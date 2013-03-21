(End of) the late shift: Will replacing Jay Leno with Jimmy Fallon amount to anything?

If those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it, then it’s pretty clear that the current struggling administration at NBC has no more interest in history than the many failed ones it succeeded.
Yup, it’s time for another round of late-night mayhem, thanks to reports in The New York Times and, before it, Hollywood Reporter, saying that NBC is barreling forward with a late-night succession plan that will have Jimmy Fallon replace Jay Leno as host of “The Tonight Show” sometime in 2014, whether during the Winter Olympics in February or in the fall of that year.
Leaving aside my feelings about the quality of Leno’s show versus Fallon’s, Vulture’s Joe Adalian makes a very good argument for why this is just as stupid an idea as it was when Jeff Zucker tried to have Conan O’Brien succeed Leno, which led to the fiasco that was “The Jay Leno Show,” Conan’s “People of Earth” letter, etc., etc., etc. I may not like Jay’s show. You may not like Jay’s show. But Jay’s show is still a success, one of the few sure things in the network TV business in general and at NBC in particular. NBC is afraid that Jimmy Kimmel is going to start stealing younger viewers away from Jay, and that they need to get their Jimmy in there sooner rather than later, but there’s absolutely no guarantee that Fallon will do any better at 11:35 than Conan did, and right now, Jay is generally beating Kimmel.
But I’m really just tired of the whole thing, in part because this isn’t the TV landscape of Bill Carter’s great “The Late Shift.” “The Tonight Show,” and the entire genre, don’t mean what they did back when Jay and his manager nudged Johnny Carson into retirement. The country doesn’t in unison turn to these shows after their late local news is over to see what Jay, or Dave, or now Kimmel have to say about the events of the day. Some have already heard Jon Stewart or Conan take on this material at 11. Some are watching “Big Bang Theory” or “Seinfeld” repeats. Some are watching shows they recorded earlier, or Adult Swim, or “Chelsea Lately,” or any of hundreds of alternative choices to the way Johnny and friends did it for decades on end.
That’s not a problem specific to late night, obviously. The broadcast networks are taking a pounding in primetime as well (as Joe notes in the Vulture story, the “Deception” finale ranked seventh in its timeslot). But these late-night shows and timeslots are still treated like the revered institutions they really aren’t anymore, and the idea of shifting Fallon into Jay’s timeslot – even moving “Tonight” back to New York so he won’t lose the indispensable services of The Roots as his house band – isn’t any kind of game-changer.
I like Fallon. I like his show. I think he and Craig Ferguson, in very different ways, have cracked the code of how to freshen up a format that goes back to the mid-20th century: Fallon by involving his guests in sketches and games and songs, rather than just setting them up to tell the same rehearsed anecdotes; Ferguson by attempting to have a genuine conversation with his guests. But I almost never watch their shows, or Jay’s, or Dave’s, or Kimmels’, anymore. If someone sends me a link to a funny “Late Night” bit, or to a charming “Late Late Show” interview, I’ll watch it the next morning, but that’s as far as it goes. Our house is a “Daily Show” house, and if we’re still up after the Moment of Zen, we’re usually shifting over to an old sitcom on Netflix.
The late-night talk show format exists the way it does because it’s the way it’s always existed. I had hoped Conan might try to reinvent it, either when he was (briefly) given “The Tonight Show,” or when he shifted over to TBS, but he seems perfectly happy to keep doing his slight tweak of what Johnny and Dave were doing before him. Fallon and Ferguson have their own tweaks, as does Kimmel (who has a knack for making big-name stars feel comfortable participating in ridiculous bits, and who stands to benefit from being the only 11:35 show still taping in Los Angeles), but it’s all variations on a very old theme.
I just don’t see the generation that’s even younger than me turning these shows into their habit the way previous ones did for Johnny, Dave and Jay. They’ll also watch the viral videos, but not the shows themselves, and until the business figures out how to make a radical shift, that’s not where the money’s being made. Right now, it’s a case of holding onto the audience that’s still trained to look for these shows, and if that’s the case, NBC’s probably better off just rolling with Jay for as long as he wants to do it (a.k.a “for the rest of his life”).
But I’m curious about everyone else’s late-night viewing patterns at this point, whether you’re young, old or in between. Who and what are you watching after primetime? Do you still enjoy the monologues, the guest interviews, and all the other classic trappings? Do you think any one of the current hosts does the job better than the others? Will you be any more inclined to watch Fallon an hour earlier than you are now?
Have at it. I don’t want to assume that my own lack of interest in the genre applies to the rest of the world.
Late 30s, female. Cable cutter.
Hate Leno, love Fallon but I have young kids so I watch next day if i remember or hear it is good. Would love to watch earlier. I check in on Kimmel or Letterman and if I am up late enough have a hard time choosing between Ferguson and Fallon. usually Craig wins because of monologue being stronger, and the switch to Fallon for bits he does
But honestly most nights at 11:30, I’m finishing the rerun of Friends off my antennaed local station and turning on my blu ray to hit up Netflix for a Parks and Rec rerun.
I dvr the daily show and jimmy fallon and will watch kimmel ondemand if I like the guest. Ive never understood Conans appeal,i just dont find him funny at all. What I find really fascinating about all these comments is how many people don’t have cable! I have netflix and hulu plus too but find their selections to be too limited for me to give up cable.
It’s interesting that Fallon would even go for this, after seeing what happened with Conan. Bill Carter ably showed all the bad blood that developed, but at the time NBC was considering keeping all three, and pushing Fallon back to 1 a.m., and Fallon said ‘sure, whatever you need, we think our audience will follow us’. He’s always been a really loyal guy, and he completely stayed out of the late night wars when everyone was (rightfully, amazingly, hilariously) piling on Jay. He just doesn’t seem to be someone who would nudge Jay out from behind his desk. So unless NBC had already decided to take Jay out and shoot him, I’m surprised Jimmy wouldn’t want to keep following Leno until Jay walked away. Leno has always commented that he doesn’t plan to do the Tonight Show forever, is there a chance he really does want to walk away this time?
For years now, I have been watching the Daily Show and Colbert Report, if I do happen to watch anything live after prime time. Even then, I have their shows set on the DVR and often I play catch up on the weekend. I also have Conan on DVR. I used to watch Letterman and Conan live when I was in university, but now I only watch Letterman if I know there will be a good guest. I have rarely watched Leno, except for the episode where Kimmel ripped him to his face, and I have never bothered consistently watching Kimmel or Fallon, but might catch a segment with buzz online.
When I did not have cable and worked late, then talk shows were something I watched to unwind, but there is so much available now, I can’t see anyone holding an audience like Carson did. People had less choice then.
I hear Leno’s monologues are full of attacks on NBC right now. I might actually be interested in that.
I’m 32 and am not staying up to watch any of these shows. Watched enough Letterman in my youth that there’s no reason for me to watch anything he does at this point – his act is the same now as it was 20 years ago. In theory, I would watch Ferguson for the unrehearsed factor, but as a huge fan of the Roots going back to the 90s, on the rare chance I catch a show live or check it out online the next day, I’m much more interested in what walk-on music they played than anything else. Monologue jokes almost never make me laugh and I usually get bored pretty quickly if I try to sit through an interview.
I watch all three if there’s a guest I’m interested in. But I’m not a relgious watcher of any, and agree that the next generation won’t watch any at all.
That said, I’m kinda mystified by the desire to push out Leno. This time, a lot of people are latching on to the “Complicating matters, Leno leads in ratings.” line from the NYTimes article. But wasn’t that just as true when the Conan switch happened?
I’m 25, and I watch Dave every night. I don’t have much use for Stewart & Colbert in odd-numbered years, and Dave is still the place you’re most likely to see genuine weirdness. Conan can be weird, but you always get the sense that his weirdness is much more calculated, like he’d probably come off as normal if you interacted with him outside of work. Not Dave.
There is also a sense of pot-committed loyalty to watching him at this point. I’ve been watching him regularly for close to 10, and since we’re unlikely to have a broadcaster like him ever again I don’t want to miss out on any time we might have left with him.
If you want genuine weirdness, Ferguson is the way to go. His sidekick is a gay robot skeleton, he dances with a pantomime horse, he keeps a wad of singles at his desk in case of “difficult guests”, he ends interviews with awkward pauses or by encouraging guests to play his rusty trombone- and that’s some of what he’s got going on at the moment. Even his interviews often turn out weird or uncomfortable because of his conversational style.
Ferguson is my favourite but I still like Dave and Conan. I’m not that familiar with either of the Jimmys’ shows but from what little I’ve seen of them they seem alright. The only one I actually dislike is Leno. Oh, and I love Stephen Colbert, though I’ve never been that into The Daily Show.
Still, I don’t follow any of them all that frequently any more. I usually just check in on them once in a while if I like the guest.
I watch late night — Letterman and Jon Stewart and Colbert — for the comedy intros. I almost never stay tuned for the guests, except for the politicians and authors on TDS and Colbert.
I haven’t watched Leno since the Conan debacle. Having Fallon as an alternative means I might watch — just the intro — if TDS/Colbert are repeats.
We were certainly Team Conan and dutifully set up a Season Pass for the TBS show…and then watched them stack up ten deep on the TiVo, and eventually started deleting them unwatched because HD takes up too much space, and finally admitted defeat and deleted the Season Pass.
We’re a Daily Show household, but we also watch that timeshifted, and I usually have a backlog of ten or fifteen of them sitting around on the box. That’s all the late-night teevee we need.
I’m 29 years old and am a loyal Conan viewer. Watched him at Late Night, watched every episode of his Tonight Show, and now watch him on TBS. Once he retires, I don’t think I’m going to move to another show because I don’t love the format that much.
These shows used to be the only place you could see the celebrities you like and the clips of movies they are promoting but that’s just not the case anymore. Late Night Shows are the new Soap Operas; they hearken back to an age of television that doesn’t exist anymore.
Yes, the late night shows are dinosaurs. But other than tweaking them slightly, what would you do with the timeslot if you were one of the networks? I read one suggestion of trying out a late night soap opera (the timeslot would allow something more 50 Shades of Grey-ish than could be done in daytime or primetime) but I don’t really think that would fly either. ABC has already tried Politically Incorrect and Nightline and decided to go with Kimmel instead, so clearly they think this is the format that works best there. Either way, I’ll be happy to see Leno get forced out the door against his will. He did the same thing to Carson and he had his own chance to exit gracefully a few years ago and instead screwed over Conan. Karma is a bitch, Jay.
I couldn’t agree more Alan, this format is beyond tired. I have no interest in watching a typical late night program regardless of who is hosting. I watch Colbert Mon-Thurs and Bill Maher on Fridays.
19, male. Casual television watcher.
I find Leno incredibly lame and I never watch anything from his show in any format.
I’ll occasionally watch a Letterman interview online, because I do find it funny when he pokes fun at his guests (especially when the guest is someone I don’t like), but I think he’s way past his prime and he, like Leno, doesn’t get recorded on the DVR at home.
Kimmel, out of the ones in that timeslot, is by far my favorite, and I will often watch his show the next day, but I’ll only fast forward to the interviews, and only if I like the interviewe’.
I like Fallon a lot too, especially from the SNL days, but I find him to be a lacking interviewer, but he’s gotten much better over time. With Fallon’s show, I mostly watch interviews with people I like, or, if I hear about it from other people, one of his sketches, like the recent “History of Rap” with Timberlake.
I’ve just recently gotten into Craig Ferguson’s show and I think he’s absolutely brilliant. He’s the only one who I’ll watch doing an interview with someone I don’t even know, because he’s incredibly quick witted and he has an engaging way of conversing with pretty much anything, including a robot skeleton ;). And I’ll consistently watch the Tweets and E-mails segment so I get my regular does of Craig/Geoff banter.
34yo male nyc. no tv. watch everything on hulu / hbogo / netflix. watch the famous interviews / snl bits etc on hulu or youtube.
clarify: watch only the famous snl-type bits (seem to be fallon mostly) and famous interviews (seem to be dave, conan, and kimmel mostly) on youtube later that week at work.
thinking about it now – fallon seems great at getting his skits to go viral – my facebook is full of his songs. maybe fallon has a great publicist or something – new york magazine seems to constantly post his songs
Wait, how do you watch hbogo without a cable subscription? Let me know — I’ve cut cable too and would love to get HBO back (without buying episodes on iTunes).
erin – my bro in ohio has cable subscription and i use his hbogo password. he uses my netflix and amazon prime password. zmf – not having a tv isn’t me being smug and sanctimonious, sorry it seemed that way, just a money thing. i love tv and when i can’t see something online (live sports, prez debate) i go to a friend’s place or gym to watch.
I think that your celebrities are so accessible these days, that you’ve already heard the story or seen the clips by the time it gets to the late night show. Unless the host is really funny or the skits/etc. are great, or you want to see some performance, the late night show in its current state isn’t really necessary anymore.
