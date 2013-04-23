‘Duck’ blinders: When sitcom tropes and reality TV characters collide on ‘Duck Dynasty’

It’s a popular trope in science fiction to ask at what level of artificiality does a person stop being a person. If you have a prosthetic leg, you’re still you, but if you’re down to only a few original organs – or if your brain gets put into a robot body – is that still the case?
I’ve found myself thinking of those questions, oddly, while watching some recent episodes of “Duck Dynasty.” The reality show about a Louisiana family who sell duck hunting merchandise is a monster hit, drawing ratings – last week’s episode attracted 8.6 million viewers and a whopping 3.9 rating among adults 18-49 – that puts it in the same neighborhood as the most popular shows on the broadcast networks. NBC would kill to have a sitcom do 2/3 as well as “Duck Dynasty.” In fact, the only comedies on any networks doing those kinds of numbers are “Big Bang Theory,” “Modern Family” and “Two and a Half Men.”
I bring up comedies because what’s so interesting to me about the success of “Duck Dynasty” is how unapologetic it is about being a sitcom that just happens to feature a real family whose members play themselves.
That most reality shows are scripted on some level is not a state secret. In a New York Times feature on the show back in the fall, the Robertsons used the phrase “guided reality” to describe how things work: the producers suggest an idea for a scene, or an episode, and then the family members act it out using their own words, relating to each other the way they usually do. Take away the fact that the Robertsons aren’t trained comedians and you have a creative structure (though not a level of comedic brilliance) not that far removed from something like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” where Larry David comes up with the story and then invites his actors to improvise with him.
Take a recent episode, “Si-Amese Twins,” in which Willie brings a human resources consultant in for a seminar on healthy workplace interactions. The guys immediately start doing everything she’s lecturing against, and Si decides to have some fun with a pair of handcuffs he recently found:
Wacky hijinks ensue, as Si and Willie are cuffed together for the rest of the episode, forced to figure out how to drive, go to the bathroom and otherwise go about their day like that. I can imagine many sitcoms – particularly the rural ones that were so popular in the ’60s (“Green Acres,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “The Andy Griffith Show”) – doing this exact episode, with many of the same punchlines, even.
Which leads to me to the thing I wonder about “Duck Dynasty,” and about some of the other more popular docu-shows on cable: would this show be as popular if it were presented as an overtly scripted version of itself?
If, say, TBS had debuted “Duck Dynasty,” pretending that the Robertsons were actually an improv comedy troupe from Louisiana, and given us this exact show with these situations, this dialogue, etc., would an audience go for it, or would they dismiss it as cartoonish yokel humor? Now what if you removed it a step further, and perhaps still had the Robertsons playing themselves, but on a stage in front of a live studio audience in the multi-cam tradition? Or if you had actors saying and doing the exact same things the Robertsons did?
Similarly, what if a broadcast network decided to do a scripted drama version of “Deadliest Catch”? Thom Beers and company have shown there is an enormous appetite for stories about men working in muscular, blue-collar professions, but if, say, John Wells did a take on that world with actors, would it be ignored as another slick Hollywood take on things?
This is a situation where I’m asking questions to which I genuinely don’t know the answers, and am curious for a lot of outside opinions. On the one hand, a show like “Duck Dynasty” is filling a void that the comedy business hasn’t been particularly interested in or able to fill in a long time. On the other, while amusing things happen in the show, it’s not what I would call a laugh a minute experience; how much does its audience grade on a curve because the Robertsons and their relationships with each other are real, even if many of the situations they get into are contrived?
(And while many viewers are aware of the level of scripting that goes on with these shows, some are not and just assume the production team just showed up and turned on the cameras, which could make them even more forgiving than if watching a sitcom episode where a man and his uncle get cuffed together.)
It just feels like the lines between the scripted world and the unscripted world are becoming blurrier all the time, and I’m curious what amount of artifice ultimately becomes too much for the audience. Are people watching “Duck Dynasty” because it’s funny, because it’s real, and in what proportion? And how many aspects of reality do you have to strip away before the audience stops viewing the show as real – and would they find it entertaining enough in that case?
What does everybody else think? This isn’t an exercise in reality TV-bashing, but a question of what distinguishes “reality” from overt fiction, and how important that distinction ultimately is. Have at it.
