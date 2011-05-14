‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The Doctor’s Wife’: Neil Gaiman brings good things to life

A review of tonight’s Neil Gaiman-scripted “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I read the instructions…
“It’s always you and her, long after the rest of us have gone.” -Amy
The Doctor is a lonely, lonely soul, and was long before he killed off virtually all of the other members of his race. He picks up companions – usually human, but sometimes not – to hold back the loneliness, but it never works out in the long-term, and not just because he’s destined to outlive most of them by centuries.
But there’s one companion who’s been there since he began his madcap journeys across time and space – a companion he didn’t even quite realize was a companion until the revelations of Gaiman’s delightful “The Doctor’s Wife.”
The idea of a familiar setting or inanimate object suddenly gaining or displaying sentience is one I’ve seen before, notably in the comics milieu where Gaiman became famous. Not long ago, for instance, Joss Whedon did an X-Men story arc about the Danger Room coming to life and turning against Wolverine and company, and if none of the “Star Trek” spin-offs did a technobabble-heavy episode about the starship talking back to Captain Picard/Janeway/etc., I would be shocked.
But if the concept wasn’t entirely novel, the execution was still lovely. “The Doctor’s Wife” had all the usual “Doctor Who” tropes – a creepy, low-budget monster (in this case, one the production team never had to actually show), characters running for their lives, witty banter (I particularly liked Amy’s “Did you wish really hard?” response to the Doctor’s explanation of his new female friend), etc. – and yet at the same time managed to be a moving examination of the close relationship the Doctor wasn’t even aware of until now.(*)
(*) Or, at least, that he hasn’t fully admitted to before now. In the past, he’s talked to the TARDIS and encouraged her, but only in the way that, say, Scotty talked to the Enterprise’s engines.
Suranne Jones did a fine job as the character – whether you want to call her Idris, TARDIS or, as she preferred, “Sexy” – seeming as alien in her own way to the Doctor as the Doctor seems to people. Though he travels through time, he still experiences each moment of his life in a linear fashion, while Sexy is experiencing time all at once. And where the Doctor always thought that he stole this nifty machine, she turns the tables by insisting that she “stole” him because she was just as bored and eager to explore the universe.Â And it’s important to know that the TARDIS isn’t a slave in any of this, but a willing and eager participant, so that the next time the Doctor pushes the machine through some hard paces, we don’t find ourselves thinking, “Oh, why’s he abusing poor Sexy this way? She wouldn’t want that.”
I don’t know that the revelations of this episode fundamentally change the way the Doctor will interact with the TARDIS going forward, though there may be an added gleam in Matt Smith’s eye the next time he calls her “girl” while working the controls. But it was still a fine duet, one that made me think about the structure of the show in a very different way without upending any of it, and a far more satisfying hour – in terms of drama, action, comedy, etc. – than last week’s minor pirate adventure.
Some other thoughts:
â€¢ I think we saw a part of the TARDIS other than the control room at the end of David Tennant’s first Christmas special where Ten is picking out his wardrobe, but I believe this is the first time at least in the modern era where we’ve seen all those corridors Amy and Rory used to run from House.
â€¢ Speaking of which, while many of those scenes were effectively creepy – particularly Amy’s nightmare vision of Rory once again having to wait year upon year for her to come back to him – it’s starting to turn into a running gag where Rory appears to die once per episode.
â€¢ House’s patchwork people were unsettling, but not nearly as much so as that now-reliable image of a malfunctioning Ood coming to getcha.
â€¢ Hands up, everyone who heard the phrase “The only water in the forest is the River” and thought of that other woman whom we often assume is the Doctor’s wife.
What did everybody else think?
What a fantastic episode. What made it even better was that it didn’t rely on complicated timey-wimeyness like the best of the Moffat episodes do, but really hit the emotional core, and did it without being too corny or over-dramatic like the series tends to do so frequently. Suranne Jones was brilliant and played this unique and super important role perfectly.
This was Gaiman-y in all the right ways.
Once again, people should definitely check out the Confidential, for a bunch of hits from gaiman about the making of the episode and a ton of classic series clips about the TARDIS.
i could have done without the “river forest” line, since this was a nice stand-alone from the series-long storylines.
Loved the junkyard TARDIS, which we learned was designed by a kid in a Blue Peter contest. Love the walls that referenced a Classic TARDIS control room.
Suranne Jones was great (although i keep mistyping her name todas as Suzanne) as a wacky Helena Bonham Carter mixed with a little Elsa Lancaster.