60, male
I haven’t watched late night TV since Dick Cavett was on. For the most part, I think the late night talk shows are boring, although I’m happy that the internet age allows the occasional funny bit to be culled out and watched later. The Daily Show is better, but I still wouldn’t want to watch it every night, and it’s available the next morning online.
I’m a guy in my mid-twenties. I go through phases of watching Conan or not (and no one else). I used to really like the talk show format (I even watched the Jay Leno Show a bit), but after the last late night shake up I got turned off. I haven’t watched Leno since, even if he comes up unintentionally.
When I’m on a Conan kick, it usually means that I watch it DVR’d the next day or at some point later that night. I’ll also watch a viral video from Kimmel or Fallon (or Conan when I’m not really watching him). I don’t think Dave is that funny though, and I refuse to watch Leno. I mostly really enjoy the monologue and the bit/sketch before the guest interviews start. If the interview is with someone I’m interested in, then I’ll watch. If not, then I won’t.
I still think Conan does a really good job. But the fact that he’s on TBS has definitely affected the show some. His first guests are often of the caliber of his second guests when he was on Late Night or the Tonight Show. And he has to do stupid product placements semi-regularly (which is very reminiscent of The Larry Sanders Show). I think TBS could help him out more. During the baseball playoffs he doesn’t even do a show, and he would probably really benefit from the lead in (as opposed to reruns of Tyler Perry shows).
If I’m not on a talkshow kick, then I probably watch a rerun of The Big Bang Theory, Seinfeld or Friends around that time. So long as I’m not caught up watching something on Netflix or a primetime program that I DVRd. For primetime shows I just look for quality. For dramas, it means most of the shows are on cable. But for sitcoms, I watch mostly broadcast shows.
I forgot to mention if Fallon takes over for Leno, I’d probably watch The Tonight Show again if I didn’t feel like watching Conan’s guests at 11:30 and was on a talk show kick.
Oh, and Conan should be doing shows tonight and tomorrow night following march madness on TBS. It’s insane that they aren’t giving him this lead in.
I usually ony watch Fallon clips on hulu, sometimes Leno clips if it a guest I like.
I watch the Daily Show and Colbert (via internet) when I work out. (No cable.) I really don’t watch late night talk shows anymore. Sometimes I watch segments from Charlie Rose on the internet. But otherwise, I don’t watch any other day or night time talk shows anymore. Everybody Loves Raymond re-runs come on at night, but after that the TV gets turned off. I watch a lot of DVDs of old shows that I love.
60, male
Haven’t watched any of the late night shows since Dick Cavett was on in my youth. They are generally boring, filled with celebrities promoting recent product. The rare funny bit will be on the internet the next day. While The Daily Show is more interesting, it’s also available online, so there’s no purpose to watch any of them. I’ve also never had a TV in my bedroom, and that probably influences my preferences.
Jimmy Fallon is the only late-night host I watch with any regularity, but 4 out of 5 times I’m watching him on Hulu — sometimes days later — rather than live. And it’s not because I don’t stay up that late, because I often do. It’s just that a recent Fallon episode tends to be what my wife and I watch when we want to be entertained on a weeknight without the investment of a movie or a narrative TV series.
I was pleased when Kimmel moved to 10:35 (I’m on CST) because neither Jay nor Dave do much for me, and so I had something to watch if I happened to be flipping through channels at that time. I suppose I’d feel similarly if Fallon got that time slot, but I’d also worry that the show as he’s developed it so far would change too much in order to cater to the earlier audience. Keeping it in NYC is a great step toward preserving what makes “Late Night” work, but a larger studio might destroy the intimacy, and there’s a danger that he’d lose some of the show’s absurdist humor as Conan did when he took over “The Tonight Show.” (To Fallon’s credit, though, his brand of absurdism is probably more broadly appealing than Conan’s, which often had a dark edge.)
(I’m in my early 30s, btw.)
I should also point out that I don’t have cable, which obviously affects my TV choices. For instance, I’d probably watch “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report” much more often if I had cable. I occasionally watch them online, but I feel like they lose some vitality when I catch them after they originally air. (Sort of like SNL, I guess.)
I’m 28 and grew up watching Letterman with my parents. I am not sure how often they still watch it. I almost never watch any of the traditional late shows when they air. Occasionally if I see there is a guest I’m interested in seeing, I will record it, and then about half the time watch that sometime later. I do usually watch the Daily Show, but not until the next day airing at 6 or 6:30 pm CT.