The “Duck Dynasty” season finale airs tomorrow night at 10 on A&E, with the entire Robertson clan going on vacation to Hawaii. I haven’t seen it in advance, but I wouldn’t be shocked if at some point Jase comes across a cursed tiki idol.
I live in the South where this show is very popular. I frequently talk to people who think this show is 100% real. They don’t follow the television business like people who read your articles do. They’re not even aware “scripted reality” exists. I have a very strong feeling many of them wouldn’t watch if it was just a regular sitcom.
After you wrote a blog last week about the volume of quality scripted tv running that you completely stopped watching all reality programs, so I was a little surprised to see you write about the Robertson clan. I almost commented on that blog entry that you were missing out on DD.
Reality, scripted reality, guided reality, – whatever you want to call it, I call it hilarious and judging by the ratings so do millions of other people. Personally, I find DD to be the funniest show on tv right now. In fact, watching Duck Dynasty makes me Happy Happy Happy.
I was fortunate to meet Phil Robertson last weekend, when they came to speak at our church. He was very kind, gracious, and funny. The Robertsons seem to have a very natural sense of comfortability in their own skin. I think this is what comes across in the show, and what appeals to us viewers. That, and for whatever reason it always seems like they are telling the truth, or that we have no reason not to believe what they are telling us.
I haven’t seen this show, but how different is it from any Greg Garcia shows?
I was fortunate enough to meet Phil Robertson last weekend, when he came to speak at our church. He was kind, gracious, funny, and very direct. Very much like he is on the show. I think the Robertsons have a very real sense of comfortability in their own skin. That’s something we all crave. They are who they are, don’t care, and that’s why we like them. But I don’t think they’d care if we did.
Ultimately, I think you’re asking the wrong question.
I don’t think people ever watch/watched sitcoms because they are funny. At least, that’s never been the primary motivator.
Sure, it’s nice to laugh, but the real reason people are loyal to one sitcom over another is because they relate to one or many/all of the characters. Because they LIKE the characters and like spending that 30 minutes with them.
People flocked to Friends because they liked some or all of the gang, they identified with one or more of the characters, they rooted for certain outcomes (Ross and Monica). People are loyal to Duck Dynasty because we all have a silly uncle like Si (ok…not as silly as him, but still…), we have lazy siblings, we hate work, we’d love to be rich but still be ourselves, etc.
Identification is the name of the game. Duck Dynasty hit the jackpot.
This. I grew up in a white, working class neighborhood in the late 80s/90s, and there were families around us that directly identified with working-class shows like ‘Roseanne’, even describing their kids like a Becky and DJ or husbands like a Dan.
Network TV eventually went into another direction, looking specifically for 18-34 year olds with money, so the old ‘family sitcom’ people, especially the working-class ‘redneck’ sitcom people, found shows to identify with on cable, be it working class heros like on DD or Orange City Choppers or Dangerous Catch. There’s also a reason that something like ‘The Hatfields and McCoys’ did huge ratings on the History Channel, and why when ratings need a boost Comedy Central trots out the Blue-Collar Comedy tour marathons.
Sorry, I don’t care about watching sitcoms about people I can relate to. Sitcoms are inherently unreal. I watch them to laugh. I’ve never seen a sitcom that remotely felt anything like real life. In fact, I think it’s funny you see it that way.
The familiarity of characters doesn’t require that they act true to “real life”.
Sitcoms are the most unreal form of TV entertainment there is. Most sitcom characters are a “type” or caricature, not a complete person. Most sitcom characters express emotions in very simplistic ways, and they exist in worlds where a crisis can be resolved in 22 minutes. I don’t watch sitcoms *only* because I relate to the characters. I *only* watch sitcoms because I find them funny. I might see elements of a character I can relate to, but I don’t watch sitcoms because they relate to me or the human condition. By their very nature, sitcoms are the antithesis of that.
I’m with Joel. Funny is the most important factor in whether or not I watch a sitcom. For example, I love Happy Endings. None of the characters on the show are like me, and my life could not be more different than theirs, but the show is very very funny. Now sometimes I may continue to watch a show that is no longer funny because I enjoy the characters and because I’m in the habit of hanging out with them (looking at you, The Office). But that only happens after years of being funny enough for me to care about anyone.
