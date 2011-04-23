‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The Impossible Astronaut’: A death in Monument Valley

The new season of “Doctor Who” has begun (both here and in the UK), and after posting a bunch of interviews with Matt Smith, Alex Kingston and Karen Gillan, I finally have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as we’ve done Jim the Fish…
“That most certainly is the Doctor, and he is most certainly dead.” -Canton Everett Delaware III
Well, that was a hell of a thing.
On a purely technical level, “The Impossible Astronaut” was about the best I’ve ever seen a “Doctor Who” episode look. The original series dabbled in location filming a handful of times, but never on the kind of scale as what the new production team was able to do in Utah’s legendary Monument Valley. The old Tom Baker serial “City of Death,” for instance, put the Doctor and Romana on the streets of Paris, but only briefly, and the location stuff felt particularly jarring compared to the classic cardboard sets. The location stuff here all looked spectacular – I particularly liked the viking funeral at sunset – but because the show that Russell Davies resurrected and Steven Moffat now runs is so much more technically accomplished, the outdoor stuff flowed seamlessly with the scenes inside the Oval Office, or in the mysterious office near the Kennedy Space Center.
And Monument Valley, which was home to so many iconic movie moments involving everyone from John Wayne to Tom Hanks, is such a grand location that it seems the only place on Earth that’s suitable as the final resting place of the Doctor.
Not that I believe the Doctor is destined to be killed by someone in an astronaut suit 200 years into his future. Moffat’s not foolish enough to cement Matt Smith as the last actor who can ever play the Doctor. He wants this series and character to continue long after he’s handed the keys over to someone else, possibly even long after he’s on this Earth.(*) And one of the things his first season established, and that the recent Christmas movie confirmed, is that he’s rewritten the show’s time travel rules to make paradoxes possible. The Doctor may look very dead right now, but I have a strong feeling that by the end of Moffat and Smith’s run – really, before the end of this particular season – Amy, River, Rory and this younger Doctor are going to somehow undo that event without destroying all of time and space in the process.
(*) In case you’re a fan of the series and somehow missed it, Elisabeth Sladen died of cancer earlier in the week, and Moffat’s comments in the BBC’s obituary are, unsurprisingly, a beautiful celebration of her life, work and legacy.
But until we get to that point, his mid-regeneration death provided some great material for Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill and, especially, Alex Kingston to play, as each of the companions had to deal with their knowledge of the Doctor’s death even as they had to work alongside the man himself at a younger, more oblivious age.
Over the course of his episodes in the Davies era and his first season at the helm, Moffat has established certain pet themes he likes to visit over and over with this character. So we again get a bunch of monsters who are most powerful when you’re not looking directly at them, and through River we again get a long discussion of the effect the Doctor can have if you first meet him as an impressionable youngster, as Amy and Madame de Pompadour did before. For Amy, having the Doctor flit in and out of her life has almost always been a good thing (at least during those periods when he’s around), but for River – who clearly has stronger feelings for the guy than Amy, even if we still don’t know exactly what their relationship is(**) – it’s been much more difficult. Her conversation with Rory not only suggests a direction the show could take the Doctor/Amy friendship – particularly given what she tells the Doctor about being pregnant – but provides much more depth to River, and helps explain why she’s so glib and cocky in her other appearances: it’s armor she’s erected to prevent herself from being hurt some more after all she’s been through with the Doctor, and possibly because she’s already witnessed his death, the same way that he’s seen hers.
(**) Was this the first time River specifically said that all their meetings were backwards? Her previous appearances seemed to suggest it was simply an out-of-sequence thing, where sometimes they’d be on close to equal footing in their knowledge of each other and sometimes very far apart. This is different than that, and would mean that, for her, both of last season’s appearances took place after the events of this two-parter. When she and Amy “met” in “The Time of Angels,” did she act like it was their first encounter? Dammit, Steven Moffat; somehow, you always make my head hurt, and I usually love unraveling time travel questions.