Was the old control room from the 9th doctor’s version of the Tardis?
It was 10’s old control room (David Tennant).
The control room for 9 and 10 was the same. Confidential confirmed that there was no change until 11.
@nic919: For the very simple reason that there wasn’t a hope in hell that the BBC were going to stump up the money for junking the show’s only permanent standing set (and a rather large, expensive one at that) after one series. :)
I think casting picked auntie and uncle out of a Sergio Leone western.
As for the riddle, River=River, Forest=The Library, So what’s water?
Actually I think it’s a reference to Last Series. Remember the forest in the Byzantium? IIRC there was a river there, and the ARG is kind of implying the angels will be back. If you ask me it sounds like they’re going to return to the Byzantium.
Maybe the woman in the hatch is from the other side of the cracks after all?
Amy Pond maybe? Pond=Water
Yeah, I was thinking the Forest was a reference to the Library too. Not sure about the idea of Amy Pond being the water. The water is in the River? Not sure that makes sense of Amy is the water. Ah well, I’m sure we’ll find out before this series is over. It felt like a line that did not come from Gaiman, but was inserted to foreshadow something coming up.
For a while I’ve been wondering if the Doctor will ever go back to the Library and visit River there. I loved that double-episode and it would be so cool to revisit. I imagine that the Doctor might need a “spoiler” (maybe to save a young iteration of River?) and so have to go back and consult “book-River”.
Remember, too, that “Sexy” was having trouble accessing the words she wanted to say, and while her body was dying, Rory said she kept asking for “water”. She may have been trying to ask for River and latched onto “water” first. After all, isn’t River the only person other than the Doctor left that can “drive” the TARDIS (Time Lords, including The Master, are gone… at least for now, and I wouldn’t describe what Amy accomplished in “The Lodger” as “driving”). It’s even been shown that River is rather more adept at the controls (remember her quiet landing of TARDIS, and her comment to the effect that that the Doctor neglects to take off the brakes – lol!) As “Sexy” could see the future, I thought it made perfect sense that she would drop at least one prophesy, though I can relate to Mark Coale’s comment that this one should have stood alone.
Great review, as always, Alan! I followed your “Mad Men” reviews after each episode, and you are my favorite critic, bar none. I lost you for a while there… must bookmark your new home here! One thing, though. “Though he travels through time, he still experiences each moment of his life in a linear fashion,” I don’t that is entirely accurate. Yes, he does live his personal timeline from one moment to another (with some notable exceptions), and doesn’t seem to know what is going to happen next in any particular situation, but he does “experience” something to the effect of “the whole of time and space” racing through his head at all times. The last episode of the first series (2005) had Rose absorbing the heart of TARDIS (or was it called the “Time Vortex”? It was the “engine”, whatever they called it) and when she explained how it felt, he said something to the effect of “that’s how I feel all the time!” (I may be mixing that up a bit – it’s been awhile). For example, he does always know when events are “wrong”. I get what you are saying, and I’m sorry to nitpick, but I do think that the Doctor and the TARDIS have a lot more in common than your comment implied, which makes their encounter with each other here even more poignant, as although he is bereft of any other Time Lords, he does have a constant companion who can understand what it is like to know more than any human ever could. The title, “The Doctor’s Wife” was so brilliant! The River Song relationship provided a terrific red herring, but of course he has long been married to his ship. Thanks again for a great review!
@OSOFINE – I’m with you. He’s always been more attached to ‘that damned machine’ than to anyone else, even Romana (who IS a time lord, and who, when we last saw her, decided to remain in E-space … which is what I immediately thought of when the 11th Doctor said he’d never been anywhere outside the universe. I thought, ‘oh yes you *have,* you dodo: E-space,’ as the fourth Doctor. And that’s where Tom Baker left Romana when she wanted to strike out on her own … which means there really IS another time lord lurking out there, unless someone or something managed to lure her back into our space before the Time War with the Daleks killed them all). Still, for the TARDIS to be transformed into a communicative state by being inserted into a human being as the human died was a neat trick. She turned out to be sweetly charming, if befuddled, except that now she has to go back to being at best indirectly communicative. And we still don’t know why the TARDIS had to explode a few episodes back, either. So many loose threads.