Maybe it’s a reality show only because these folks are getting paid for their real jobs (i.e. duck call manufacturing) and have this television show that pays to watch what they do with a little extra flair for entertainment. If Larry David filmed Curb Your Enthusiasm in his own home and developing projects, we could argue that’s reality as well.
I like the concept of reality shows but have been disappointed by all of them, except for DD. I think it’s popular because the family hasn’t cheapened themselves or allowed themselves to be manipulated into doing stuff they wouldn’t ordinarily do. They’re intelligent, thoughtful people, with (dare I say it?) values. They’re real, even if some of the situations aren’t. They’re not shallow famewhores, and they’re refreshing.
I recently watched an episode, and while I spent much of the half-hour trying to determine the degree of scriptedness, ultimately the thing I found to be most “real” about it was the specificity of place and characters. Even if DD is completely scripted, and even if the characters were played by actors, the show would still be a unique sitcom as it is very clearly filmed in Louisiana.
While I LOVE Parks and Rec, and believe they have done a fantastic job of making Pawnee a fully realized town, I’ve also lived in both Indiana and LA and see that Pawnee LOOKS a lot more like the Valley than it does like Southern Indiana, and Parks and Rec is a show that generally does a great job with setting. Shows like How I Met Your Mother and The Mindy Project look NOTHING like New York, while others like Modern Family and New Girl seemingly go out of their way to make their Southern California settings as generalized as possible.
I hope that the success of Duck Dynasty will encourage networks to shoot more series (whether scripted, unscripted, or hybrids) on location in the places where they are set. This has worked tremendously well for many dramas (such as Breaking Bad, Friday Night Lights, The Wire, and Treme), and should be attempted more.
I don’t watch reality television because I find it hard to believe that people will act the same in front of a camera than if there wasn’t a camera recording their every move. It’s the psychology factor of “People are going to be watching me, I better not embarrass myself, and if I do, I need to be able to justify what i did or said” that turns me off from watching “everyday ordinary people” living out their “normal” lives on camera. Give me scripted comedies, dramas, comedy specials, and live news/sports and I’ll be a happy television viewer.
Depending on how it’s shot and the subject matter, I think you’re right. But if the camera is subtle and removed from their attention, people will quickly forget it’s there 90% of the time. I’ve interviewed people for documentaries and it usually takes 15-30 minutes for them to speak without any real self-awareness. They’ll still edit themselves, but they don’t act out.
However, with a large camera crew and mikes and booms and a director and producer, I’m sure it’s a different story.
Remember when there was an outcry about CBS planning a Real Beverly Hillbillies? Instead we’ve gotten Duck Dynasty and Honey BooBoo. I’m not really sure what the difference is.
Oh I think there’s a big difference but one that’s hard to quantify. For me it’s something like Honey Boo Boo (or a real Beverly Hillbillies) is watched for more of a freak show factor- we watch it to make fun of. DD on the other hand is not a freak show – these are funny, smart, well educated, interesting people.
To answer the question that is asked in the article; for me, it’s knowing that they are real people with real relationships doing the not-so-real things. If it was a scripted sitcom with actors who have no real relationship to each other doing all the same things from a script, I would probably watch (because sitcoms are my thing), but I likely wouldn’t find it as good as I do now–probably just mildly amusing. It’s that this real family is so darn funny and full of personality that they can take these fake situations and improvise them that makes me laugh so hard when I watch. That they are unabashedly Christian is icing on the cake.
(“The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet” immediately comes to mind when I think about a real family in being filmed in fake situations. The difference there is that, though they were a real family, they were working from a script and not interacting with each other in a way they normally would. There were also other actors involved playing completely fake characters. It was in every way except for the names of the lead performers a scripted sitcom. And they never–to my knowledge–presented it otherwise.)
I live in the south, everyone seems to love this show- watched it and it seemed totally run of the mill. just like pawn stars, the chopper show, and many others.. it’s guided reality for sure. Ive seen one episode and didnt laugh or chuckle once, but to each his own.
