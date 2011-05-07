‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The Curse of the Black Spot’: Yo ho ho

A quick review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I need some kind of phrase book…
After the dynamite, head-spinning, expensive, American two-parter that opened this season, “Doctor Who” was back on somewhat calmer, cheaper and, unfortunately, less interesting waters with “The Curse of the Black Spot.”
It’s not a terrible episode – Hugh Bonneville is quite good as the pirate captain and Amy’s early swashbuckling outburst was a lot of fun – but a pretty flat, lifeless one, as if writer Steve Thompson’s inspiration ran out not long after the phrase “‘Doctor Who’ on a pirate ship.” There were lots of borrowed pieces from previous stories (everyone really being alive but changed in some way was a staple of Moffat’s episodes in the Davies era, the Siren being a medical program was especially reminiscent of “The Doctor Dances,” and Davies did plenty of those “Ten Little Indians”-style stories where we follow a small group of people, one getting picked off at a time), another almost-death for Rory and seemingly more technobabble than usual in the scene where the TARDIS flies off on its own.
Meh. Other than Amy swinging on a rope and wielding a cutlass, the only thing that seemed particularly exciting was the brief appearance of the mysterious lady with the cyborg eyepiece from last week’s episode.
Oh well. They’re not all riveting, and I can see kids on the younger end of the show’s core audience being excited to see Amy and the Doctor wearing tri-corner hats and whatnot.
Next week, though: Neil Gaiman! That, I’m pumped for.
What did everybody else think?
In the worlds of former Doctor Who producer and noted SF author Douglas Adams, “mostly harmless.”
Once again, episode 3 of the series is a fairly innocuous set in the past show.
I think I may have enjoyed Confidential, with its behind-the-scenes look at Karen Gillan learning to swordfight and swing on a rope, more than the actual episode itself.
I agree 100% with this. It was a great Confidential, but the episode itself was a bit ordinary, even if it was visually impressive. And Hugh Bonneville is always good value.
Yeah, this episode was merely passable. Usually I take a while to decide if I like or dislike something, but as soon as the episode was over I knew it was nothing special.
It also seemed like Thomson was trying to riff on a lot of “Moffat-y” concepts, but was much less successful at pulling them off than the man himself. For example, looking for horror in common things worked much better for statues than it did for reflections. Broken AI made so much more sense in Fireplace than it did in this. I didn’t really understand why the “doctor” went all evil when people tried to mess with the people in the hospital. Too many contrivances were necessary to make the plot make any sense.
I agree. The Confidential ended up being a better episode than the episode itself.
I also agree. It’s like Thomson tried to riff off a Moffat concept, but he tried too hard with the emotional stuff so it ended up feeling really forced(though KG excels in crying) and way, way, way, too much technobabble without the usual Moffat elegance. All in all, silly throwaway episode.
One of the pirates is not picked off… he just disappears! There one moment and later never mentioned or referred to again.
He’s back by the end, in the hospital, but yes, we don’t see how he got there. Moreover, it makes for a locked room mystery as to how the Siren got him without drawing the attention of Amy, Rory or Toby. It’s either deliberate and telling us something or a failure of editing expertise.
So, last season I noticed in one episode that the Doctor wasn’t wearing his jacket (the angels got it) then he was (when he talked to Amy) then he wasn’t (when you saw him after he talked to her) and I was all proud of myself for noticing this minor editing flub…
…Then I saw how that turned out! :)
I wondered if BBC America edited something out. Anyone seen the British version?
Talked to my friend in England. He confirmed that the pirate just disappeared in their version too.
Based on the comments from the eyepiece woman in this episode – “you’re doing fine, everything will be alright” or w/e it was – I’m starting to think she’s a futuristic midwife/nurse of some kind, and she’s helping to deliver Amy’s child in an alternate timeline or something like that.
That’s an extremely clever idea; I suspect you’re right.
I thought the woman/eyepatch/in Amy’s dream was the most interesting thing in the show. The first time we see her she’s saying something like “it’s okay, she’s dreaming now.” So it’s very unclear which and whose timeline she’s in.
I have one huge “FOUL” for this episode, given that it’s a show for children. And that’s when Amy has to resuscitate Rory. To breath oxygen into an unconscious person you have to put your hand on the back of their neck and pop their head back, pinch their nose shut with your fingers, and blow into their mouth. Rory’s head was flat on the floor. No air was getting into his lungs. What a waste of an opportunity to show kids how to save someone’s life.
Rant over.
Yeah, they were doing it wrong, but CPR wasn’t what did it. So the question is, what really brought Rory back? The look on The Doctor’s face and his behavior as Rory was dying were totally off. The Doctor would never just sit there and watch. Then Rory came back to life after they’d given up. Hopefully it’s a proper mystery rather than overblown writing, and bad direction.
I’m still a little unclear if Rory is actually Human or still an Auton myself. The cut across his hand certainly didn’t seem to have much blood involved with it.
I’m probably totally off base, but if he is still made of plastic then doing C.P.R. on him would be about as useful as doing it to a Ken Doll (although admittedly Rory is apparently more anatomically correct than one of those, considering the confusion about Amy’s pregnancy.)
He’s a human. This has been definitively shown/said in many places, none of which I can remember now. But he is. Oh, something about him never pulling out his finger-gun.
It seems, just like the pregnancy, so much of this is about Amelia’s mental state. On one hand she was pregnant but then she decides she isn’t. On one hand she can save Rory, on the other she can not.
@Byron Hauck
Fair enough. Still, I wouldn’t put it past a devilish bugger like Moffett to play with the duality of memories and how Amy “remembered” Rory…
Heck, I wouldn’t put it past him to have it be something as weird as Rory is Human “most” of the time!
That woman with the patch has me a little concerned that this trip to America may have included a trip to Dallas, if you know what I mean: that the whole season is just Amy’s dream. And the narration they’ve added to the beginning of every episode plays into that.
Last week eye patch lady said Amy was still dreaming so maybe this is still the same “dream” which is why it seemed like Amy willed Rory back to life as opposed to actual CPR. Besides wouldn’t there probably be a defibrillator on the TARDIS?
Tracey – the (Amy?) narration is only at the beginning of BBC America showings, I think. I just rewatched the episode on BBC iPlayer and there is no narration on our original version.
I strongly suspect the “dream” is a reference to “Amy’s Choice.” The events that Amy, Rory, and the Doctor dreamed in that episode have been coming true one by one.
They dreamed Rory died; and in “Cold Blood,” he died. They dreamed the Doctor blew up the TARDIS; and in “The Pandorica Opens,” the TARDIS blew up. They dreamed Amy was pregnant, and now she is… maybe…
When the whole universe rebooted in “The Big Bang,” after the Pandorica events, original recipe Rory was reinstated fresh and new. As was everyone else in the universe.
Basically agree, though Rory’s “Cuddle me, shipmate” had me in stitches.
After the “Harvey Wallbanger” that was the two part premier it was nice to see the Doctor basically being chased through a shaky set by a rubbery (hot green girl) monster this week…
I look at episodes like this one sort of as the comic relief between acts in a Shakespeare play really. As Mr. Sepinwall said, they can’t all be riveting. This one was just sort of “for funsies” you know?
Rory’s a plastic…that’s why he didn’t die…I’m ready for a real doctor who episode. No more xfile episodes, or like this episode that was a “show that happened to have the doctor in it” amy and rory are good and all, but the show isn’t “the adventures of amy and rory” now is it?
He’s not plastic! In this version of the universe he grew up as a human, was reminded of the Doctor, then joined him on crazy adventures. This version of him was never killed by lizard people and turned into a plastic Roman soldier, though he mostly remembers that.
I had a lot of logic problems with this, most egregious, the Doctor’s decision at the end, “Well, hopefully they’re all safe, so let’s let her take us.”. Uh… does he have something stronger to go on, and why do Amy and the Captian both agree to try it with him? Quickly followed by, hey, she’s putting everyone in a medical stasis, except our three remaining character. How convenient…
Moffat’s stories usuually have plotholes too, but they’re smaller, and the story so entertaining it doesn’t matter, but this was just too flat, inconsistent, and poorly written to survive that.
Yeah, that bothered me too. The Doctor got so many guesses wrong in this episode — it’s the water; no it’s the reflections, etc. — that I couldn’t imagine why anybody in their right mind, not even his longtime companions, would trust him with a wild theory on a matter of life and death.
I can’t do it, this show is too cornball
I like the small parts like The Doctor greeting his Tardis as his loved one. I laughed. But that was few so overall pretty boring
When I first saw the Siren, I congratulated the show for finally finding a way to use its overbearing soundtrack to kill off characters.
Whole thing progressed like a first draft. This was a reminder that most of the non-Moffat episodes from last year were pretty painful. High hopes that next week’s Neil Gaiman ep will be an exception.
