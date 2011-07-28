‘Parks and Recreation’ presents ‘The Best of Jean-Ralphio’

I’ll have another “Fringe” Comic-Con video interview up a little later today, but let’s change course with a treat from one of this blog’s favorite shows, “Parks and Recreation.”

The fourth season doesn’t debut until September 22, and they’re only in the process of filming the premiere right now. But if you want to get back into a Pawnee frame of mind, what better way than to enjoy the five minutes of awesome otherwise known as “The Best of Jean-Ralphio,” featuring Ben Schwartz douchin’ it up as Tom Haverford’s best/worst friend?

Gape at the size of Jean-Ralphio’s hair! Marvel at his investment ideas! Wonder at his inability to end on the rhyme! Most of all, just laugh.

This week, the AV Club’s Todd VanDerWerff has been presenting a great extended interview with “Parks and Rec” co-creator Mike Schur about the third season. In the second part, Schur explains that the origin of Jean-Ralphio was as simple as this: “I met Ben Schwartz and was like, ‘That guy”s funny. That guy”s going to be in our show somehow,’ and we designed this character for him.”

Sometimes, that’s all it takes for awesome to happen.