I don’t think it would do as well with these people in a sitcom or actors recreating the show. I live in the state, I’ve seen them at events, I watch with my family. You’d be amazed at the Duck Commander gear consumed by people here. I think most of the appeal is the simple charm of these people. There’s no one that really turns you off in the group to push you away.
I enjoy the questions you’re bringing up, Alan, but I can’t stand this moronic, insipid excuse for a show. I have to agree with others that the people who watch this show probably would not tune in at all if it was scripted.
I guess you wouldn’t be amused by Phil RObertson saying ‘Fishing’…Oh, my sides are sore. Just listen, ‘Fishing’. It’s the emphasis on the first syllable, then a quick delivery of the second on a bit of a downnote. So well executed, so hilarious.
I’m not a huge fan, but I’ll put it on every once in a while because of the charm. Yeah, its probably curved but not because I think its real. Its the same with mocumentaries, they’re not usually a laugh a minute but the format helps them go down smoother.
That’s the word: charm. My wife and I watch this together and enjoy it. Its clearly not reality and it doesn’t matter. There is no such thing as true reality in reality TV. Its the observer effect (being watched naturally changes the behavior). None of them are real and this is a little more flagrant about it. Its real to the extent that they are not professional actors and its not filmed in LA or New York.
I don’t think a network would ever touch a show like this. They are too cute by half. This is too straight forward and too basic. Its tied around a traditional family and is very overtly religious. Its a red state show. Its like country music. Nobody in the mainstream media admits listening to it, but it makes billions.
Many are missing the point, even if it is a whole lot more scripted than most anyone would imagine (I envision second takes with producers’ notes on a lot of scenes. And plenty of guidance on what would be a good sound bite in the interviews).
The show is funny, it’s relatable and it’s something you can reasonably watch with your children without every fifth word being bleeped out.
And they gather and pray as a family at the conclusion of every show. There’s not one person in my life I would not recommend it to. The profanity bleeps in other shows would have my grandmother disown me had I recommended them. That kind of word of mouth is invaluable.
If you subtract out the game-show reality shows (Survivor, TAR, Big Brother, etc), I don’t think that people who watch reality TV make the kinds of distinctions that you are.
I don’t watch DD (don’t have cable and it’s not streaming) but I faithfully watched Deadliest Catch for 6 seasons, I’ve seen or sampled most of Thom Beers’ other reality shows, and am an unabashed fan of Dirty Jobs and everything Mike Rowe does. Mentally I don’t distinguish between those shows and the scripted shows I watch. They all have characters that I enjoy spending time with week after week. Some have an added bonus of teaching me things I didn’t know, some have amazing scenery, some make me laugh. All give me characters that I can relate to in some way.
We live in a world where some people’s lives are basically Performance Art (The Kardashians, all the Real Housewives of Whatever). The line between fiction and reality shows has been blurred to be almost meaningless. Duck Dynasty is a sitcom in almost everything but name. Like Spock once said, “A difference that makes no difference is no difference.”
I think DD has become more scripted as it has progressed. The tone of the first season seems almost entirely improvised, whereas now it treads into more familiar sitcom tropes.
Even so, what’s refreshing about DD is that these people genuinely look like they’re having fun, and they are totally in on the joke. It’s a reality show where the viewer laughs with the cast, not at them.
You are right, I know the people. The first season was the “actors” retelling stories that happened. With slight differences. Now it is far more setup. More like what would you do in this situation, not what did you do in this situation. The personalities are real though. They are being themselves.
How out of the loop I am re: these kinds of shows: When I saw the post title, I wondered if this was some new high-profile reboot (a la My Little Pony and Mystery Incorporated) featuring Scrooge McDuck and his nephews.
The first five or six times I saw people mention this various places I was convinced it was a new spin-off of Duck Tales. You’re not alone.
Never heard of this show before this article. I was disappointed to find out it wasn’t a Duck Tales reboot/spin off.
This is one of those times where I feel like I’m living in a parallel universe. I watch a good deal of TV (network and cable), read this blog regularly, even follow the ratings of TV shows I watch, yet I’ve never heard of this show. The fact that it is watched by just as many people as watch “popular” sitcoms is mind-boggling.
If you follow ratings stories I don’t see why you will not heart this show since it gets huge ratings and regularly beats its broadcast competition (CSI, Nashville and Chicago Fire) but other than ratings-centric sites, there hasn’t been much coverage on this show like Jershey Shore and Honey Boo Boo.
