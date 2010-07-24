‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The Big Bang’: The waiting’s over

Several weeks back, I promised that I would take the next few “Doctor Who” episodes off, then return with a review after the finale. At the time I made that promise, I didn’t realize that the finale would air during Comic-Con, nor that I wouldn’t have time to write anything sooner due to Comic-Con prep. But a promise is a promise, so my thoughts (perhaps not as elaborate as I’d otherwise like) on “The Big Bang,” and this first Steven Moffat/Matt Smith season as a whole, coming up just as soon as I tell you that I wear a fez now…
“In your dreams, I’ll still be there. The Doctor and Amy Pond. And days that never came.” -The Doctor
With “The Pandorica Opens,” it seemed like Moffat was trying out one of those Russell T. Davies-esque finales that’s mainly concerned with topping the ones that came before. Most of The Doctor’s significant enemies banding together to stop him? Amy being killed? The universe being destroyed?
“The Big Bang” had the same stakes, but it felt much more like a Moffat-sized episode. Because the universe had been destroyed, the only characters we were dealing with were The Doctor, Amy, plastic Rory, River and young Amelia, plus a stray Dalek who was mainly there to provide some jeopardy before the climax. As tales of the apocalypse go, it was surprisingly intimate, and madcap (the bit with the women’s hatred of the fez in particular, but pretty much any deed The Doctor performed with the vortex manipulator). And in Rory’s insistence on staying with Amy through the centuries, it not only created this great romantic backstory for Rory – making him a clearly worthy companion and not just the guy tagging along with Amy – but revisited one of Moffat’s pet themes for the series: people having to travel through time the long way.
There was a lot of wibbley-wobbley-timey-wimey hand-waving about how The Doctor rebooted the universe, and then about how he set up Amy to remember him and bring him back to life, but the emotions were spot-on, Smith was fantastic at both the silly stuff (his Doctor has become more stubbornly childlike as the season went on) and his exhausted, dramatic sacrifice, and The Doctor’s appearance at Amy’s wedding was a marvelous moment.
I also was pleased to see just how much this entire season tied into the two-part finale, from the extended prologue to “The Pandorica Opens” featuring Van Gogh, Churchill, Liz Ten, etc. to the revelation that Amy’s conversation with The Doctor in the forest in “Flesh and Stone” didn’t involve The Doctor from that episode. (And good on the many eagle-eyed viewers among you who were suspicious about The Doctor’s outfit being different in that scene.)
It’s also interesting that the finale only resolved part of the season-long arc. We find out what caused the cracks in the universe (the TARDIS ran into a trap and exploded), but not who or what caused the event that caused the cracks. So there’s a whole additional mystery for The Doctor, Amy and Rory to chase next season, on top of finding out who it was River killed that put her in prison.(*) And after River’s fantastic showdown with the Dalek, where she made it beg for mercy, I hope we see as much of her as possible next season.
(*) So many of us have predicted that River kills The Doctor himself that I have to assume it’s misdirection on Moffat’s part. Though I did have a long conversation with a fellow fan last night at Comic-Con where we discussed the possibility of River having killed the Paul McGann Doctor (since it’s never been 100% clear whether McGann ended the time war and then regenerated into Eccleston, or if Eccleston himself ended the time war). So the show does have a kind of loophole if it wants to kill a Doctor and not get rid of Matt Smith after only a season.
The Moffat/Smith “Doctor Who” is not a radical departure from the Davies/Tennant era, which is reassuring for some and frustrating for others, I’m sure. Me, I’ve loved it – Moffat’s been able to combine his usual cerebral plotting with a style that more openly tugs at heartstrings – and the next Christmas movie can’t come soon enough.
What did everybody else think?
I thought this was a great finale and a great season. I loved it!
This is my first Doctor, and I’ve enjoyed the ride this season. I definitely hope there’s more to come. One idea to throw out for discussion and debate:
Amelia/Amy Pond = Dr. River Song?
great season, easily outpacing the entire RTD era.
matt smith is wonderful Doctor.
TW, I’ve suspected this for a while after comments River made to Amy in the Weeping Angels two-parter. And her giving Amy the book, while a visual cue (it looks like the Tardis) may have been a “spoiler”.
Loved it, especially the use of anomolies(?) to explain away any and all inconsistencies and plot holes :D. After the “oh no” of the prev. ep. the finale was a big bundle of joy. And I must admit to welling up a few times like a big wuss. Roll on Christmas.
I thought it was great! But I am not a fan of Amy. I thought she would grow on me, but she didn’t. I do however love Rory :)
That was great. Loved all the comic moments. And the poignant undertext: in this fairytale universe, the heartfelt act of remembering someone is so powerful it can bring them back. In real life, we have only the memories themselves.