Typically when the nightly shows air, I am either watching previously recorded shows (e.g. on a Thursday night I might be watching Parks and Rec recorded from earlier that night so I can watch w/o commercials), or catching up on some older series.
I still like Dave and I like Jimmy Fallon too but I don’t really care if he replaces Leno. I will almost never watch his show.
24, Male, UK.
I direct-download/stream/whatever all my TV and find that Conan is nice background noise while I’m eating dinner. I’ll usually watch the monologue and then skip to the first guest pausing only for familiar sketches (audience as craigslist ads, fan corrections etc).
I’d have no idea what to do with me if I was some broadcast exec.
(P.S. I always thought it was weird that there never seems to have been a British version of the 5 nights a week late-night show. We have Jonathan Ross and Graham Norton who air similar shows on a Friday, but that’s it. Does anyone know why the nightly thing never took off here?)
Better quality control in the UK. Nightly shows means crap.
Once upon a time. you had Michael Parkinson weekly. He was the best of all. (I lived in the UK 20 years.) Dick Cavett next.
Like Berkowit28 said, it comes down to quality control. Doing a show 5 times a week makes it harder to get good guests for each individual episode, plus the recurring elements of the show are bound to get stale.
In the US they can at least counter this problem due to the large amount of celebrities that have some movie, tv show or book to advertise – many of them connected the biggest entertainment industry in the world by reputation. That’s why the same concept would never really work in countries even as large as the UK.
Late 20s/Early 30s married couple with cable.
We watch Conan every night at ten (CST) while we’re getting ready for bed. At 10:30, we’ll usually flip it over to Leno/Kimmel unless we really like Conan’s guests. At that point we’ll usually flip back and forth between Leno and Kimmel until 11:00, when we used to watch The Office repeats on TBS, but now watch The Office/30 Rock on our Fox affiliate because TBS decided to stop airing The Office repeats and moved its rerun of Conan up from 12:00 to 11:30. Except for on Tuesdays when I watch the Cougar Town repeat at 11:00.
If someone interesting is going to be on any show – Daily, Colbert, Craig, Dave – I will DVR it and watch it next day. We don’t watch any thing live in our house anymore except sports.
Same. I record Daily Show and Colbert and watch the following morning, and I’ll set the DVR if there’s a guest I like on one of the late shows, but that’s it. Most of my exposure to Fallon or Kimmel comes from people sending me clips.
This whole things is just so tedious. The broadcast networks seem to be unable to change their programming patterns in general. Perhaps their management model isn’t flexible enough to change quickly and therefore they can’t. And/or, the powers that be there seem to be clinging to the past and hampering their futures. What’s worse is they pit these entertainers against each other which would probably not happen otherwise. Their late night talk shows are really from the “way-back machine.”
We watch Daily, Colbert, Chelsea – have to record them. But the only broadcast network show I watch in late night is Craig Ferguson. What I like about his approach is, with his tie askew, the irreverence he has for the network and the format. Even his Robot Skeleton sidekick, Geoff Peterson, wears a suit.
Who wants to see a middle aged white guy in a tie and suit tell vaudevillian jokes anymore? Jon Stewart and Colbert do parodies of those things and that’s why they work and why they are preferred by most people now.
For interviews, I have also become a fan of George Stromboulopoulis on the CBC which we get in our region. He does not wear a suit and tie but interviews everyone. His show represents what’s happening now – not what happened 50 years ago. Even the Canadians seem to have moved past us in this cultural way.
It appears that the broadcast networks are stuck in a very bad Ground Hog Day episode of “Man Men” and just don’t know how to rewrite it. Change shouldn’t be that hard at this point. Their direct competition, cable TV, has been around for very a long time now.
I grew up watching Letterman (and, to a lesser extent, Carson). Loved those shows. Watched Letterman religiously throughout the NBC days and well into his transition to CBS. But … I haven’t seen a single Letterman show in over 5 years. And, I don’t miss it at all. I like Conan, Fallon, and Ferguson. But, I never make it point to watch any of them, and if I do happen upon one of those shows while surfing, I rarely watch more than a minute or two. That era is over (for good or ill).
