Emmys ’11 Predictions: Outstanding Comedy & Drama Writing

The 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards are on September 18th, and it’s time once again for Fienberg and I to discuss whom we think should and will win(*) some of the major categories. Next up is yet another twofer: Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.
(*) As always, we remind you we do not have impressive track records at prognostication. Place your wagers (or, preferably not) accordingly.
As mentioned earlier, I was not a big fan of the comedy directing field. The writing category is better, even if it somehow includes Showtime’s grating “Episodes” while leaving out anything from “Parks and Rec” and/or “Community.” The nominees:
“30 Rock” – “Reaganing,” Matt Hubbard
“Episodes” – “Episode 7,” David Crane & Jeffrey Klarik
“Louie” – “Poker/Divorce,” Louis C.K.
“Modern Family” – “Caught in the Act,” Steve Levitan and Jeffrey Richman
“The Office” – “Goodbye Michael,” Greg Daniels
Should win
Alan’s pick: The poker scene in that “Louie” episode may have been my favorite single scene from any comedy in the eligiblity period, even if it wasn’t particularly funny. But in terms of a fully-satisfying experience, it’s hard for any of these nominees (including funny episodes of “30 Rock” and “Modern Family”) to beat Daniels’ farewell to the Steve Carell era of “The Office,” an episode that managed to reconcile the many different versions of Michael Scott that Carell had been asked to play over the years while being both funny and touching. It’s unclear how the series will be without Carell, but his time on the show couldn’t have ended any better.
Dan’s pick: So the “Flu Season” episode of “Parks and Recreation” wasn’t nominated for writing or directing? Sigh. And an episode of “Episodes” was nominated? [Yes, “Episode 7” *was* the best “Episodes” episode. Which would have made it the 17th best “Parks & Rec” episode of last season.] I liked “Goodbye Michael” a lot, but so much of it hinges on Carell’s performance and Paul Feig’s direction that I can’t bring myself to single out just the script. The nominated “Louie” episode wasn’t necessarily the season’s best, but it’s a good illustration of how boundary-breaking that FX comedy can be. That’d be my choice.
Will win
Alan’s pick: This is a tricky one. Daniels is a respected industry veteran writing a prominent (and terrific) episode. On the other hand, there seems to be much more broad-based support in the Academy for “Modern Family,” even if it only managed to score the one writing nomination. And given that voters are actually required to watch the nominated episodes (where the nominations themselves are done more or less blind), I wouldn’t be shocked (though I’d probably be surprised) if the unique and impressive nature of the poker scene sends C.K. up to the stage. I’m going to predict “Modern Family” and hope that one of the other two gets it.
Dan’s pick: I say Louis C.K. pulls a shocker in this category. Why do I say that? Because I want to, darnit. Sigh. I want to believe that. But I just don’t. So much of the Emmy/Oscar voting process is based around recognizing and honoring shows and individuals for their respected place within the community. Louis C.K. is an outsider and this award will go to an insider. My guess? Just be be different from Sepinwall, I’m gonna go with “30 Rock.” That was a pretty good episode.
The drama writing category, meanwhile, features a bunch of heavy hitters, one of which finally told us what the money was for. The nominees:
“Friday Night Lights” – “Always,” Jason Katims
“Game of Thrones” – “Baelor,” David Benioff & D.B. Weiss
“The Killing” – “Pilot,” Veena Sud
“Mad Men” – “Blowing Smoke,” Andre & Maria Jacquemetton
“Mad Men” – “The Suitcase,” Matthew Weiner
Should win
Alan’s pick: The only one in the category whose win would genuinely anger me would be “The Killing,” and that would be as much about the idea of Sud getting Emmy approval given what she did later in that season as it is that “The Killing” pilot is easily the weakest in the category. (It’s not bad, but most of what’s effective about it comes from the directing, production design, etc.) “Always” was a fitting send-off to a great drama, “Baelor” was easily the highlight of a terrific debut season for “Thrones,” and “Blowing Smoke” was a very strong episode of “Mad Men.” All that being said, “The Suitcase” instantly shot onto the list not only of the best “Mad Men” episodes ever, but of the best hours of dramatic television this country has ever produced, taking three and a half seasons’ worth of tension between the series’ two main characters and letting them explode during a long, funny, angry, tragic night.
Dan’s pick: This is such a good category. If “Always” wins? Awesome. If “Baelor” wins? Fantastic and the pilot also should have been nominated. If “Blowing Smoke” wins? Nifty and “Tomorrowland” and “Waldorf Stories” and “The Chrysanthemum and the Sword” and (particularly) “The Beautiful Girls” all could have been nominated as well. But “The Suitcase” is a pantheon episode of “Mad Men” and therefore it’s a pantheon episode of TV drama and therefore it’s the episode that *most* deserves to win this award. But I agree with Alan that “The Killing” is the only show that doesn’t belong here. Leaving aside the additional episodes of “Game of Thrones,” “Mad Men” and “Friday Night Lights” that could have taken that extra slot, I’d have loved to see a little recognition for one of several “Justified” episodes. But “The Suitcase” is where it’s at.
