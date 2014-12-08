Exclusive: Mark Hamill to play the Trickster again on ‘The Flash’

“The Flash” is staging another homage to the '90s “Flash” series, bringing back Mark Hamill to reprise his role as James Jesse, aka Flash villain the Trickster.
The Trickster was the most memorable villain from the short-lived CBS “Flash” series, with Hamill taking the role so far in a Joker direction that he was unsurprisingly cast to voice the actual Joker through years of Batman and Justice League cartoons and video games.
The CW “Flash” already cast the CBS show's star, John Wesley Shipp, as father to Grant Gustin's Barry, but with Hamill – who will appear in the season's 17th episode, sometime in 2015 – the new show gets to have it both ways. Hamill will again play James Jesse, but with the twist of a new Trickster (presumably based on the one Geoff Johns introduced during his original run in “The Flash” comic) out there for Barry to stop. Per the character description:
“Mark Hamill returns in a brand new interpretation of James Jesse (aka The Trickster), a role he originated on the 90's 'Flash' series. In this new iteration, The Trickster is an anarchist terrorist con man serving a life sentence in Iron Heights who helps Barry (Grant Gustin) and Det. West (Jesse L. Martin) to foil the city-wide attacks of a wannabe Trickster eagerly following in the original's deadly footsteps. The episode will reunite him with John Wesley Shipp who went up against him as the original 'Flash' on the CBS version.”
“Flash” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said, “Having Mark reprise his role as The Trickster was on our original wish list when we were planning our version of The Flash. Christmas and Chanukah came early for us this year when he said yes! We are beyond humbled and excited to have him joining us for another round of deadly trickery!”
(This will also give “Star Wars” fandom a glimpse of what kind of shape Hamill's been in of late for the filming of “The Force Awakens.”)
What does everybody else think? You excited to have Hamill back in this role?
He also voiced the Trickster in Justice League Unlimited, so this will be his third go.
Got me again Flash!
Now that is stunt casting done right.
This is incredible news ever. Him playing the Original Trickster and helping out Barry Allen and Joe West to prevent city-wide attacks from a copycat Trickster who is following in the original Trickster’s footsteps is awesome.
If they can get Alexis Denisof reprise his role as Samuel Scudder The Mirror Master would be awesome. If that ever happens.
Per IMDB, it was David Cassidy as Mirror Master.
Denisof voiced Mirror Master on the Justice League animated series. Still, I wouldn’t rule him out. I wouldn’t rule anybody out for anything, the way these shows cast. Except maybe David Cassidy. Although it would be fun to have him cameo as the mugger or victim in the new Canary’s first night out.
It might be cool to have David Cassidy play a victim on Arrow and his daughter saves him.
Amanda Pays, who played the female lead Tina McGee on the 1990 “Flash” show (based on the Mike Baron character who was Wally West’s love interest at the time) will also reprise her role as Tina McGee (same name but not the same character).
“When Pays’ alter ego returns to Central City this go-around, she’ll be an employee of a rival company to STAR Labs.”
She will be working for Mercury Labs.
// You excited to have Hamill back in this role? //
Hells yeah.
Troy Baker as The Copycat Trickster would be awesome.
I can see that. I wish it could have been Seth Gabel though. And he could have looked more or less like he did in Arrow. Oh well.
Ehhhhhhhhh.
I mean, I love Mark Hamill, but I was really hoping for James Jesse, aerialist conman Trickster, as he is in the comics. Having him significantly older than rogues who were his peers in the comics just seems weird.
Maybe the copycat will share the attributes of the young Trickster?
awesome
It’s like The CW went into my head, politely ignored all the “The 100” fan-fic erotica ideas, and made my Hamill-Flash cameo dream a reality.
PS: I love how the creators of this show have so much love for the previous incarnation and/or the fans of said incarnation.
Now if only we could get the creators of Gotham to let Hamill cameo as The Cocknocker! :D
Is it just me, or does he sound a lot like The Joker from the cartoon series and video games?
P.S. I KNOW!!!
If you want pictures from this episode we filmed it 2 Friday’s ago 2 blocks from my house at the Surrey Courthouse . I spoke with Mark he is fricking amazing. We talked and he was very thankful and humble. We applauded him after he wrapped. It was epic.
They should also bring back Corinne Bohrer as Prank.