It’s evening round-up time, with quick reviews of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” coming up just as soon as I pump my fists too hard at a Weird Al concert…
Episode 3 of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” illustrated a potential structural problem for so far: the show is built around the tension between Jake and Captain Holt, and in virtually every argument, Holt is right and Jake is wrong. And that’s a problem, because as much as I enjoy watching Andre Braugher get to be smug and correct, it makes Jake into a juvenile, narcissistic clown, when he’s supposed to be immature but ultimately smart and likable. On “Parks and Rec,” Schur, Goor and company figured out pretty early how to put Leslie into conflict with other characters (and Ron in particular) in ways where either they both had a point, or where the dynamic see-sawed back and forth from episode to episode, and we need to get that kind of balance here, ASAP. Most of the comic highlights from “The Slump” came courtesy of either Terry (whether bragging about his love of “Scary Terry” or being emotionally defeated by the castle) or Gina (particular Chelsea Peretti’s interpretive dance to “Beautiful”), rather than from the main story.
“New Girl,” meanwhile, finally backs out of the dumb Schmidt/Elizabeth/Cece triangle it never should have stumbled into in the first place, but in a way that predictably ends Schmidt’s relationships with both women. I can appreciate the writers being wary of having four-fifths of the ensemble happily dating at the same time, making Crazy Winston seem even stranger and more pathetic, but this whole thing felt mechanical and made me strongly dislike Schmidt . And the idea that he’s now going to try to split up Nick and Jess? Ugh. If they don’t work out, they don’t work out, but this is dumb. All the laughs here came from small character details (Nick still using the 10,000 cell phone minutes he bought back in 1999, or his horrified reaction to Schmidt dating both women) than from the plots.
I haven’t written about “The Mindy Project” yet this season because I keep waiting for the show to settle down with its cast and tone, but it seems it’s destined to remain in flux, with the addition here of Adam Pally as the douchey new member of the practice (which had no use for a fourth partner until this week) and the jarring exit of Anders Holm as Casey. I never expected Mindy and Casey to stay together, both because Holm has a day job on “Workaholics,” because it’s much too early in the series for the writers to want Mindy to settle down, and because for whatever reason they’re convinced that her One True Pairing is Danny Castellano. But even considering that, this was Casey doing a complete 180 character-wise so the writers could shuffle him quickly off-stage without making Mindy look bad for blowing it with the handsome perfect clergymen. Didn’t work at all, and while Pally has a lot of residual goodwill from “Happy Endings,” the character as introduced here is not someone I particularly want to be spending time with. Hopefully he evolves, and quickly; as demonstrated in this very episode, “The Mindy Project” isn’t afraid to throw out pre-existing character traits if necessary.
What did everybody else think?
I’m hoping these first few weeks of Brooklyn 99 are like Parks and Rec’s early episodes; weak but warming up to a great sitcom. So far the plots have been too one-note and unfunny for me to invest in the show yet.
Still catching up on New Girl, but not looking forward to the devolution of Winston and Schmidt love triangle.
Totally agree with you on New Girl, Alan. I was baffled that Todd VanDerWerff (whom I quite enjoy by and large) really liked it. The Schmidt stuff has become deeply unpleasant to watch.
I’m not sure whether to be proud or sad that I called out Die Hard as my favorite cop movie only to have Jake claim it, too.
My girlfriend made me turn off New Girl. Said she is done with it. Thats how well she took the Schmidt storyline.
Sort of disagree on Brooklyn 99. I could be wrong but its clear they are building to Jake being right. Whatever it is, I like the dynamic. And Jake asking permission for the selfie – “Denied” – was tremendous.
They shouldve given Casey the Poochie treatment. It was just an odd episode with how he was presented.
I’m glad “New Girl” finally ended the Schmidt love triangle…although I actually thought his scene with Cece in the restaurant was very well acted.
Also totally agree about “Mindy”…the Casey arc came out of nowhere and happened way too quickly. I was also very confused about why the doctors were trying to hire someone else, when the whole story with James Franco was about him replacing Mindy because the practice wasn’t big enough for the both of them. I did think Dr. Douchebag (real name irrelevant) was funny, though.
holy crap. anders holm was fine when he was just playing the nice guy that mindy had finally found. but when he is trying to be funny, it is tough to watch. some people just arent funny. it didnt help that they gave us a bit of adam pally to compare to.
Ethel Beavers was on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”!
she’s been everywhere lately.
That Mindy Project episode was just plain strange. First it jumps in time long enough for Mindy to grow her hair out and Casey to come back. Then they cast Adam Pally and find the quickest possible way to get rid of Anders Holm. The episode felt like a season finale and it was episode two. I really like Mindy Project but they need to figure out what the hell they want to be. Watching the constant fluctuations is confusing.
Yes, this! I liked that they stuck with Casey and Mindy for a while and had her actually go to the Dom Rep with him – I thought it kind of showed growth for the character and that the show could be funny without her dating random weird guys. But then overnight he became one of them. And the timing was so strange – with it jumping enough for her hair to grow out and him to come back only to break up right away. It just didn’t work.
Sorry, Haiti, not Dom Rep.
I actually thought this was a really strong episode of New Girl. And, while Schmidt was a douche (a trait they’ve established since the pilot), I thought his admission to CeCe that he still saw himself as the fat kid was humanizing enough that I didn’t totally hate him.
Mindy is just a weird show. It has great individual moments and jokes, but the episodes never seem to quite come together as a whole. And all the cast shuffling is REALLY distracting. There is really no need for anyone besides MIndy, Danny, Jeremy, Betsy, and Morgan. Why they feel the need to keep parading other people through is beyond me.
Well, Schmidt has been set up as the kind of douche who wears driving moccasins, not the kind who breaks two women’s hearts and wants to ruin his best friend’s happiness. There’s a world of difference there.
His speech to CeCe fell flat for me because it was arbitrary that she was the one he was telling it to. Circumstances lead to it being CeCe, but the same thing could have been said to Elizabeth, which made the whole thing about him instead of the people he hurt. Plus he gets a lot of racist lines, this time the odd “deeply Korean” comment, which oh yeah, came while he was throwing Nick under the bus for something he did. Just like he threw Winston under the bus the first time CeCe almost busted him. I’m really starting to hate him.
What was racist about the “deeply Korean” line?
I think this is the inherent problem with Brooklyn Nine-Nine:
Andy Samberg and the “a juvenile, narcissistic clown” descriptor. You nailed it right there.
Question: When has Andy Samberg ever brought nuance or dimension to a character he plays?
Unfortunately for the extremely game cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Samberg is not turning out to be much of an actor beyond SNL Digital Shorts, which have a lot to do with mugging at the camera and his bad boy Jewish hipster thing…. i.e., “a juvenile, narcissistic clown….”
He’s a likable guy and has so much good will behind him but really, watching him in this and that British show he attempted is like seeing your cousin do some very painful belly flops in the pool. They come out of the pool all red and in pain and it’s hard to watch.
—
I hope New Girl resolves itself. There has been something very wrong with some of the tone of Max Greenfield’s character for a while now — the plotting here is doing him a real disservice and has made me want to rewind to the “fun” Schmidt from before. I don’t want to hate Schmidt but recently that’s what’s going on. And The New Girl is depending upon the inherent sweetness of its characters way too much to throw this kind of ick into the mix.
—
The Mindy Project has been hindered by these casting issues all along. I continue to be seduced by the game, smart persona presented by Mindy Kaling. So I am really REALLY rooting for her to pull off her ADHD casting issues and give us a touch more than cute outfits, adorable smart moments (i.e., the teens in the gym speech), and the Danny-centrism currently on order.
But really why does everything have to come down to Mindy having a romance with these random dudes (and Danny)? It really subverts the message of a smart, educated, capable woman. And makes me want to shake some sense into her to stop wasting this opportunity. Therein lies the road to cancellation, I fear.
—
I’m just wondering / handwringing out loud that these systemic problems that are cropping up with many new and returning fall shows are not part of the bigger problem created by the insidious mediocrity of reality TV. It sort of seems like TV writers don’t know how to do the sitcom or soap anymore because they have been compromised by junk. And too much junk food kills off the taste of original stuff like Rectify and Orange is the New Black…..
“When has Andy Samberg ever brought nuance or dimension to a character he plays?”
Celeste and Jesse Forever.
“But really why does everything have to come down to Mindy having a romance with these random dudes (and Danny)? It really subverts the message of a smart, educated, capable woman. And makes me want to shake some sense into her to stop wasting this opportunity.”
I agree with this in principle and think there could be a good version of the show based on that idea. But ultimately, I think the concept of the series from the beginning was that it’s essentially a rom-com which is simultaneously using and poking fun at the conventions of rom-coms.
Good point @Steve. I shouldn’t be projecting my wishlist onto what exists…. :-)
Im really worried that you are right regarding Sandberg. The character just hasn’t shown any nuiance thus far. When Leslie Knope seemed off early in Parks it was pretty clearly a writing problem rather than an Amy Poehler problem. I fear the opposite may be true here. I wonder what it would have been like had they case Adam Pally in Sandberg’s role?
I thought the Schmidt and Winston stories were painfully uncomfortable to watch but I could have listened to another half hour of Nick and Jess listing possible wedges in their relationship.
“I’m not sure I learned how to read. I just memorized a lot of words”.
That is a fact. As poor as a start as New Girl has had, Nick Miller is still the best comedic character on television right now.
Co-sign Mike. Nick always delivers. His scene with Schmidt when Schmidt tells him he is sleeping with both women was also great – by both actors. New Girl needs to get back to these characters hanging out and dealing with like in their 30’s and the challenges that come with that time in someone’s life. These love triangles are killing the show.
They’re Brooklyn cops and nobody mentions “The French Connection?” Come on!
This season of New Girl is kind of annoying to me so far. You get the sense they started writing these scripts right before they were due.
I’m hoping Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets better. I actually like Terry Crews, Andre Braugher, the guy who plays Boyle, and the women on the show–sorry I don’t know their names. But I’d love to see the show with someone else playing the Jake character–the actor who’s currently doing so just pales next to everybody else. I think someone else could pull it off. I don’t watch SNL, so I don’t know what this guy was like there. But whenever he’s on, the show really drags.
I thought this episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was the best of the three, but Samberg is still weak link. There are glimpses there, but he still comes across as a teenager.
I agree with Cool Bat Guano. I thought this was the strongest episode so far. As far as Samberg goes, I’m confident they’ll get it figured out.
Cosign. The rest of the cast is excellent, but Samberg doesn’t fit the role he’s supposed to play. It’s not a fatal flaw. I’m enjoying the show as is and I’ll keep watching, but it could be so much better if they worked things out.
Sadly, it’s doubtful they get that chance. 1.4 in the demo last night against 3.4 million total viewers. I fear that B99 gets an episode or two more at most if things don’t pick up.
Mentioned above, but watching Mindy Project made me wonder how good Adam Pally could have played the Jake character.
New Girl writers are blowing it. Instead of proving that Jess and Nick work, they are trying to make every else look like shit.
I’m enjoying Jess and Nick so far, but not much else this season. Both Winston and Schmidt’s stories have been downright unpleasant.
Casey’s flightiness has always been a thing. He’s always asked for Mindy to change for him–from the beginning he insisted she wasn’t altruistic enough. He asked her to change faiths. He got her to go to Haiti and commented on how much she’d jump for him. He was the one that wanted the wedding, then didn’t. While DJing wasn’t necessarily hinted at in previous episodes (other than him mentioning different musicians, such as Wyclef, Tupac, Notorious BIG, and talking in a DJ sort of way–“girl knows my candies!” etc) the added Event Planning made it clear–he was always going to have changes of heart and while slightly exaggerated Mindy couldn’t keep up with it. It’s one of the few legit breakups on TV, where we can’t hate Casey too much (the voodoo doll and the way her post-performance support mirrored CCB) and understand he’s not meant to be with Mindy.
People who watch the show very casually may seem like Casey’s character did a 180, but HE HAS ALWAYS (maybe except Santa Fe) been presented as a flaky, sorta-douchey, very gross guy–who was not compatible for Mindy.
I agree completely, and I’m surprised to see so many reviews try to make that point. Casey’s flightiness has been well-established, though it’s never been brought to the forefront until last night. Which is kind of realistic for a romantic like Mindy to finally acknowledge once she’s had enough.
I totally understand that the show in general has been wildy inconsistent and tried out various characterizations to see what works. But this is the rare case where the writing lines up.
I also totally agree with you. Casey is an okay guy, he’s not for Mindy. Now if they can just pare the cast down to the essentials and concentrate the tone of the show into something consistent!
+1. I’m really happy Casey is out of there, I never liked him.
