Emmys ’11 Predictions: Comedy & Drama Lead Actor

The 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards are on September 18th, and it’s time once again for Fienberg and I to discuss whom we think should and will win(*) some of the major categories. We’re continuing to double up categories in order to finish in time, this time with the two Outstanding Lead Actor categories, for both comedy and drama.
(*) As always, we remind you we do not have impressive track records at prognostication. Place your wagers (or, preferably not) accordingly.
Your comedy nominees:
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”
Steve Carell, “The Office”
Louis, C.K., “Louie”
Johnny Galecki, “The Big Bang Theory”
Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Steve Carell has never won an Emmy for playing Michael Scott. That is, frankly, ridiculous, and even if he hadn’t done especially strong work this season, I’d almost be in favor of him getting a sentimental legacy win. But he did, in fact, do strong work – some of his best on the series – as Michael won back the love of his life and, through her, found the courage to leave his surrogate family and dream job in Scranton. Baldwin’s marvelous, Louis C.K. was as much a revelation in front of the camera as behind it, Parsons is still funny in the bank, but Carell. Period.
Dan’s pick: It’s hardly fair. Carell doesn’t just have a super-sized episode to work with, but he has a super-sized episode in which he made viewers laugh and cry and an episode in which he successfully makes an over-the-shoulder basketball shot. Michael’s farewell to Scranton brought out the best in “The Office” — a level of quality that hadn’t been seen for a while — and it brought out the best in Carell. I once handed Carell a TCA Award for his “Office” work and I’d hand him my Emmy vote here. If I had an Emmy vote. Which I don’t.
Will win
Alan’s pick: I feared that Baldwin had it in the bag with the “30 Rock” 100th episode, where he got to play multiple versions of Jack Donaghy. (Again, with Emmy voters, “more” almost always equals “better”). But he didn’t submit that one, which was either a tactical mistake or a kind gesture towards a departing rival. Baldwin’s actual submission is still good, and of course you have Parsons as your reigning winner, but I’m going to think kindly of the Emmy voters and assume that “Goodbye Michael” is too rich an episode – one where, in a way, Carell got to play multiple versions of Michael Scott – to be ignored.
Dan’s pick: Last year, Sheldon + Alcohol = Emmy for Jim Parsons. With “The Agreement Dissection” he has an episode perfectly tailored to reproduce that winning formula. But no. Sentiment reigns supreme. Steve Carell is one of Hollywood’s most loved actors and in this case, his “Office” departure will lead to a fitting tribute Emmy.
And your drama nominees:
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”
Kyle Chandler, “Friday Night Lights”
Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
Hugh Laurie, “House”
Timothy Olyphant, “Justified”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Hamm. As I said with Elisabeth Moss, please go watch “The Suitcase” (along with the rest of a season in which Don Draper was falling to pieces and then slowly rebuilding himself) and then try to argue for any of these other guys (all of whom were great in their own way, and several of whom have smashing submission episodes of their own) to beat him. I’m not saying you’re wrong, but I ain’t seeing it.
Dan’s pick: Kyle Chandler was SO good in the “Friday Night Lights” finale. SOOOO good. He should have a couple Emmys. Hugh Laurie should have at least one Emmy. Michael C. Hall probably should have an Emmy. Bryan Cranston’s dominance has transformed this into a category of worthy paupers. But this year’s most worthy pauper is Jon Hamm, who everybody expected to get his Emmy three years ago when “Mad Men” was shiny and new. He deserves it even more this year, for a season in which he got to take Don Draper apart and then begin to put him back together again. “The Suitcase,” which finds Draper in full-on deconstruction mode, is Hamm at his best.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Bryan Cranston has dominated this category for the last three years, but he’s not eligible, which means it could finally be time for one of Hamm, Laurie or Hall – or it could be that Buscemi slips in on his first try and keeps them all Emmy-less. Buscemi seems to be the trendy pick, and he has both movie credibility (remember: Emmy voters have an inferiority complex towards the movies) and is a likable, respected industry veteran. On the other hand, Nucky Thompson doesn’t seem as flashy a role as some of the others in this category, and, again, I have a hard time picturing the majority of voters in this category watching “The Suitcase” and picking anybody else.
Dan’s pick: Woot! I get to be “trendy.” Buscemi won the Golden Globe and he won the Screen Actors Guild Award. I’m predicting he takes the Emmy as well, meaning that instead of the frequent bridesmaids sneaking in and winning an Emmy in Cranston’s absence, they all just get to play bridesmaids to a different bride.
What do you think?
And, rightfully so, LeBlanc and Galecki don’t even enter the conversation in the comedy race.
I may throw something at my TV screen if Buscemi wins. He is by far the weakest link in the Boardwalk Empire cast. It’s gotta be Hamm.
I agree. Buscemi’s range as an actor is very limited. Any time he had to show any kind of emotional depth on Boardwalk Empire, it wasn’t pleasant to watch.