I thought that Lodger and Vincent were both spectacular episodes, but I agree that the others were a bit of a drag.
I’ll give you Lodger, which was fun — and which looks like it had more carry over to this season than I’d been looking for. But I hated Vincent, thought it clumsy and obvious. Understood what it was trying to do, understand why folks might like it, but right down to Big Bland Pop Song Finale it was pure pain for me.
Vincent was a very emotional episode, and if you didn’t buy the emotion I can understand why you didn’t like it. The monster was nothing special; it was more about taking a look at a deeply depressed man. I thought it was one of the strongest episodes of the season (and I’m pretty sure Alan singled it out on one of the podcasts as a favorite).
“Whole thing progressed like a first draft. This was a reminder that most of the non-Moffat episodes from last year were pretty painful.”
So, basically Moffat’s a totally rubbish head writer/executive producer?
‘Who’ has generally been like that since the reboot started – a few great, a few good, a few terrible episodes each season. The ratios shift and change but there’s always a few duds in there. Even Moffat had an off-episode with “The Beast Below” last year, “Victory of the Daleks” was an utter waste and “Vampires of Venice” had just as shonky plotting (saved only by the location filming).
This episode was to air later in the year but got moved up and squashed between the two-parter and Gaiman’s episode. Now it seems pretty clear it was used as a dumping ground, hiding a dud between two pieces of gold so the smell wouldn’t be so overpowering.
Meh sums it up very well. It’s not the worst episode I’ve seen by far. But it was a wasted opportunity. There was just so much mroe they could have done with a little more time and a better writer perhaps…
[igp-scifi.com]
Yeah, I was disappointed that the Doctor just sat there and let Rory die. I’ll bet if it was Pond, Rose or any of his former companions he would have been in there doing CPR and proper mouth to mouth. I would think that with all the Doctors years of experience with humans that he would know what to do. Very odd behavior on the Doctor’s part.
And why did Pond quit so soon? Did you see how long Ed Harris tried to revive his wife in The Abyss?? That was an emotional scene. I would never give up on a loved one.
I thought Amy stopping was also weird. Rory said he trusted her to do it because “I know you’ll never give up.” Then she puts three or four breaths into him–and gives up! That was very confusing to me.
Also, when Rory DOES come around, a minute or two after Amy’s stops doing anything, it’s nothing like when a drowning victim comes around–no vomiting out water from his lungs or anything. Just a couple of discreet coughs and he’s right as rain.
The whole thing was very suspicious to me!
Another thing in this episode that felt recycled: the siren’s voice. Sounded just like the Christmas Carol episode. And I kept thinking that this holographic doctor was much better looking than the one on Star Trek: Voyager. And of course, there’s the whole Pirates of the Carribbean boy-who’s-father-is-a-pirate-but-he-thinks-he’s-not thing. And the fact that I’m noticing all these familiarities tells me that the episode is just not involving me enough, because you can get away with a lot of recycling if you make something that stands on its own.
But yeah, Amy with a cutlass was a lot of fun (definitely trying not to think too much of Geena Davis as a pirate queen in Cutthroat Island). The nature of the situation makes it work: fantasy writer Esther Friesner likes to complain about the kind of romance/fantasy where dainty girls pick up a broadswoard for the first time in their life and take out a battalion. Works here because the pirates are so afraid of the slightest scratch that it gives her the advantage.
Sometimes putting every ingredient into the pot doesn’t make the soup good. That’s this episode. A black spot between the series opener and Gaiman’s episode.
I’m slightly troubled at them just turning the pirates loose in a spaceship. As Doctor Who has repeatedly shown, it’s a big – occasionally terrifying – Universe. How are they going to find human-compatible food? Even if they can find a (space)port, how will they afford fuel for the ship? Gah! I didn’t even like the episode that much, so why won’t it get out of my brain? These are questions that need answers!
You’re worried about THEM??? I’d worry about the universe, with a bunch of pirates running around! :D
After extensive analysis we (the editors) have decided to upgrade the description from “boring” to “very boring”
Dammit, that’s the 2nd week I’ve missed the cyborg gal!
The thing that is still making my head hurt is that this current Doctor is the one from 200 years in his past (as established last week). The confusing things are that (a) he knew his own death was coming yet didn’t stop it, (b) chose to sort of stay alive whenever he had one re-generation remaining, (c) is he now stuck in a loop meaning the astronaut will kill him again?, (d) are Amy & Rory now is his timeline or vice versa, (e) if this Doctor doesn’t do things the older Doctor does – e.g. help Churchill with the Daleks – then does that make a mess of history,?
