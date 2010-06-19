‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The Hungry Earth’ & ‘Cold Blood’: Rory and the reptiles

As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, I decided to wait for the end of the latest “Doctor Who” two-parter before reviewing it as a whole. Spoilers coming up just as soon as I’m authorized to negotiate on behalf of humanity…
We’re at a point in this particular season where I’m becoming more and more reluctant to do these reviews. It’s not because the season hasn’t been good – I’ve greatly enjoyed most of it – but that it’s been more overtly arc’ed than most of the Russell T. Davies seasons (which laid little Easter eggs about the season-ending story throughout but largely did standalone episodes), and that therefore the gap between the UK and BitTorrent crowds and those who wait to watch on BBC America feels wider than ever, even though it’s only a few weeks’ difference.
In particular, while I’m only up to “Cold Blood,” many of you have already seen how the show has (or hasn’t) dealt with Rory being erased from history and Amy’s memory. Even if you follow the spoiler policy and don’t give specifics about what happens in the next few episodes, your comments about this episode and his death are going to be informed by what happened later. And I’d rather not have any idea of how things go next, but short of asking those of you who are ahead to leave (which I wouldn’t do, and not just because you’re probably the majority of online “Doctor Who” fandom), I worry there’s not much to be done. So I may put these reviews on pause until we get to the end of the season and just do a long take on things then.
Right now, though, we’re attempting to talk about “The Hungry Earth” and “Cold Blood,” and I didn’t really love them, either as parts (“Hungry Earth” in particular was all set-up) or a whole.
I came to the series with Davies and Eccleston, so the Silurians have no nostalgia value for me. My real problem, though, came with the story’s human characters. Regardless of the showrunner or individual episode writer, one of the strengths of the modern series has been its ability to turn these one-shot characters into people we care about within a very short period of time. (Doing this means we feel bad when most of them end up being killed by that week’s monster.) There’s usually some kind of specific detail that functions as effective shorthand (that River Song’s team in “Silence in the Library,” for instance, had both “Proper” Dave and “Other” Dave), and while a bit of that was tried here by making the son dyslexic, nobody ever quite came to life. So the tension over who would live and die, and who might defy The Doctor and kill the Silurian, never quite worked.
So that left the final bit with the crack in the universe and Rory’s death and subsequent erasure from existence to provide the emotional resonance I found lacking in the rest of the two hours. And while Karen Gillan and Matt Smith played the hell out of that sequence, it was hamstrung by the fact that the show had already “killed” Rory only two episodes earlier. Sure, the previous death was revealed as a dream practically from the moment it happened, but Rory’s sacrifice still prompted an “Oh, this again?” reaction from me, which I doubt was intended.
Again, I will ask you to please try to focus discussion entirely on this episode and your reaction to it when you first watched it, irrespective of anything you’ve seen since. Depending on how this goes, and what I think of next week’s Richard Curtis-scripted outing, I may have a review of “Vincent and The Doctor,” or I may sit things out for the next few weeks until the finale.
What did everybody else think?
I was not a fan of this two parter and pretty much for the same reason you said: I did not care about the human characters, especially the mother who killed the Silurian. I would have preferred that just Rory, Amy and the Doctor somehow discover them and that we focus on that culture more. I know the episode was about sharing the Earth, but using a small group from a small town in Wales to represent all of humanity was just silly.
I was shocked by Rory actually dying this time because I did think that maybe the Doctor could find a way to revive him and pull him into the TARDIS before the time crack got him. What I am missing though is why Amy has completely forgotten Rory, but not the Doctor. Was it mentioned that he is immune to the time crack? Or is it just that Time Lords aren’t affected by these things. If there was an explanation, I did not catch it.
Alan, I really hope you review the Richard Curtis episode because I think it’s one worth discussing. With the Memorial day break, there is now a 3 episode gap, and since I don’t think anyone spoiled Rory’s death in this episode, I think we can behave for the last few episodes.
The Doctor remembers Rory because he’s a time traveler and Rory wasn’t part of his pre-time travel life. That’s why Amy could remember the various clerics who were erased in the Weeping Angels two-parter (because she met them while traveling), whereas Rory (part of her original timeline) Was forgotten.
Time Lords can remember events and people erased from time (part of their handy package of abilities including perception of fixed and fluid points in time). That is how River (being part Time Lord) remembers the Doctor in The Big Bang.
Who’s Kenneth? It was Proper Dave and Other Dave.
You are correct. No idea how Kenneth got lodged in my head.
