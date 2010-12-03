The new season of “Breaking Bad” won’t debut until sometime next summer, but if you’re feeling a jones for Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman – or if you somehow missed out on one of the best dramas on TV and have been looking for a way to catch up that doesn’t involve DVDs (especially since the season 3 set doesn’t even have a release date yet) – then AMC has a DVR-friendly option for you.
Starting next Wednesday/Thursday at 12:30 a.m., the channel is going to rerun two episodes of the show back-to-back every week into March. There’s not a specific timeslot, because they’ll be airing after that Wednesday’s latenight movie (next week is 12:30, the week after 1:30), but you’ll be getting all three seasons of the show in a manageable period of time.
And to whet your appetite, whether you’re a veteran of the series or someone new, here’s the opening scene from the pilot episode. (From the very start, Vince Gilligan and company have specialized in providing the most kick-ass pre-credits sequences on television.) Enjoy.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
If there isnt any specific time slot, how do we set our DVR to record? I hope they wont me mixing in episodes from last season on other days of the week.
Most DVRs have a series pass setting that lets you record any episode (new/rerun) at any time. Since I don’t think they will be doing any airings besides the Wednesday weekly ones, this catch-all setting should work, I’d imagine.
Whit most DVR’s you’re going to have to do some micro management of the process. You may get a few episodes you’ve seen mixed in, and you may have to delete them.
This is really cool. Disc 1 of Season 2 has been on long wait on Netflix (Blu-Ray) for me forever. I was worried I wouldn’t get caught up before the summer.
Now, can someone make FX re-run the last season of Sons of Anarchy? I just finished Season 2 on Blu-Ray and am itching to watch season 3.
YES! So excited to catch up without clogging my NetFlix queue
Fantastic! I’ve been wanting to watch but missed the beginning. I hate coming into a great series late.
We really appreciate these “set the DVR” posts. My husband and I were able to watch “The Wire” because of your heads up. We’ve been watching them nonstop and love the series.
Any chance that they’ll do this with Mad Men? To my unyielding shame I haven’t seen an episode of that and would love an opportunity to catch up outside of Netflix.
Season one of Mad Men is currently up to episode five on AMC On Demand, if you have that. Check On Demand -> Free -> Entertainment -> AMC.
I’m not sure if they’re going to drop the older episodes when the newer ones are added, so you might want to hurry.
I’m glad they’re doing this! I’ve never watched the show, but I’ve always thought I would like it. There’s such a wealth of good TV on that I missed it when it first started and have wanted to catch up. Thanks for the heads-up!
Plus Michael Slovis is the director of photography for Breaking Bad. The show is so visually stunning, and well worth watching just for that, in my humble opinion.
Though even without that, it’s one of my favorite shows of all time. Right up there with The Wire, Deadwood, 6 Feet Under, and BSG. Cool, you’ll finally get to see it!
You’re in for a treat, Annie. Possibly the best show on television right now.
Angela, I think you’ve made a strong case to become the 3rd Mrs. Banky.. You just rattled off some of my all time favorite shows.
Banky, really? Now I’m curious. Could you name a couple more of your favorites? And what do you mean by the *3rd* Mrs. Banky? It went right over my head. :)
YES. Now is my chance to preach the gospel of Walter White and convert some non-believers.
For some weird reason, my cable guide is showing the second and fourth episode of season 1, but has a TBA for where the first and third episodes would air.
Weird!
I noticed my guide lists another episode, I think it is, One Minute, airing a couple days before the first episode of season one.
Plus my cable guide often doesn’t show anything for the new week when I do a search until Sunday. But I checked and it’s listed at the time Alan announced. I bet your guide is just screwed up and they’ll fix it. Fingers crossed.
Alan, do you know if AMC will air the episodes in chronological order? I hate when networks show a series all mixed up.
Yes, in order. Pilot and the second episode in week one, 3 and 4 the next week, etc., etc.
Do you think that means they will also be on AMC On Demand?
I hope we’ll be getting a release date for the season 3 set soon. The Walking Dead’s first season is due out on March 8 and Mad Men’s fourth on the 22nd, and yet there still isn’t a date for Breaking Bad’s latest season, which wrapped up more than 4 months before either of them.