It’s funny how a show with tiny audience like Girls can get so much attention online while a show as popular as this is basically ignored
@Forg: You’re confusing popularity with quality. The two are not mutually exclusive, but just because something is popular doesn’t make it worth talking about. Further, let’s face it: the audience for Duck Dynasty is not Alan’s audience, and even if Alan covers every new Duck Dynasty story it’s not likely to generate much interest, i.e. it’s not worth his time. This, after all, is a business generated by page views.
Girls, on the other hand, generates considerable interest AND it’s actually something Alan wants to talk about. Further, Girls is one of the most critically-acclaimed shows on television and Alan, being a very well-known and respected critic, has a responsibility to at least acknowledge shows that other critics are raving about. I hate to be blunt, but critics aren’t enthusiastic about Duck Dynasty much at all, so it gets little interest on sites like this. You can complain that critics are out of touch, but you could also say that Duck Dynasty doesn’t merit intellectual discussion or critique, and therefore isn’t worth reviewing.
I’m not talking about quality obviously it’s about media exposure. Although I do get why you would get confused with my statement since I mentioned Girls which is a totally different show.
I don’t expect critics to pawn over a show like Duck. I mentioned in my post that shows like Jersey Shore and Honey Boo Boo gets a lot of media attention hich this show Duck does not get that much considering the rating it gets (and similar antics as well)
I mentioned Girls because that show’s media coverage (especially Lena Dunham) is quite high despite low viewership. I’m not talking about critical reviews only but media mileage.
Very interesting. DD is exactly like Survivor and similar shows. Real people put into fake situations, acting how they would really act in that situation. It’s just “faux real life” situations instead of an explicit competition.
Sepinwall should send his questions to Paul Bloom: [bloggingheads.tv]
I might watch this as a scripted series, it depends on the actors, how well written it was.
I love this show, and it makes me laugh out loud-A LOT! Someone mentioned charm, and that is what every character has-the family, the employees-they are all funny, and even though they tease each other, you can see the love and respect they have for each other. THAT is what you don’t find in most other reality TV series, and that is why I watch.
They are just plain funny. In our house we have new catch phrases “when I was in Nam”, or “Hey…Hey…Hey”. Willie falling out of the boat when a snake dropped into it-we must have watched that 10 times, laughing hysterically. I suppose knowing they are a real family does add to the fun, but what they have going for them is they are all likeable, and they all seem to have excellent senses of humor.
Being from south London and not being morbidly obese and Midwestern, I have never seen Duck Dynasty; still, the sort of genre-bending you describe has been fairly well explored by Top Gear for near on a decade now.
It is not entirely scripted, and indeed does not even bother to hide its often hilariously contrived beats…yet there is clearly some measure of improvisation involved. It’s a peculiar formula that works to perfection there, and I could only imagine the dimmest viewers would take it as unadulterated documentary.
So tell us what do pale, pretentious people with bad teeth watch?
Stereotypes. They are rude.
Really? I just got back from vacation, so I am catching up on Alan’s posts-but I have to say-you are doing your countrymen a disservice, because you are freaking rude! By the way, I was in the UK a few years ago, and I can tell you-Northern England is giving the Midwest a run for their money in the obesity department. Oh, wait-you aren’t from that part of the UK, so I am sure they also must be on your radar as not fitting your acceptable BMI profile.
Alan, I apologize, I know we are only supposed to talk about the show, and not each other. But this comment really got under my skin. I understand if it has to be deleted.
The “guided reality” term feels like an appropriate fit for these kinds of productions, a legalese jargon serving network suits to avoid lawsuits for misrepresentation. “Guide” or “Show”, the difference is having to indicate some underlying aim or direction implied. I wonder how does that work with the reality of news then? Which one is “Guided News” – Fox, CNN or Daily Show?
