‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Let’s Kill Hitler’: Nobody puts Hitler in a cupboard!

“Doctor Who” is back to continue its sixth modern season. Earlier this week, I published my interview with showrunner Steven Moffat, which I highly recommend for serious “Who” fans, and I have a review of the mid-season premiere coming up just as soon as I memorize every room in the universe…
“Just tell me: the Doctor, is he worth it?” -River
Back when I reviewed “Silence in the Library” – the first time the Doctor met River Song, as opposed to the first time River met the Doctor (which was tonight) – I compared Steven Moffat’s writing to that of comics superstar Grant Morrison, since they both tend to pack their work with ideas that all seem mad and intriguing enough to sustain an entire story on their own, but which instead become just one small part of the whole. “Let’s Kill Hitler” was a classic example of this phenomenon, in addition to being a hell of a lot of fun.
I imagine you could build a whole episode around what it was like to grow up as Amelia Pond’s best friend, or around a human-shaped spaceship crewed by miniaturized people(*), or the Doctor getting shanghai’ed back to Nazi Germany by someone with an eye on taking out Hitler, or the secret origin of River Song. Instead, they were all mashed together into the same episode, and Moffat and company mostly made all the parts fit together seamlessly without shortchanging anything of note(**).
(*) And one with a bridge and crew complement (423) that pretty closely resembles the original starship Enterprise, no?
(**) Hitler disappears quickly, but trying to kill Hitler is something of a time travel cliche, and ultimately it seems like the setting was mainly an excuse to see how Alex Kingston would look in a Nazi uniform. (And the answer is: as smashing as she looks in everything else.)
I say “mostly” because I’ll be curious to see how or if the show deals with Amy and Rory’s feelings of loss in future episodes. The conversation on the TARDIS suggests that the Doctor, Amy and Rory will stop looking for Melody now, and while that makes some sense from an integrity of the space-time continuum kind of way, their daughter was still abducted shortly after she was born, and while they ultimately got to know a version of her for years (Mels), and then have interacted with a more adult version of her on occasion (River), they’ve still lost out on the chance to raise their own flesh-and-blood, to see Melody take her first steps and say her first words, flub her line at the school play, etc., etc. And although Amy’s feelings about having kids in the first place were unclear – in part because she was replaced by a puddle of goo for most of the pregnancy – that’s not something to be cast off lightly. When I asked Moffat how he would reconcile Amy the bold, fun-loving heroine with Amy the grieving parent of the stolen baby, he told me, “It’s dealt with.” If this episode is all there is to that, I’m not sure I’ll buy it.
If, on the other hand, Amy and Rory continue dealing with the emotions of this during the standalone episodes, then yay, especially since the episode itself was so bloody fantastic.
There wasn’t a ton in the way of new revelations about River/Melody. People had been speculating for a while that Amy’s baby and/or River was the regenerating girl in the spacesuit. All this did was to fill in and/or explain some blanks. Though she’s the offspring of two humans, for instance, she’s also the “child of the TARDIS,” having been conceived there. The joke from the Weeping Angels two-parter about how someone other than the Doctor taught her how to fly the TARDIS is finally explained: the Doctor was busy dying, so the TARDIS herself did it.
In the meantime, we have entirely new questions – or, rather, we have an entirely new Question, “the oldest question in the universe, hidden in plain sight” – along with being told definitively that the older version of the Doctor from “The Impossible Astronaut” goes to that lake in Utah knowing exactly what’s going to happen.
But despite the puzzle-like structure of many of Moffat’s scripts, his version of “Doctor Who” wouldn’t work without emotion, and it’s here – specifically the emotions of River and the Doctor – where “Let’s Kill Hitler” shone.
When River told Rory that she first met the Doctor when she was very young and impressionable, I think most of us assumed it was as a little girl, just like with Amy and Madame de Pompadour. Instead, it’s just that she’s very young into her latest – and final(***) – regeneration, having not decided on a new name, or wardrobe, or barely even a personality. (Though you can see obvious traces of River in Mels in retrospect.) River has spent her entire life being programmed to kill the Doctor, and she’s already apparently done it once (if she can’t regenerate anymore, than the girl in the spacesuit in 1969 is from earlier in her timeline), and she’s on the verge of doing it again when the Doctor drags himself up off the TARDIS floor and forces her to spend some time around him and his general awesomeness, and in the process helps the former Melody Pond grow a conscience. The River after this will be a hellraiser, but she’ll also winds up on the side of the angels (non-stone variety) whenever we see her.
(***) Though it’s something of a bummer that River has to give up her remaining regenerations for the sake of the Doctor, we know from “Forest of the Dead” that the Doctor didn’t expect to be able to regenerate from the fate that killed River, so her sacrifice for Ten makes the sacrifice for Eleven a bit less of a tragedy. On the other hand, the notion that River dies (or, at least, her physical body dies) to save the life of a man who would (apparently) later die at her (younger, out-of-sequence) hand suggests that she wasn’t just sacrificing herself out of love, but guilt. And now I really just want to go back and rewatch every River Song episode again six times.
At the same time, though, the Doctor once again has to face just how much damage he’s done to those he cares about. Forget exterminating his entire civilization; he’s bollixed things up pretty good for all of his modern companions, who appear via a bit of archival holographic video as he asks the TARDIS to save him. Even little Amelia, whom he ultimately settles on over Rose, Martha and Donna, didn’t get such a fair shake, what with the Doctor leaving her behind for the rest of her childhood, then returning in time to get her baby stolen by a cult bent on killing him. There are some heroes that might take pride on making this many bad guys hate him this much – see also the Axis of Evil who locked him in the Pandorica last season – but this obviously pains the Doctor. He wants to be a figure of fun and light and joy, and yet he keeps generating so much pain and hatred. Given recent events, it’s easy to see him as someone who has no problem facing the final death, figuring he’s caused enough trouble on this side of the curtain.
Instead, though, River saves him, the Doctor now has foreknowledge of Utah and the ability to plan, River has a destiny, and we got to experience one of the crazier, most entertaining episodes of the modern era of “Who.” I’ll take that.
No review next week, as I’ll be on vacation and won’t be seeing it in advance, but as for “Let’s Kill Hitler,” what did everybody else think?
(PS – you mean Amy and Madame Pompadour yes?)
When River was first introduced as a character with her fat journal, it seemed like she would have had more longevity as a companion to the Doctor, including a stint as the Doctor’s sole companion given the intimacy implied in their relationship. Given the pacing that Moffat has taken this series, I’m beginning to wonder if her time with the Doctor on the TARDIS goes any farther than the tenure of her parents with the Doctor.
I guess facing imminent death can be a wee bit distracting–how else to explain the lack of bullet points?
“Really?”
“Please remain calm while your life is extracted.”
“Shut up, Hitler.”
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. So the shapeshifting robot was NOT a Tardis with a working chameleon circuit–nor was it Dave the starship from the Eddie Murphy movie, MEET DAVE. Got it.
Once River showed up I thought it took off quite nicely. I haven’t been a fan of all of the earlier shows this season, but I rate this one highly. Still, while you trumpet his ability to pack so much into one episode, I think he overdoes it. Even here, he put in more than he needed to. But it was well done, he actually explained some things, and I’m feeling more hopeful about the rest of the season. It wasn’t, unfortunately, a good episode for the new or casual viewer, though.
I couldnt help but think of hitchhiker’s and Douglas Adams with all this talk about the ultimate question and all that.
I still its possible for the doctor to find a way to extract river’s brain patterns/consciousness from the library, but i dnoubt moffat wants to do that.
The robot ship/crew really did feel like a send-up of star trek or judge dredd, but moffat already did that to an extent in the xmas episode.
Alex kingston is one of best scenery chewers around these days.
I actually DID watch every River Song episode preparing for this one (grin) (hey, there wasn’t much else to do with a hurricane coming in). Loved this episode. When we saw the crop “circle” with the line through it, and the person driving up in the sports car, I assumed it was River. But then it wasn’t. But then it was! But if this is the first time that River meets the Doctor then… it’s definitely not all back to front, is it? I mean, clearly she has a lot of other experiences with him that didn’t occur (from his POV) between this meeting and the last one. Wibbly wobbly timey wimey…
At first, I was a bit annoyed about the whole “Let’s Kill Hitler” title and set up, but I think I get it now. To the Silence, and to the Doctor’s enemies generally, the Doctor IS Hitler. He is their figure of ultimate evil. So it isn’t really Let’s Kill Hitler; it’s Let’s Kill the Doctor, but to Mels and those who brainwashed her, there’s no difference!
Love the idea that The Doctor is Hitler to his enemies. Hadn’t thought of it that way.
Did anyone catch when the Doctor’s image came up in the Tardis, did he say,”No, someone I like”? So the Doctor has that human self-loathing feeling as well!
I think you can certainly trace that, in the Matt Smith era, at least as far back as the Dream Lord episode.
Oh, what short memories you all have: he’s been soaked in self-loathing since the beginning of the reboot, and by the end of the Tennant tenancy in the two The End of Time episodes, we know why because we finally know more about his role in the Time War. But he’s been intermittently dark and self-loathing since before he met Rose. He’s no longer quite the same time lord of the first eight incarnations, and the Daleks, though they should be all dead, keep popping up to remind him.
What short memories indeed! The Trial of a Time Lord (6th doctor) story arc was based around the idea that later in his life he hated himself so much he tried to destroy his earlier self. Wibbly wobbly timey wimey.
Eh, well, if you were anything like that misbegotten 6th iteration, you’d hate yourself, too — fat, slovenly, ill-tempered, obnoxious, and NO style or humor whatsoever: an incarnation that would’ve give the first four Doctors the creeps (the fifth was malfunctioning from the start, so he doesn’t count; but he still had better taste in clothes than the unforgiveable sixth). However: hang on a tick, wans’t the Valiard a creation of the cardinals, not the Doctor, distilled from all of the Doctor’s bad qualities and intended to put the real Doctor on trial on trumped-up charges? I always DID mistrust Bolrusa and his ilk. So I’m not sure you can truthfully call that self-loathing in the genuine sense because the Valiard was an artificial creation, and not the Doctor in toto. Still, one was mightily relieved to be done with both of them in favor of Sylvester McCoy’s kinder, gentler version. Almost reminded you of Tom Baker reaching for a jelly-baby, that.
No, the real self-loathing is a more recent development, though one could argue that the sixth Doctor gave his successors cause. Perhaps the seed was planted there.
Liked this one a lot, though more “shut up Hitler” would have been fun. I like that Rory is suddenly getting to be a little more badass. I think the chemistry is getting better between him and Amy, and I think a big part of that is making him a little closer to her equal. He was the Last Centurion, let’s let him be a little badass. Today he got to convincingly punch out Hitler.
I agree to make him more badass. I always disliked it when in the recent series the girl companions swoon and have this thing going on with the Doctor and their boyfriend/friend just hangs on like a third wheel. The Doctor is great, but I would think that you would love your lover more. So I am completely in favor to make the guy companions equal to the girls.
Also, Rory was the Last Centurion; he actually fought in a (faux) Roman army. So besides medical skills, he has military skills as well. Besides, I find Rory quite a bit more impressive than Amy; he actually managed to stick to her for centuries, without losing sight of her box or losing his sanity.
I liked this episode, just not as much as I thought I would. I still have very high hopes for the rest of the season. I think by the end of Let’s Kill Hitler Moffat had the makings all there to build the season off of that, I just hope the Doctor can stay around longer.
I’m also very sad at Amy and Rory not being able to raise Melody, but they did spend a lot of their childhood together, so that is a little better.
I thought it was certainly enjoyable, but I felt like there was far too much crammed into it just for the sake of cramming things in. I just had a hard time getting past the Nazi Germany setting, mainly due to the fact that after an armed robber clears out a restaurant nobody ever shows up to investigate (or that Hitler apparently had no guards). It was an amusing setting but it basically only existed for the attention-grabbing title, and for Rory punching Hitler (so I guess it was worth it).