19, Male, Queens NY
I’ve always been fascinated by the so-called Late Night Wars. I grew up in a Letterman household, but often found myself watching “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” When O’Brien moved to 11:35, I lost interest because his material was more broad. On TBS, it doesn’t even feel like he’s trying anymore. Everything feels forced.
I don’t watch these shows every night, but what I do do is look through the guest listings for each late show at the start of the week and set my DVR for the ones featuring guests I like. When there are none, I’m most likely inclined to watch Fallon, and Ferguson if he’s in reruns. I like Jimmy Kimmel, but I mostly watch bits and pieces online.
If Fallon moved to “Tonight,” I’d likely set a series pass. I already attend tapings in NYC frequently. Was actually booking for April 29 when I got a Twitter alert about the news haha. Keeping him in NYC is a smart decision. The move didn’t do Conan any good.
The thing about Fallon is his show does consistently produce bits that are fun viral videos, like the Sexy Back barbershop quartet. But try watching the whole show some time and it’s pretty awful. He’s terrible interviewing guests. I think they need to think outside the box and hire Brian Williams to do the Tonight Show. He’s genuinely funny and would conduct good interviews. He’d also bring a classy sheen that the Tonight Show’s been missing since Carson.
Mid-30s married couple, no cable — we watch everything on Hulu Plus, Netflix, or iTunes.
Never have watched late night consistently. When we had cable and were watching TV after 11, we were usually watching sitcom reruns. Now, the only late night we ever seek out is the Daily Show on Hulu, and even that’s pretty rare.
Mid 30s female- I love Fallon. I can’t wait until it is on earlier so I can stay up to watch the Roots every night. Now, we usually watch Jay, but I like turning to Kimmel now because I just hate Jay and find him so offensive to women. I’m usually asleep a half hour into the shows though unless the baby wakes me up. Then if I’m lucky I can see Fallon! Also, on those crazy nights that the baby has me up, I like to watch Carson Daly. I love his show, I always find out about new music. He is much better on that show than The Voice.
I’m 33 and I DVR the Daily Show and Colbert to watch the next day. I don’t watch anything live unless I’m incredibly bored. The only time I watch any of the other late night shows is if I hear they’re having a good musical guest (DVRed Fallon on Tuesday to see Pinback, for example). Otherwise, maybe I’ll see the occasional clip on Facebook or Twitter, but I don’t pay much attention. If Fallon takes over for Jay (and, based on quality alone, I think he should), I’ll probably watch his first episode, but that will be it.
Really have to agree with you on pretty much everything you said. However, I do look through the guide every Monday to see who the guests are for the week…and I’ll record a show if I’m interested…but even then, when I watch the thing, I’ll skip to the interview and that’s all I watch.
For my money, Craig is tops. Then Conan, then Fallon, then Dave and/or Jimmy K, and way way below him is Leno.
I’m 24 and have been watching late night talk shows for more than 10 years now. Until the writer’s strike (hard to believe that was 5 years ago already), I really only watched for the sketches. I also switched over to Craig Ferguson at that time for something new and haven’t turned away since. He made me appreciate the guest interviews (though his style is more chaotic chit-chat), so it made me enjoy Letterman more and realize that was never Conan’s strength.
That’s beside the point. While I’m an avid fan of the late night genre, I find that I can watch here and there if they’re on reruns or the guests don’t appeal to me (although Ferguson makes any guest interesting with his style). All the shows are available online the next morning if I desire to watch skip around and watch for the comedy bits. It certainly isn’t a priority to watch the shows live especially if I’m out late or want to catch up on my DVR pile or marathon watch a new series.
As far as the shuffle goes and as someone that has read both of Bill Carter’s books on the matter, it’s hard to imagine that Leno is gonna go away the way NBC thinks it’ll happen. My main concern is that Fallon doesn’t get screwed. He’s found a style for a show that is brilliant and could probably work an hour earlier, unlike how Conan had to tweak some of his raunchier bits (ie: Masturbating Bear). I agree with the Vulture article in that NBC should follow CBS’s model and just stick with their guy at 11:35 until he’s ready to go. Letterman has never been pressured to leave because someone younger is waiting to take his seat and luckily for them CraigyFerg has no desire to move up. NBC should be happy that Fallon isn’t eager to stake his claim to The Tonight Show the way Conan did way back in 2004. If they haven’t worked it out by next year when the contracts are up, they should let Leno walk and give Fallon the spot. The worst that will happen is that Leno goes to Fox or whatever cable network and you have another show to compete with. And with all that’s out there right now, it won’t make much of a difference.
