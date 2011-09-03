‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Night Terrors’: Welcome to the dollhouse

I’m on vacation, but I got to see tonight’s “Doctor Who” before I went away for a few days. “Night Terrors” was penned by Steven Moffat’s “Sherlock” co-author Mark Gatiss, and I thought it was very strong on the creepy imagery (the dolls in particular) but a bit less effective on the sentimental side of things. What did everybody else think of it? And, given last week’s discussion of how Amy and Rory are dealing with the kidnapping of their daughter, did you feel “Night Terrors,” with its focus on parents and kids, did a good job of thematically dealing with that in any way?