So: now that we’ve been reintroduced to the TARDIS, so to speak, and we know that time can be rewritten (so Amy keeps saying), is there opportunity to bring back one last, lost real time lord, i.e., Romana??? As she shouldn’t have been in this universe during the Time War, it could work — and it would be infinitely more interesting to bring &her* back than yet another iteration of The Master or the Daleks, all of whom are supposed to be extinct by now … and if so, they should let Neil Gaiman do that one, too. I’m sure Romana would have fascinating reasons for being absent so long, and she was never as ditzy as the Doctor. What a great idea! I’m just saying.
The only water is in the forest is River. The Doctor’s two girls both have water-themed names (River and Pond). I think it is a warning about what has or is going to happen to Amy. As in the only person that will make it to or surivive the forest is River and not Amy.
Maybe it is some sort of statement on the events of the Byzantium (which I think is the last time we saw a forest)? There was a lot of timey-wimey-ness in the forest with Amy and the Angels. Could she have “died” then? We know she is in and out reality in some way in the present (hence the pregnant/not pregnant paradox). Could that fluctuating reality extend all the way back to the events of the Byzantium when she looked at the crack in the universe (for what obviously seemed like longer than one second despite being told that more than one second would kill her) or when she took a Weeping Angel into her mind?
I think all of this is going tie into with the eye-patch lady and all the weirdness going on with who or whatever is messing with Amy’s head. Hell, even the new trend of Rory seemingly dying every episode could have something to do with Amy’s mind and her playing out fears about what has happened to Rory in various ways.
I also noticed a comment that the Doctor made about one of the other Time Lords having changed genders in a few of the regenerations. I don’t think it was ever suggested that Time Lords could change genders until now.
I did pick up on the water/River comment and I suspect that this will come into play in the next few episodes.
Not a surprise that Gaiman wrote such a great episode, but it is nice to have a non Moffat penned episode that is just as strong as his.
Tom Baker once suggested that TimeLords could change gender when he teased the media about his potential replacement saying Best of luck to whoever he or she may be…
“I also noticed a comment that the Doctor made about one of the other Time Lords having changed genders in a few of the regenerations. I don’t think it was ever suggested that Time Lords could change genders until now.”
Well, I think that was just a little bit of in-universe snark at the traditional “time for a woman Doctor” flame-a-palooza that goes through Who fandom like Montezuma’s Revenge every so often. Yes, the Twelfth Doctor could be a woman. Or black. Or a sofa. :)
Yeah, I’m kinda hoping the ‘timelords can change gender thing’ was a joke. I honestly can’t see a female Docto working out, especialy with such a long tradition of male Doctors.
@TheLiving Timelord: Fair enough. I was severely underwhelmed by David Tennant’s rather, um, manic over-acting in his first story. And given that Peter Davison’s highest profile role before getting his Tardis key was in a 30’s period drama about a veterinarian in the Yorkshire Dales, let’s say I was sceptical. Doctor Who is a show that’s pretty good at left-field casting that works; whoever steps into Matt Smith’s shoes (male, female, black, white, whatever) isn’t going to get there by virtue of stunt casting. They’re going to be the very best.
I think the BBC would have a really, really hard time selling The Doctor as a woman. Like Joanna Lumley in Rowan Atkinson’s famous spoof, it would only be considered as a gag.
Curse of the Fatal Death was written by Steven Moffat, to boot.
BTW, I think the last time we actually saw the famous swimming pool was during the Tom Baker years (that’s how we knew there was one). Baker also used the device or eliminating some rooms (including Romana’s, I think) in order to get a burst or power to escape some dire predicament, like an emergency move in or out of this universe.
â€œAre all people like this? So much bigger on the inside?â€
Fantastic stuff. I remember when Gaiman did an episode of ‘Babylon 5,’ and as someone who wasn’t a regular viewer of that show (but who loved ‘The Sandman’ maybe a little too much) I didn’t get a lot from that. This time, Zero Disappointment. Even teared up a little.
I’ll hope I’m wrong about River’s identity until the show decides to prove me wrong.
Only three episodes left? Already? Unfair.
If you think she’s the one who killed the Doctor in the future (possibly during their very first meeting, form her point of view) and that’s why she’s in jail, then I think you’re right.
And yes, it is unfair but you know, unless he cheats like the Master did, the Doctor only has 12 regenerations, which means the 13th Doctor has to be the last — and this one’s number 11, so he can’t go on forever.
I love Gaiman, but I didn’t really love this. I thought the villain failed to intrigue, and the mind games were juvenile and not very clever. Bad guys with limitless power (or good guys, for that matter) are pretty tricky, and this didn’t quite work.