I actually like that Mindy’s ultimate end goal seems to be getting her with Danny because while we can see from her point of view why he might actually be a decent match for her (the way he’s always there for her even when being a jerk and putting her down he’s always challenging her) i’m not yet sure of what he is going to see in her that he doesn’t now. (Because as much as i heart Mindy—the show hasn’t really done much to make him seem like he sees beyond their kind of friendly antaganistic relationship they have with each other–like i’m not entirely sure that he sees her as girlfriend material let alone someone that doesn’t annoy the heck out of him 24 hours a day.–
I like how having that challenge in front of them almost by default should make the mindy project writers have to actually think about how they’re gonna write their characters going foward—at least in theory it should—in practice so far–(holds breath) i don’t wanna be overly harsh cause i actually enjoy the show most weeks but its gonna be an even bigger challenge to get the audience to go along with danny and mindy as a couple then i think they’re even consciously aware of at this point!
I honestly don’t know how people can stomach New Girl and Mindy. I keep trying, but unlike Parks & Rec, there’s been absolutely nothing to pull me in. Terrible shows.
I like The Mindy Project, it makes me laugh. But sometimes it is a hot mess. Last night was one of those times.
I don’t know…on any other show, I might be annoyed with how they are portraying stuff….but with New Girl, it doesn’t matter, I love it. The show just makes me laugh…a lot
I get that they can probably mine some good comedy out of Schmdit trying to break up Jess & Nick, but the tonal shift from the rest of the episode was incredibly jarring. They went out of their way to emphasize that Schmidt was emotionally torn and felt bad about the whole situation. His confession to Cece, while misguided, was at least handled seriously. Then all of a sudden he turns into a cartoon villian at the end of the episode.
I assume that this is a setup for some deeper character development from Schmidt and he’s going to realize how much he screwed up within the next couple episodes, but their handling of this one was pretty clunky.
Schmidt and Cece have been back together for three episodes, right? Was that scene in the restaurant really supposed to resonate emotionally? They were broken up all of last season. Who cares at this point? Aside from a few funny Nick moments, New Girl was weak and has been all season. And I’m starting to wish they would write Schmidt out of the show. They’ve made him aggressively unlikable, and Max Greenfield’s over-the-top goofiness has yielded diminishing returns since it became clear that Jake Johnson does it better.
I remain pleased with and very optimistic for the future of Brooklyn 99. Chelsea Peretti,in particular, killed it last night.
I’m 1-2 more crappy episodes away from bailing on Mindy Project. That was painful to sit through.
I only watched Brooklyn 99 and New Girl, but it wasn’t a great night for either. B99 is still my favorite new show of the season so far. It’s just that last night’s episode was a step down from the previous two.
But I’m THIS CLOSE to dropping New Girl entirely. It’s mystifying how bad the first three episodes of the season have been. From the start Schmidt and Cece were a fun couple, yet they still felt compelled to spend most of last year keeping them apart and now they’re going to just do it again this year!?! What’s the point?
And although I liked crazy Winston at first, it’s finally starting to go a little too far into uncomfortable.
That said, the scene where Nick and Jess listed their couple vulnerabilities was inspired.
But now they’re going to make Schmidt into an even bigger douchebag by having him focus irrationally on breaking up Nick and Jess? It makes no sense.
Shockingly, Alan thinks funny dancing is funny. Seriously though, Peretti has been really great.
As for New Girl, it was hard to make the love triangle idea worse, but they somehow managed to pull it off. The idea that even still, Schmidt doesn’t take responsibility for what he did and wants to break up Nick and Jess is simply not the character we’ve known for two full seasons now and really kind of ruins Schmidt as a character. It’s going to be hard to rehabilitate Schmidt at this point given that we as viewers like both his heartbroken ex-girlfriends, and certainly like Jess and Nick.
This was the first New Girl episode of Season 3 that I liked all around.
I had a very different reaction to Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Girl. I laughed out loud at both several times, and in the case of New Girl-Nick being sexually attracted to ladybugs had me almost in hysterics. I thought that was hilarious when they were trying to figure out the reasons Schmidt could break them up. I am kind of a casual watcher of New Girl, but I feel like I will be tuning in more often after last night.
I’m not that familiar with Andy Samberg’s work-so I can’t say much about him, except I think he is funny in this role. I love every minute Terry Crews in on the screen. So I guess what I am saying-these couple of shows made me laugh last night-so I will continue watching!
The Mindy Project has been mostly awful since the restructuring they did during last season. There were couple of bright spots sprinkled in between, but the quality just has not been there consistently and unfortunately this season has been a complete dud. Nothing is working and if it continues like this I will have absolutely no qualms about dropping it from the watchlist.