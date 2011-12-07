Farewell, Colonel Potter: Harry Morgan dies at 96

Harry Morgan had one heck of a run in this world. He lived to 96. He acted alongside many of the giants of 40s, 50s and 60s movie acting, including Marlon Brando, Gregory Peck, Spencer Tracy and Jimmy Stewart. He co-starred on two of the most iconic TV shows of all time, as Joe Friday’s partner Bill Gannon in the ’60s revival of “Dragnet,” then as Col. Sherman T. Potter for the final eight seasons of “M*A*S*H,” winning an Emmy along the way for the latter role.
Morgan wasn’t a chameleon. His persona didn’t tend to change drastically from role to role (though there were some notable exceptions, which I’ll get to), and if you were to look at a photo of Morgan in, say, 1951’s “Appointment with Danger” (an early team-up with future “Dragnet” co-star Jack Webb), the only physical difference between him then and him as Potter in the late ’70s is a few lines and whiter hair. Morgan simply was who he was: simple, plain-spoken, reliable and, most of all, dignified.
Dignity isn’t an easy quality to portray on screen, much less over an entire career, but that’s the word that comes to mind whenever I think of Morgan. You would think that a mature, wise, wholly rational military veteran like Colonel Potter would be a tough fit on a comedy like “M*A*S*H” – especially replacing a much more overtly silly character in McLean Stevenson’s Henry Blake – and yet Morgan and the “M*A*S*H” writers made it work. He was frequently made the straight man (and a brilliant one, at that), but just as often Potter’s various admirable qualities were tweaked just enough to generate laughs on their own, rather than as a reaction to what Hawkeye and BJ were up to.
(It helped that Morgan had gotten the part after dazzling the cast, crew and audience with a hilarious earlier guest appearance going way against type as an insane, racist general. Even when he was being serious and upright as Potter, there was a twinkle in his eye.)
And as the series gradually transitioned from comedy to dramedy to earnest half-hour drama with occasional jokes, Morgan’s presence as the sane, confident voice in charge of the 4077th became more and more essential. Here’s just one example of many great moments for him:
Still, even Morgan could only carry so much. After the series ended with one of the most viewed telecasts ever, CBS tried building a sequel series, “AfterMASH,” around Potter, Jamie Farr’s Max Klinger and William Christopher’s Father Mulcahy working stateside at a VA hospital; nearly 30 years later, it’s still held up as the gold standard of what not to do with a spin-off.
Ken Levine was one of the head writers on “M*A*S*H” for several of Morgan’s seasons, and also wrote for “AfterMASH.” Asked for his take on Morgan, he wrote to me, “As funny as he was on camera, he was funnier off. Wonderful dry wit. I was always in awe of Harry. He could read a scene once, have it completely memorized, and perform it perfectly take after take. And then compliment a callow 26 year-old writer who wrote it and couldn’t believe the great Harry Morgan was even in the same room, much less reading his words. Fortunately, through television, Harry will live on forever.”
(Coincidentally writing about Morgan on his blog a few weeks ago, Levine also noted his agelessness, saying, “It”s no surprise he”s a young 96. He”s been a young senior citizen for 70 years.” Ken also posted some longer thoughts on Morgan a few minutes ago.)
Rest in peace, Harry Morgan. We salute you.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Dignity, sure — but his funniest performance (also on “MASH”) was as the uproariously undignified Gen. Steele on the classic episode “The General Flipped at Dawn.” You’ll be missed, Harry.
Sorry, I missed the paragraph where you already said that.
I had the exact same thought as soon as I read the work “dignified”, but then I kept reading, assuming Alan would get to it.
“Not now, Marjorie, I’m inspecting the troops.”
“‘A radish will never stand in the way of victory’ – Marshall Foch.”
I loved Harry Morgan. He was a great actor, and he seemed like a great man, and you’re absolutely right, the first word I think of with him is dignified.
I just thought I’d add that when The Office was looking for a new Michael Scott, I thought the switch from Blake to Potter should have been the model: it would have been crazy to have another wacky colonel, so instead, Potter was just a wise leader who knew to tolerate his team’s quirks since it worked for them. Not sure if that could have been done on The Office, but it probably would have been better than having Andy as Michael’s clone.