That said, the actress who played the Tardis was very good, and I enjoyed their banter. Maybe if the episode had been all them, with Amy and Rory off on a pleasure planet somewhere, it would have felt more successful.
(As for living machines, it’s hard to beat Farscape’s ship. I was also reminded of that Kevin Sorbo show, Andromeda, I think, that had a woman who was the mind of the ship.)
FYI: If you like ships with a person inside, check out Anne McCaffrey’s Ship Who Sang series — children born severely disabled become the brains of spaceships. I liked that when I was a teenager (30 years ago), though I hear that disability activists object to it today.
I actually thought Amy’s dark mind games were the more interesting parts of the episode. That girl has got issues even without eyepatch lady.
Just in case anyone thinks that The Doctor’s Wife ripped off Andromeda (eek!) something the reviewer didn’t mention is that the notion of the TARDIS being alive – not just alive, but sentient – was established back in the third-ever story broadcast in early 1964, and it has been a recurring subplot ever since. The difference here is they finally confirmed that it isn’t just a case of some vague intelligence or program at work. The TARDIS is fully alive and we (and the writers) can never look at her the same way again – even if from now on she goes back to looking like a blue box instead of like Suranne Jone.
Agreed. The TARDIS was always supposed to be more than just an advanced AI. Its sentience has been referenced steadily, if infrequently, throughout the original series, and I think even once during the Eccleston tenure.
It was funny when the box came and the Doctor said “I’ve got mail!” So someone who lives through all time enjoys quoting the dial-up AOL slogan from the mid-1990s?
Also, the Tardis corridors Amy and Rory ran through, with the doors that kept slamming shut, reminded me of the credit sequence from “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”
It was irritating that one of the few times they show the rest of the Tardis it looks like the most generic sci-fi corridor ever filmed, sliding doors and all.
I try to tell myself that the whole corridor sequence was just part of the mind games that House was playing with Amy and Rory. That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.
Reminded me of the ST:TNG episode where Picard had to lead the kids through the “Jefferies Tubes” (while singing “Frere Jacques”). Apparently the original Gaiman script had scenes in other places, including the elusive swimming pool, but they didn’t have the budget, alas.
Those corridors actually reminded me of the later-season Baker years, before ‘Logopolis.’ I guess some aspects of the TARDIS don’t (and maybe shouldn’t) change that much.
I enjoyed it a lot, but there was something a little fanfictiony about the episode. Gaiman was making canon subtext that’s been sort of common parlance in fandom for 30 years or so – the TARDIS as living being, the love of the Doctor’s life, taking him where he needs to go, even the confirmation that Time Lords can change genders.
But given that, everyone sold the hell out of it, and I loved the meta-joke of so much of the action being running through corridors.
I think a lot of work-for-hire genre fiction these is more often than not “fan fictiony.” You have people working on things that grew up reading/watching and it infuses their work. I think “official fan fiction” has damaged a lot of things (most notably DC COmics in last few years), but I think it can also be a positive, as with Moffat (and Gaiman with this broadcast) with Dr. Who.
The Ood, the references to Rift energy, the callback to the fate of the Time Lords, the building of another TARDIS, the appearance of the old “Desktop Theme.”
It was a very good episode, but it was pretty explicitly fan fiction.
don’t forget it being set in a junkyard, just like the first episode in 1963.
I thought it was the most boring episode I have ever seen. This series is really going down the tubes. What a shame Russell T Davis isn’t still involved. He would never have allowed Gaiman to indulge himself with this tedious episode. The one idea, that of the Tardis being a woman, had real potential but in reality packed no
emotional punch whatsoever. Maybe it was the actors, maybe it was the script. I don’t know. But it left me cold. The viewing figures will continue to plummet after this strangely unengaging episode. Quick remedial action is required.
“What a shame Russell T Davis isn’t still involved. He would never have allowed Gaiman to indulge himself with this tedious episode.”
You know what: Davies isn’t involved any more. But if you’ve got such a problem with Moffat perhaps you need to have words with your hero — he did keep commissioning DW scripts from Moffat and hand-picked him to be his replacement, after all.
Considering the raging raves I’m seeing across the internet, I think that any declaration that this was ‘strangely unengaging’ are yours.
What viewing figures are you talking about? The American, or the British? Doctor Who is too much of an institution over here to be in any danger.