As far as villains of the week goes, I really hope we get an explanation for who exactly has time travel capabilities in this universe, but I suspect we won’t (I was never really clear on Captain Jack’s time travel device either).
Also, I think that Moffat’s extremely complex overarching story-archs are starting to become detrimental to the series, in that unless a monster of the week is dramatically better then usual (such as Neil Gaiman’s episode) it seems like a waste of time.
That’s pretty normal for anything with an overarching plot. Fringe really suffered from this early on.
Though you could argue that the higher quality of Moffat’s stuff make everything else seem like a waste, but that’s the case ever since The Empty Child was broadcast…
A problem remains: if Neil Armstrong’s message from the moon landing also carried with it the self-imposed death order for The Silence, how did any of them at all survive in order to hold Amy captive? And who the hell was Ms. Eyepatch?? It’s not enough to say that she was an agent of The Silence because it doesn’t explain why she’d bother to continue to act for them if they were all killed — and they should have been all killed. Almost immediately after the moon landing broadcast.
So. Just more damned questions after all … sigh. But I suspect this episode does tell us one thing: the Doctor and River probably have only two kisses — the one several episodes ago that was his first with him and her last, and the one in this episode when she kills him before having to save him. Two. That’s all they get. Apparently.
Though none of this yet explains Bob the Fish.
The part with The Silence was explained here: they’re not a race (of the kind seen in the Armstrong broadcast), they’re a religious order from different raced, apparently one including humans like Ms. Eyepatch. So the weird-looking aliens get killed, while the rest of The Silence survives and has just one more reason to hate the Doctor.
JIM the Fish
You mean Jim the Fish? :)
The miniaturized people and the antibodies reminded me of the film Innerspace, which starred Robert Picardo who played “The Doctor” in Star Trek Voyager, and then the bridge looked like the bridge from Star Trek, and then I had a banging in my head, but it was Hitler in the cupboard.
I theorize that the doctor in this episode is the older episode, right before The Impossible Astronaut. That is why it is her first kiss with the doctor and his last.
I agree with you Anthony. I don’t think it’s an accident that the Doctor shows up in the outfit he wore for Amy/Rory’s wedding (and what he wore during the last conversation with River Song in season 5). Moffat’s a wily one!
Can someone remind me why River can regenerate?
She is a “child of the TARDIS”; she was conceived there, and therefore is part timelord.
Thanks Will.
Was there any mention of how many times she can regenerate, like a Time Lord can only 11 times (pshaw! ONLY 11!!) – or is this their way of leaving the door open for more doctors so to speak, now that he is in his 10th avatar and has only one more casting to go?????
I theorize that the doctor in this episode is the older doctor, right before The Impossible Astronaut. That is why it is River’s first kiss with the doctor, and his last.
It will be interesting to see how that plays out — the “first kiss for one is not the first kiss for the other” idea was done in Babylon 5.
Can someone remind me why it is that River can regenerate?
The miniaturized people inside the robots was straight out of the 1966 flick Fantastic Voyage
Cause of exposure to the time vortex. Its how Time Lords were created in the first place
Chaz, thanks for the reply. Seems there are a few variations on why River has the power.
Actually, the little people controlling the body were straight out of The Numskulls, a comic strip which first appeared in 1962. Being a Scot, Steven would have been brought up with them. Whether Isaac Asimov ever read The Beezer is another question.
As for the bridge looking like The Enterprise; It reminded me more of Serenity to be honest, but any bridge has to have consoles and seats, so it’s kind of hard to design one that doesn’t look like – well, a bridge.
Can we just take a couple of minutes to discuss how Rory punched out two Nazis (well, two people he thought were Nazis, one was a robot) — and that one of those Nazis was Hitler? Dude’s like the British Captain America, or would that be the Roman Captain America? (Centurio Imperium Romanum?)
Whatever, Rory is one Nazi-punching badass of a nurse.
