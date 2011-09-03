‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Night Terrors’: Welcome to the dollhouse

I’m on vacation, but I got to see tonight’s “Doctor Who” before I went away for a few days. “Night Terrors” was penned by Steven Moffat’s “Sherlock” co-author Mark Gatiss, and I thought it was very strong on the creepy imagery (the dolls in particular) but a bit less effective on the sentimental side of things. What did everybody else think of it? And, given last week’s discussion of how Amy and Rory are dealing with the kidnapping of their daughter, did you feel “Night Terrors,” with its focus on parents and kids, did a good job of thematically dealing with that in any way?
I agree with opinions already out there that it was a better version of Fear Her.
I know we cant talk about it, but next weeks trailer made me wonder how many times moffat has gone to a particular well (3 times i think).
If nothing else, this episode deserves a ton of respect for the central performance from the Bank Job guy as the kid’s Dad. Awesome arc from frustrated to furious to awed to terrified. The scenes of him and the Doctor bouncing around ideas put me in mind of The Lodger, one of my favorites from last season.
I’d also like to throw my hat into the Stop Killing the Companions Every Week. The second Amy got dollicized (yes, that is a word…now) you knew they were heading for ANOTHER damn “Everybody Lives!” ending. This was especially bad for this episode because so much of what gave the slow goings of the first act its punch was the transgressive nature of murdering an old lady. But there was no way in hell that Amy is dying A) in the middle of the season or B) like THAT so the rest of the episodes set pieces were undermined because you were just waiting for the Doctor to solve the puzzle and zap everybody back, consequence free.
It’s weird, I’ve never really fully liked any of Gatiss’ Who work, not even the episode he only acted in, but I flat out loved The League of Gentlemen and his Sherlock work. I have no idea what the hang-up is whenever he turns to Who. I keep expecting him to be the guy who finally tops Moffatt in the script department but he keeps coming up short.
If nothing else, this episode deserves a ton of respect for the central performance from the Bank Job guy as the kid’s Dad. Awesome arc from frustrated to furious to awed to terrified. The scenes of him and the Doctor bouncing around ideas put me in mind of The Lodger, one of my favorites from last season.
I’d also like to throw my hat into the Stop Killing the Companions Every Week. The second Amy got dollicized (yes, that is a word…now) you knew they were heading for ANOTHER damn “Everybody Lives!” ending. This was especially bad for this episode because so much of what gave the slow goings of the first act its punch was the transgressive nature of murdering an old lady. But there was no way in hell that Amy is dying A) in the middle of the season or B) like THAT so the rest of the episodes set pieces were undermined because you were just waiting for the Doctor to solve the puzzle and zap everybody back, consequence free.
It’s weird, I’ve never really fully liked any of Gatiss’ Who work, not even the episode he only acted in, but I flat out loved The League of Gentlemen and his Sherlock work. I have no idea what the hang-up is whenever he turns to Who. I keep expecting him to be the guy who finally tops Moffatt in the script department but he keeps coming up short.
It seems this is the growing consensus on Mark Gatiss’ writing for Doctor Who – passable, but not near the level of his other stuff. Not sure why. Gatiss and his pals penned a great head-spinning time travel story for The League of Gentleman’s Apocalypse movie.
I hope he isn’t being groomed for showrunner simply because he’s chums with Steven Moffat. He needs to up his game, or be given the room to do it, whichever.
“It’s weird, I’ve never really fully liked any of Gatiss’ Who work, not even the episode he only acted in, but I flat out loved The League of Gentlemen and his Sherlock work. I have no idea what the hang-up is whenever he turns to Who.”
Well, I guess it has a lot to do with tone – for an ostensible comedy, ‘League of Gentlemen’ wears its horror influences on its sleeve. (One of the best gags in the first episode is a direct quote from ‘The Wicker Man’ – which is one of the most bizarre and disquieting films I’ve ever seen.)
I believe this was the episode that was meant to air during the first half of season six, but got bumped for the pirate episode… which explains the emotional disconnect of Amy and Rory. Technically that was “The Flesh Amy” at the time of filming. I tend to like episodes that can stand alone, so I rather enjoyed this week.