@ELISE Hey now, my 1st Doctor was Pertwee, my favorite is Baker and I’m about as American as we come. In fact as I’m typing this I’m eating McDonalds while cleaning a firearm and watching Dr. Who! =)
Gotta love all the definitive statements, because when you put things like that, it makes them true. /s Russel T. Davies did many things right, but also about as many wrong. The episode was not boring, tedious, or unengaging, packed quite an emotional punch,the series is definitely not going down the tubes, the viewing figures won’t plummet and the only “remedial action” required is seeing whether it would be possible for Gaiman to write more episodes in the future.
RTD received a lot of praise for bringing Who back to life, but frankly I was never a fan of his style. While Moffat, as his protege, retains several elements of this, they’re moderated by an approach that has less of the artificially-tortured hysteria. Some RTD-era shows were real stinkers, let’s not forget that.
I enjoyed this episode quite a bit. Gaiman has a tendency to write for an audience, which explains all the fan-ficcy bits, but he managed to weave them together quite deftly, and inserted a few memorable lines.
How can you not love a line like: “Biting’s excellent….it’s like kissing…only there’s a winner.”
That was a callback to Moffat’s excellent series “Jekyll,” wherein Jekyll says he loves killing “because it’s like sex, only there’s a winner.”
Oh, was that a Moffat production? Now I understand why it was so gripping and so well done – until it totally failed to make any sense at all at the end. Plot holes, plot holes!
If the river is the only water in the forest, what of the Pond?
Boo to anyone who didn’t love this. It was fairy tale enchantment in 45 minutes, just beautiful. I love Suranne Jones, even more so after tonight. This episode had just the right amount of creepy, danger, adventure & sweetness. More like this & less pirate-like episodes.
Agreed: the pirate fare was bland and a throwaway. Can’t help thinking that Tom Baker would have gleefully done more with the pirate business. But this was better.
Supremely weird, disturbing…and terrific.
Craig misses the point totally. It can still be a shame that Davis isn’t involved even if he did champion Moffat. When he was there he still had creative control. This episode was dire and it’ll show in the next viewing figures. Emperor’s new clothes.
Jemz: I did get the point. Do I think everything Moffat touches is an instant classic? As a certain Glee chanteuse puts it: Hell-to-the-NO. But if really think Davies didn’t have his misfires and WTF moments both as a writer and showrunner then we’re going to have to agree to disagree and move along. (FWIW, I have enormous respect for both men, while being able to see their equally real weaknesses.) And as I’ve had occasion to say repeatedly, if Doctor Who’s rating and reviews are “dire”, then I think there’s a long line of showrunners and network executives who’d lie, cheat, kill and do it all live on the internet for a bad day that good.
BTW, Jemz, if this episode and Moffat’s run in particular isn’t your cup of tea — fair enough. As my Nan used to say: If you try being all things to all people, you end up meaning nothing to nobody.
I just find it amusing when people try and use Moffat as a stick to beat RTD with (and vice versa) when their mutual admiration – and close professional association – is obvious. They’re very different writers with different approaches to a show they both love, but when was that ever a bad thing? I’m not interested in watching a pale imitation of RTD; and when Moffat moves on, I hope he picks someone else with their own sensibility and approach.
I distinctly recall a few bombs in the RTD era, “Fear Her” being one of them and the other episode with Mark Warren that I have tried to forget. Moffat hasn’t had an episode that bad in his run, and his vision is a bit different than RTD, but nothing suggests that he would never have had a Gaiman episode had he had the offer. I have no idea what this talk with ratings is about because Doctor Who is certainly doing well with its North American ratings and any lower UK ratings have to do with the fact that the episodes have been airing around 6 pm, the earliest they ever have.
Watched it, then watched it again to catch everything I missed from watching it the first time. As far as I’m concerned it had pretty much everything I’d want in an episode of “Who”.
Bad Guy is really Bad? “Very well, I promise.” – check
Old Who references? – check
New Who references that are becoming “Old Who” – check
Rory Gets Killed…Again? – check
Creepy Patchwerk People? – check (Haven’t seen that be as wonderfully creepy since the stuff with the Brain of Morbius)
Some excellent back and forth? – check
Look, if you didn’t like this episode maybe it’s time to move on and find some other sci-fi to watch I guess? Possibly you’re burned out on Who. I don’t know how that happens but anything is possible.
P.S. The fact that Time Lords can switch genders has been outright addressed at least one other time in recent Who. Specifically in the episodes of the Sarah Jane Adventures where the Doctor showed up most recently.