I watch Fallon day after on Hulu. If I happen to be up and not have access to my DVR (say, while traveling), I’ll watch Fallon live.
Haha you think the daily show is worth 30 minutes of your life. That’s cute.
31. Male. I was absolutely obsessed with Conan’s 12:35 show in high school, and fiercely defended him to anyone who would listen during the Tonight Show debacle. But I don’t watch his new show as much as I expected. I tune in to The Daily Show every night to get Stewart and his team’s funny/insightful take on whatever is going on in the news. If The Daily Show is a rerun, I may check out Conan. Usually not, though. I watch a lot of next-day videos of Fallon and Conan, but that’s about it. The hour-long late night show is a dead format. It’s too long and too (generally speaking) uninteresting. I can’t comprehend Leno’s popularity, but it’s a reality. NBC should ride that out for as long as it lasts. They are making a mistake, and making the same exact one they made with Conan. It’s pretty surreal.
I’m a conan fan but if Fallon brings the roots to 11;35 well I might just have to reconsider
I enjoyed greenbatt reign at showtime. Which gave us shows like Sleepercell, Dexter, and Brotherhood. If missed an opportunity to shake things up at NBC by experimenting with cable model story telling quality and structure. Since his time at NBC only shows I really engaged with were last canceled too soon series Awake and Bent. At the state NBC is at now I give 2 more yrs to turn things around before they push him out. Firing Leno and Fallon experiment failing horribly would hasten his departure to 1yr.
Early 40s. Stream Stewart and Colbert the next day. I’m a dedicated Ferguson viewer (though I think even he knows he’s been in a rut, lately) — it’s a joy watching that man struggle to make something out of nothing. I still find the better-resourced Fallon painful to watch; if he does anything remotely interesting, I’m sure it’ll wind up in my Tumblr feed. Sometimes I’ll catch Dave. Have always found Leno’s Tonight boorish and sad. Kimmel’s not the sort of presence I want in my head before I fall asleep. Conan, sadly, never springs to mind.
I hear you about late night stagnation (though as Adalian hints, Adult Swim might have siphoned off those seeking a format change), but how much challenge are you looking for between 11:35 and 1:30?
Meant to add that, if Fallon does go to 11:30, maybe NBC can just do what they should have done all along and hand the later slot over to The Roots? I would love to see what they’d do with the time. I still miss David Sanborn’s ‘Night Music.’
There was a time when I watched Letterman and Ferguson, and I’ll even change over to them at times, but most nights nowadays I watch repeats of old cartoons on Boomerang. And it’s also telling that I DVR Adult Swim (specifically Aqua Teen and Robot Chicken) but not the late night guys.
Oh, yeah, also – early 20s, male.
I’m 25, male. And I watch Conan and The Daily Show, not when they’re airing however. I usually save up 2-3 nights worth of episodes and stream them online whenever I am bored or have time. I can honestly say, I haven’t missed an episode of “Conan” ever since it started on TBS and haven’t missed an episode of The Daily show in over a year. I just enjoy Conan’s self-deprecating and absurd/random humour. I love Craig’s interviews and I would youtube them from to time to time if it’s a guest he has a great rapport with (Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, basically every female he flirts with, NPH) and I watch all the viral clips Fallon does. I don’t sit in front of my tv to watch anything now (except for sports – and even then not always). I don’t find Leno’s show funny or interesting and so I don’t watch. But, I understand many others do and they should just let him keep the 1130 show. Fallon is doing great at 1230, why change it up now? (Altho, if it means another Late Night Way, I’d be glued to my TV like I was in 2010).
53 years old, don’t watch any of them, cause I have responsibilities each morning. When I do watch them, I find them unfunny, or dirty-unfunny, with lame skits and dull interviews. Did I mention they aren’t funny? A comedy show ought to make you laugh.
32, Male, metro-Atlanta area.
I don’t watch Jay. For obvious reasons.
I don’t watch Dave. He’s borish and mostly a dick with enough axes to grind to supply 10 seasons’ of History Channel’s Vikings.
I hate Stewart. He’s a hypocrite and an a-hole who chastises “the evil rich” for how much money they make, down the day, when he makes something like $53,000 per day. If I wanted hypocrisy and insane bias from “fake news that shhh, is really real news” like Stewart, I’d watch FoxNews or MSNBC.