I’m finding Moffat too cerebral and not emotional enough. The complexity of the time sequence for the Doctor and Amy is interesting, but it’s not drawing me in the way 10 and Donna did.
If emotion is important, make sure you watch the Van Gogh episode.
I think “The Beast Below” was the best episode of the season, and it was written by Moffat and had a great deal of emotional depth.
Alan, just an fyi here. Like you I’m an american watching the bbcamerica versions but I don’t watch on saturay nights because those versions are edited down from what they showed in the UK. If you have comcast, or if your cable supplier has this feature, one can watch it free on demand the next day and get the entire unedited version that they showed in the UK. That might not help you as you probably feel obligated to review on Saturday nights but just a headsup.
In the initial Saturday night broadcasts on BBC America, the only edits are the insertion of commercials. For some reason, subsequent airings do contain editing of content (the Doctor trying out different foods in Amy’s kitchen was significantly shortened in its second airing, for example).
It’s intriguing that BBCA is editing things out, since it’s fairly obvious that episodes are now 42-44 minutes mainly for non-British TV markets.
Just out of curiousity, I downloaded a couple of the British versions early episodes from BitTortent to see whether there were any cuts. There are not. The only exception is the first episode, which was longer and ran in a longer timeslot when it first aired, but is trimmed in reruns in the American version.
As I read this, the 12th episode is getting downloaded. You are right, there is a significant community who watches episodes way before the US reviews come online, and then we are scratching our head trying to remember what happened 3 weeks ago. Of course, the comments could be … but usually are not biased by what we see.
Anyway, I saw WHO starting with Eccleston myself. I liked Tennant quite a bit. While I got used to Matt Smith and even liking him after 5-6 episodes, I still see the whole series as somewhat off. However, I can’t put my finger on it … I think the episodes with Tennant or RTD used to be equally crummy – some good, some average. Maybe it is just too much familiarity with the concept … like 24 was fresh in season 1, but a repeat in year 8.
Thinking back, I think Tennant used to have an infectious enthusiasm, which is not the chase, but that’s a conscious choice they made to give Smith a different person.
Talking at a meta-level, what do you think? Or will we discuss this post-finale?
meant to say “persona” in the 2nd last para above, not “person”.
I liked this two-parter more than you did Alan, but I do agree that we didn’t form enough of an attachment to the other chracters for us to really care about their fate. I definitely cared way more about the Doctor’s daughter, Jenny and all the people on the tour in the Midnight episode more than any of these villagers. And those were both single episodes so we had half the time with them.
I do think Rory’s death was hurt by having him “die” just a few episodes before but I think that also helped to make me more shocked since I wasn’t expecting him to go since it semi-happened so soon before. I liked Rory and was very sad to see him disappear into the Crack. Then the reveal of the piece of the burned TARDIS from inside the Crack was a nice little tease too!
I have seen the other episodes but I think we have been pretty good at keeping our opinions of the episode close to how we felt when we saw it the first time so I hope you continue to write reviews.
I really like this show and have seen all the episodes since Eccleston.
What I find frustrating with British shows is that it is difficult to get all the details simply because I can’t understand some of what they’re saying. Matt Smith talks kind of quietly and so between his rapid dialog and accent I end up missing a lot of the dialog. It’s only when he’s yelling that I get everything.
I had this problem with the BBC Office too. I had to put the subtitles on in order to get it all.
I sympathise – I got a lot more out of Deadwood with subtitles
Hum… I could be rather unkind and suggest you can feel the rest of the world’s pain when it comes to American actors who confuse SHOUTING AND PULLING FACES with conveying emotion. :)
Yeah – we Brits suffer with American actors all the time too, so no sympathy here!!! Matt Smith doesn’t even have a strong accent so it shouldn’t be too hard to understand him! Just be grateful they made Tennant “English” instead of letting him speak in his normal voice!
I must just watch a lot of BBC shows because I can’t say that any of the Doctors are difficult for me to understand. I am also fine with Tennant’s real brogue. I think it’s just a matter of training your ear to listen to it because a heavy Southern accent can be just as impenetrable as a Cockney accent. If I’m not mistaken, most of the Doctors have used RP or Estuary accents (I guess McCoy being the exception) so they are the easiest to understand for international audiences.
Fair enough. I can see how people can have problems with american ‘accents’ too!
Actually Matt Smith’s accent isn’t the problem. It just seems that he speaks rather quietly – especially when he is talking to himself. When I read the episode recap later I realized I had missed a lot of the details. Maybe the sound on my copy of the episode was off.
