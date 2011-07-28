‘Parks and Recreation’ presents ‘The Best of Jean-Ralphio’

I’ll have another “Fringe” Comic-Con video interview up a little later today, but let’s change course with a treat from one of this blog’s favorite shows, “Parks and Recreation.”
The fourth season doesn’t debut until September 22, and they’re only in the process of filming the premiere right now. But if you want to get back into a Pawnee frame of mind, what better way than to enjoy the five minutes of awesome otherwise known as “The Best of Jean-Ralphio,” featuring Ben Schwartz douchin’ it up as Tom Haverford’s best/worst friend?
Gape at the size of Jean-Ralphio’s hair! Marvel at his investment ideas! Wonder at his inability to end on the rhyme! Most of all, just laugh.
This week, the AV Club’s Todd VanDerWerff has been presenting a great extended interview with “Parks and Rec” co-creator Mike Schur about the third season. In the second part, Schur explains that the origin of Jean-Ralphio was as simple as this: “I met Ben Schwartz and was like, ‘That guy”s funny. That guy”s going to be in our show somehow,’ and we designed this character for him.”
Sometimes, that’s all it takes for awesome to happen.
I’m just curious about how this is an “exclusive” when it’s embedding video from NBC’s site.
Everything that Jean-Ralphio is involved in is exclusive, by definition.
CJ – In theory, while this is an NBC embed, it won't be linked on the NBC site for five hours. And that's the way exclusive multimedia content works on the Interwebs.
-Daniel
I drive a pre-owned acura legend o_o
“That Ralph Machio guy’s a total douche”
Would have been the perfect clip to end on.
That made me so happy.
This and:
Tammy 1 has been cast. Good Parks and Rec day.
Loved the clips, but the background music was a bit distracting IMO.
So distracting that I can’t get it out of my head. Anyone know the song at the beginning?
Were some of these from deleted scenes? I don’t think I recognised some of them from episodes (toilet cash bowl in particular) and since I’m outside the US I can’t view the extra content on the NBC site, although this vid worked for some reason…
I’m almost sure it’s from the season finale ‘Li’l Sebastian’ but that’s the Producer’s Cut that’s on Hulu, but you being outside the US won’t be able to watch it. They’ve put extended ‘producer’s cut’ versions of a few episodes on Hulu. Too bad you can’t see them. They’re like 5-6 minutes longer.
Love when he keeps messing up the rhymes..
Detler Schrempf stoning Jean-Ralphio at the end is a classic.
Swanson’s got swagger the size of Big Ben-clock
What up BIG T! Row dem boats!
it’s “throw them bows” (Ludacris – Southern Hospitality)
Jean-Ralphio, dance up on me!
“Swingers? Crashers?”
“Fred Claus.”
Andy? That’s an all-right name. That’s an all-right name.