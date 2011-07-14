NBC

For the second year in a row, Amy Poehler is an Emmy nominee for her work on “Parks and Recreation.” But she’s much less excited about that than about the fact that the show itself was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. I got on the phone with Poehler for a few minutes to talk about the nominations, about co-star Nick Offerman being snubbed again, and what her unconventional plan is to win the darned trophy this year.

Is this Emmy nominee Amy Poehler?

Yes it is, and thank you. I only want to be referred to as such.

How does it feel?

Really great. Super exciting. So excited the show got nominated. Fingers were crossed, and I didn’t know it was going to happen. It’s the coolest feeling to know we’re going to be invited to that party.

So last year, it was like the Emmy voters saying, “We like you,” and this year, it’s “We like your show.”

Yeah. When I was there, I felt like I was representing the show, but the show is such a collaboration, an ensemble, every piece of it is so good that it felt weird to talk about the show without the people on the show there. I’m beyond excited that we’ve been included. We’ve never really been able to exhale, and because of it, it’s made us dig deep and really create good stuff. So with this Emmy nom, I guess what I’m saying is I’m looking forward to coasting and just phoning.

What does Nick Offerman need to do to get himself a nomination already?

A lot of people don’t know that just last week, Tom Selleck presented him with a Lifetime Mustache Award, which a lot of people don’t know. He’ll always have that, and they can’t take that away from him. But it’s a hot load of bullshit that he didn’t get a nomination, and you can quote me on that. But I suspect and hope that will change. And certaintly that field, there’s a lot of talented men vying for that position. If you asked Nick, he’d say the show is represented. But I would say his work on the show is the best stuff on TV, and he deserves every award. A lot of people don’t know that Nick designed all of the costumes in “Game of Thrones.”

Any idea yet which episode you’re going to submit?

I don’t know. People have been saying “Flu Season.” What do you think?

Yeah, either that or “The Fight.” You’re in a category with a bunch of women who are giving pretty dramatic performances, so you might want to go with something that’s just balls-out funny.

I think I’ll probably submit that. It’s a little daunting to even think about it. Or maybe I’ll just submit some of my sketches and drawings. Just a loose leaf packet of some charcoal drawings. I don’t know, is that how it works?

I hear Laura Linney is going to submit a watercolor.

If she submits a watercolor, I’m going to do some weird performance art thing. I’m going to show up at every voter’s door and do a really cool thing where I pour honey over myself.