Fezzes are cool….
Loved it! Matt’s done just enough of the playful Tennentesque style to make me not miss Tennent so much, while making the role his own. Karen is a great foil. Moffet and crew are doing a great job bring the 11th Doctor to life.
I’ll just reiterate what everyone else has said. This was a fantastic season! I absolutely loved how “plastic” Rory (he was still real Rory to me though) guarded Amy for nearly 2,000 years. It was probably one of the most romantically selfless gestures I’ve seen all season. I’ve seriously enjoyed Matt Smith as the Doctor and Amy as the companion. Also definitely glad that Rory is back. I can’t wait to see what adventures they get into next season!
I’m in absolute agreement–you pretty much said everything I wanted to. Can’t wait for next season.
Yep, I agree too. It was brilliant and I can’t wait for the next bunch of eps. Who crimbo specials are always brilliant :)
I liked the entire season, but the last 4 episodes were the best part of the season (as I mentioned in My review).
Forgot the link to my review. [whatmarkread.blogspot.com]
Alan nailed it. Big, huge cliffhanger followed by a truly intimate finale. Great season. Much more consistent than the RTD years and with emotion that didn’t feel forced. Matt Smith is easily the best of the new WHO Doctors and Amy Pond is just about the best companion as well. I’m really curious to see how Moffat handles the TARDIS threesome next series. Bring on Christmas and bring on series six!
At the end I was watching Alex Kingston and thinking, “There, ladies and gentlemen, is your first female Doctor!” And then it hit me–wouldn’t regenerating count as death? And if River Song is the Doctor, then “a good man” is no more, right?
Just spitballing. I thought the way the finale unfolded made the rest of the season better.
I don’t think this would work, since the Doctor would be repeatedly crossing his/her own time stream. But the rules for Who time travel aren’t that clear (and the Doctor has met other instances of himself several times, albeit only briefly).
Plus if RS is the Doctor, why would she be using a vortex manipulator rather than a Tardis?
I doubt she’s a future doctor, but could certainly be a time lady. the rani? Romana? lady flavia?
Or a theory I haven’t heard elsewhere: his “daughter” Jenny, who, if she was a real daughter, might come to know the Doctor’s real name (as in the library two-parter a couple of years ago) and would treat him with familial affection. If there’s a casting spoiler about Georgia Moffet for next year, pay attention.
My fear is that the “good man” is Rory.
This was a great episode. I really enjoyed the well-thought-out way in which they ended the universe and then brought it back again. (And how you had to really pay attention to keep up with all the timey-wimey stuff folding back on itself, even if it doesn’t entirely make sense if you thought about it too long.)
Rory proved once and for all that he deserves to be with Amy, even if he is made of plastic now. (But are we really going to be stuck with even more River Song next season?)
My one criticism, same as always: Daleks. Are. Stupid.
But he’s not plastic now, is he? Rory? They all got rebooted, and he’s back to being regular Rory–isn’t he?
I wrote a (very long) post on my blog about the season, my main point being that it showed just how strong Moffat is as a writer when compared to RTD. The season finale had a lot of similarities to an RTD finale – returning villains, absurdly huge threat, and a reset button, while the idea of bringing a person who had ceased to exist back into existence simply by remembering them was reminiscent of the resolution to Last Of The Time Lords. But because Moffat did the work in actually telling a season-long story, and setting up all the plot elements and rules required for the resolution, it works dramatically because he’s not just pulling things out of nowhere in the way that RTD did.
I do worry that Moffat may have written himself into a position where the Doctor’s control over time is so strong that it undercuts any situation – it’s not like Blink, where the Doctor at least has outside information from Sally,here the Doctor basically frees himself- but who cares because that opening 15 minutes was just pure fun and exhileration.
My only other problem was that they destroyed the fez. I’m with the Doctor – that thing was cool.
I also especially liked how all the little details from previous episodes came together. I have to admit, the first time through I didn’t realize the Doctor’s outfit was different when Amy had her eyes closed, but everything was there for a reason. And I’m so glad Rory is not only back but going to go on with Amy and the Doctor–as a character, he’s really grown on me, and, as you said, proved himself worthy to be a companion.
I also agree with M.A.Peel about the underlying poignancy of the premise and that all we have is memories, but if someone writes something down–a poem, a play, an essay–or makes a TV show or movie, in a way the subject does live forever: “As long as men can breathe and eyes can see/So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.â€ Shakespeare, Sonnet 18.
I didn’t think I’d like anyone as well as David Tennant, and Donna is still my favorite companion, but I have really loved this season, the characters, and the interaction among them. Can’t wait for the DVD to see all the little things along the way that I missed (my cable box has only so much room on it, so I couldn’t save them all), and I’m really, really looking forward to next season (and Christmas).
