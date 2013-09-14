Emmys 2013 Predictions: Outstanding Comedy/Drama Directing

The 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented next Sunday night, Sept. 22, starting at 8 Eastern on CBS, with Neil Patrick Harris as host. From now until Sunday (sometimes multiple times a day), Dan Fienberg and I will be making our usual picks for the major categories – for both what should win and what will (and keep in mind that Dan is much better historically at predictions than I am).
Next up, we’re dealing with the comedy and drama directing categories. The former’s an eclectic list that includes a couple of single-camera broadcast sitcoms, two cable half-hours that are arguably more drama than comedy, and whatever you feel like calling “Glee” this week. The drama category, meanwhile, includes some of the year’s most intense hours, but doesn’t have room for anything from “Mad Men” or “Game of Thrones.”
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
“30 Rock” – “Hogcock!/Last Lunch” by Beth McCarthy-Miller
“Girls” – “On All Fours” by Lena Dunham
“Glee” – “Diva” by Paris Barclay
“Louie” – “New Year’s Eve” by Louis C.K.
“Modern Family” – “Arrested” by Gail Mancuso
Should win
Alan’s pick: I’d be happy to see McCarthy-Miller finally be recognized for her strong work for the life of “30 Rock,” and for what was a great series finale. And “On All Fours” is one of the strongest, most emotionally complicated “Girls” episodes to date. But “New Year’s Eve” was an incredible capper to “Louie” season 3, at times painfully funny (Louie trying to fix the doll) at times simply painful (Liz’s surprise reappearance and sudden exit) and beautiful all around. C.K. got a writing Emmy last year; let’s see if he can pick up at least one (if not two) more this time out.
Dan’s pick: “Arrested” was one of the funniest “Modern Family” episodes of the season, but there are at least a dozen “Louie,” “Girls” and “Parks and Recreation” episodes that I’d have nominated ahead of it, to say nothing of the finale for “The Office,” which is an egregious snub. In the race of departing NBC shows, “30 Rock” had the better closing season, but “The Office” had the better finale, for me at least. This category comes down to Louis C.K. and Lena Dunham for me. “On All Fours” was “Girls” at its darkest and saddest and Dunham nailed that odd balance of tones. But when it comes to nailing a balance of tones, nobody can top Louis C.K. The Christmas Eve opening of “New Year’s Eve” is a magnificent short film that’s just a bit funny, just a bit terrifying and totally relatable. Even if you don’t like the subsequent detour to China, I’m comfortable giving Louis the Emmy just for that opening.
Will win
Alan’s pick: C.K.’s momentum, could be building from last year and he’ll win more awards in more categories. And I also wouldn’t be surprised to see one-time Emmy favorite “30 Rock” get a big farewell, starting here, for what was a great last season. But when in doubt in comedy categories, I tend to assume “Modern Family” will win.
Dan’s pick: I think Louis probably wins seven or eight Emmys for other stuff, while Dunham’s episode is almost certain to be too polarizing. I think Beth McCarthy-Miller wins as part of a groundswell of “30 Rock” support. I could easily predict a “30 Rock” sweep, but a win here is an OK starting point if nothing else.
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
“Boardwalk Empire” – “Margate Sands” by Tim Van Patten
“Breaking Bad” – “Gliding Over All” by Michelle MacLaren
“Downton Abbey” – “Episode 4” by Jeremy Webb
“Homeland” – “Q&A” by Lesli Linka Glatter
“House of Cards” – “Chapter 1” by David Fincher
Should win
Alan’s pick: There are five gorgeous hours of television here, filled with beautiful compositions and memorable performances. It’s hard to make a wrong pick, but my preference goes to “Gliding Over All” for several reasons: MacLaren is the best director on one of the best-looking shows ever made, and yet one that does not yet have a directing Emmy, and amount of love and detail and thought put into every single frame of last summer’s “Breaking Bad” finale is incredible.