Mulderism said: “Actually Matt Smith’s accent isn’t the problem. It just seems that he speaks rather quietly – especially when he is talking to himself.”
I agree — but I that’s what I love about Matt Smith’s performance. No disrespect to David Tennant or RTD, but they just didn’t do understatement. I loved the nicely underplayed moments in ‘The Hungry Earth’ where The Doctor tell Ambrose to put the weapons away, and doesn’t even respond when the Silurian soldier taunts him with “I’m willing to die, what would you sacrifice for your cause”. Smith doesn’t have bellow while making an angry face, because we know exactly what The Doctor sacrificed to end the Time War. We know just how unwise it is to screw with The Doctor when he asks you quietly, politely and very firmly not to do something.
I don’t know…I got pretty attached to Nasreen Chaudhry and her stocky beau. I agree about not being all that invested in the obnoxious mum and the bitchy, murderous Silurian…but I liked Nasreen.
I was bothered by Rory’s demise both because it was completely random (most of the characters came within a hair’s breadth of being shot in this episode, but he was the only one who actually got hit) and convenient (because he was the odd man out in the Doctor-Amy relationship, and it seemed unlikely that he would be traveling with them over the long term). I also found the political allegory in this episode more heavy-handed than usual.
On the plus side, the reptile-people costumes looked really good.
I thought Matt Smith was great in this again. In the scenes where he’s interrogating the Silurian warrior and warning Ambrose not to use her weapons, he makes the Doctor genuinely frightening. Tennant was always very human and human-loving. Smith’s Doctor is genuinely alien – even forgetting the child wandering off because he doesn’t have the ‘children need special care’ instinct a human does.
As for the passing characters, I agree that the humans weren’t as well served this time, but Keith Phipps over at the AVClub pointed out, rightly I think, that the Silurian warrior’s death is given a lot of weight and the scene where Restac discovers the death is quite moving.
I’d agree with you up to a point, but I think since RTD’s second episode (‘The End of the World’) it was pretty clear not so much that The Doctor is “genuinely alien”, but that he’s genuinely dangerous. He’ll always give you fair warning, but you seldom get a second chance if you think you can screw with him and walk away.
You seem really disturbed and annoyed by the fact, that for the first time there’s a show, which airs later in USA than somewhere else. Now you know how the rest of the world feels :)
ha, completely agree.
I don’t care that the rest of the world gets it early. I’m just frustrated that the discussion is between people with two different knowledge bases. So it’s not a conversation between equals, and spoilers (some inadvertent, some not) do slip in.
This is kind of funny, as Alan is usually a few episodes ahead of the rest of us on a lot of shows. I guess it’s okay when he’s the one with the advance knowledge! ;)
We’re used to being months to a year behind the UK for their series (including Doctor Who) but that usually serves as a nice long period of time to forget little spoilers that may have slipped through. With only 2-3 weeks difference they are fresh, and many spoilers seem to still slip through. Rory’s death was ruined for me by a UK facebook group. Two- three weeks doesn’t seem long for people to keep spoilers at bay, but some still spill the beans.
Alan, Actually you might want to shift your reviews to align with UK airings, as long as you can “legally preview” them in US.
Actually for me, living in the UK, I just want to come talk tv here like I always do but can’t talk about the most recent eps which I’m always bursting to do…it’s sad but obviously I’ll come back for the reviews and comments even if it is 3 weeks ago and ages ago in my Dr Who brain…
I have to say, I agree in part. There were characters I liked, the grandfather and the lady he liked (I forget either of their names) and I thought that they were ok, but you’re right, in comparison to past episodes, they don’t have the depth of character in such a short time and the mother of the boy, I just wanted to slap her. Not only for her stupidity but she was just such a flat character.
Rory… I have to say my friend commented when I talked to him about it by saying “he was the metal dog.” I actually disagree with this because unlike any other companion’s boyfriend, she loved him and I was really mad that she forgot him so easily. The scene was well-done but it made me angry. I didn’t get the “oh not this again” feeling but I did not understand why he was killed, it was so pointless and right after he’d been saved in the last episode. I am interested to see where it goes, I will say I think you’ll enjoy what’s coming but no spoilers here.
Tony Mack and Nasreen Chaudhry are the names of the two characters you’re looking for.
In this season the episodes written by Steven Moffat have bee very good, not ‘Blink’ good, but entertaining.
I just watched the first part of the season finale and I have to admit I was impressed. It seems Moffat saved the best for last.