Right on the money, Fil.
Great comment and insight! The Office should’ve looked back in history to see what worked vs. what did not.
I loved Harry Morgan. I was born when M*A*S*H began to air. I have very fond memories of his portrayal of Col. Potter. My mom and I used to watch the show and reruns constantly.
He lived a long, good life. He is to be celebrated. He also brought funny and a grounded persona to MASH.
Thanks Alan for a lovely remembrance.
I knew which clip that was going to be before I played it. Memories of being 10 years old watching “MASH” when it first came out. Huge fan, and Harry Morgan was always so good.
Harry got his start here in Muskegon, Michigan when he starred in high school productions at Muskegon High. After leaving for Hollywood, he came back only once to film a Life Savers commercial in 1978. I wonder if the schools theater department has or will honor him un some way?
Here’s the Look Back feature about Harry published in the Chronicle two days ago: [mobile.mlive.com]
Wow. Just last night I was listening to an early Dragnet radio episode (1949 or thereabouts), when a very distinctive voice suddenly came up. I had to look it up, because I’d never heard he and Webb went back that far. But lo & behold, there he was–a character actor in the stable even back then. And when I saw his birthdate, I was impressed that he was still kicking. What a guy. And he did age extremely well.
When I was a kid, I especially loved him in movies like “Support Your Local Sheriff” with James Garner. Brilliant timing. One of the funniest shouters ever.
Anybody else remember him in “Pete and Gladys” in the early 60s? For some odd reason, I do!
BUFFALO BAGELS!!!
RIP, Sherman T. Potter (don’t forget to put that extra swoop on the ‘T’)
I watched a ton of MASH reruns just like all the other kids, but I’ll always love him for his role in the much-maligned Dragnet movie with Tom Hanks and Dan Aykroyd. I love it and will defend it to the death.
Don’t you mean The Virgin Connie Swale?
Me too! That’s honestly the first thing I thought of when I heard about Morgan’s passing.
That was my favorite movie as a kid (but I still love it today). I’m not really sure why; it’s not the most appropriate movie for a six-year-old. But it deserves every bit of defense that someone is willing to throw its way!
Another inspired piece of casting for him was in the miniseries “Backstairs at the White House,” in which several decades of presidents and first ladies were cast with well-known actors. And having Harry Morgan portray Harry S. Truman may have been obvious, but it was also inspired and perfect, and the performance was just what I’d hoped for.
The town marshall in The Shootist and the sherifr in The Flim Flam Man with George C. Scott.
This seems unfair to AfterMASH; it was no MASH, but it was successful in the ratings until they started messing with the scheduling. There were far worse things being put on tv then and now.
From Harry’s “Tontine” post in the episode Old Solders:
“Here’s to you, boys.
To Ryan, who died in W.W.I, the war to end all wars.
To Gianelli, who died in the war after that.
To Stein, the joker of the crowd.
And to Gresky, my best friend who just passed away in Tokyo.
You were the friends of my youth.
My comrades through thick and thin and everything in between.
I drink to your memories.
I loved you fellows, one and all.”
harry morgan was also extremely funny on third rock fro the sun. his scenes with john lithgow were classic.
MASH never just rested on its laurels and was happy to be strictly a comedy. They were also pushing the envelope and innovating with things like the dream episode, and the newscast episodes, or the view from a dead patient’s spirit, etc.
The Self-Styled Siren–the best film blogger on the web, bar none–has a lovely tribute to Morgan up at her place, focusing on a single scene in one of his earliest films, “The Ox-Bow Incident.”
Worth reading:
[selfstyledsiren.blogspot.com]
I’m in the middle of season 5 of MASH on DVD (I have the first six seasons). Love, love, love Harry Morgan as Sherman T. Potter. My huge white cat, Sherman, is named after the beloved regular Army colonel. These episodes never get old and are always funny. One of my favorite episodes is early in season 4 when Radar is having a hard time adjusting to Colonel Potter. A chopper pilot spots an injured horse and Radar, Hawkeye, and B.J. help rehabilitate it. Radar then gives it to Colonel Potter as a wedding anniversary gift. The colonel’s reaction to the gift is priceless.
RIP, Harry Morgan. Thanks for all of your work.