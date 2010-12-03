DVR Alert: AMC to rerun ‘Breaking Bad’ seasons 1-3 on Wednesdays late night

#Breaking Bad
The new season of “Breaking Bad” won’t debut until sometime next summer, but if you’re feeling a jones for Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman – or if you somehow missed out on one of the best dramas on TV and have been looking for a way to catch up that doesn’t involve DVDs (especially since the season 3 set doesn’t even have a release date yet) – then AMC has a DVR-friendly option for you.

Starting next Wednesday/Thursday at 12:30 a.m., the channel is going to rerun two episodes of the show back-to-back every week into March. There’s not a specific timeslot, because they’ll be airing after that Wednesday’s latenight movie (next week is 12:30, the week after 1:30), but you’ll be getting all three seasons of the show in a manageable period of time.

And to whet your appetite, whether you’re a veteran of the series or someone new, here’s the opening scene from the pilot episode. (From the very start, Vince Gilligan and company have specialized in providing the most kick-ass pre-credits sequences on television.) Enjoy.

