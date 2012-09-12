Mike Ehrmentraut is coming to “Parks and Recreation.”

In an episode of the fifth season of “Parks and Rec,” Jonathan Banks from “Breaking Bad” will play the father of Adam Scott’s character, Ben Wyatt.

“We were working the character description of Ben’s dad,” explains “Parks” co-creator Mike Schur, “and I said aloud, ‘He should act like Mike Ehrmentraut.’ So somebody said, ‘Well, why can’t we just get Jonathan Banks?'”

Schur is a huge “Breaking Bad” fan, as are the rest of his writers.

“To me, at this exactly moment in time, he’s everyone I know’s favorite actor,” says Schur. “After that arc” – which I spoke to Banks about here – “he’s the actor about which we’ve spent the most time talking in the room over the last year. It’s awesome. He’s going to be here at 2 p.m. today and everyone’s geeking out. A lot of the writers are coming up with reasons to be down on the set today.”

Banks’ episode will likely be the season’s sixth. The season premiere is next Thursday, September 20, at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.

UPDATE: TV Guide is reporting that Glenne Headly will guest in the same episode as Ben’s mom.