Colbert is much funnier than Stewart, and has at least something interesting to say with his outsized caricature of a character, but I don’t have cable and don’t really care to find more than youtube snippets if someone tells me he did something worthwhile to chase down.
Conan I love. I’ve team Coco since about 1996. But I’ve done away with cable to save money, so I watch snippets of him and Andy on youtube.
I like Kimmel and Fallon a lot. I find them to be funny in their own ways. However, why don’t they just do away with monologues? Both these guys are pretty bad at them, with Fallon being hopelessly bad. Get rid of monologues and just do more skits. Anyway, I watch their shows on Hulu the next day. I never miss them, even if I don’t care about the guests, which happens about half the time, I’ll watch the first third of the show to see the skits / bits they do.
I’m a late 30s female with young kids so I’m usually in bed well before the late night shows start. From time to time I’ll put Chelsea on as I’m getting ready for bed. I adore Colbert and sometimes DVR it to watch the next day if there is something topical I want to hear his take on or a good guest. I watch clips from Fallon’s show when they explode (History of Mom dancing for example).
I’ve read both of Carter’s books (and watched the tv movie version of The Late Shift) and find the topic fascinating, but I agree with Alan that it is silly to play out the whole Conan/Jay situation again.
Late 20s, college-grad, working full-time. Raised on Leno roundups and Johnny’s legacy. I hardly watch anything live anymore. Unless it’s premiere night for a drama I like (Mad Men, Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire), it gets shifted to later in the night or more likely the next night or even the weekend. And then there’s the on-demand quality of the internet clips. All the content I want, none that I don’t want.
I like the humor content of the hosts you mentioned (Kimmel, Fallon, and especially Ferguson), but they’re all having to gear themselves to segmented pieces for highlight reels on the official websites, or fan-made selections on YouTube and the like. Hell, several shows maintain their own channels so they can have some measure of control.
The viewing styles are just sharply divided along demographics: working/student vs retired, younger vs older, long-form programs vs stochastic short vignettes. Broadcasters might try and offer shows to cater to as many as possible, but the ratings juggernauts will just continue to fall, simply because more people have frenetic viewing habits.
Late 20s/NYC/no TV
When I had cable, I DVR-ed Daily Show and Colbert Report and now will just check in on them occasionally on Hulu if they are in the trending now section or posted elsewhere (buzzfeed, gawker, etc)
42, grew up on Letterman in the 80’s, and watched as he diluted his act when the switch to 11:30 was looming. I loved Dave, but he doesn’t do what he used to do – if I catch him and he’s genuinely angry about something, I’m back home again.
Conan picked up the slack and ran a show that was just goofing around, but he too has become bland and predictable with the time/network move.
I was a big Daily Show fan, but the best correspondents are gone and Stewart seems to feel it is more important to inform the public instead of raking anyone that deserves it over the coals.
I have come to enjoy Craig Fergeson, but the funniest show out there right now? Stephen Colbert.
Just turned 30, male. Have never found David Letterman to be funny on any level (and I saw quite a bit of him growing up because my dad watched him most nights). I just don’t get it. Kimmel can be amusing, but he’s hardly appointment viewing. Fallon doesn’t do anything for me. I like Ferguson a lot, but I never watch his show. If he was in Letterman’s spot, I *might* give it a shot for a little bit.
I actually do (or did) like Jay, though I haven’t watched his show regularly for years. I like The Daily Show also, but I haven’t watched much of it for several months. I enjoyed it more during the Republican primaries than the general election, as Stewart is a bit too partisan for my taste. At this point, I check Mediaite to see what the topic is before deciding whether to watch it online. I’d agree about the viral video thing. I don’t watch Conan, but he has these “Clueless Gamer” segments that are absolutely hilarious.
“But I’m curious about everyone else’s late-night viewing patterns at this point, whether you’re young, old or in between. Who and what are you watching after primetime? Do you still enjoy the monologues, the guest interviews, and all the other classic trappings? Do you think any one of the current hosts does the job better than the others? Will you be any more inclined to watch Fallon an hour earlier than you are now?”
—
Mid-30s, male. I’m similar to you in that I really only watch Stewart and sometimes Colbert. I haven’t watched a standard late night show on TV in years. I do like Fallon and many of the things he does but I generally only watch them via online clips (“The History of Rap” series with Justin Timberlake is probably my favorite).