Emmys ’11 Predictions: Outstanding Miniseries or Movie

The 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards are on Sunday, September 18th, and Fienberg and I are going to spend much of the next week and a half talking about who we think should win the major categories, and predicting who will. (Keep in mind that neither of us has an especially impressive track record at the latter, so please do not risk any of your actual money based on our guesses.)
First up: Outstanding Miniseries or Movie, the first time that miniseries and made-for-TV movies have been combined into one big category. (Acting, writing, directing, etc. for the two have been combined for years, and so few of either are made anymore that the Emmys just gave up the ghost on presenting two separate awards.)
Where HBO dominated the movie category for the last decade (in the last 10 years, the only non-HBO film to win was TNT’s “Door to Door” back in 2003), while the minis category has been a bit more up-for-grabs, with both PBS and AMC winning in recent years. Your nominees:
“Cinema Verite” (HBO)
“Downton Abbey” (PBS)
“The Kennedy” (ReelzChannel)
“Mildred Pierce” (HBO)
“The Pillars of the Earth” (Starz)
“Too Big to Fail” (HBO)
What Should Win
Alan’s Pick: I have to confess that, like the rest of the America, my enthusiasm for either the made-for-TV movie or the miniseries has waned considerably, and I’ve only seen 4 of these 6 nominees. (No “Kennedys” nor “Pillars.”) Of the other 4, I was not a fan of “Mildred Pierce” and found “Cinema Verite” to be an underwhelming take on a great story. I probably enjoyed “Too Big to Fail” consistently the most, whereas I loved half of “Downton” (downstairs) and was bored by the other half (upstairs), but the material with the servants was so strong, and the overall scope, ambition and execution so impressive (really, my issue with the lords and ladies has more to do with disinterest in the subject than anything Julian Fellowes and company did), that it’s my favorite.
Dan’s Pick: Failing to watch and review “Downton Abbey” should be a point of shame for me and Sepinwall. Julian Fellowes’ nuanced portrait of the British gentry on the eve of World War I was the best written, acted and directed movie or miniseries of the year, alternatingly heartbreaking and hilarious and consistently smart and gripping. I’d actually place Starz’ surprisingly adequate “Pillars of the Earth” as my second choice, despite some struggles in its final installments. Otherwise, you’re looking at two so-so HBO movies, one suffocatingly over-literal HBO miniseries and ReelzChannel’s utterly laughable “The Kennedys.” Really, for me, there’s no competition here at all, though if Emmy voters had nominated “Carlos,” we could have had a spirited debate.
What Will Win:
Alan’s Pick: Given that Emmy voters tend to subscribe to a “bigger=better” theory, my guess is that the two movies don’t really stand a chance against the minis, and of the minis, it’s clearly a battle between “Downton” and “Mildred.” Both are lavish period pieces, both feature award-friendly stars (Maggie Smith for “Downton,” Kate Winslet for “Mildred”), and both are old-fashioned in that way that the older-skewing Academy membership gravitates towards. Gun to my head, I pick “Downton” to win, but I would not be surprised in the least if the money (and movie stars) on-screen for “Mildred” impresses more voters.
Dan’s Pick: I agree with Alan that there are really only two choices here. “Cinema Verite” and “Too Big To Fail” are solid, but slight. “Pillars” and “Kennedys” are on fringe networks that won’t have the power to sway Emmy voters. That leaves “Downton Abbey” and “Mildred Pierce” as the only plausible winners, as both have the scope and production values to overwhelm the competition. Gun to my head, I’m taking “Mildred Pierce,” which has passionate defenders to counteract the collective lack of interest displayed by HitFix’s critics. The number of ridiculous fringe acting and tech nominations “Mildred Piece scored suggest it has deep support in the TV Academy. When in doubt, with Emmy voters, figure the American-produced large-scale ensemble will trump the British-produced large-scale ensemble.
What do you think?
I would go with “Mildred Pierce”, even though I was not a huge fan. But, with Winslet being as big of a movie star as she is, and Melissa Leo winning an oscar last year – I can’t see it losing.
“Downton Abbey” should definitely win, even though it doesn’t belong in this category.
There’s A LOT that shouldn’t be here: films and miniseries **ARE NOT** in any way alike and should never be judged in the same category! Yet the nitwit academy has lumped them together. Never mind that it takes a lot more — and different qualities, to an extent — to make a miniseries hold your attention for weeks than it does to get a film to hold it for a few hours. They’re just no comparable. Putting them together is an act of gross stupidity. The one thing that could piss me off even more is that that even greater act of stupidity, The Kennedys, would win. It’s an embarrassment that it even got nominated. Bloody marketing money did that, but the nomination was unearned. Rarely have I seen a series that badly done. Pillars of the Earth was weaker than I would have liked, as was Cinema Verite. Too Big To Fail has the whole math-and-money thing going against it (I liked it, but I imagine too many of the artsy types in the academy didn’t bother to watch it because it involved economics). so that means it comes down to Mildred Pierce versus Downton Abbey. Hmmmm … which one do you think the lightweights in the academy were more likely to see – ? PBS probably deserves the win more than HBO this time, but HBO will probably get it because it has a higher profile among academy members and bigger pockets.