Dan’s pick: This is a tough category, because all five of the episodes are exceptional pieces of direction and yet I’m not sure that there isn’t a single one that I wouldn’t trade out for David Nutter’s work on “The Rains of Castamere” or Alex Graves’ work on “And Now His Watch is Ended” from “Game of Thrones,” while I can’t really accept that not a single “Mad Men” hour was able to make the cut. Van Patten won last year. Michelle MacLaren has directed at least a half-dozen superior episodes of “Breaking Bad.” I find “Q&A” to be somewhat marred by the various scenes that don’t involve the interrogation. And while I admire the heck out of the style and confidence that Fincher brought to “House of Cards,” it pales in comparison to the emotional heft or breathless suspense of other episodes in this category. But guess what? I’m picking a dark horse. If you watch the show, but are stymied by the lack of episode titles, “Episode 4” of “Downton Abbey” is exactly what you think it is and it was spectacular. Jeremy Webb got at least a dozen heartbreaking performances in an episode that is consummately crafted for both tension and tragedy. I’m not gonna sell that short just because it’s cooler to like the other shows in the category.
Will win
Alan’s pick: It feels like this could be the year where “Breaking Bad” brings in a big haul, but I tend to put my faith in historical Emmy voting patterns. The Academy tends to favor both pilots and movie directors working in TV, which could work out very well for Fincher and “Cards.” Though I wouldn’t be surprised by either a Van Patten repeat or Glatter winning for the great “Q&A,” I’ll guess Fincher emerges victorious, just like Martin Scorsese did for the “Boardwalk” pilot.
Dan’s pick: I don’t think Webb has a chance and I don’t expect Van Patten to repeat. I’m assuming that “Homeland” isn’t going to be as dominant as it was last year. So that leaves MacLaren or Fincher. I think “Breaking Bad” almost certainly has momentum, but I’d say that “House of Cards” has the more interesting narrative behind-the-scenes. I think it’s going to be boom or bust for “House of Cards” and if it’s “boom,” the Oscar nominated director who gave credibility to a whole wave of Netflix original programming will get the win. That’s what I’m predicting.
I don’t understand how Webb can get solo credit for that episode of Downton Abbey. The way PBS combines the episodes from what ITV airs, it feels like the episode includes stuff from episodes 4 and 5. It feels like the episode 4 director should get some co-credit with Webb.
“I’m not sure that there isn’t a single one that I wouldn’t trade out for David Nutter…” Triple negatives hurt my brain.
Seconded, I’ve read that sentence three times now and I still don’t get it.
I still find it amazing how Fienberg underrates Breaking Bad season 5 part 1, and, well pretty much the whole show. I support Sepinwall here, Gliding Over All is fantastically made, and I don’t really think there’s “lots of better episodes directed by MacLaren”.
Mad Men had kind of a weak season this year, yet I’m almost certainly sure Fienberg’s gonna pick it over Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones.
In fact, I’d say there were, besides Breaking Bad and GoT, 2 other shows that were better than Mad Men this year: Rectify and Hannibal.
Still, it’s his opinion.
Heisenberg – Guess we disagree. That’s fine. I think “Breaking Bad” had a weak year last year. You think “Mad Men” had a weak year this year. Que sera sera!
I *genuinely* appreciate the correct spelling of my last name, though. Normally when people insult me for not appreciating “Breaking Bad” enough, they go with “Feinberg.”
-Daniel
I don’t really like “Gliding Over All” as an episode, or the way most things happen in it, but that’s irrelevant to the fact that it’s absolutely flooringly directed even though it was a weak year.
Let me direct you guys to a depressing statistic and one that hurts five out of these ten nominees. The last time a woman won an Emmy for Directing for a Drama Series was 1995 (Mimi Leder for ER: Love’s Labor Lost) and you have to go another two years back for the last woman to win Directing for a Comedy Series (Betty Thomas for Dream On: For Peter’s Sake). I bring this up because the last few years have presented line-ups where (like this year) 2-3 of the 5 nominees have been women, and yet the winner is still a man. There’s Directing for a Drama Series 2010, when Michelle McLaren was nominated for One Minute, Lesli Linka Glatter for Mad Men’s Guy Walks into an Advertising Agency and Agnieska Holland for the pilot of Tremé, and yet the winner was Steve Shill for the season finale of Dexter. An example for the other side is 2011 when Beth McCarthy-Miller was nominated for the season 5 live episode of 30 Rock, Pamela Fryman for How I Met Your Mother: Subway Wars and Gail Mancuso for Modern Family: Slow Down Your Neighbors, yet the winner was Michael Spiller for Modern Family’s Halloween episode. Like I said, it’s a depressing statistic and I hope they break it this year (because these are some very talented women nominated this and previous years), but since you guys mentioned Emmy voting patterns, I figured I would bring it up as something that may (regrettably) affect the result.
What is Dan talking about? MacClaren has directed “at least half a dozen superior episodes” of Breaking Bad, has she? Well, let’s see. Up to “Gliding Over All,” she had directed “4 Days Out,” “I.F.T.,” “One Minute,” “Abiqui,” “Thirty-Eight Snub,” “Shotgun,” “Salud,” and “Madrigal.” I think it would be rather ridiculous to consider episodes from the current season in this discussion, since they’re not eligible yet, but she’s also directed “Buried” and “To’hajilee.” I suppose if we count those two, *maybe* we could get to half a dozen.
While all of those episodes are good at the very least (which is true of every single episode the show has ever produced), I’m dismissing “I.F.T.,” “Abiqui,” “Thirty-Eight Snub” and “Shotgun.” I also think “Buried” was definitely a small step below the others. So that leaves “4 Days Out,” “One Minute,” “Salud,” “Madrigal,” and “To’hajilee,” which, along with “Gliding Over All,” are six of the best Breaking Bad episodes ever. So at most, she’s directed five superior episodes, and one came after “Gliding Over All,” so it isn’t relevant.
It appears that Dan didn’t care for the episode that much, which is his prerogative. But he’s decidedly in the minority on that front. And at any rate, I think whatever “problems” he may have identified are with the writing, not the directing. “Gliding Over All” is worthy of an Emmy just for the “Crystal Blue Persuasion” montage alone.
And at any rate, just because she may have made better episodes, that doesn’t mean that “Gliding Over All” wasn’t the best effort of the nominees (I think it clearly was, and the notion that any episode from the most recent season of Downton Abbey is better is ridiculous). That’s the same kind of “logic” that led Michael Jordan to lose the 1997 MVP to Karl Malone because he and his team were slightly weaker than they were when they won a record 72 games in 1996 (they won “only” 69 games that year, the second most ever). Jordan was still clearly the most valuable player in the league in 1997, and he proved it in the Finals. Of the five nominees, “Gliding Over All” is clearly the best. Let’s hope MacLaren wins the Emmy for her outstanding work.
John – I know exactly what I’m talking about. You just seem to disagree. Which is fine. But thank you EVER so much for allowing me my prerogative!
And yup. I stand by my preference for the “Downton Abbey” episode.
-Daniel
It is bizarre to me that “Game of Thrones” is absent here in a year when it’s so dominant. This is a category I’d think it’d own. I suspect this is a category “House of Cards” is going to own, even though my preference is always Michelle McLaren.
I don’t think BBad will win. While it is a show with many great elements such as directing and acting, suspense (for lack of a better term) shows like this often rise of fall on the basis of the quality of their antagonists. And after a memorable, classic rogues gallery from Krazy 8 to Fring, we now have a rambling group of Sons of Anarchy types + Opie Hitler. It doesn’t ruin the series but it doesn’t help either and in my opinion will be an anchor on the show getting as much acclaim as it could have.
Note: I was talking about Best drama series. As for directing, I’m rooting for MacLaren and Johnson and anyone else associated with Breaking Bad.
Comedy Directing
Should Win: Louis C.K. for “New Year’s Eve”. I’d be to see the 30 Rock finale win as well, but I think that it has a better chance in writing (the power of Tina Fey and all that).
Will Win: Louis C.K. for “New Year’s Eve”. With 10 nominations, Louie is going to pick up some trophies. I actually think that this is one of his better chances.
Drama Directing
Should Win: Michelle MacLaren for “Gliding Over All”. Maybe MacLaren’s work episode wasn’t quite as unforgettable as One Minute or last Sunday’s To’hajiilee, but it was still excellent and I will never object to anyone giving MacLaren the recognition she deserves. If David Nutter and “The Rains of Castamere” had been here, this would have been a real fight, but it’s not.
Will Win: David Fincher for “House of Cards”. Like Martin Scorcese before him, I think Fincher’s name recognition alone will swing this. Having said that, I would not be completely surprised to see Tim Van Patten repeat. That tracking shot of Richard Harrow’s massacre in “Margate Sands” was exceptional.
Anyone who thinks Fincher is not gonna winning is a moron.