The American setting also required some American characters, so here we got Richard Nixon filling the kind of role that Winston Churchill and Queen Victoria have in previous jaunts back into the past, and we got Mark Sheppard – a British-born actor who’s spent most of his career living in America and playing Americans – as ex-FBI man Canton Everett Delaware III (in a younger incarnation from the man who brings the gas can with which Rory burns the Doctor’s body in 2011). Sheppard apparently has some kind of deal where every sci-fi series is eventually required to hire him at some point or other, and I liked seeing how quickly Canton came to accept all the crazy things the Doctor was up to, with less explanation than TARDIS visitors usually get.
And even in the midst of all the time puzzle questions, the tears and the creepy monsters, there was still plenty of room for Moffat’s brand of madcap comedy, from the opening montage of the Doctor deliberately making a nuisance of himself throughout history so Amy and Rory would keep track of him during his long time away to the Doctor introducing his three operatives as “The Legs” (Amy), “The Nose” (Rory) and “Mrs. Robinson” (River). And, of course, we got a continuation of the running gag about Eleven’s fashion sense, though in this case, I think he was right: Stetsons really are cool.
So lots of laughs, and tears, and mysteries, and then one particularly bananas cliffhanger. This sure wasn’t dull.
What did everybody else think?
I think it is more that River is generally moving the other direction in time from the Doctor. Remember, Silence in the Library was the Doctor’s first meeting with her.
And her last with him, which is consistent with the backwards theory River puts forth here.
More specifically, we know all of the previous encounters we’ve seen up until now have been in the other direction (Pandorica->Angels->Library is the order the episodes take place in for River).
More specifically, we know all of the previous encounters we’ve seen up until now have been in the other direction (Pandorica->Angels->Library is the order the episodes take place in for River).
I think it’s out of order, but in the general direction where it’s opposite. In Silence of the Library, River brings up how “the last time she saw him” he took her on some really nice date, can’t remember what. Point is, it wasn’t the Angels. I think River and Doctor meet a lot off screen, if it was completley backwards it would be pointless for River to ask “have we done such and such yet?”
Why would it be pointless? Even if she knows it’s going backwards, she doesn’t know how far backwards it is, and thus would need to ask that question.
In The Time of the Angels, River didn’t seem like it was her encounter with Amy (obviously for Amy, it was her first encounter with River), but then I also remember River said something about having a catalogue of the Doctor’s faces, and they never show up in the same order, which implies not only is she’s traveling in the opposite direction as the Doctor, but that the order is jumbled as well.
Either way, I was really affected by River’s speech – it makes me want to watch the s4 Moffat two parter again to see how heartbroken it was for River to realize that was the Doctor’s first encounter with her.
Smashing episode! I’ve forgotten how much I’ve missed the show until I watched this one. Great season opener, for sure.
A few years ago at Comic-Con, after River’s first appearance, I asked Moffat if she’d recognized Ten because she’d seen him before, or because of some innate “Doctorness” she could detect. He replied that his intent when writing it was that she’d met Ten and at least one other incarnation…but during that panel it was also made clear that due to the time travel aspects of the show the writers/producers had no problem being fluid with continuity when they thought a story justified it. So since it was just Moffat’s intent when writing, I figured that answer really wasn’t fixed in stone.
ok in the episode where the doctor and Amy and River fight the weeping angels The doctor ask river why she is in jail and she said i killed a man the most wonderfull man and who is the most wonderfull man for her? well the Doctor
I believe that it has been said before that they are meeting in reverse order, because when I was explaining to my wife at the beginning of the episode who River was, I told her that they were meeting in reverse order, and I don’t know why I would have just made that up. Not that it is proof, just that was in my sub-concessous somewhere before it was said last night.
At some point, though, an older (from out POV) Doctor has to give a soon-to-die River the modified sonic screwdriver, so it can’t be completely linear.
Here is the thing, though: River meeting the Doctor at the beginning of the episode and then again ten minutes later DOESN’T fit the paradigm of “Always in the wring order.” And the fact that she keeps the diary at all suggests that they meet out of order. If he always gets younger with every meeting, then there is no point in the coordinating diaries. I think it is just a generalization on her part.
If it was as simple as one going foarwards, one backwards, they wouldn’t have to do the sychronising with diaries – they’d just know that anything one knew, the other didn’t.
