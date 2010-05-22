‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Vampires of Venice’: Stags, hens and fish

#Doctor Who
Senior Television Writer
05.22.10 21 Comments

A very quick review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I owe Casanova a chicken…

I’m too wiped from Upfront Week to write much about “Vampires of Venice,” but I’m not sure I’d have much to say even at full strength. Not only did it feature one of the easiest episode conclusions I can remember (with The Doctor conveniently finding the weather machine’s off switch), but the Rory/Amy stuff felt jarring, like large chunks of characterization (like, say, Amy’s feelings about her fiance joining her on the TARDIS) got cut to make room for the plot.

Keeping in mind that we are not in any way going to discuss, or even hint at, episodes that have yet to air in America, what did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Doctor Who
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLDOCTOR WHO

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP