t seen? I hope this makes sense to everyone, because when I read it back to myself it seems a little timey-wimey-wibbly-wobbly to me. :D
I also loved this episode and thought it was a great end to the two-parter.
I’m trying to figure out how the River and Doctor’s time line would work out, but I also think we are supposed to believe that River kills the Doctor. Now, if they are sticking with the idea that a Time Lord can only regenerate 12 times (13 incarnations in total) and they don’t have him find a loop hole like the Master has been able to, then maybe River doesn’t actually “kill” him but it is more of a wrong place, wrong time scenario.
At the very least, if she is as trusted by the Doctor as we are too believe I find it hard to imagine that she would “kill” him for a reason he wouldn’t agree with. Guess we’ll have to wait and see!
Amy is still below Donna for me as favorite companion of the new era but I do like her very much!
I too assume that it is the Doctor that is the one River kills, however, I suspect that it will only happen when Eleven regenerates into Twelve. River Song is Moffat’s creation and so it is unlikely that we will see her with Twelve, making Eleven’s last time with River a memorable one.
@nic919 Is Moffat not staying around after 11? I haven’t heard anything about when he plans to leave the show so I just assumed he was staying through at least Doctor 12.
Moffat hasn’t said that he is leaving after Eleven, but if Matt Smith puts in a long run, then Moffat will probably do what RTD did and let a new head writer work with a new doctor. In any case, I don’t see River Song being used as a character beyond Moffat so he would likely give her a grand way to exit. “Killing” the doctor would be a good way to do that.
Ah I see. The only reason I think that River will continue on to at least Doctor 12 is from the Library episode when River said something along the lines of “You look so young…especially in your eyes” to 10. Moffat has obviously planned her story out very well and since Matt Smith is the youngest Doctor we have had and doesn’t seem older in his mannerisms I think she does most of her traveling with 12.
She knows a lot about the Tardis, she’s got a later version of the screwdriver than the one 11 has…lots of little things like that add up to me thinking that she will be around for a while and for at least another incarnation of the Doctor.
Also in this episode he said something like he could hug her and she said “maybe when you are older” implying that her romantic entanglement with him is when he’s older (either this regeneration is older or when he regenerates into an older looking body which is a safe bet the next actor will be since it’s very unlikely that Smith’s replacement will be younger).
I liked the character stuff a lot (especially the last five minutes) but I got lost in the technobabble early on, and lost interest quickly as it felt new rules were being made up as they went along.
I kind of thought the reason why the Angels broke the necks was if they sent someone back in time,said person could somehow warn the present either creating a paradox or do something that is in the event I am dissappeared open this file and said file would give them instructions as to nuke the planet.
Re the Jacket. The British speculation pretty much rules out continuity error because of how it’s framed and because the Doctor has rolled up his sleeves which is even more unusual in a jacket and shirt and it’s hard to imagine him doing that except to make the fact that he is wearing the jacket less obvious. (note this is not a spoiler but speculation)
re Captcha Weevil would. still like to be on TV I’d expect.
One thing I did not like about this episode was the bit where Amy had to walk around the angels with her eyes closed. Blink and you’re dead, but close your eyes and pretend like you see them and you’re fine?
Yeah, I didn’t get that, either.
I agree, by the way, that the good man River kills is the Doctor. Not only does it make sense from the way her victim was described by both Octavian and herself, but there was that lovely little tease of “He was a good man;” “Who?” The Who writers love to play with the Doctor’s “name” that way.
As an Anglophile, I also liked little flashes of Anglophilia, even if they’re unintentional and only I see them: when River told the Doctor they’d meet again “when the Pandorica opens,” it felt just like when Mary Poppins tells Jane and Michael Banks she’ll stay with them “until the door opens,” in Mary Poppins Opens the Door.
Well, closing your eyes around an angel is clearly a bad tactic under ordinary circumstances, but in this case the angels were fleeing from the crack in a panic. The only solidified out of instinct around Amy and weren’t really focusing on her. She had a bit of wiggle room because they weren’t actively hunting her at that moment.
Yeah, it’s a bit dodgy, but I’ll go with that.
And I got a kick out of the very playful tone of the scene at the end where Amy tries to have a quickie with the baffled, then horrified, Doctor.
It’s been interesting how your reaction has been very different from some — with the BBC receiving complaints that the scene was too “sexy” and “inappropriate” for a show that screen early on a Saturday evening and has appeal to children. And, sadly, some of the negative reaction has been couched in terms I don’t think Alan would want repeated here.
But I don’t know if “playful” is quite the word I’d use. I want to know what the hell has Amy so scared of her own wedding day that she’d do something so extreme out of the blue.
I don’t think Amy is scared of her wedding, I think it has more to do with growing up waiting for her friend the Doctor to come back and save her. He has finally come and now it is kind of her last chance to act on anything she may have felt those many years she waited. She is really young still and me be afraid of making that commitment now that she has the opportunity to travel the universe with the Doctor.
@rachelmed You might be right there, and I don’t think I could speculate further without borking Alan’s spoiler policy. Perhaps I’m bringing my own prejudices to the table, because one thing I’m totally over is another bloody companion with a Rose-level crush on The Doctor. I prefer the likes of Donna — who is more interested in adventuring than snogging.
No ducks in the duck pond doesn’t seem to be of the same magnitude as not remembering the Daleks. Just sayin’.
Trust certainly seems to the theme of the season.
Then again, I was wondering what disappearing bees had to do with anything back in season four. Nothing is unimportant — it just depends on your point of view.
I think everyone is jumping to conclusions, it is way too easy for the doctor to be killed by river, This show is notorious for letting us think one thing, and then doing another. I have a sneaking feeling it might be someone else, someone that cripples the doctor. But all this is supposition. As for the Angels, I think they were always scavengers, but they are fleeing time, and running away to save themselves; they have become cruel and barbaric because they are trying to save their race. A common thread in this show, is that when faced with extinction races do any and everything, and the doctor himself is not immune; when faced with extinction even a race as old as the angels, would turn from scavenging killers of kindness to true savages.
Agreed on the Angels bit. I think they turned much more violent after waiting there for so long starving, loosing their form. They finally got things they could feed off of and went all out.
Like I said above, I think it is more than River just “killing” the Doctor and I am excited to find out what the real story is!
90% of the episode I adored and am hungry for more.
But they showed the angels MOVING??? All of the mystique was in never being able to see them move!
And the idea that the angels “assume” you can see them! Rubbish! Utterly ruins all the rules and actions we’ve seen previously.
Gahhh!
Alan, I think Amy was going after the Doctor not because she suddenly wanted to shag him but because she wanted to make him uncomfortable, back him into a corner, etc. in order to get him to start thinking. Since the Doctor thinks better when he’s backed into a corner, she put him onto the defensive in order to kick start his brain. She knew that if she just asked him what she and the crack in her wall has to do with all of this he wouldn’t tell her even if he already figured it out. But by putting him off balance it forced him to start thinking and talking to distract her and he let out some information he wouldn’t otherwise. Either that or she wanted to make him uncomfortable to get back at him for not telling her she could open her eyes when they climbed out of the ship.
At least I’m hoping that one of those two ideas are the reason and she wasn’t just suddenly horny for the Doctor the night before her wedding since that really doesn’t show her in a good light moral character wise.
Don’t forget the doctor can regenerate 12 times so there will be a 13 not just a 12!
I forgot to mention that just after Amy tries to put a move on the Doctor, the clock in her room goes from 11:59 am 25/06/10 to 12:00 pm 26/06/10. June 26, 2010 is presumably when the finale will air in the UK, but also having the date change 12 hours before it should definitely confirms the timey-wimey surrounding Amy. She is probably the reason why Eleven never returned as early as he thought he did, but instead would take years to get back.
If it was 11:59 am, it would’ve been light outside.
I saw that too. Not sure if the AM/PM was a mistake since it was definitely supposed to be nighttime when they left and arrived back 5min later, or if the clock is being affected by all the timey-wimey stuff. Since I would hope they would catch something like that I am going to assume like you, that the AM/PM switch is part of the bigger picture.
Terrific episode. The scene in the technological forest was easily the best part. Just such a creepy atmosphere running throughout it.
Rather surprisingly (in a good way) for a Moffat episode people actually died. The soldiers losing their memory and walking off into the abyss was quite funny. But Fr. Octavian’s demise was very well done, it was amazing how much they developed a minor-ish supporting character to the point where you felt sorry to see him go.
I’ve a feeling River Song will crop up once more before season end. She mentioned The Pandorica, which along with the cracks seem to be this season’s running arcs. Alex Kingston was just terrific yet again.
Notice that the date found on the clock at the end and on the digital device he had in the forest was the 26/06/2010. This got The Doctor all worried and he whisked Amy away at the end to buy himself some thinking time. Unsurprisingly that date is when the finale is due to air (in the UK & Ireland).
I can’t really figure out the little exchange between Amy and the Doctor — repeated in this episode — when he asks her to trust him, she points out he doesn’t always tell her the truth, and he says if he did always tell her the truth she wouldn’t need to trust him. It SOUNDS like it should make sense but I just can’t parse it. Anyone?
Alan, I followed you over from your last site like a lot of the people here. I think Smith at last started acting like the Doctor with this episode. I really didn’t like him as the Doctor before this.
Under the heading of “Not That There’s Anything Wrong With That” I do wonder whether Capt. Jack has had a greater influence on our Doctor than was previously thought. Because whenever Amy alludes to the man in her life, now identified as her husband-to-be, the Doctor inevitably lights on the handsome young man with the laptop as the object of her affections. I’m just saying…