I asked Alan this on Twitter, but didn’t get an answer (yet): Do things discussed in the Doctor Who Confidential that relate to THIS episode and not future stuff count as fair game to be discussed here?
Anyway, I never thought I’d say this, as I love time travel and paradoxes, but I’m a little weary of the “You’re meeting me for the first time, but I’ve already met you in the future” gimmick. I know Moffat is all about the timey-wimey, but after basically a whole season of it last year, I guess I wished the first episode of the new season didn’t have it at its core.
For those wondering, since Alan didn’t mention it in his review, that was Sheppard’s father player the other Canton.
I loved the Monument Valley stuff. I went there for my birthday last year and it was amazing. Loved seeing the Doctor in John Ford territory.
Perhaps the biggest detail in the story is Amy’s news, and I wonder if that will be a way for her to leave the series at the end of this season.
I also was surprised, as President, Nixon didn’t know who the Doctor was. We know the PMs know of him and likely have since the time of Queen Victoria and the foundation of Torchwood in the 1800s. And if any president would know about him it would be Tricky Dick.
Quibbles aside, love having the show back. Can’t wait until next week and hoping we see who is in the suit. (no guessing)
“I also was surprised, as President, Nixon didn’t know who the Doctor was. We know the PMs know of him and likely have since the time of Queen Victoria and the foundation of Torchwood in the 1800s. ”
Not quite true — it’s pretty well established that the Torchwood Institute was founded by royal charter, is intensely secretive and if the Prime Minister knows anything about them it’s more rumour than fact.
I dunno, but I think BBC America cut some stuff from the original episode. I need to see it again, uncut, in its BBCone form. This version had me really really confused.
Same here. I felt that BBC America totally cut out some scenes.
I haven’t watched the BBC version yet, but i thought BBCA didn’t cut the premiere eps, just the rest of the season.
No, they said they didn’t cut anything.
BBC America is prominently displayed as a co-producer for this season and so I suspect the episodes will fall within the US standard. In recent years the episodes were normally about 45 minutes anyway, outside of the specials so I don’t think we have to worry about that this time around.
I don’t know if they cut anything or not. Last season, their first airings were uncut, but stretched over 75 minutes with commercials. This episode was presented with “limited commercial interruption”, but it still felt like there was at least 10 minutes of ads.
just watched the BBC version, along with the tribute to Lis and the confidential. The premiere ep was not cut for US audiences.
No mention that the older version of Canton Everett Delaware III was played by Mark’s father Morgan Sheppard? I thought that was pretty neat. :)
Obvious but brilliant casting. I knew Morgan long before I knew Mark (via my Gargoyles and Gettysburg obsessions).
In Doctor Who Confidential, they mentioned just aging Mark up, but he suggested why not just use his father. Very neat.
I thought it was great when I saw him. A scifi alum himself, from Max Headroom and Babylon 5. Didn’t know his son was in it as well, so that was a laugh when he showed up as well – good old Badger :)
(grin) Glad I’m not the only one who was shocked by Alan’s failure to mention this. I’ve been a fan of Morgan since his days as Blank Reg on Max Headroom. I had noticed Mark in the previews, so as soon as I saw Morgan I realized he was going to be the older version of Mark, and it just blew me away!
fans likely alreayd guessed that each time we see river, its one step further in her past. My guess is she’s the little girl in the space suit. I also think she’s the one who kills the doctor.
that said, there are definitely some unanswered questions. How does amy remember fish custard? did it actually happen for her? It shouldnt have, but then again she remembered the doctor which brought him back to existence. so, does she recall all events which un-happened? If so, what DID happen? Rory remembers as well. Clearly, so does River.
The ship looks exactly like the ship that was the non-existent second floor and the girl is probably the ship’s computer looking for a pilot again. I thought that was fairly obvious.
Cool theory, but if it really was a young River in the space suit, why didn’t adult River recognize herself ?? Even with all her time travel, there’s no way she’d forget her own personal timeline and childhood.
I don’t think the little girl is River, but I do think that it is River in the astronaut outfit. The Doctor seems resigned to being shot and it a doctor that is 200 years older, therefore he would have run into even younger versions of River.