I totally loved this episode. I thought it was a great ending to a great season. One of the best season finales I can recall in recent memory, doing a great job of tying up all the previously established story arc bits while also being entertaining and all around fantastic. The revisit to Flesh and Bone (that came up at the time as a possibility) was awesome.
That being said, I’m a little dubious on what this all means in the grand scheme of the established universe. I can be totally pleased with the episode in and of itself, but when I start thinking about what actually happened, I start being confused. So the Universe got destroyed, and then rebooted by the Doctor, who then vanished into the Crack in the Universe. Check. So, does this mean that the Doctor never existed? Or didn’t exist from the point at which he walks into the Crack in 7 year old Amy’s bedroom? And doesn’t exist again until Amy’s wedding? Did none of the season actually happen? Or it did happen, but it only happened for them? We have previously established that when the Doctor isn’t where he was originally (see, say, Left Turn), all sorts of really bad things happen (ya know, the Earth gets taken over by evil aliens, the Universe gets destroyed, whatever). What does this Universal “reboot” actually mean?
So in watching it again today, we came to the conclusion that because Amy remembers him back at the wedding, he is always there, and everything works out. And all the stuff that happened this season had to have happened, as otherwise none of the stuff in the finale happens (as it all led to it), and yet none of it ever happened, as the universe got reset. Ah, the wonder of time travel paradox. I wonder if Amy has a compass…
To echo the sentiments of many, the imagery of “plastic” Rory waiting through the centuries alongside the Pandorica so Amy wouldn’t be alone was so utterly lovely, I keep tearing up just thinking about it.
Also, I would love to have a TARDIS make an appearance at my wedding. Who do I have to talk to in order to make this happen?
Teared up a couple of times. I confess to surprise at how I began to love this Doctor.
A nit, however….
In the Eccleston season, when he and Rose were at the wedding and the saving of Rose’s father was destroying time, didn’t Nine make a very big deal, I mean a very big deal, about how Rose couldn’t touch Baby Rose? Amy quite definitely touched Amelia in this episode.
Well, I kind of fan-wanked around that by saying that the universe is still being unwritten, so perhaps Amy grabbing Amelia’s hand wasn’t the usual paradoxical big deal it would normally have been. Or something. :)
Yeah, that seemed a little wonky, what with the Sonic Screwdrivers touching and sparking. And that whole time that The Brigadier touched the Brigadier and caused an explosion. But then, the Doctor touched the Doctor, too. It was all wibley-wobbly-timey-wimey stuff.
N-ing all the love for the finale. And watching the Time of Angels again knowing what’s what makes that whole scene so. much. better. I hadn’t really noticed any discontinuity but when you look at it again with hindsight it’s just so obvious the two doctors are in totally different places emotionally.
On other thing I noticed, watching the premiere this time : the Doctor going on about how there aren’t any ducks in the duck pond had struck me as strange at the time and now makes perfect sense, but how about him griping about how tiny Amy’s town is ? It makes perfect sense in context so maybe that’s all it is, but maybe in the rebooted Universe Amy turns out to live next to a nuclear station AND an airport…
(I hadn’t paid attention to this point watching the finale and haven’t rewatched since so I don’t know how this theory holds up)
Excellent finale. Yeah okay it was pretty much a deus ex machina, but it was so wonderfully scripted.
Having The Doctor’s rogues gallery appear was a brilliant surprise and seeing them all standing there was a visual delight. It was a bit disappointing that they all vanished but it was rather refreshing having a climax that did not involve The Doctor destroying hordes of the Daleks for the umpteenth time. Although the bit with River and the stoney, prehistoric Dalek was awesome.
Whereas the RTD seasons tended to fluctuate between amazing & disappointing episodes and relied a bit too much on the guest writers (Moffat chief among other) to provide the top-drawer quality, this season has been a lot more consistent & solid with Moffat leading the charge as I found 5 out of his 6 to be superb, along with ‘Vincent & The Doctor”.
There are just not enough superlatives to describe Matt Smith, he was an amazing find. And Karen Gillan did the best with a very inconsistently written character. All in all, a big pat on the back for everyone involved.
Paul wrote:
>>Having The Doctor’s rogues gallery appear was a brilliant surprise and seeing them all standing there was a visual delight. It was a bit disappointing that they all vanished but it was rather refreshing having a climax that did not involve The Doctor destroying hordes of the Daleks for the umpteenth time. >>
For my money, one of the best parts of The Big Bang was that all those Daleks and Cybermen and Sontarans in the (also fantastic) Pandorica Opens turned out to be completely irrelevant.