But there was no emotion, lots of faux comedy and a thin plot. Maybe those of us who didn’t like it can be allowed to hope that the Series will return to its previous standards. It’s rather rude to tell us we are burned out just because we think last night’s episode didn’t live up to the hype. There are a lot of us who feel this way, too. Read other comment streams and this morning’s papers and you’ll see what I mean.
@Daphne If you took my sincerity for rudeness I apologise, it’s hard to get emotion across in print. I was being genuine however. Hoping things get better by returning to how it used to be has always struck me as a sign that it’s time to look for entertainment elsewhere if only because “how it used to be” is something (mostly) unattainable.
Again my apologies if it seemed rude, it certainly wasn’t intended in that vein.
@Daphne: With all due and sincere respect, there were plenty of newspaper critics (and folks on-line) who didn’t share your regard for RTD’s run. (I presume that’s what you mean by “previous standards.”) I’m sorry, I get that this episode in particular – and Moffat’s tenure in general – isn’t going to appeal to everyone. Neither did RTD’s run, or any other period of the show.
As a general comment (and not directed at you), I’m getting rather tired of the belligerent and frankly patronising tone a lot of the criticism of this series of Doctor Who takes. The people who’ve put their hearts and souls into this show over the last five decades don’t need that kind of respect.
But surely all of us can say what we want without people resorting to unkindness. I didn’t actually like last night’s show as much as episode 1 of the very first series, way back when black and white television was the norm. I thought that it was neither frightening nor intriguing. As such, I’m inclined to agree with Daphne. But please don’t respond with unkindness or my blood pressure will increase. I’m 97, live in an old people’s home, and have to sneak out of dinner early to watch Dr Who. But last night, I wished I hadn’t bothered because of the reasons that Daphne mentions. You youngsters are all entitled to your opinions, but don’t call us oldies “burnt out”. It’s ever so rude.
Well, that’s fair enough Hilda but civility and respect is a two way street.
BTW, just so you know: Doctor Who *isn’t* science fiction: it’s fantasy, albeit seemingly futuristic fantasy. Sci-fi is about the theoretically possible although often unlikely; fantasy is about the completely IMpossible. Who is a lot like Ray Bradbury at his most fanciful (if you discount his two works of real science fiction, Fahrenheit 451 and The Martian Chronicles) and not at all like the Asimovs, Bovas, and Clarkes of sci-fi. It never was sci-fi (it began as a kids’ show, remember?) and never pretended to be. At best, call it science fantasy, but there’s really no science in it — and in science fiction, there IS. Just keeping everyone on the same page; I just hate it when people start arguing and get sloppy in their terminology …
See, and I was expecting you to start this article with “coming up just as soon as I wish really hard…”
Loved this episode, and I will never look at the TARDIS in the same way again! “I didn’t get you where you wanted to go; I got you where you needed to be” is a Douglas Adams idea, and Gaiman probably did that intentionally. (it’s from Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency — when Dirk gets lost, he follows somebody who looks like they know where they’re going, because… see above). And I love the interchange “I’ve killed lots of Time Lords” / “I’ve killed them all.”
I’m a little vague on who those people were. Companions of the Time Lords who died there? Idris, Uncle and the woman, all had a look and feel that suggested Civil War to me, but maybe that’s my American bias.
And by the way — a throw-away line answers a question that fans have pondered for decades: can a Time Lord change gender when regenerating. The Doctor confirms that they can here, talking about The Corsair’s regenerations.
Yes, agreed. And I loved the bit where the ear fell off. Resonant of the episode in 1974 when Pertwee came across the mutant underground. So many brilliant references that we must all be eternally grateful to Gaiman for. God bless Gaiman, God bless America.
Good Lord, Craig. Your comments are truly insightful and you are utterly marvellous. If only all the nay-sayers had your intellect and your way with words. This episode was simply marvellous. And can’t think of any episode that I have enjoyed as much. I have watched it 10 time already, and each time it gets better. Well done, Craig! Put the doubters back in their boxes. I hope Neil G writes more of this marvellous episodes in the future, I truly do.
Hey Allan not even a mention to the series finale of Smallville?
Yes, and episode 3 of Survivors back in the day!!!! Brilliant, Helder!
Such a lovely episode. I’d never really thought of the TARDIS as being the Doctor’s constant companion until this episode. I always felt so much pity for the Doctor because at the end of the day he really is all alone – but now I know that’s not true. The TARDIS is always with him, and it makes me smile hehe. Such a wonderful message for a really enjoyable episode.