Rockknj wrote, “The ship looks exactly like the ship that was the non-existent second floor and the girl is probably the ship’s computer looking for a pilot again. I thought that was fairly obvious.”
That can’t be right. I had the same thought–when River touched the panel, I thought “oh no, now the ship will blow up”. But since it didn’t, they probably just reused the set. :-) (The lighting on the panels looked different too.)
Given the production values on display for the rest of the episode, it seems really unlikely that they’d reuse such a specific set. It has to be a time engine, but the situation might be different (I’m not convinced the girl is a hologram). If the ship has a pilot, or if River isn’t of the right mindset, her touch might have no effect.
I know time can be rewritten, which might explain why River doesn’t already know how all this turns out. (Actually, which Doctor does the backwards meeting apply to? It must be the younger one, right? So confused.) Does that mean River herself can be rewritten? I’m not sure I want another romance after Rose, personally.
It seems unsafe to assume the astronaut at the lake and the one at the end of the episode were the same person.
When I first saw the lake-astronaut, I took him to be the Doctor himself at another point in his time line.
I mean, instead of trying to convince someone to commit murder for you, wouldn’t it just be easier to do it yourself?
The astronaut that kills The Doctor is River. She goes back, dresses up as the astronaut and kills the Doctor because Amy shoots the real astronaut and River knows that the Doctor’s death has to happen as they saw it so she goes back and does it. At least that’s my theory.
In “The Lodger” the alien computer tricks unsuspecting bystanders into the spaceship by saying, “Help Me!” over the entryphone. This is in essence the same technique it’s using when it calls Nixon on the ‘phone, so I don’t think similarity between the two interiors is coincidence.
After Rory’s quick explanation about the TARDIS, Delaware says something like ‘How long has Scotland Yard have this?’ Very funny line.
I first heard of Elisabeth Sladen’s passing while watching this episode. I was stunned and saddened. Godspeed Elisabeth.
There was a very nice tribute that aired on BBC to Lis Sladen. I hope BBCA picks it up and airs it this season.
Don’t know what happened to my earlier post, but there was a Childen’s BBC (CBBC) Special about Sladen shown after tonight’s episode. It was on youtube earlier this afternoon.
I’m glad of that, because the In Memory of card at the end of the BBCA showing was on screen so briefly as to be disrespectful.
That’s interesting. In the UK the “in memory of” caption was right at the beginning, so it was the first thing we saw.
Pregnant? Seriously? What a cliche.
That is typically what happens when two married people sleep together for long periods of time. I mean, I *guess* it’s a cliche, in the same sense that eating, drinking, living and dying are cliches.
Someone complaining about cliches on an internet forum? Cliche.
Right, I agree, It’s a cliche. That’s bad.
But to the good, why assume it’s her husband’s baby? Rory has every right to be jealous. Amy’s been pretty randy with the Doctor.
I suspect it is important that the thing underground that River and Rory find is the same control room as the time ship in The Lodger. And that the voice that keeps calling Nixon is basically the same voice that comes out of the intercom in that same episode.
The Silence were hovering the edges of last season, so finding out that they have been around for a long time would fit in with the control room being the same.
What was the name of the monster credited as in this episode? “The Silence” or “The Silent?” I’ve seen both, and one seems to imply something relating to last season… I can’t figure it out.
One of the recent memes was “Silence has Fallen.” Presumably, that relates to these new aliens.
I thought it was The Silents, but I think my guess was wrong and it is The Silence.
The phrase was “Silence will fall”. But I always assumed “Silence” (or at least the threat therein) was a person, not an entire race. Guess I was wrong.
I think the homophone of “Silence” and “Silents” was intentional. “Silents will fall” or “Silence will fall.” On imdb the monster is called “The Silent”. We know there are more than one, hence Silents.
I thought the Silence was the “turning out of the lights” that occurred as the Tardis exploded. But perhaps these aliens are connected.
Well it’s a bit of a weak link but the Alien kills that lady in the bath room by turning out the lights.
Not sure if it’s been mentioned, but the older Canton Everett Deleware III was played by Mark Sheppard’s own father, William M. Sheppard.
Supposedly this was at the insistence of the younger Sheppard. The original plan was to put old-man makeup on Mark for that scene.
I’m glad they didn’t go with “ageing up” Mark with makeup and prosthetics, because it’s extremely hard to make work.
I noticed that there was an Amy Pond narration that was just before the credits that was not present in the UK version. I wonder if this will happen for every episode because I am not sure this is a show that needs that much explaining. It’s no Game of Thrones for plot complexity.
I hope not. Not because I thought it was bad–it actually fits in very well with the whole fairy tale feel Moffat aims for–but because it implies this is _Amy’s_ story, and not the Doctor’s.
Anthony, I thought the very same thing, that her narration made it seem like this show wasn’t Doctor Who, but The Amy Pond Chronicles. Hmm.
It’s just a marketing tactic to be able to draw in new viewers who aren’t entirely familiar with the show. And if anyone is to give the primer it would have to be Amy, because (A) she has the more significant backstory (If you know the doctor is a do-gooding alien time traveler, you can pick up the rest as you go), and (B), the stories are almost always perceived from the perspective of the companions, making them the implicit narrators.
The only problem I had was the awful american accents. Honestly, it was like they weren’t even trying.
Save for the Sheppards, weren’t all the Americans played by Americans?
Stuart Milligan, who played Nixon, is definitely American, but he’s been living in the UK for a long time.
As has been said, I think most of the actors are American. I suspect it may be that, when you’re watching a show with a certain type of accent, and then you introduce a very different accent into that setting, the distinctive aspects of that new accent can seem massively overdone, even if they would pass invisibly elsewhere.
Does that make sense?
I have watched Doctor Who since I was a young child in the 1960’s. There is no doubt that Elisabeth Sladen’s Sarah Jane Smith was the best of all of the companions, although there are a number of outstanding second places. Her reappearance a few seasons ago was surprisingly moving for longstanding viewers of the show and it was lovely that she got to continue. There is a very moving tribute to her on Tom Baker’s blog. [www.tom-baker.co.uk] Baker, by the way, is also the best of a brilliant lot.
I think this a brilliant opening to what looks to be the best season yet. I love the chemistry that the Doctor, Amy, Rory, & River have together such that any combo of the two together can be brillant fun. I especially enjoyed Rory and River briefly pairing off to explore together. The Silence is definitely a creepy new monster. They remind me a bit of the Weevils that are always showing up on Torchwood with their oversized skeleton-like heads with a bit of dementors from Harry Potter (with that creepy mouth that seems to suck out your soul) mixed in for good measure. I think Amy’s potential pregnancy will make for an interesting season-long story. This is strictly my own off-the-wall theory, but did anyone else think that maybe the little girl in the spacesuit that Amy presumably shot might be her unborn daughter from the future? Like Alan’s mentioned before, there’s often a crazy puzzle-logic to Moffat’s scripts, so I’m tempted to go back and watch the episode again to look for more clues.
Slightly off topic, but Alan have you heard anything about Moffat’s other brilliant show Sherlock. Just wondering when it’s set to air or if they’ve even set a premiere date yet. I LOVED the first season, although 3 eps is ridiculously short even for a UK series. I’m hoping they’ll premiere it same day on BBC America like Doctor Who since it was a huge hit last season instead of having to wait months for it to be broadcast in PBS Masterpiece months later…
I think WGBH was a co-producer, so I would bet that Sherlock stays on PBS in the US.
Theres no date as yet, they start shooting them next month though, once Cumberbatch finishes his run in Frankenstein on the stage and Freeman comes back from NZ for a break from his hairy Hobbit feet.
“Slightly off topic, but Alan have you heard anything about Moffat’s other brilliant show Sherlock. Just wondering when it’s set to air or if they’ve even set a premiere date yet.”
It aired on PBS last year, as part of their Masterpiece Mystery! strand — which shouldn’t be a surprise as the show was a co-production with WGBH Boston. (The same reason why ‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ will be screening on Starz not BBC America)
BTW, ‘Sherlock’ was originally intended to be (I think) 6-8 hour-long episodes. After the 60 minute pilot was made (which is an extra on the DVD), that three 90 minute telemovies would work better.