While I love AK, I thought this episode was flat. I agree with you about Amy & Rory’s emotional state. LKH seemed an episode about cleaning up loose ends, why River can’t regenerate in the Library, who dies in Utah, how she knows his name, etc. Like a list was made of things that needed to be reconciled. AK sold it beautifully, but I preferred e prior episodes of this season,
I think one of the themes going forward is the Doctor’s guilt over all the people (especially the companions) that he has messed up along his journeys. By finding baby Melody and taking her out of evils’ clutches, and over the course of time having her become good, selfless River, the Doctor will feel some redemption and thus willing to face his death in Utah.
Then again, everything will lead back to that lake and it might just be an elaborate plan to stop the Silence once and for all.
Picture this: the fake people that have been a recurring theme this season? Why not have the Doctor stick it to the Silence the same way they’ve been tricking him over and over? Hell, I don’t think we ever saw the fake Doctor die, we just saw him not get away from the monster chasing them, right?
I loved the episode, annoyed with myself for not realising Mels was River, especially as my husband did. However, I get to enjoy the ‘twists’ all the more for never guessing them! My only disagreement with your article is about dealing with Amy and Rory’s grief over losing baby Melody. I see where you’re coming from but I agree with Moffat: this isn’t the kind of show to let that kind of grief play too large a part. It’s too family-orientated and fun; and it’s a heightened fantasy so it’s acceptable to let it now pass. If they go down the road of allowing Amy to really suffer from her grief in a truly realistic way, her character would have to be changed irrevocably and it wouldn’t, couldn’t work in the lightness of the show. Not really wanting to compare Dr Who with Eastenders but as they recently did a baby loss story, it ultimately didn’t work because they tried to be so true to the emotion that there was nowhere, from a dramatic point of view, for the characters to go.
While it was a good episode I have to say that I’m still a bit disappointed. Like many people I was looking forward to River/Melody being a companion even if she was in a different form. It would have given him a bit of a chance to be not so depressed about killing his entire race as well as giving plenty of leeway for a spin-off (not that spin-offs are ever as good as the original lol).
I thought we would never see the RTD’s companions in the Moffat era, and here they were: Rose, Martha and Donna.
Why do people always assume there was some kind of schism between the RTD era and the Moffat era. After all Moffat wrote stories for those companions (and the tenth Doctor) before, heck he wrote the first episode with Captain Jack
There’s been nary a mention of any of Tennant’s companions or backstory until now. And I believe Moffat has been on record saying that he wants a sort of fresh start with Eleven, without the baggage that four years of continuinty have created through the Eccleston-Tennant years. I suspect this is part of the reason why there was so much closure in Tennant’s final special. I do wonder, if Rose were to show up again on the show (not likely) does the Doctor still love her the way Ten did?
Did anyone else notice this? When Jack is in the TARDIS and he’s talking to the projecting of little Amelia, he asks what can save him. He then hears little Amelia say “fish fingers and custard.” But we don’t actually see the projection say fish fingers and custard, we just hear the voice. How do we know who actually said it?
I rewatched the episode last night. I’m reminded of the speech that River gave at the mid-season break. The Doctor’s enemies see him as a foe, a great warrior, to be vanquished and they do terrible things to that end (i.e. stealing a baby, uniting to put the Doctor in the Pandorica). The Doctor’s friends do similarly spectacular things (I’m thinking the companions’ actions in Journey’s End, the last non-special episode of David Tennant). It would almost be better for everyone if they think the Doctor’s dead. They can all go back to doing whatever it is that they do, allowing the Doctor to see the universe in peace (or at least as much peace as one can find knowing that you destroyed your own race).
I think you’re confusing The Doc with Lady Di.
A couple things:
1) no one has mentioned my absolute favorite exchange this episode (which I have to paraphrase) —
Amy: Do you know how to drive a motorbike?
Rory: probably, it’s been that sort of day.
2) I don’t think Steven Moffett has children. Before I had children I think I would have been okay with this being the resolution to the Amy/Rory/Melody storyline. Now I have kids and I know about the visceral, brain chemistry changes to me due to them. I don’t buy that Amy would be okay with it.
