‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The Curse of the Black Spot’: Yo ho ho

#Doctor Who
Senior Television Writer
05.07.11 56 Comments

A quick review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I need some kind of phrase book…

After the dynamite, head-spinning, expensive, American two-parter that opened this season, “Doctor Who” was back on somewhat calmer, cheaper and, unfortunately, less interesting waters with “The Curse of the Black Spot.”

It’s not a terrible episode – Hugh Bonneville is quite good as the pirate captain and Amy’s early swashbuckling outburst was a lot of fun – but a pretty flat, lifeless one, as if writer Steve Thompson’s inspiration ran out not long after the phrase “‘Doctor Who’ on a pirate ship.” There were lots of borrowed pieces from previous stories (everyone really being alive but changed in some way was a staple of Moffat’s episodes in the Davies era, the Siren being a medical program was especially reminiscent of “The Doctor Dances,” and Davies did plenty of those “Ten Little Indians”-style stories where we follow a small group of people, one getting picked off at a time), another almost-death for Rory and seemingly more technobabble than usual in the scene where the TARDIS flies off on its own.

Meh. Other than Amy swinging on a rope and wielding a cutlass, the only thing that seemed particularly exciting was the brief appearance of the mysterious lady with the cyborg eyepiece from last week’s episode.

Oh well. They’re not all riveting, and I can see kids on the younger end of the show’s core audience being excited to see Amy and the Doctor wearing tri-corner hats and whatnot.

Next week, though: Neil Gaiman! That, I’m pumped for.

What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Doctor Who
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLDOCTOR WHOKAREN GILLANMATT SMITHSteven Moffat

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP