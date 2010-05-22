‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Vampires of Venice’: Stags, hens and fish

A very quick review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I owe Casanova a chicken…

I’m too wiped from Upfront Week to write much about “Vampires of Venice,” but I’m not sure I’d have much to say even at full strength. Not only did it feature one of the easiest episode conclusions I can remember (with The Doctor conveniently finding the weather machine’s off switch), but the Rory/Amy stuff felt jarring, like large chunks of characterization (like, say, Amy’s feelings about her fiance joining her on the TARDIS) got cut to make room for the plot.

Keeping in mind that we are not in any way going to discuss, or even hint at, episodes that have yet to air in America, what did everybody else think?