Downton Abbey definitely is not a miniseries! But it is Outstanding. I agree: among the nominees, it’s better written, acted and directed.
I loved both parts of Downton Abbey. Downstairs is better, I agree, but Upstairs we have the one and only Maggie Smith. Every second of DA is worth watching. If I had a vote, it ‘d go for the British.
Pillars of The Earth was phenomenal, in my opinion. I devoured the whole thing in one sitting. I haven’t seen Downton Abbey yet, but I hear its phenomenal as well. Too bad Pillars doesn’t stand a chance since it was on Starz. It really does deserve some recognition in my opinion. even though i felt like i watched it two years ago and am confused why its nominated now
Any thoughts on the fact that Downton Abbey is not a miniseries, but an ongoing series whose second season premieres (in the UK) on Sept. 18th, the same day as the Emmys?
It’s undeniably gorgeous/well-written/well-acted…but it’s not a miniseries. And it had already been renewed as of the deadline to submit themselves for this category.
Simple answer? It’s ridiculous. “Luther” was also a miniseries/movie by Emmy standards, w/Idris Elba getting a nomination in what was clearly the wrong category. But the TV Academy makes the rules, however dumb they are…
-Daniel
Could they have put Sherlock in this category? Or was it nominated in other categories?
Roots, Rich Man Poor Man, The Winds of War, and Lonesome Dove all had follow up series. Does that mean they weren’t miniseries?
Roots, Rich Man Poor Man, The Winds of War, and Lonesome Dove were all designed as close-ended stories. “Downton Abbey” and “Luther” was designed very specifically as open-ended stories. When “Lonesome Dove” had its sequel, it wasn’t “renewed” or “recommissioned.” A separate installment was ordered. “Luther” and “Downton Abbey” were both renewed/recommissioned, because they were both developed, ordered and produced as ongoing stories.
-Daniel
Sherlock was also nominated as a miniseries/movie for Editing, Music Composition, Visual Effects, and Writing. It’s also an ongoing series with more episodes to come. Basically, Emmy rules aren’t prepared to cope with UK shows, which have far fewer episodes spaced far further apart. (Or alternatively/provocatively, producers of UK shows are taking advantage of a loophole to get themselves nominated for awards for which they shouldn’t be eligible.)
The problem starts when series are nominated in the miniseries/movie category, taking up slots that might otherwise go to productions that actually are miniseries/movies. I don’t know if we’re at that point, though.
It’s outrageous that Sherlock wasn’t nominated.
Terriers ought to have been nominated in this category. All single season shows should be eligible here, since they meet the criterion of being ‘mini’ and they don’t have a chance in he’ll of being put up for the regular category.
It really is absurd that Carlos was not nominated in this category. I mean, Edgar Ramirez got nominated, so they clearly watched it, and yet chose to nominate the Kennedys instead, it’s absurd. Yes, it may have run out of steam a bit at the end, but part 2 is one of the best episodes of anything I’ve seen this year in any category.
Yes, but if Carlos were nominated and lost I might have to burn down the Emmys headquarters (or just mock them incessantly in comments on the internet).
Not having seen any of the nominees but being aware of the voters’ mindset, Mildred Pierce will win. Name recognition, it has cast voters love, its period, its on the right channel so everyone saw it, and it got the most attention of anything nominated. When in doubt, assume voters will vote for what they’re familiar with.
Mildred Pierce. Alas, I haven’t finished watching it, but I greatly enjoyed the parts I did watch. It looks stunning and Kate Winslet is so good in the role. Kind words are in order for Guy Pierce and Melissa Leo as well. Note: I haven’t seen enough of it to judge Evan Rachel Wood’s performance.
Downtown Abbey and Pillars of the Earth were awfully boring, which was surprising in the case of Pillars considering some of the talent (Rufus Sewell, Ian McShane).
I haven’t seen the others.
Pillars of the Earth should win hands down, but of course it won’t. The cast, the story, the directing was absolutely amazing. I stumbled upon this mini series by happenstance and decided to watch out of sheer boredom. Within the first three minutes I found myself immersed in the story line. I stayed up all night and morning watching the entire series that’s how good this mini series was. Mildred Pierce was good, so was Downtown Abbey but neither movies were as captivating as Pillars of the Earth.
God, I hated Mildred Pierce. I’m going to vom when it wins.
sorry. i know y’all are critics and all and this is ur opinion…but you 2 ARE WRONG! MP was the greatest tv program of the year and it deserves to win. If not that then…anything else bu DA. DA was boring with no clear story arc. Just a bunch of little stories that would be boring on their own. I guess you guys were just blindly mesmorized by the british accents. No shock there. Blech!
Agreed, I watched all of the nominated series except for The Kennedy’s. I really liked Downtown Abbey and thought that Pillars of the Earth was pretty good too, but I loved Mildred Pierce. Too Big to Fail was just o.k. but Cinema Verite was a big disappointment to me (with the exception of the actor who played the flamboyant/gay son, I felt that everyone else was miscast).