I expect that he was nominated out of obligation to the show as opposed to anyone thinking that he’s been doing standout work. At least I hope that’s the case.
I bet if Steve Carell wins, he gets a standing ovation, as he should for creating one of the best characters in television history.
On the drama side, I bet Jon Hamm finally wins, leaving Kyle Chandler Emmyless, which is a shame. That category is the strongest I’ve seen in years. Usually there is at least one nominee I don’t agree with. Not this year. I would like to have seen Donal Logue for Terriers here, but I knew that wasn’t going to happen.
With all due respect to Steve Carell and what he brought to Michael Scott to differentiate him from David Brent (I didn’t watch the US version so I won’t pretend to know what those differences are nor can I make an informed decision on which version is better), Ricky Gervais created the character.
Kyle, Michael Scott and David Brent are two completely separate characters. Maybe your argument would be valid for the first 6 US episodes, but after that Carrell definitely wasn’t basing his portrayal on Gervais’ as there is much more heart to Michale Scott. Please watch what you’re commenting on so you can make an informed statement.
I didn’t actually argue anything. I’m sure Steve Carell and the writers of the US Office brought many differences to the character over the years. Differences I can’t and won’t comment on because I haven’t seen the show. If those changes ultimately resulted in a completely different person/character, then I would listen to an argument that Steve Carell created a new character. However, more than likely I would probably disagree because I don’t think the show or Michael Scott exist without Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. So, in my opinion, that character was not created by Steve Carell.
It was unclear to me that I needed to watch the show to comment on this issue, I sincerely apologize.
I watched both versions and agree with Kyle. Carell definitely put his spin on the character, but Gervais and Merchant created the original BBC character and show and then created the American character and show that Steve Carell built upon.
Hey Dan and Alan, is there some place where we can see which episodes the actors submitted? you always talk about submissions and i never know which ones.
Wikipedia has all of the submission episodes posted on their 2011 Emmy Awards page.
Buscemi is going to win. Emmy voters are total starFers.
This is what I’m afraid of. It’s Hamm’s year, but Buscemi is a movie star.
Buscemi is hardly a movie star. He’s a helluva character actor, but not a star.
I don’t know. Emmy voters will eat up the whole HBO/Scorcese/perception of Buscemi as a movie guy like cat nip.
I just hope that none of the BIG BANG THEORY guys wins. It’s a shame that in a time, where being a nerd or a geek gets more and more accepted by the public, the portrayal of the stereotypical, socially awkward nerd, who speaks fluent Klingon but doesn’t know what to do with women is still used for cheap laughs.
Abed – the nerd’s nerd.
This is the main reason I can never get behind The Big Bang Theory. That and the fact that I have never found it funny.
I recently had a conversation about this with a friend who was shocked to hear that I did not watch TBBT, and the few times I did happen to catch it, I did not like it.
“But, you are a nerd,” my friend said, “you should love that show!”
What I tried to explain is that TBBT is not about actual nerds, it’s a writer’s room perception of nerds that has nothing to do with me or my other nerd friends. I wouldn’t go so far as to say is the “minstrel show” version of nerds, but I do find the show irritating.
P.S. Carrell and Hamm FTW!
@Potatosolution – I’ve made this comment to friends too. Most of the horrible laugh track jokes on BBT are one of the guys explaining something that’s supposed to be technical or something which apparently is supposed to be funny. But as far as I can tell, unless you’re an idiot, everything they say is perfectly understandable, and just not funny.
I get really worked up about how bad this show is. In an objective, definable way, it’s just awful
Nerd Rage!
It better be Hamm and it better NOT be Buscemi. The magnitude of this Boardwalk Empire love is out of proportion to the quality of the show. I’m not saying it’s a bad show or anything, but it’s grossly overrated. Everyone’s falling all over themselves to get on the Scorcese train. It’s Hamm’s year. Period.
It’s a crying shame that Olyphant doesn’t have a shot in hell of winning this category. Not that Jon Hamm or Kyle Chandler don’t deserve a win equally, but Justified was such entertaining television I hate to see it not get recognized.
Good, God, anybody but Galecki.
If Hamm doesn’t win, it’ll be an embarrassing disgrace for Emmy.
It’s time for an Emmy and a Standing-O for Steve Carell.
I watch all of the drama shows above except for Justified. Kyle Chandler should win. Hamm is tremendous, but I think Coach was so freaking good this year, he gets the slight edge IMO.
I’m glad that you guys grant that Hugh Laurie should already have an Emmy. He’s the best actor on TV in my mind.
Nobody from “Parks and Rec?” I know Nick Offerman isn’t a lead, but..c’mon! RON SWANSON!
This Buscemi hate is absolutely insane. No emotional depth? Maybe you should watch the show again because you clearly need a little work judging actors. Boardwalk was brilliant, in large part due to his performance.