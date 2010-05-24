Farewell to ’24’: A few links

“Lost” said goodbye last night, and tonight we get a series finale double-feature, with “24” at 8 and “Law & Order” at 10. I’ll have an essay on “L&O” up and ready in a few hours, but I’ve been struggling to find the time to write something on “24.” Given how long it’s been since I felt passionately about the show, that’s probably for the best, as nobody needs to read the same list of complaints again at the end.
Instead, let me point you to two treatises on the show, one written by my current partner, the other produced by my former partner. (Unlike Jack Bauer, my partners have a pretty good mortality rate.) The first is Fienberg’s “24” entry from his terrific Best of the Decade series from last December.
The second comes from my old Star-Ledger colleague Mat Zoller Seitz, who has spent the last couple of years cranking out a series of insightful and/or amusing video essays on movies and TV. (Here’s one of the sillier ones, in which Matt and Sarah Bunting examine “The Ties of Zodiac.”) Matt and Aaron Aradillas cooked up a five-part series of video essays on “24,” starting with their look at the show’s origins in the context of the TV of the Aughts.
So go read and/or watch, and feel free to share your (spoiler-free) expectations for tonight. With a movie in the works, Jack can’t die, but is everybody else fair game?
For how bad the season was at the 16 episode mark, it has been old school kick ass 24 the last 8. Omar’s farewell episode kicked off this great stretch when the stereotypical ending of Jack and Renee saving the day shockingly failed.
Charles Logan is one of the best (if not the best) supporting character in this shows history and his and Jack’s final showdown has been great TV.
While 24 and Lost have both had their low points (Lost S2-Late S3 and Lost S6 and early S8) they have been great thrill rides. While I’m sad both shows are over they are going out the way they should. On all cylinders. Hopefully 24’s finale can live up to Lost’s fantastic finale last night. RIP
I wholeheartedly concur with bhietanen. My expectations were low but 24 really kicked up a notch in the latter part of this season. That being said, I thought the series finale was a little lackluster given what has happened leading up to it.
Really looking forward to the finale. This season started quite weak, but it has redeemed itself in a big way….especially with the return of Charles Logan.
Jack can’t die … unless the movie is a prequel!
Each and every week, I yell at the TV when watching 24. Last week was “Why didn’t he make copies of that computer file!?!?!?” But despite the slew of plot-holes, I continued to watch. Not sure if I continued to enjoy the show (after the first two seasons), but I continued to watch. Not sure if that says more about show, or me.
Excited about tonight. If Lost is the supermodel everyone fawns over in my show love triangle, 24 is the flawed girl-next-door that isn’t talked about as much that was my first and real true love.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but Agent Pierce hasn’t been in this season at all, has he? So my main hope is that he’ll make one last reappearance – because we can’t have a season of 24 without Agent Pierce.
Whomever narrated the Seitz/Aradillas piece is a master! Ahem.
I’m going in prepared to be disappointed by the finale. That way I might be pleasantly surprised.
Man, I am going to miss this show. I’ve been a devoted fan since day 1, episode 1. I never cared how good or bad the show was, because I was there for Jack.
Out of respect, I think the name “Jack” should be retired for any future fictional male television character. :o)
I’m with you, Maura!
With all the lines that Jack has crossed in the last few episodes, I’m also wondering if all the movie talk is a trick and they really are planning to kill Jack at the end. At the very least, Jack will have to end up in jail for capital offenses, right?
Where “Lost” left many, many questions unanswered and left much interpretation up to the viewer, the ending of “24” will, I believe, be brutally definitive and will leave very few questions. Basically, if you had anything at all to do with this season’s conspiracy, it is highly likely that Jack Bauer is going to send you to your death, probably in a most violent and painful way. And unlike the Losties, there will be no happy reunions in a multi-denominational church for any of the soon-to-be deceased conspirators.
And this will be a very good thing. :)
I know I wouldn’t have minded a sideways universe in which Bill and Tony were still alive.