Makes you wonder if the Doctor will be so cavalier about the TARDIS disappearing/blowing up/being abandoned in the future after this.
The Doctor was never cavalier about the TARDIS in the old series, though he was frequently a bit overconfidednt about its/her survival abilities. And he’s been calling her ‘old girl’ ever since the Pertwee years, at least. But I don’t think anyone matched Tom Baker for the fondness with which he addressed the TARDIS when he called her that.
“The only water in the forest is the river” is likely NOT a reference to River Song. Stephen Moffat probably worked with Gaimen on that line to throw out a foiler.
Things to consider thus far:
Amy’s fluctuating pregnancy. She was being honored by the Silence in episode 2. Why is the child significant? Did they have a hand in it’s conception?
The woman in the hatch. Could it be that, like the pirate ship in episode 3, Amy is somehow trapped between universes? Pregnant in one but not the other? Is the woman in that hatch from the other universe observing her just as the Doctor is starting to do?
Yeah, I am starting to wonder which ep Rory will exceed the Doctor in terms of number of “regenerations”.
I’m one of those who was a bit ambivalent about this episode — loved the TARDIS as a woman and her relationship with the Doctor, but I’m not sure about how dark and creepy it was — it’s just not what I respond to in Doctor Who. But that said, I thought Matt Smith fit in brilliantly — I can’t imagine this episode with Tennant as the Doctor. (Eccleston, maybe.) Smith somehow fit perfectly with the dark, steampunk-ish, Gaiman vibe.
If Rory almost dies again, I’m going to bet it’s not just a running gag but actually intentional, part of some larger arc for the season.
Delightful episode. Much better than last week’s.
“Oh my God! You killed Rory! You BASTARDS!!!” :D
I’m always looking for the misdirection and this “OMG, they killed Rory!” motif is flashing neon. Nobody seems to be thinking “Rory can’t die” and why that may be the case.
The TARDIS console we see in the Eccleston/Tennant era console room was designed by a young viewer of the show. I believe it was for a contest in the UK.
At least it was a better use of the contest in creating content for the show than “Love and Monsters”
Interesting point someone missed — the Tardis kept some 30 incarnations of the Control Room in her memory banks, including future versions. So it looks like the good Doctor can regenerate lots of times, not just twelve
Or he simply redecorated a lot before settling on a design for a while. 30 versions can include designs he tried for about five minutes, then discarded. So NO, it doesn’t need to imply anything about regenerations — and the rule on that has been pretty firm throughout the series: 12 regenerations means 13 lives total. that’s it, unless you cheat (which is one of many reasons The Master was a criminal: he stole life or energy from others, like the Keeper of Traken or the black hole that Omega had imprisoned on Gallifrey, in order to prolong his own life).
I was elated with “The Doctor’s Wife”. I’ve been excited for a modern variant of the Doctor Who “villain in the TARDIS=saves us money” storyline and really, I couldn’t be more pleased with the plot, performances, mythology, and basically EVERYTHING Moffat, Gaiman, Smith etc had to offer in this one.
Which is why I don’t really understand how so many commenters have described this episode as being devoid of emotion.
Alan’s main point discussing the Doctor-TARDIS relationship as going unrecognized or not ‘fully admitted’ since leaving Gallifrey. It’s suprising to me that so many fans seemed not to continue onward with that theme, simply dismissing the Amy-Rory events as throwaway or retread monster-filler. The events taking place in the TARDIS corridors carry emotional weight just like the rest of the episode, and with an intangible, scary-voice villain playing haunted house inside the TARDIS, what is the episode ground on if not emotion??
Correct me if I’m way off on this, but the show to this point hasn’t revealed Amy having been fully confronted with Rory’s sacrifice and promise to protect the Pandorica left beneath Stonehenge. In the TARDIS corridors she is confronted by House’s illusion of a Rory that’s aged and broken from physical torture and the anguish of betrayal. Having thought he was deserted by the woman he long stood watch over yet again, his resolve and sanity are destroyed. Either from avoidance, denial, or ignorance it’s made clear to Amy that the scars Rory bears after 2,000 years as her “Lone Centurion” are much deeper than she understood: wounds that admittedly haven’t fully healed (“Day of the Moon”), that make him more than twice the Doctor’s alleged age (900…ish…?…usually) and wounds that could be volatile to the future of their marriage. Amy, it seems, is finally forced to confront the gravitas of the burden he bore for her safety, hopefully understanding how important her support and love is to him, but also how fragile his now-ancient psyche may be post-“The Big Bang.”