Little easter eggs? More like huge honking stone statues with arrows pointing at them – I didn’t think it could be done any more annoyingly until this season where they are even bigger and non sequitur like.
“So I may put these reviews on pause until we get to the end of the season and just do a long take on things then. ”
Don’t worry, we’ll just spoil it in other threads then ;)
I’d disagree to an extent. In Seasons 1 & 2, Bad Wolf & Torchwood were seeded pretty good especially early on and it wasn’t until after a few episodes that you began thinking “hold on, they’ve mentioned that before”.
But I agree about this year. They have made things bloody obvious by zooming in on the cracks at the end of each episode they appear. Takes a lot of the fun out of it.
Ok I have no idea how I just posted a blank comment. But.
I actually think the build up has been far better this season than in previous ones, all except for Bad Wolf (which was definitely brilliant, especially in the reveal at the end). I feel like all series post Eccleston had both too many hints and not enough build up. It was repetitive in a vaguely lame way…whereas with the Crack, I feel like everytime it’s on screen I get more and more into it, and we’ve learned more and more about it along the way, including the massive moment in this ep with the piece of the tardis.
Completely and wholeheartedly agree with you. I have yet to become emotionally involved with ANY character, even the doctor! For the first few episodes Matt Smith (and the writing that went along with it) portrayed the doctor as rather a dimwit. Amy seemed to be the ONLY person who knew what to do and when to do it (despite the fact that she really isn’t in the Noble/Jones/Smith league, but she’s more like a starter Rose Tyler.) Rory just seemed superfluous somehow; he must have been the tin dog in this season. Anyway, I wish the writing would take a serious step up; I already had problems with the casting of a George McFly look-alike and the story lines did NOT help my in-place prejudices. If the season doesn’t improve and fast, I think I’m going back to reruns.
I think a lot of people have been spoiled by the highly “emotional” Davies-era episodes and Tennant’s Doctor. Don’t get me wrong, I loved Tennant/Davies, but having watched Doctor Who since I was a kid, the new series was a huge change from the “classic series”. There were lots of throw away characters, like in Hungry Earth, and The Doctor was always switching moods from crazy happy to super serious and you never knew how he was going to act next or what he was going to do next and it made him constantly mysterious (ie Tom Baker) and I think this is how Matt Smith is playing him. You never know what he’s thinking or what gonna happen with him and I love it. I loved Tennant, as I said earlier, but he got too predictable and you’d knew he was gonna make a joke, or stutter or say “what” at least 3 times and Russell T davies always tied everything up in a nice bow. This new series is all over the place and is quite madcap and exciting and that is perfect for me, I mean, he’s a time traveller and everything should be all over the place and have multiple storylines and shocks and twists. I think it’s way more true to the “classic series” and I think it’s a fantastic show and has such unlimited potential, that’s why it’s been going for so long. Also, i loved Rory and was very sad that he was killed off, he was great comic relief and was becoming more and more likeable and not just a “tin dog”. Amy is awesome. She’s a very strong character, like Rose, but I love that she is not lusting after the Doctor all the time like Martha, that was ridiculous and made me not like her.
I would agree with you if it were not for the fact that Matt Smith is the best of the current doctors. I have no idea how you are not seeing it or how you are not connecting with the material but for me, the guy and the stories from Moffat are some of the best of the entire new Who run. If you are that disappointed with the story, that sucks, but you really do not know Doctor Who that well. If you think K-9 is just a dog. He’s K-9, he’s more than a dog, and Rory sure in the hell represents a lot more than just some carry along dog and Mickey. Rory is awesome and the Doctor will bring him back. Why? This Doctor is the Doctor of all Doctors.
Like Brian I’m enjoying this more unpredictable, alien Doctor, but it’s interesting that Moffat also wrote the charity mini-episode that bridged the third season and the 2007 Xmas special, where Ten met Five. It’s a fun little scene, but there Ten refers to Five being a different kind of Doctor, more joyful and less grumpy and attributes the moodiness of One through Four to their youth: [www.youtube.com]
I’m an old school “Who” fan so the Silurians were welcome to these old eyes. In many ways this two-parter was a big fanboy shout-out to the show’s roots, or at least a very specific time period in its past, specifically the Pertwee years. I thought the two hours worked more or less on their own terms but if your experience with the show dates back longer than 6 years I think maybe there was a little more there for you.
Rory’s death certainly had an impact and I really wasn’t expecting it. Moffat has gone on record as saying he prefers the two companion set-up for “Doctor Who” so I thought it was something he would play with a little longer although I guess with characters like River Song he is basically maintaining that number within the TARDIS for most of the series.