Yeah, confusing, but still a fun watch.
better to say the doctor at the beginning of epispde 1 is from 200 years from current doctor’s future. I would safely say that the doctor being killed will be tweaked somehow.
Well, Amy and Rory certainly already know that the future can change, so: maybe the Doctor doesn’t have to die that way 200 years in the future. But I still think the person in the astronaut suit who comes out of the water is not necessarily the same as the little girl they encounter in a similar suit. Maybe it’s not even the same suit. Someone else an episode or tow back mentioned in the comments that the suit resembles the ones the researchers used in the episode in the library, where we already know that River Song dies when her mind is transferred to the library’s computer. We don’t know what happens to what’s left of her body. But I say that maybe River Song is the one in the astronaut suit coming out of the water in the season opener, and the crime for which she’s in prison is the murder of the Doctor 200 years hence. When she runs into him later on in her own timeline, she’s busy getting to know him and making amends, until she finally dies in the library after he meets her for the first time (but it’s her last encounter with him).
I do not really have answers to those questions but I think it is important to add to the discussion that River asked if the suit could exist on its own when they were studying it and the Doctor said it could, so maybe the suit just got hardwired to off the Doc and no one is actually in the suit.
I don’t know whether Thompson or Moffat is more responsible for this dud episode, but at least one of them deserves a smack upside the head. It’s been YEARS since I saw a Doctor Who episode this weak, and I’ve been watching since the Pertwee years. At least when the fifth Doctor screwed up early on, they attributed it to a bad transformation process. And the sixth Doctor (Colin Baker) was the one everyone loved to hate: fat, flabby, obnoxious, **AWFUL** dresser, and often disappointing. But this episode?? I’m starting to think that in his eleventh incarnation,k the Doctor is beginning to suffer the Gallifreyan equivalent of Alzheimer’s. He just ain’t what he used to be: the confidence is still there, but the chops are fading. And I have to blame the showrunner and the writers equally. There are just too many holes, and then he’s on auto-pilot in this latest episode. Then the fact that both the Doctor and Amy give up way too soon and resuscitating Rory is the last straw.
Moffat and company have to do a LOT better than this the rest of the season. It’s as if they spent all their creative capital on the season opener, then had nothing else to give and coasted through this one. FEH!!! Makes me long for Tom Baker reruns.
What did everybody else think, huh? I think the episode was a REAL SNOOZE until I heard you use the magical words NEIL GAIMAN!!!!!
“Next week, though: Neil Gaiman! That, I’m pumped for.”
Feh… Gaiman is an extraordinarily talented man, but his only other teleplay is a not terribly good episode of ‘Babylon 5’. Let’s just say I’m managing my expectations.
“After the dynamite, head-spinning, expensive, American two-parter that opened this season, “Doctor Who” was back on somewhat calmer, cheaper and, unfortunately, less interesting waters…”
And also the kind of story Doctor Who has been telling for nigh on half a century. But I also suspect there’s an element of pacing the season out — I think Moffat anticipated the chorus of criticism that the opening too parter was too “dark” and heavy on the “timey-wimey” arc-heavy plotting. So, just give people a chance to draw breath. (Something like ‘Planet of the Dead’ being a relatively simple romp before the sucker punches of ‘Waters of Mars’ and ‘The End of Time’.)
I miss David Tennant and Russell T. Davies :(
I just saw Hugh Bonneville as Mr. Bennett in “Lost in Austen,” a great ITV miniseries. No spoilers, but it’s the kind of story that will delight both Doctor Who nerds and Pride and Prejudice romantic chicks. For entirely opposite reasons.
Alex Kingston (River Song) plays Mrs. Bennett. Plus hot babes Jemima Rooper, Morven Christie and Gemma Arterton!
Definitely worth a look.
Ok…was it me…or did anyone else pick up on the fact this “ship” the siren/medical program was on was in a different “universe” parallel to the pirate ships where the TARDIS, Doctor, Amy, Rory, were… Did the TARDIS just happen to go BACK through at the end to their original universe…and I assume this band of 16th century pirates will just “sail” through this parallel universe in their new SPACESHIP that’s probably THOUSANDS of years more advanced….help me understand because I was a bit disappointed in this episode…except for the eye patch lady and the ongoing mystery of Amy’s pregnancy/non-pregnancy!
It’s implied that the pirate ship is the one that was in the parallel universe, as the distress call the TARDIS picket up was from the alien spacecraft.