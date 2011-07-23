Omar comin’: ‘Community’ casts Michael Kenneth Williams

“Community” has found its new teacher, and I can describe the casting in two words:
Omar comin’.
Michael Kenneth Williams, beloved by “The Wire” fans for his work as larger-than-life stick-up man Omar Little – and also by “Boardwalk Empire” fans for his current role as non-bookcase-building Chalky White – has agreed to appear in at least three episodes of “Community” season 3.
Each season on “Community,” the study group all takes one class together. In season 1, it was Spanish, with Ken Jeong’s Senor Chang as the instructor. Last season, they took Anthropology, with John Oliver’s Professor Duncan taking over after Betty White got suspended at the end of the premiere. Now it’s Williams’ turn, and he’ll be playing an ex-con who teaches the study group’s Biology class.
Williams remains a regular castmember of “Boardwalk Empire,” but because cable shows film fewer episodes than their network counterparts, and on irregular schedules, he was able to get permission to do this.
When “Community” got shut out of Emmy nominations for the second year in a row, I joked that it was now “The Wire” of sitcoms, and that Dan Harmon’s best way to make this point clear would be to do a season-long story arc about the pointlessness of awards, akin to the newspaper storyline from “The Wire” season 5. Instead, the show has found a different, potentially more awesome, way to make the link.
I’ll have a report from the “Community” Comic-Con panel later today, and I did a couple of hilarious group interviews with the cast that we hope to post in the next few days. In the meantime, enjoy a bit of vintage Omar goodness while you wait for the season premiere in September:
THIS IS SO AWESOME!!!!
I think my brain just exploded.
Ditto.
This is incredible. That man has an amazing screen presence. He should be great in community
After seeing his take on bookcases, I’d be hesitant to ask for his opinion on office hours.
Omar don’t scare…
…when it comes to office hours.
Amazing. Omar comin y’all
MY WHOLE BRAIN IS CRYING!
Fantastic! Can’t wait. Brilliant casting.
A shame they aren’t taking woodworking, I’m sure he could teach them how to make a bookcase.
All in the game, yo.
Oh, indeed.
Oh this is a thing of beauty. Please have him debut on the show with Troy and Abed wondering who the new professor is, only to hear someone whistle “Pop Goes the Weasel”
You mean “The Farmer in the Dell”, right? ;)
Jared, the tune is also known as ‘Ahunting We Will Go,” which seems appropriate for Omar…
@MaryD, Zach L, Jared K- the song is AKA “The Cheese Stands Alone”
Amazing.
Dude played arguably the best villainous hero in TV history… I look forward to seeing him in action on COMMUNITY.
You know, I didn’t consider Omar a villain. It seemed to me that the “villains” were Barksdale’s crew. Omar had a paricular moral code. He was like Robin Hood – he robbed the dealers.
I think that Razorback meant by “villainous hero” is that Omar is one the most intriguing “Anti-heroes”. We could say Omar only hurt Drug Dealers. Like all other Anti-heroes there web eventually reaches everybody.
Amazing…but tricky. Cannot wait to se how they play it.
My mind just exploded.
Fantastic, under-appreciated actor, fantastic, under-appreciated show. Makes entirely too much sense. Casting directors and showrunners, take notes.
Needless to say, this Biology major approves.
THIS IS SO FREAKING AWESOME!!!!!! wish he would appear on parks and rec too!
they can’t possibly do a WIRE spidoe, can they?
Awesome. But I hope we still get some Duncan/John Oliver here and there.
How much more awesome can Community get?
How much mire awesome can Community get?!
Community is awful, and this guy has sucked in every role that wasn`t Omar.
All I know is if they cast the king, they best not miss.
he was pretty cool but that show the wire sucked. it was stupid. hopefully this is better. my favorite shows are two and a half men,glee, shit my dad says, and entourage. we need more shows like that and less crap like mad men, breaking bad, and louie. i’ve never seen community but i doubt its as good as outsourced. i was pissed when parks and rec came back
In deference to Alan’s rules, I’ll just note your opinion and also remark that your view on The Wire is a very very small and misguided one…I dare you to go on the AV club and say that though…
This was sarcasm. I mean, it has to be…right?
Don’t feed the trolls people.
This would have been a very nice surprise. Too bad someone had to put the news right in the headline, making it impossible to avoid for anyone who would like to have done so.
I like the cast add, but Harmon stated that Williams will add “groundednÂess and reality” to the show. Groundedness and reality? On Community?
My fave episodes are the ones least grounded and real.
I hope that the creators are not gonna dumb this show down in a bid for better ratings. Better to be a comet like Arrested DevelopmenÂt than a black hole like 2.5 Men…
How does Community get no Emmy love? It’s the funniest show on television, outside maybe Louie.
Can’t wait to see this.
I hope his first line is: “OMAR comin’, y’all. That’s Orientation Mandated by Administrative Resources.”
And I’d like to see MKW “socially promote” Jeff after it is found out that he actually failed his Anthropology class.
Thank you for my ‘Omar’ Wire fix. xoxo
To confirm: you’re saying that my favorite honorable, romantic thug (second only to Errol Flynn’s Robin Hood) and definitely-non-bookcase-making bootlegger is about to show up on my favorite ensemble comedy, and I’m supposed to wait calmly for the fall season of “Community”?!