Correct. This episode was switched with Curse of the Black Spot, which explains the disconnect.
And of course, if I remember correctly, Curse of the Black Spot featured a young child who tries to be close to their parent without their parent realising. Shades of Mels?
Interesting about the change of episode order. When the Doctor says something similar to he’s glad Amy and Rory are back “in the flesh”, I thought it might be an indication we still aren’t seeing the real Amy/Rory/Doctor/all of the above, but if the ep order got flipped, I suppose it’s more likely it’s just now-redundant foreshadowing.
After the mid-season finale, I had really low expectations for the rest of the season. But I liked Let’s Kill Hitler more than I expected, and this one exceeded my expectations as a monster-of-the-week as well. Don’t have much to add with how it worked thematically, but I appreciated that it told a story with a beginning, middle, and end, and that I cared about the secondary characters (even though I knew they would be okay) which is all more than I can say about most of Moffat’s episodes lately. The pacing worked for the story, the suspense, and to make this a good breather episode after the way-too-fast, way-too-much-information mid-season, while still being creepy.
I agree with other commenters that the father was well-acted. My main thoughts as far as parenting / family themes go was that I really appreciated seeing such a wonderful father/son relationship. So often on TV, fathers are bumbling idiots who need women to mother them as well as the children they share. As someone whose father is a wonderful parent, I really enjoyed this positive representation, who cared about his son, acted like an adult, would do anything for his son, and was still a flawed and interesting character.
Aside from the acting which was the usual standard, this episode was quite crap. The writing was terrible, supporting characters (old lady, scary landlord) were unnecessary and useless, and the episode just felt way too light and obviously stretched out to 45mins with blatant filler. Also quite worrying if there is any truth to the suggestion that Gatiss is being touted as the next show-runner.
Probably the worst bit for me was the hilariously bad scenario whereby The Doctor just declares the boy “an alien” with neither giving the father more information (how, who, why, etc) nor doing any further investigation on the boy himself to see EXACTLY what he was.
“Tensor” made me think of Alfred Bester’s *The Demolished Man.*
“‘Tenser,’ said the Tensor. ‘Tenser,’ said the Tensor. Tension, apprehension and dissension have begun.”
Geometry, too, of course.
According to the closed captioning, the alien was a “Tenza.”
@KLG1: I stand corrected. Though I don’t know about relying upon CC. I’m probably wrong, but I do still like the reference. ;-)
I thought it was a decent episode. However, I’ve been watching this season with my 6 year old and this episode scared him. I mean grabbing a pillow and hiding his eyes scared.
I asked him afterwords if he still wanted to keep watching Dr. Who and he said yes.
Yup, that’s what happened in our house too.
I felt the episode was very similiar to Fear Her. The dialogue was a bit crowded and difficult to understand at times. It did play on a lot of children’s fear and had a good bit of classic horror thrown in. Not a favorite for me so far, but a good episode. Nice slow down after the romp of Let’s Kill Hitler. As for the connection with Amy and Rory dealing with there feelings of living River. Well not much there, except for the episode had to deal with a father having to accept his son for what he was, good or bad. That definitly plays in with River. They know she is in prison for murder, they have to learn to accept that, and maybe too as the father did with George, they have to trust the Doctor to work it out in the end. I think too that this episode seems out of place because it was bumped to the second half. But it is a good stand alone, but I feel the concept was recycled from the Fear Her episode. Would have liked to have seen something a little more original. My 4 year old was not scared in the least, she thought the episode was funny, even the dolls.
Meh. I was underwhelmed with this one. Although I did like that there was a joke in there somewhere about the companions dying too much (can’t quite recall it, that’s how little this ep stuck with me). The one bit that really impressed me was the father’s reaction when the Doctor asks, why isn’t the mother pregnant in a picture shortly before the “son”‘s birth. And the father just matter-of-factly says something like, “Because she can’t get pregnant, of course.” And just the sudden dawning of realization — very well done. But other than that… meh. Amy turns into a doll? So what; you know they’re going to hit the reset button and she’ll be fine.
Rory: We’re dead aren’t we? The lift fell and we’re dead…………..Again!