Speaking of Sherlock, at the Wondercon Who panel we learned just how Mark Sheppard ends up on all the cool genre shows. Another panelist was the director of these eps, and when asked what he’d be doing next, he replied “Sherlock”. At which point Sheppard went into full shameless begging mode with regards to getting cast in it. : -) (Although I also like my friend’s theory that he’s a human power-up; once a show gets cool enough, they get a Mark Sheppard appearance)
@SA Mac – EW.com posted an interview with Moffat (I think it’s dated 4/22) and he talked about starting pre-production on the next season of ‘Sherlock’. Yay!
My husband and I both suspect it’s Amy’s unborn daughter too.
Loved this opener! Perfect amount of action, comedy and creepy monsters.
I initially thought the person in the astronaut suit that kills the Doctor had to be River but I really don’t think the Doctor would risk having her cross her own timeline like that by inviting her to his death.
The points about the girl in the suit being the pilot of the TARDIS is a good idea and would make sense with the phone calls being similar to the voices calling out from the intercom in The Lodger.
Lots of good stuff to think about! Can’t wait for next week!
I have to draw attention to the double red herring of Amy’s pregnancy. I can’t be the only one, who, when she felt sick in the Oval Office, thought “morning sickness.” But then after River saw the Silence, she too felt sick, so I ignored it. But then, Amy is (apparently) actually pregnant.
(I only say “apparently” because I don’t know how she can travel in the Tardis while pregnant or caring for a newborn.)
Don’t forget the couple of pounds she gained that the doctor didn’t want to mention, or holding her arm across her abdomen when she was scared. There was no lack of foreshadowing, to be sure.
This reviewer seemed to also really enjoy this episode.
Alan, off topic. I see the oval office in 100s of movies and TV episodes. I am sure they all make their own sets. Apart from small differences here and there which could be fixed with props, I think they all look the same. Would it not be prudent on someone (Universal) to make a permanent oval office? Or maybe they do have it?
There are a number of permanent Oval Office sets. But from what we’ve heard, most of the interiors were shot back in the UK, not in the US.
As for the episode, it looked DAMN good (Of course, so did the Christmas episode that ran right after it).
I thought it dragged a bit in the middle, but it was hard to tell with all those horrible BBC America promos (Guys if there are not real commercial running do we really need all the Doctor Who promos?). In any event, I haven’t watched this show regularly since I was a kid, but I will now.
Every president redecorates, changing the rug, the sofas, and the wallpaper. So it’s not as standard a set as you might think, and creating a one room set with a bit of furniture and some paintings on the wall isn’t exactly a hard day for set decorators or carpenters.
According to Confidential the set was built specially back in the UK and they had plenty of footage of the process. The dimensions of the oval office are allegedly well published. Apparently the plasterers had the hardest job as round rooms have to be plastered in one go before anything dries.
I’ve had my ups and downs with “Doctor Who” since I started watching it a couple of years ago, but I have to say I enjoyed this episode completely. It came off as something fresh and inventive, despite the fact that the show has been around for decades.
I still don’t understand why they can’t spend a little more on the monster costumes — these aliens seemed like a cross between the “Scream” mask and souvenirs from a Roswell gift shop. (And once again, we get creatures who mostly just stand still while the other characters do or don’t look at them — what Alan generously calls “pet themes” seems like the show just repeating itself.)
But, monsters aside, it was a great start to the season.
When I first saw the Astronaut come out of the lake, and then when they found the box of astronaut suits in the warehouse, I thought the story was going in a Capricorn One direction, and they had found the sound stage the “moon landing” took place on, (according to some conspiracy thinkers).
I record it on BBCA but download it anyway. Doctor Who should not be interrupted w/commercials. It’s a sin against nature.
I love this show too much to criticize. So if any of you have anything to say other than “this is the greatest show, and Rory is the best character, apart from the Doctor & Amy,” then keep it to yourself, please!
All the speculating about the pregnancy makes me want to not read reviews or comments. I don’t think too hard about the stories and prefer to be surprised. But then I can’t help reading every review I can find. Oh the choices one is forced to make.