I got into Neo-Who completely with Matt Smith and Karen Gillan (after watching about half the Eccelston season and never getting around to finishing it). And now that I’m going back and watching all the Tennant shows, I certainly like him and most of the stories, but all those season enders where there are giant hordes of Daleks or giant space fleets invading Earth or whatever all seem like the weakest of the Tennant stories, as they are just too big in scale. That this story kind of sets up the finale to be that same kind of huge story, and then zigging left to have the much smaller, intimate story made it that much better.
Interesting speculation about McGann! I wonder if McGann has aged too much by now to play the role again? Actually, not that I think of it, it doesn’t matter how much he’s aged – he could be 20 years older and still play the role. How fascinating would it be if they started an episode with McGann as the Dr. traveling with River? And then if they brought back Eccleston just for the death of McGann/regeneration scene??? Wow – that would be quite a wonderful twist/story. And quite bold – writing Matt Smith out for a few episodes?
Honestly, I think if Moffat’s going to do a “multi-Doctor” story — and I’m kind of hoping he doesn’t because historically they’re not that good — he’s going to be holding that one back for a 50th anniversary special.
The only problem with the McGann theory is that Ten didn’t know River when they met in “Silence in the Library.” River also said something like, “You’re younger than I’ve ever seen you.”
If the Doctor had traveled with River as Nos. 8 or 9, wouldn’t he recognize her when they met later on?
Also, if River WAS the Doctor, wouldn’t she have regenerated when she died in the Library?
i thought series 5 was quite weak compared to the seasons before it. The finales conclusion was silly and bad writing in the extreme. Th whole series arc thing was suppossed to be clever but instead it feels like Moffat is trying to copy LOST with the old “make it up as u go along” style writing. I hated the cheap way that the dr gets out of the pandorica. The last 2 episode capture everything that was wrong with series 5. No wonder the series finale had all time low ratings. Only the loyal geeks are stciking with the show. Everyone else has stopped watching.
Okay, first–the ratings. Look at what Series 5 had to put up with–excellent weather which drew people away, stiff competition from something called THE WORLD CUP–and a Saturday night time slot which constantly bounced around from 6-7pm. On top of that, we have a new doctor AND a new companion–a situation we haven’t found ourselves in since Series 1. Factor all that in and then take a good long hard look at David Tennant’s FIRST series as the Doctor. Series 5 has actually been drawing better final ratings & AI.
Second–In my opinion the Big Bang was a stimulating (and brilliant) piece of writing. Unlike other finales, all the technology and concepts used were actually set up in earlier episodes–i.e no sudden “Doctor channels regeneration energy into spare hand which turns Donna into a half-Timelord and hand into second Doctor which allows Donna to spin all the Daleks around in circles”–instead we get a consistent message throughout the entire series–“Time can be rewritten” & “If something can be remembered, it can come back” & “Objects can hold memories, that’s why houses have ghosts.” My point is, if series 5 was an example of just making things up as they went along, then what was David Tennant’s and Chris Eccleston’s run like???
Thirdly–if you’re confused about what happened in the Big Bang, then I’m afraid you probably blinked. Den of Geek has an article explaining the Big Bang at [www.denofgeek.com]
Take NOTE–nearly all the information provided here is actually provided by the Big Bang episode itself.
Finally–if you think the Doctor’s escape from the Pandorica was silly, then yes, it was–hence the fez. However actually it does have precedence–“Blink,” “The Parting of the Ways” and “Time Crash” to name a few instances of a future Doctor (or companion) helping their past selves out. Just so you know…:)
I just wanted to point out that any paradoxes with the cracks — specifically how can the universe remain the same after a person is ‘erased’ — can be explained partially by the fact that the universe is collapsing. It’s essentially been collapsing all season long. So yes, you have these paradoxes after people are erased, but that is the part of the process of the universe collapsing.
Hi Alan —
PLEASE put the Doctor Who reviews in a sidebar … when I was looking in the past, it was very frustrating to try and find them within “What’s Alan Watching.” (though I am well aware and grateful that the site is evolving and taking into account reader issues, I do miss the old blogger format for comments – in Mad Men, the ability to respond to a comment is nice, but messes up the time line of reading all the content.
This luddite is getting used to your new surroundings and remains grateful for your writing!
p.s. — we don’t have BBCA, and must wait for Netflix to screen The Doctor. I am assuming that SciFi (hate the new non-spelling) will not be airing newer seasons. But my younger son, who is a big Doctor fan, does like the new Doctor, tho he was a big fan of 10 (whom he calls 11, because he regenerated himself …)
I really want to like the Moffat Doctor Who, and I figured I would after a full season of getting used to, and attached to the new characters…But it’s falling flat. I cared about Eccleston, Tennant, Rose, Donna, Mickie and almost every character Davies introduced. Why after a full season do I not give a crap what happens to rory, amy, matt smith, river song? Somethings not working for me now.