DircTV started airing The Wire, and I am recording those but have only watched the first 3-4 and currently have about 11 I need to watch. Should I stick with that or switch over to Breaking Bad?
Stick with it… For the love of God, stick with it. I’ve seen too many friends fall off the Wire wagon after the first couple episodes. You’ll thank me later.
Couldn’t you do both? If not, I too would recommend sticking with The Wire. It took so much effort for me to get into The Wire in the beginning. Meaning, three attempts over a period of at least a year, plus the 5 first episodes before I was totally hooked, big time!
But I could easily see watching Breaking Bad one night and The Wire another. All Wire is awfully intense. As is Breaking Bad. And since you can record them…. Unless they conflict?
“Intense” is hardly the word I would use to describe The Wire. It’s a good drama to watch in the background while ironing clothes or baking bread, however.
I’m assuming the above comment is a joke. It just has to be!
I know I’m confused by that comment!
Thank you so much, Alan! These posts are a gods-send. I wish more channels would do this with zeitgeist type series, especially Mad Men.
Alan, thanks so much for the heads-up. As a few others have have commented they posts are an awesome service. I am so glad AMC is doing this. I somehow lost track of Breaking Bad late in season 1. I’m glad they are doing it only 2 episodees a week. If it was nightly it would be difficult to keep up. I’m glad to hear Mad Men is going back up on On Demand that is another one I am shanefully behind on. I’m so happy with AMC right now I may even give The Walking Dead another look.
Lol! You took the words right out of my mouth about AMC. Or you typed them, or…. whatever. :)
I have to say it again. I am so glad you put up these DVD alerts Alan! I doubt I would have known without this. I’m recording it for sure! Yay!
FWIW, my DVR captures any episode as long as I set it to a series recording, and set the first episode up right. It records it whatever time it comes on. Plus I can ask for only new episodes or repeats or both. Seems like if my hick cable company DVR does that, most others surely will?
We just caught up with S1 and 2 on DVD and were eagerly waiting for S3. This may be how we have to do it. Great show.
Thanks for the heads up, Alan. Yep, I somehow missed this show and have been wanting to catch up with it. I am SO excited!
Write a comment…
It’s amazing watching that and thinking of the amazing physical transformation Bryan Cranston went through during the course of the series.
Also, how funny was it that Walter is in his underwear, like the dad from “Malcolm in the Middle” was so many times?
It is amazing. I wonder how hard it is for Bryan Cranston to let that character go and find his own skin after finishing a season? Incredible acting.
It also blows me away that that’s the first scene of the episode. There’s no explanation, no laying down a foundation, etc., about what’s going on before that scene. (Though they do back track afterwards).
I can’t help but wonder what it’s like being in the writers room and brain-storming all that? What a blast! I wish I had a blue-ray player since that version goes into great detail about the process they use to write each episode in the special features.
This is great. I finally got a DVR/HD box, so now I can rewatch Breaking Bad in HD on my 55″ LED TV.
This is a HUGE letdown. Whoever heard of a television series skipping a year .. and why, i’d be curious to know.
I’m pretty sure the author meant it was returning in Summer 2011.
They like this
are they going to be BLEEPED ?
HEAVILY EDITED? Just watched the pilot, and going back and reading Sepinwall’s recap, it looks like these reruns are heavily edited from the original airings. Alan’s initial review refers to an “eBay/sex/birthday” scene that wasn’t in what aired Wednesday night. And another recap I read online referred to a scene with paramedics after Walter passed out at the car wash. The Wednesday airing went right to commercial and then had Walter in a scanner when they came back. Oh well, guess I’ll have to get caught up on DVDs instead one of these days.
Just watched it as well, and was sort of disappointed. Why edit them if they’re on past midnight?
Seems to be in order to have more ads, not to cut questionable content. The episode I watched had far more ads than a new Mad Men, Rubicon or Walking Dead episode.
Just watched the pilot again, and it was missing several scenes. Give me a break, AMC. This isn’t inspiring me to buy the DVDs, it’s just irritating.
I only saw for the 1st time last night on Tv about Breaking Bad rerunning starting Wednesday. Above it says it will air every Wed in March. Well March is already gone does that mean I can’t catch up. I always wanted to watch this show but never got it the 1st year. Please tell me they are starting this Wednesday as advertised (April 27). Thanks