Mark Sheppard, one of the most fan accommodating actors in the biz (probably after Zachary Levi) HAS TO be in every sci-fi series at least once or it didn’t happen.
Timey Wimey Question: Isn’t the Doctor already in 1969 with Martha Jones waiting for the events of “Blink” to happen? What are the rules, if any, for multiple Doctors (as in 10 and 11. I saw last season) existing at the same time on the same planet? Didn’t 10 and Martha watch the moon landing four times?
If they run into each other there’s a risk that “everything goes pear-shaped,” but they’d have to be there at the same time within the year and in proximity to each other.
^Unless you’ve seen DW e.g. “The Three Doctors” or “The Five Doctors.”
Oh, and it felt really good to see arthur darvill’s name flash in the title sequence. Yay, Rory!
replying to the comments about amy’s pregnancy and her holding her stomache, which could indicate her being pregant. Amy was the first to see the silence/silent (while having the picninc over the hill) afterwards she then complains about having stomache pains after shes seen the silence/silent for the 2nd time. then later in the episode river complains about having stomache pains, she could have had chance to see a silent. the stomache pains could have something to do with the silence.
I dont think the doctor is dead permantly, they will always have a way of bringing him back, but in confidentional << dont care for the spelling, Moffet hints that the death is a true death and could well be permanant. wibbly wobbly timey wimey.
I can’t imagine it would be a permanent death because that would be the end of the entire legacy. No other actor could play the doctor as Matt Smith died during regeneration. It seems too absurd that BBC would kill a 40+ year series – especially since the resurgence of the show since 2005. It’s too popular for Matt Smith to be the last doctor.
I’m not sure if Amy really is pregnant. She was chugging a big glass of wine at that picnic and I’m not sure if we would see such a thing in this day and age.
I remember the phrase “post-hypnotic suggestion” being used. I thought this might be referrng to Amy’s “pregnancy”; the commment by the Doctor about Amy putting on weight also occurred after she saw the Silence.
thats what i thought
While the St/Ave/Dr names don’t quite match up, there is in fact something very close to an Adams/Jefferson/Hamilton intersection in Florida; goo.gl/Vwcpw shows it on Google Maps.
River seems a logical candidate to be the spaceman who shoots the Doctor, but what if it is the Doctor shooting himself? Almost any character selected to be the spaceman has potent ripples (imagine if it is Amy), and I think it could very well be the one with the most twist per plot-point/character development. I suspect the spaceman is not a villain per se but someone forced by circumstance (the greater good, or some need to pull a stitch in time or fool an enemy) to shoot the Doctor. Or someone controlled by the suit itself (which is less interesting).
I think it’s going to be the Doctor in the suit as well. And his shooting himself somehow averts his death (he absorbs the energy of his “dying” self? I dunno.)
Also, what if the little girl Amy Pond shot is her own daughter?
Could anyone make out what was written in the reflection on the roadside of the school bus windows in the opening of Impossible Astronaut Part 1? There’s a brief moment when the bus passes a low hill and a phrase appears.
After a repeat viewing (even though I thought the same as you the first time around) I’m pretty sure it’s just a reflection from the bus’s windows.
I zoomed it and it is just a reflection. All the letters look like “C’s”. Would have been cool to have an Easter Egg on Easter!
I noticed too and can’t be the sun reflection as the sun on the same side so it should be showing the other side….
My wild guess is that Amy & River are connected, hence both having the stomach problems after experiencing & forgetting The Silence. Perhaps River is Amy’s child?
All in all a very strong opener. I must say though I did hate watching WHO with commercials. I know it is more expensive but I do wish they would shoot alternate versions for broadcast on commercial TV so when they exit for a break it isn’t quite so jarring.
I don’t think that would really help, since AFAIK the BBC has no contractual or moral influence over ad break placement (and length) to any of the hundreds of commercial foreign markets it sells content to.
What an episode!
Am I the only one who thought the Doctor looked older, right before he got shot? Matt Smith was great in that scene.
I’m looking forward to what it looks will be a great season.
Well he was 200 years older, perhaps the makeup team added a bit of crows feet or other subtle changes to make him appear slightly older.