And yeah, I too am a current with the UK broadcasts. I got into the habit of downloading episodes when the show first came back since there was such a huge delay in seeing it broadcast here in the US. That and I really hate, hate, hate all the extra crap Sci Fi and now BBC America insist throwing at us in the corners. I can deal with a network marking in the corner if it’s subtle but we are long past that point.
Anyway, I got in the habit of watching it on the day it was broadcast and even the two week delay is too long for me. So yeah, I have already watched “The Pandorica Opens” twice now. I can understand wanting to do a big catch-up review after the final episode airs bot so everyone is on the same page in discussing it and because of the serial nature this series has taken. There is a lot going on with Moffat’s version of “Who” and I know I’m looking forward to the blu-ray set to watch the whole thing start to finish in a couple of days. As always, thanks for your work Alan.
The 2-part story as a whole was pretty average for me. I enjoyed the first part the most as it done a pretty good job of fleshing out the supporting cast and making you a bit interested in them. Plus the creepy, atmospheric graveyard scene was pretty cool as was the face-off with The Doctor & the Silurian chick (Neve McIntosh was pretty good throughout).
But the 2nd part just seemed to trudge along and didn’t build much on the set-up. It was also just plain odd that Amy & Chandra got to decide for the whole World and would have gladly given up part of Australia and the sort.
Rory’s death was a bit of a surprise I admit, but I should have seen it coming. There were tons of clues – him standing in the empty grave, future him & Amy happily waving at the start, the whole wedding ring, and the big speech about how “nobody will die”.
I think a huge problem that dragged this story down was that the 1st cut of part 1 ran 60mins so they had to chop a quarter of what they had (including a terrific Amy & Doctor scene*). And I got the feeling that part 2 suffered the same problems. So essentially the episodes just felt choppy and not as fluid as previous ones.
*http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CWWxubXpEM (caution if you read the comments, may be spoilers)
I don’t have a problem with the two deaths for Rory. The reason it’s not a retread for me is that the first time, we saw Amy’s actual reaction to his death. We know it was devastating to her, making it incredibly sad how she just went on.
I enjoyed the two, but is it just me, or has the show gotten A LOT more political? I may be reading things into it that weren’t intended by the British creators, but I got two pretty anvilicious political/social messages:
1. The earth is angry for us drilling into it. This one was more likely unintentional, since the BP oil spill was unlikely to be on anyone’s radar when this was written.
2. The big Silurian monologue about how humans and aliens can live together struck me as being about the Arizona immigration bill and other anti-immigrant politics.
This didn’t bug me as much as it might have otherwise, in part because I agreed with the political sentiments that seemed to be expressed, but felt kind of anvilicious.
Matt….”Who” has a long history of diving into politics in much the same way most science fiction and fantasy does but this two-parter was filmed almost a year ago so the two specific events you point to had not yet occured. That the message was so strong for you has a lot to do with the Barry Letts/Terence Dicks produced era of “Who” that this episode so clearly riffs on.
@MAtt: To be perfectly honest, I don’t think Moffat or any of the writers of Doctor Who really think a lot about American domestic politics. Sorry, but this is a British show whose primary audience is UK families.
Sure, but the UK has its own set of nasty immigration politics. The Arizona stuff is not so far off. As for the environmental issues, I’d see those in part in the drilling but also in the idea of having to share the planet with someone (or someone) with prior claim on it.
One of those ‘someones’ was supposed to be ‘something’. :-/
Actually, I had an uncomfortable feeling through much of the episode that they were going to make a political statement about the Middle East, and that’s all I’m going to say about it for fear of turning these comments irrelevantly political.
@Tracey: Why? Perhaps my POV is slightly different because I’ve been watching Doctor Who for over thirty years, but the show has based endless stories around the idea that “shoot first, ask questions never” is an approach to life that never works out well. (The most extreme examples of that in DW are The Daleks and Sontarans.) I don’t think of that as some grand political statement (relevant or not), but a storytelling trope as hold as Homer.
The show over the years has had political episodes. In fact, the Silurian episodes seem to be a throwback to the Pertwee era, with the drilling and the aliens and the like.
Most of what I thought of this episode has been said before, but two lettle things that stayed in my mind:
* what was up with the field of soldiers (was that shot an hommage to Attack of the CLones?), they didn’t do anything and instead the general had to defrost some other soldiers instead. So, a great shot, but with no pay-off at all.
