Exclusive: ‘Veronica Mars’ movie brings in series veteran Diane Ruggiero

The “Veronica Mars” movie’s reunions won’t only take place in front of the camera. Rob Thomas needed help writing the script, so he recruited one of the show’s original – and best – writers in Diane Ruggiero to do it with him.
“I had the outline and the first act of the movie written when we launched Kickstarter,” Thomas explains. “I had no idea the craziness that would ensue once we launched. I was under the naive impression that I’d be able to handle knocking out the script while handling the sundry demands of running the fundraising — the press, questions about T-shirt artwork, etc. The day we launched we received 20,000 emails. The press requests and questions that arose about the specifics of the campaign was almost a full time job.”
Enter Ruggiero, who was part of the show’s original writing staff, and who wrote what Thomas calls “our high-water mark,” season 1’s “A Trip to the Dentist,” where Veronica finds out the truth about the night she was raped. Ruggiero was also a major contributor to the darkly comic voice of the series, and Thomas says it was great to have her for reasons beyond lightening the workload.
“She was really my right hand writing the series,” he says, “and it felt good to have someone who knew the voices as well as I did. We were both in a comfort zone, both writing this show and writing with each other.”
While Ruggiero wrote what were probably the two best episodes (‘A Trip to the Dentist’ and ‘An Echolls Family Christmas’ from season one) she also wrote ‘My Big Fat Greek Rush Week’ and ‘Poughkeepsie, Tramps and Thieves,’ which many fans found kind of appalling in their tone deafness. I was really surprised when I listened to her speak on the podcasts–she seems to bring some odd male-female issues to the party…I had previously been a huge fan of her writing. Hope she brings the season one sensibility to the picture.
I believe the podcasts are still available…perhaps you should check out the primary source? There is kind of a weird sense of anti-feminism and major relationship dysfunctionality. I believe she is a great writer, but IMO there were some problems with the show and characterization in season three. I liked Ruggiero’s previous show a lot, but I didn’t like the one after VM at all.
She also wrote “An Echolls Family Christmas,” which is my personal favorite episode of the series. This is great news.
‘Poughkeepsie’ was one of the few season three episodes I completely enjoyed. I don’t remember “My big fat . .”
And ‘An Echolls Family Christmas’ was one of my favorite VM episodes.
YES!! A Trip to the Dentist is my favorite VM episode and one of my top TV episodes of all time. So excited to see her involved.