Rory’s role is maybe less obvious calling forth his worth and role as a companion challenging the tag-a-long role he’s often put in. He stumbles into convincing House to torture them eventually overcoming and navigating his way out and saving Amy from Nephew. Later he’s surprised as the TARDris (TARDIS+Idris? No??) thinking him “the pretty one” makes him the telepathic link allowing for the Doctor’s arrival, and later caring for the TARDIS as her body dies, the only one to hear her final words. Rory’s character arc in Season 5 was spent overcoming his inferiority and proving his love to Amy. But Rory’s role as a companion hasn’t been one he’s ever seemed completely at ease with. “The Doctor’s Wife” has Rory taking lead, outsmarting the villain and going beyond tag-along or “Lone Centurion”. While not as explicit as Amy or the Doctor’s admissions, Rory’s allowed a chance to prove his metal on-board not in his previous monikers, but as a valuable crewmate who can be clever and capable and save the Doctor, TARDIS, and Amy. Whether Rory is aware or not, this episode’s events are defining for his role on ship as a rite of passage and hopefully the beginnings of him healing his insecurities.
For emotion and depth I truly feel this was one the best examples of Who, and am in total affirmation with Alan’s commentary. I’m just not entirely sure how an episode with no tangible villain involving the characters’ introspection of each other could not be called emotional. There wasn’t a lot of shouting or pontificating like in many episodes to get the blood boiling, but there was a chance to peel back a layer and reveal some raw moments for these characters to face the challenges of their own without being overly dramatic.
Really, sincere apologies all around for length, but I wanted to put this out there and here some reactions. Thanks, everyone.
Really good observations about Rory. Thanks for those. And I think you’re right. It really struck me as I was watching how Rory’s concern for the dying woman stood in sharp contrast to Amy and the Doctor at that moment, and how no one had remarked about who the original woman was who had to die so that the TARDIS’s sentience could be transferred by House into that body.
As an American casual Dr Who viewer over the years (I’d watch about half the episodes per season) who finally became very into the show only with this incarnation, the Matt Smith era, I thought this episode was very good. The final “hello” scene was the most emotional and cathartic moment I’ve ever seen on the series. My only nitpick, and it’s not anything that ruined the episode, was I wish there had been some consideration and remorse expressed by the doctor and/or Tardis for the woman whose body Tardis was put into. When the body the Tardis was in was dying near the end it wasn’t Sexy I was feeling sorry for but the rightful owner of the body.
You’re quite correct: no one, including her former companions, grieved over the woman whose life had to end so that the malevolent House had a body into which to pour the intelligent sentience that is the TARDIS. That was an evil act, every bit as terrible as The Master killing the Keeper of Traken and taking his body so that he could get another life. The only one who mourned the Keeper was Nyssa, his daughter, but at least the fourth Doctor acknowledged the horror of the deed. Here, everyone just seemed to skip over it like an inconvenient fact. That’s not like the Doctor, and I find him lacking her in his usual sympathy for humans, particularly dead or dying humans. Maybe it’s the scripts, but the Matt Smith incarnation seems more insensitive than usual in this episode.
I guess I’ll have to be the one to admit that “Star Trek: The Next Generation” did an episode where the Enterprise gains sentience. The season 7 episode “Emergence” deals with a lifeform being created from the Enterprise’s systems.
[en.wikipedia.org]
It’s definitely not the same concept as “The Doctor’s Wife,” which I found to be highly entertaining.
In the novels, the spin-off series “Titan,” featuring Capt. Will Riker, includes a story where the ship gains sentience and directly interacts with the crew. That was a much better story than the TV episode, but not as fun as “Doctor Who.”
I thought it made light of Rose’s connection with the TARDIS. How does Bad Wolf fit in? (Gaiman fan anyway)
didn’t mean to repeat myself there. Really a minor point.
does no one think it made light of Bad Wolf?
I’ve waited 30 years for that episode.
bump… set… spike!
No one brought up the line the Doctor uses when House says he’s killed hundreds of time lords… When a line that good is merely filler, you know you’re into an epic episode. I was hoping the River line meant we’ll never ever under any circumstances see River Song again, and that’s she’s packed up with the Daleks & the Cybermen and gone for a very very very very very long holiday. Although that’s not appropriate, the Daleks and the Cybermen are just outdated, Song was instantly annoying.