Will win
Alan’s pick: On its merits, “The Suitcase” would seem to have this one locked up. On the other hand, there’s been a definite backlash in the business against Weiner of late – you’ll note that the “Mad Men” script that won the Writers Guild Award this year was one of the few episodes from the third season that didn’t have Weiner’s name on the script, and was, in fact, the only “Mad Men” episode nominated. So I could see a scenario where just enough people who like “Mad Men” but don’t like Weiner could cast their votes for “Blowing Smoke” and allow something else to sneak in. I just hope it’s not “The Killing.”
Dan’s pick: I don’t buy Alan’s worry about the Weiner backlash. Especially since he didn’t predict which hypothetical alternative script could win this award. I’d bet on “Always” as the most plausible non-“Suitcase” winner, but I’m predicting that Emmy voters give Weiner his deserved win.
What do you think?
Alan,
FYI: Not only has Weiner never won a WGA Award for an individual episode of drama. He has not been nominated for the individual episode that won him the Emmmy in each of the previous 3 years. So, I don’t the WGA has any predictive ability for the Emmys.
Previous WGA Awards for Episodic Drama during Mad Men Era (Weiner won the Emmy each of these years):
WGA 2008 – The Sopranos: The Second Comming
WGA 2009 – Breaking Bad: Pilot
WGA 2010 – House, M.D.: Broken, Part 1 + 2
While recognizing that “The Suitcase” was probably the better episode, I have to say that my sentimental favorite is “Always.”
I agree with you, Loretta. Since Mad Men is a lock to win Outstanding Drama Series again I’d not be mad if Friday Night Lights win! Seeing one of your favorite show winning an Emmy is “ALWAYS” great, isnt it?
Modern Family is the new industry darling (the way 30 Rock was for a few years), that’s one reason I think it wins. Also, it’s a really funny show. My gut tells me Fri Night Lights will be rewarded by voters for being one of the greatest shows in TV history, in spite of its poor ratings and NBC’s misguided promotion of the show.
Just like The Wire was rewarded, oh wait
I so badly want Friday Night Lights to win at least one of their categories, so a win for “Always,” especially being the series finale, would be perfect.
Is Matt Hubbard responsible for the best 30 Rock episodes?
He has written my favorites ones: Reunion (for which he already won), Anna Howard Shaw Day and this year nominated Reaganing. I think every episode they write with “flashbacks + Teena Fey + wigs” should win any award!
I didnt watch Louie (haven’t started yet) but I did watched two crap Episodes of that bad little show starring Matt Le Blanc. Honestly I have no idea how people were able to keep watching it until Episode Seven! Caught in the Act is *not* among the best episodes from the second year of Modern Family. Best of the year? Definetly not! If I had a vote, it’ be for “Goodbye, Michael”.
And I really hope that with this episode Steve Carell will finally win his Emmy. I actually think he should’ve won back in 2008, when he submitted “Goodbye, Toby”.
Definitely agree with Dan that “Reckoning” from Justified absolutely should have been nominated in place of the Killing pilot. You could also make a case for “Brother’s Keeper”, “Cottonmouth”, or “Bloody Harlan”, but to me, “Reckoning” was the best episode of a great season of Justified. Either way, The Suitcase was the best episode of anything this year, so if it wins, no harm, no foul.
As for comedy, that category is a complete mess in my view, outside of Poker/Divorce, with Parks and Community missing out for about 12 different episodes that deserved Emmy love.
Indeed: Justified’s “Reckoning” should have made it in, along with an episode of Treme (hard to choose which one, but one of the ones in which LaDonna had a fierce turn would be it; perhaps the one in which she recognizes her rapist in the bar), and that makes one of the Mad Men a dropout — take your pick. But of course, the voting for nominees didn’t go as it should have.
Reaganing. Suitcase.
I understand that the perception of the affected segment of the population is what is truly important to the scene, but the complete lack of factual basis to the wide spread “faggots is a name for kindling and they used to burn homosexuals” story really undercuts the heft that scene in Louie could have had.
I’m completely out of the loop on whatever drama (no pun intended) has been going on regarding Weiner, AMC, and the industry’s anti-Weiner backlash to which you refer. I’ve heard reference to it before, but have no clue what happened or is happening with that. Can someone please give me a quickie rundown or post a link with some background info? Thanks.