Moffat actually does have children…
He has kids. [www.youtube.com]
Actually, I’m surprised this article didn’t start with: “… coming up just as soon as I attend a gay gypsy bar mitzvah for the disabled…”
I think the story between the little Melody and her parents is not done yet. Remember Amy visiting that child room on Day of the Moon? All those photos? Maybe they still raise her, to see her take her first steps or say her first wordsâ€¦ but not in the right order. Her past and their future is still open for anything.
YOU ARE EXACTLY RIGHT!! JUST HOPE MORE PEOPLE SEE YOUR POST!!! (capitalization for emphasis…so more will see your comment!)
They’re still going to bring young Melody back into the storyline, and here’s why: Mels remembered EVERYTHING from her youth. Exhibit A: her names is freaking Mels, so someone knew she was Melody already. Exhibit B: as she died from Hitler’s bullet, she identified her “two best mates” as her parents, which means she knew all along who she was. Exhibit C: right before Mels became River, she said her previous transformation happened in New York, the same scene at the end of Day of the Moon.
So what do I see coming? The Silence raise Melody to toddler age, but someone saves her before they can put her in the suit. Instead, this person (perhaps on the Doctor’s orders) puts someone else in the suit (maybe River, maybe himself) to commit the murder in Utah. Melody, now free, somehow ends up in NYC but is too sick to survive, then transforms into Mels. Someone then finds her, tells her who she is and takes her to England to be raised alongside her own parents (I don’t think the Doctor does this because she genuinely seems to be meeting him for the first time in the cornfield), and the rest picks up where this episode began.
I really liked how Rory punched Hitler in the face, told him to shut up, shoved him in a closet, and I’m fully satisfied with the “let’s kill Hitler” portion of the story which was really just a teaser into the actual meat of the episode. Brilliant.
I also loved the whole bit with River and the Doctor outmaneuvering each other with the guns. For an episode that’s already so jampacked with weaving all these new ideas and questions and theories into the mythology, I really liked that it was a really fun and enjoyable episode too. I liked the mid season finale episode, but found it to be the by far weakest of all Moffat penned scripts (the emotional beats were there, but plotwise things came together in a sloppier fashion), so it’s really nice to see him ‘come back’ from the hiatus with a nice strong whopper of an episode.
As far as theories go, I still think, like I did at the end of the midseason finale that the person who River kills and goes to jail for is Rory. My first thought when River talks about the question hiding in plain sight was ‘who?’, given the title of the show, lol. So yeah, probably not that.
“And now I really just want to go back and rewatch every River Song episode again six times. ”
My feelings exactly. Moffat strikes again. Why do I ever think otherwise? (I’m also curious to watch the first episode of S5 again, just to see if they’d mention Mel in passing or something. I highly doubt it, but I wouldn’t put it past Moffat that he did.)
Agreed on River killing Rory. She does say that the person she killed was “the greatest man I ever met” which to me sounds like a daughter talking about her father. (At least I hope that’s how my daughter thinks of me when she grows up.)
Thank you for conflating Moffat and Morrison. The confidence shown by Moffat in this current Doctor Who run is certainly reflective of Morrison’s best work (BTW, if you haven’t read SuperGods yet, please trust a fan and pick it up.)
Following that thought, while it was an exceptionally fast paced episode, there were a considerable number of quiet moments between each of the main characters, moments that bound them together even if they didn’t know, at the time of each moment, just how strong that bond would be in their futures. This last season has been an origin story for the team created by these four people, and since we’ve already seen the last issue, I was thrillled and proud of the way Moffat handled the first.
No offense to Mr. Moffat, but his “it’s dealt with” answer comes across more as “how dare you ask that question?” than anything else. Very Veena Sud-like, IMO. Actually, it’s almost like reading a transcript of a Tony La Russa interview.