* I liked the fact that only future Amy was waving to present-Amy in the end, seeing future-Rory in the beginning did convince me that Rory would be safe, so I was shocked to see him die. Great to see that DW didn’t fall in the trap that Harry Potter did (future-Harry saves the live of present-Harry in Azkaban, which makes absolutely no sense and always bugged me). Present-Rory is dead, so no future-Rory anymore, great little detail.
P.S. One of my Captcha words is “Drill”, very appropriate :)
I wasn’t overwhelmed by this episode. I’m an old-time Doctor Who fan — watched the whole Tom Baker era on PBS in high school, but I was in college and law school for the later Doctors and saw little of them. I have no memory of the Silurians before, so that didn’t resonate for me. I liked the idea that there are good ones and bad ones, ones who want war and ones who want peace, but that just sort of seemed to be thrown out there randomly at a convenient time in the episode. The idea that Amy and the murdering mom could negotiate a plan for co-existence that the entire world would go along with was not in the least bit plausible to me.
Oddly enough, I actually DID anticipate Rory’s death… precisely because they made a point of having future Amy and Rory in the distance at the beginning. It struck me that this was supposed to give us a sense that they would both survive, but they’ve mentioned several times this season that the past can be changed, so I had a feeling from the beginning that the throw-away scene was meant to give us a false sense of security. When he finally died pointlessly… I felt like the whole Amy’s Choice episode was meant to convince us that Amy really does love Rory, and that fell a little flat for me, so this did the same.
@Tracey: ” The idea that Amy and the murdering mom could negotiate a plan for co-existence that the entire world would go along with was not in the least bit plausible to me.”
Well, who knows, in 3010 there are no guarantees, only a chance. But the point is that with Tony and Mack around, the odds just got a little longer that the next contact between the Silurians and the human race isn’t going to end in a mutually genocidal war triggered by a horrible accident. After all, Nasreen had no way of knowing that the Silurian city was in the path of her drill, and when they detected the automatic response was to defrost some warriors and destroy the threat. As The Doctor himself said, there’s not a lot of evil people in this story but bad choices born of fear and ignorance. Both human and Silurian don’t have to go that way — but they’ve got to choose not to.
The idea of waiting 1000 years came up very late in the resolution. At first, they were negotiating as if Amy could personally give them the rights to the Sahara Desert and other pieces of land we aren’t using.
As usual, Alan, you have managed to put your finger on something that I could not articulate. I really want to like Doctor Who this seasons and give the new series runner and star a fair chance, but so far it has lacked emotional resonance. A long time ago an English teacher told me to show, not tell, when I write and I feel like this series has been telling me who to care about and what to think about. The Davies years were full of a lot of nonsense and lacked Moffat’s tighter (more cerebral) plotting, but they had emotional resonance.
I, too, loved the interrogation scene. Very well done. I was mostly surprised by Rory’s death, although it explained why the actor wasn’t in the opening credits. Because he’s not in the credits I knew at some point Rory was going to leave. I just wasn’t expecting it so soon, or so permanently.
I vaguely remember the Silurians from the original series… Now I want to find a few of the old episodes and put them in my Netflix queue!
But, I agree, overall I didn’t feel as much of an emotional connection to the side characters as I have in the past.
I am surprised no on has mentioned the chirping birds. In both of these episodes they made a point of letting us hear chirping birds (often when Rory was on screen). I am not sure if there is something significant attached to that or if they were just trying to mess with our heads a bit after the episode where chirping birds meant that everyone was falling asleep to switch to the other dream. But I found it curious and noticeable and I don’t think it was accidentally I think they were put in there intentionally.
Matt Smith is growing on me, but I like the edgy, no mercy, I’m old, tired so don’t give me any crap Doctor. “I’m so old now. I used to have so much mercy. You get one warning..”
Piers Wenger and Stephen Moffat, pay attention!! Four things for next season as a fan I want to see.. The relationship with River Song. Finally a woman who’s his equal and becomes his wife. Just like in the old days of Romana. Let the Dr find relationship happiness and put the conflict in other areas the story line and plot. The second thing … bring back the Doctors Jenny { Georgia Moffett}. Whatever happened to that character ? There is a whole universe of challenges she could present. This last season the writing was FANTASTIC.. minus the whole vampire thing…Vampires really ? Normally, I can predict where a plot is going but a few times you took me by surprise and that is NOT easy. Three: Seasonal arches are the way to go. Four: Thank you for finally understanding the concept of Continuity!
Ok I’m done.