What I meant was that his attitude, his expressions. Smith did more than the makeup
He also said something like “I thought I was done with saving the human race” when he was the older self.
“The Impossible Astronaut” was about the best I’ve ever seen a “Doctor Who” episode look.”
Too bad Verizon Fios doesn’t carry BBCA in HD. :(
If you think you’ve had troubles understanding time travel, think again. I’m from the generation where Time Lords were only supposed to have 12 regenerations, and Doctor number 12 was more evil than the Master. Steven Moffat will have his work cut out for him explaining that… or proving that watching the adventures of an evil Doctor would be as compelling as number 11.
Not wishing to be picky but I’m from that generation too – and The Valeyard was the personification of the Doctor’s darkest side taken from somewhere between his 12th and final incarnation (12 regenerations = 13 Doctors…). However, I can not believe that they are going to adhere to the regeneration limit, and it has never been completely clear whether regeneration is a natural occurance in Timelord genetics, or something added by the founders… AHA! I really AM a geek!
Honestly, Moffat can just ignore it. As far as regeneration goes, it’s been tinkered with and retconned so many times. I from the generation where we saw Romana “trying on” different bodies like new season frocks before she chose to regenerate. (A rather lame gag to cover off Mary Tamm’s departure, and the inexplicable decision by the producers not to shoot a proper regeneration scene which Tamm says she was willing to do.)
And I’d also note the “rule” pretty quickly went out the window with The Master. :)
In the episode of “The Sarah Jane Adventures” entitled “Death of the Doctor”. There is an exchange which goes as follows:
Clyde: Can you change colour or are you always white?
Doctor: No, I can be anything.
Clyde: And is there a limit, I mean how many times can you change?
Doctor: 507.
So it seems like the 12 regeneration limit is history. Although number 11 can be a bit of a scamp and tells fibs. Maybe the lack of Time Lord pheromones in the time vortex has increased the number as there’s no longer a danger of overpopulation.
@AG: The writer of that episode, Russell T. Davies, has said that line was a joke. You know, because The Doctor really doesn’t need Clyde asking him a string of incredibly annoying questions when they’re running (well, crawling through an air duct) for their lives. Bloody teenagers. :)
The girl in the astronaut suit reminded me of the little girl in â€œThe Silence in the Libraryâ€ episode where River Song dies,and goes into the computer foreverâ€¦ especially the astronaut suit. The old Doctor said â€œoh itâ€™s youâ€ just before she shot himâ€¦ I wonder if thereâ€™s any connectionâ€¦.the scary characters are called The Silence, and River referenced the time she met the Doctor and he didnâ€™t know her yetâ€¦ which was in that episode.
I don’t think they are reusing the set from The Lodger. I think the little girl is a hologram, partly because it is a similar ship and she says “Help me, please help me” just like the holograms did in the ship in the LOdger episode. I think it is the Silence’s ship and they are trying to distract the doctor with trying to save the little girl by using his weakness with saving small children. I think the Silence can read minds, because they knew the lady who dies name was Joy. Therefore, they may know everything Amy knows about the Doctor. In the Beast Below, Amy says the doctor’s weakness is seeing children in danger.
OK, so after rewatching the amazing opening four times… I think the astronaut is Rory. Here’s why. The scene with the viking funeral, Rory was standing in the lake in the exact spot as the astronaut. The doctor knew the astronaut. Rory’s growing jealousy with the doctor since the first time they met was revisited a couple times in this episode. Rory didn’t seem to interested in the conversation with Amy searching out the Doctor in history books. In Utah, when the Doctor called Amy a flirt and Rory said, “husband.” Then when Rory and River were talking as she was picking the lock and she asked Rory to imagine the Doctor’s power over young impressionable girls and he said, “don’t have to imagine.” I don’t think Rory is jealous of a relationship between Amy and the Doctor but the life Amy would have if she was in the Tardis versus Ledworth. Rory can’t compete as long as the Doctor is popping into their marriage. Although jealousy seems a terrible reason to kill the Doctor… Also, someone would have to be very familiar with the Doctor to know he regenerates and how to truly kill him. Why would the astronaut need to conceal his identity from Amy and River unless they knew him.