I actually watched the original American Choppers, the first period was about a particular job, the scale of the family-relation reduced to father and sons, it was theater-stage small, the intrapersonal emotions rules, so much so they were surprised what came out in the first screening. I think that original model captured the potential of that kind of “idiosyncratic (American) work+family” storyline. A decade later, we know what happened, and now something like DD looks more to the last, bloated period of Choppers, rather than to the powerful clarity of the first. It’s the problem with the format, we are watching corporate models pretending to be family businesses acting out family, rather than (in the case of OCC) a small family relation and business, that ends up becoming a corporate story over time, with the intrapersonal at the core.
So I don’t care if DD hires a consultant, I don’t care if they have a funny uncle, it already feels corporate-tv GUIDED, rather than something being invented on the fly as it develops.
I tried watching this show and it made my brain hurt too much. I know that it is largely scripted, but it is scripted so poorly. I guess the South is hungry for entertainment in any form after college football season.
I do not watch reality programming, but it’s on in my house all the time thanks to others here who do. From my casual observations on the wide variety of reality that courses through my home, Duck Dynasty is legitimately funny. The family at the heart of it has a lot of wit, and I suspect some of them are far more intelligent than they are letting on. Compared to the parts I have seen from the Kardashian shows (which includes many Kardashian show wannabes), Duck Dynasty is Curb Your Enthusiasm. It’s high art in the sense that I laugh with rather than at the players, much in the same way another show you mention, Deadliest Catch, is heads and tails above other reality shows of the workplace variety. In fact, I would go so far as to say that Duck Dynasty is legitimately funnier than almost every sitcom on television, most of which are so bad, or so repetitive, that I cannot watch them anymore. It’s not Parks and Rec or Archer, but it’s far and away better than Go On or Two and Half Men. I’m still not going to watch it regularly, but it’s one of two reality shows (the other being Deadliest Catch) that I do not feel the desire to turn off if it comes on, or if my wife is watching it when I enter the room.
That said, the fact they these are real people does make it funnier than if they were actors on a stage. I cannot quantify that, but I do believe it to be so. It’s like the danger element of Deadliest Catch, which makes that show far more compelling than if it were just a bunch of fisherman bitching and moaning at each other in between runs.
I know millions of people enjoy reality TV programmes but I cannot stand them and I consider them a blight on the national concsiousness. Or something.
I have never been able to look at any form of reality tv whether it was the Osbournes or The Simple Life or even the competitive versions like Survivor or American Idol and see them as anything other than scripted or guided or, at the absolute least, edited to give the producers control of the narrative and what we’re perceiving as reality and I can’t get behind that.
It’s fake masquerading as real and far worse than that, I’d argue that there’s precious little redeeming artistic value to any of it beyond the (occasional) momentary pleasure of a laugh.
For me, I think entertainment should do more than just entertain (though no doubt that is it’s first priority; no one wants to be bored) it should challenge, provoke, enlighten, question. It should aspire to say something. There are great artists at work on shows across tv land from Game of Thrones to Girls to Parks & Rec to the (cancelled) Last Resort but reality tv has no more value to me past the ability of a producer to construct a narrative from random footage and, on a show like this, they don’t even do that anymore, they prompt the people to act in ways they think will be entertaining.
It isn’t real and I feel the people involved and the audience are being duped in some way.
I’m not sure I have articulated myself well here but I do know reality shows are not for me and, in answer to Alan’s question about whether I would be prepared to watch a show that was like DD, or based on the same characters, but was scripted, I feel I am almost the opposite to what most people above seem to have posted, that is, if the show was scripted in whatever format or setting, I would be more likely to give it a chance because I would consider that writers, directors, producers, designers et al had worked on, dreamed up and done their best to deliver something they wanted to say, something they felt could not be said better in any other way and maybe that would be something I would like to see. *
Couldn’t agree more. It’s this kind of garbage that further lowers the standard. Just another engine for anti-intellectualism. /highhorse
I think we all know that a scripted comedy “based” on this idea would be focus-grouped and executive-inputted into an idiotic interpretation. The prayers at the dinner table would be removed. Miss Kay would become a skinny woman like her daughters-in-law and so on. Yes, we know the situations are created, but I’d like to think the reactions of the Robertsons and their associates are real. They’re not that great of actors. I also think it raises the trust factor. Southerners wouldn’t trust an LA or NY interpretation of their lives, given that I know people who rail about the “liberals” in “Hollyweird.” But they will go along with the “real” Robertsons in action.