Excuse me? Hell, I can understand why the media keep trying to get spoilers out of Moffat, and he’s been around long enough to know how the game works, but what were you expecting. “Oh, all right – here’s every significant plot point for the rest of the series”?
on another forum (io9, i believe) another commentor hoped aloud that moffat didn’t start to ‘sud’ things up…we all agreed, irrespective of moffat’s show-running skills or whether or not this who story line is going well or degenerating into confusion, the fact that we can now use ‘sud’ as a verb is a fatastic addition to the television lexicon.
I have no idea what “Sud” means, except as some hipster put down when some uppity showrunner declines to proffer spoilers on demand. Sorry, but what exactly is the beef with Moffat again? That the father of two young children got a little testy last year at the British tabloids running “OMFG, Amy Pond is a space prostitute – will nobody think about the children” stories, or trying to beat up some non-existent feud between him and his predecessor? That, perhaps, he’s just a little sick of being pumped for spoilers no sane person should expect his to spill? Or, perhaps, even having to bite his tongue hard at reading folks confidently pronouncing about what he’s done, and why, when they don’t know $@&!
I have no idea what “Sud” means, except as some hipster put down when some uppity showrunner declines to proffer spoilers on demand. Sorry, but what exactly is the beef with Moffat again? That the father of two young children got a little testy last year at the British tabloids running “OMFG, Amy Pond is a space prostitute – will nobody think about the children” stories, or trying to beat up some non-existent feud between him and his predecessor? That, perhaps, he’s just a little sick of being pumped for spoilers no sane person should expect his to spill? Or, perhaps, even having to bite his tongue hard at reading folks confidently pronouncing about what he’s done, and why, when they don’t know $@&!
“Sud” refers to Vena Sud, who, in several interviews following the first season of “The Killing,” insisted that her show was absolutely brilliant and on a par with Mad Men and The Sopranos, and the fact that she was getting so much criticism only proved how brilliant it was–the brilliance in question being the fact that a show that [implicitly] promised an ending to its central question chose not to give one–among the worst commercialized sellouts of recent times. Nothing to do with spoilers and everything to do with doing a terrible job as a showrunner. Moffat has so far done an excellent job, so I don’t think there’s a danger in that.
Thanks, Greg. Had no idea who Vena Sud is because I didn’t get past the pilot of ‘The Killing’ and, therefore, didn’t bother reading anything else about the show.
I wasn’t surprised they dealt with Hitler so quickly, since any attempt to kill him will incur the wrath of the International Association of Time Travelers ([www.abyssandapex.com]).
Anthony, I agree with you. I don’t think the Doctor appearing in the same outfit he wore to Amy/Rory’s wedding (and the last conversation we saw him have with River Song in season 5) was a random coincidence. So the Doctor and his ‘ganger’ are crossing back and forth between each other’s timelines maybe? That Moffat’s a wily one!
i think he wanted to die looking his best so he wore the fancy suit
I keep returning to the thought that the Doctor kills himself, that he is the one in the spacesuit, even though this ep seems to settle the matter that it was River. Just because the Justice Dept, records say she did doesn’t mean she did, and there is something to consider in the Doctor’s contempt for these justice types. Technically, River has now actually killed the Doctor, even if she brought him back to life as well. The question is why. To save River from being forced into doing it?
mabey she gave her self in to storm cage to stop her instincts doing it again and not being able to do anything about it?
Halfway through the episode, I got very excited to see a half season of River attempting to kill the Doctor. The dance of gun parts was fantastic, and I was very much looking forward to more.
While they certainly left things open for more Manchurian Candidate-like attacks, it all seems undercut by the fact that she saved him the first time out. I’m in on where they’re going; I just wish we’d spent some time with this very fun twist on their relationship.
I just rewatched the ep with someone who missed it while power was out during the hurricane. A couple of additional points:
1) There’s a bit early on where Mels describes Rory as “Mr. Perfect.” Amusing that young Melody thinks her Daddy is perfect, at a point in his life when he’s still mostly comic relief. Also in that scene, she says something like “It has to be you!” and it crossed my mind that she might be worried that she had the wrong people, that these weren’t her parents after all.
2) The whole game with the guns (which I loved) reminded me of a scene from The Curse of Fatal Death, a Doctor Who parody written, not coincidentally, by Moffat!
The ultimate question, hidden in plain sight, is surely ‘Doctor Who?’, right?
i think so i mean he said it himself and hidden in plain sight THE TITLE SCREEN! lool or it could be who is the doctor? coz all the old doctors used to have those question marks “the oldest question in the universe”
I really do hope so, because at least that would explain why it is being said nearly every episode this season. Or maybe it is every single episode? I’ll have to go back and check.
if i ever met matt smith i would ask him what it was like to kis someone 20 years older than you lool
seriously? You’re looking at Alex Kingston and thinking “twenty years older”? I’m a straight woman and she’s yowza. Besides lots of women kiss men who are 20 years older.
Actually, I looked it up. Alex Kingston was born in 1963 and Matt Smith was born in 1982. So she is almost twenty years older. But she looks great and I think their banter is convincing and entertaining.
Grrrrrrrrrr. I so hate this Dr. Who stuff – yet am forced to watch. God, surely this is pay of for my sins and we’re good soon?!
I wasted the entire morning pondering the many lives of River Song, and have come up with a timeline (of sorts) here:
[theoncominghope.blogspot.com]
There is a problem with Mels explaining she wasn’t at Amy and Rory’s wedding because she doesn’t do weddings. River Song WAS at the wedding, or at least outside on the lawn. It was where she had that conversation with the Doctor in which she warned him that very soon he would know her story and that then “everything changes.”
That’s not a problem- that’s MELS, not RIVER SONG.
But surely a paradox. River, after all, wasn’t in a parallel universe, a la Rose Tyler, she was, in this case, occupying the same timeline as Mels.
It’s not impossible to occupy the same timeline as your other self; Amy was standing right next to her younger self in last season’s finale, and the Doctor at 1100 yrs old summoned himself at 900 yrs old to the same time and place (Utah ’69).
Well, she was enough “at” the wedding to leave a wedding gift for the bride and groom (her diary, now empty because the Doctor temporarily doesn’t exist). But hat was many years later in Mels’/River’s time stream, so there’s no contradiction for Mels to say that she wasn’t at the wedding. Mels doesn’t even know yet that she’s going to be River!
Best exchange –
Hitler: “I think you just saved my life.”
The Doctor: “Believe me…it was an accident.”
Does anyone besides me feel that putting Hitler in the cupboard is something like what they did in history lessons by removing the holocaust from books?
Has anyone noticed that thanks to River’s sacrifice The Doc now has and extra 10 regenerations worth of Time Lordy energy. Nice one Steviebabe.
Butbutbut….In the first episodes, in the little girl’s orphanage room, there is a picture of Amy with a baby. Doesn’t that mean they have to find the baby again, even just for a moment? (or I guess it could mean another child…but that seems even more convoluted) This episode left me feeling a little hollow. Even if it IS River, that doesn’t fix the hurt and loss. You’d think I would learn after Rose and Donna to stop wishing for happy endings : (
The photograph of Amy with the baby could have been taken on Demon’s Run. Alternatively, they could have used a flesh avatar of Amy to bring up the child.
I’m sorry, I just couldn’t get past the use of Hitler in this episode. Saving him, even accidentally, and then merely putting him in the closet? And how Amy was worried about a fallen Nazi? I’m sorry. Now, I am Jewish, and I did see this shortly after going to a movie that I was told was a love story and turned out to be one-quarter-love-story, three-quarters about the Holocaust, so I am a little raw on the subject. But I wish the episode had nothing to do with Hitler at all. It just hurts too much.
Also, I like the idea of using time-travel to punish war criminals, but just executing them so quickly defeats the purpose. It’s no different than if they’d been randomly hit by a bus. Criminals need to be put on trial, because it gives closure to the survivors and it makes the criminals face themselves in the mirror and see the monsters they really are. The trial is what gives the sentencing meaning. What happened in this episode… that isn’t justice to me.