I know all the folks on the show. Trust me, they are real and have always been FUNNY. They are good Christians, and share their faith openly. Maybe those of other faiths can view the underlying goodness of a real family and be influenced to live with happiness and not hate.
I watched this show for the first time this past weekend. It seemed to me like a bizarro version of Modern Family: a large family full of odd characters in a show with cuts to talking head interviews and a neat little heart-warming summary of what it means to be a family at the end.
I think the reality aspect of it is important to its success. In Modern Family we can complain about how the writers are using different characters or emphasizing certain traits (like Cam or Gloria). Here, the characters are “real” people who presumably can control how they are portrayed at least to some degree.
The success of most sitcoms and reality shows depend upon the same factor: characters. Viewers will watch good/interesting characters in just about any setting: real, scripted, or a combination of both. Duck Dynasty succeeds because of its interesting characters (I happen to be immune to their charms, but there are a lot of people who disagree with me).
And, because of those characters, I think it likely that DD would succeed even if it was a scripted show on TBS. But, its success would be muted a bit. Why? Most viewers do grade on a curve, both in terms of leniency toward reality shows, and expectations of scripted shows. And, the fact is, with the diffusion of good writers across so many channels and mediums these days, it’s doubtful a scripted, sitcom-y DD would be able to live up to most people’s expectations. The real characters on DD are able to improvise a script far better than the “Whitney” writers are able to write, for example. Although I don’t like to watch either DD or Whitney, if forced at gunpoint to choose, I’d choose DD without hesitation.
There are many ways to come at this topic. Admittedly I’ve never seen Duck Dynasty (so I won’t comment specifically on that show) but I did watch Pawn Stars and that pest control show on A&E in the past. While those two shows were fairly entertaining at times, I couldn’t help but keep asking myself what the shows’ producers were trying to present to the viewer. Was it a wink-wink thing where we are supposed to know that the scenes and words are largely scripted despite its “reality” status, or did they really expect us to believe that these shows are authentic? If its the former, I can tolerate that to a point, but then the show becomes a low rent version of a real sitcom (that’s really, REALLY low). If its the latter, then I feel insulted that these tv people think so lowly of us.
As I’ve read in other comments and from friends who watch these shows, many people take reality tv as 100% authentic. At the risk of sounding like a jerk, this makes me shake my head. Reality television as a whole is formatted as entertainment for the ADD generation. Its very slickly cut, reactions and interactions are clearly spliced together to create false drama, and scenes are repeated before and after tv breaks to fill in what are already very thin “plots”.
Some shows like Pawn Stars and Duck Dynasty have a margin of authenticity; other shows (especially anything on Bravo, which is bottom of the barrel garbage television) are completely made up except for names and places. Unfortunately I have family members who watch Bravo and MTV so I see this programming from time to time. The primary thought I have while watching is that they think we’re total idiots and will buy anything they put on the air as authentic. Its so insulting that it can even become irritating, especially when my family members take it as real.
Until taste changes, reality shows will always exist because they’re cheap and cater to the zero attention span culture we have now. While they will never be authentic, it would be nice if they didn’t assume we believe them to be.
No high drama, no cursing, no fighting, Christian folk living a normal life in a rural community, wealthy but still real and down-to-earth. It is a refreshing show that I can watch with my kids.
This show would never air. They would have to have one interracial couple, one gay couple and no one would EVER shoot anything. That is why it would fail. This would turn into an ongoing insult to everyone who lives their life in any way similar to how these people live. Hollywood doesn’t handle rural stories in any other way.
I am not a fan of “scripted reality”. I usually change the channel faster than you can say “change the channel”. However, I heard some things about DD and thought I’d give it a try. I found it charming and funny. While I know these situations are contrived and have been used for years by sitcoms, the thing that drew me to it was that these people weren’t really trying to act. They were, in a strange way, being themselves. So many of “scripted reality” “stars” seem to try to be people they aren’t. Or they are being something they are and are just bad people.
The Robertsons are good, genuine people and I think that is a huge part of their success. A lot of the contrivances get on my nerves but watching these people act and interact is what makes the show funny. Of course, this is just my opinion.
What are these other shows in the article that are used for comparison? I have never heard of them yet the writer acts like I should know them.