‘Fargo’ wins HitFix’s 3rd Annual Television Critics’ Poll

We have a surprise winner in this year’s HitFix Television Critics’ Poll. But then, pretty much any winner would have been surprising this year.
The first two years of the poll had with the same obvious champion both times, with the two halves of the “Breaking Bad” final season finishing first in both 2012 and 2013. When we introduced a second poll for best new shows last year, Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” (which finished second in the overall poll) was almost certainly the winner even before voting began.
When we began planning for the 2014 version of the Critics’ Poll, though, Fienberg and I had no idea what was going to win either poll – nor, for that matter, who would top this year’s new Top 10 performances list. With “Breaking Bad” no longer eligible, and with so many great shows in so many places – including a staggering number of new shows worthy of consideration for the overall list – there was no obvious winner. (I felt confident, for instance, that the #1 overall show from my own list, “The Leftovers,” wouldn’t be voted such here, and it wound up finishing just outside of the top 20.)
Might it be “The Good Wife,” which is adored by so many critics? Had “True Detective” outlasted the backlash to get the top honor? Would Piper, Taystee and the other “Orange Is the New Black” inmates simply move up one spot without Walt and Jesse to stand in their way? Or might we honor “The Americans” for having such a fantastic second season?
Instead, both polls had the same winner, from elsewhere in the FX stable, as “Fargo” earned top honors for both overall series and new series, comfortably beating “The Good Wife” in the former category, narrowly edging Amazon’s “Transparent” in the latter. (Welcome to the quirks of voting for multiple lists with different criteria, which you can also see on those occasions when the Television Critics Association gives one drama the best drama award, and another the Program of the Year award.)
“Fargo” and “Transparent” also did very well in the performance poll, with all three “Fargo” leads making the top 10, and “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor finishing a very close second to Matthew McConaughey from “True Detective.”
(As always, I would caution you to not get too hung up on how shows are ranked outside of the top 10. All voters submitted lists of 10 for each category, so if there was a show a lot of people had as their 11th or 12th favorite – hypothetically, let’s say “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – it would get no benefit from that, whereas a show that many didn’t like but that got a few decent votes would rank higher. We include all the shows just to acknowledge every one that got a vote. Similarly, you will notice some differences in rankings between the overall shows list and the new shows list, but that’s simply a thing that happens when the lists are voted on separately.)
UPDATE: The poll results have been up for a few hours now, and since they were being tabulated through the weekend (in part to make the voting deadline as late as possible), this has been my first chance to really thoroughly study the results. Some thoughts:
* As I said above, the methodology (ever critic votes for 10 shows/performances per category) renders the rankings past, say, 20 pretty meaningless. Still, it’s interesting – if not statistically important – that three shows that at different times have gotten some very passionate critical acclaim didn’t get a single vote: “Girls,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Rick and Morty.” One the one hand, I could see any of those winding up somewhere in the teens for a number of critics (all are in contention for one of my Best of the Rest lists, to be published later this month), but we had 102 different shows get at least one vote in the overall poll, including several foreign shows available only on Hulu, and none of those three did. Like I said, not really relevant, but it’s odd.
* The separate voting for each poll leads to some oddities of its own, with “Broad City” somehow finishing in the same position on both the overall and new shows lists – and therefore ranking behind several new shows it beat on the overall list. At one point very late in the voting, in fact, “Transparent” was a point or two ahead of “Fargo” on the new shows list, even though “Fargo” was comfortably in first on the overall list.
* Speaking of “Fargo,” it actually tied with “Good Wife” and “Transparent” for most first-place votes, with nine apiece. “Game of Thrones” only had five first-place votes, but finished three points (and one spot) ahead of “Transparent” due to slightly broader overall support.
* Other shows that got first place votes: “The Americans” (4), “True Detective” (4), “Hannibal” (2), “Broad City” (1), “Gotham” (1), “Happy Valley” (1), “The Leftovers” (1), “Louie” (1), “Mad Men” (1), “The Mindy Project” (1), “Orange Is the New Black” (1), “Outlander” (1), “Sherlock” (1)
* Expanding on the notion that any show that won would have been a surprise after last year, “Fargo” is still more of a surprise than some others would have been. “Good Wife” seemingly has the broadest critical consensus, “Transparent” is the recent Hot New Thing, “True Detective” was the Hot New Thing at the start of the year, “Game of Thrones” is deeply loved, “Orange Is the New Black” finished second last year, etc. When “Fargo” was airing, there was some talk about whether it had passed “True Detective” in terms of critical love, but “TD” still beat it in the miniseries category at the TCA Awards. It wasn’t until the ballots started being counted that I realized “Fargo” had stuck with so many people (including Fienberg, who had it as his #1) for so long.
“Jane the Virgin” is at 14th? I find this a bit weird. I didn’t watch. Is it that good?
Yup.
You have to be willingness to embrace the telenovela aspects, but the show is romantic, whimsical, hilarious and anchored by a rock-solid cast. It’s also moving at an incredibly fast pace, so there’s no sense of filler.
From the article:
It looks like you can say that about any show after #8 this year. There seems to have been a rough consensus on the top 8 shows and then a big drop-off after that. I mean, only one more person put Louie on his or her ballot (13) than put Jane the Virgin on (12). And only seven people voted for Broad City, but it made #10.
It’s really cute. I need to catch up on it, but it is really a fresh, interesting show.
Has the number of critics polled changed over the last three years? Because this year’s list has about 20 percent more shows in total than the last two years, which could either be a symbol of the overall rise in quality on television or simply that more critics were asked for their opinions.
I hope it’s the former.
It’s roughly the same number of critics as last year (I don’t remember how many we had two years ago), though the composition is slightly different, as people leave the beat, join it, and/or can’t participate in the poll for some reason.
I think the reason there are more shows is simply because there are so many more potential shows to consider this year than ever before, in so many places. If you look at the overall vote totals, for instance, there’s something resembling consensus on the top 8, and then a huge fall-off for everything after that.
I’d guess there are just a lot more shows on so many more venues. For example, while The Good Wife, ranked #2, is a drama on a big 4 network, one has to go down to #30 (The Mindy Project) to find a major network comedy. A few years ago, the list would have been ALL network programs or maybe mostly networks with one or two HBO shows. It’s a brave new world.
Surprised not even one single critic included Over the Garden Wall in their Top 10 Best New Shows list. I can only conclude that not one single critic watched it. I know cartoons are not always on TV critics’ radar, but Adventure Time and Legend of Korra were at least tiny blips.
This is why I love HitFix’s community, seriously didn’t expect anyone to namedrop that amazing series. Animation is slowly dwindling in output but OtGW was a nice reminder that they can still recapture the magic. Well met.
Not a single point for Bob’s Burgers. I am baffled. The show is as good as it’s ever been right now.
Too much good TV. That’s one I could see winding up in a lot of people’s 11-15 position — which, as noted above, is useless for the purposes of the down-ballot results.
Rick & Morty was also shut out, unfortunately.
Indeed. Although sitcoms, and comedy more broadly (sorry, Emmys, I refuse to categorise Orange is the New Black or Transparent as comedies), always seem to suffer most from this. If the list were split into half-hours, for example, number 10 would be Parks & Rec at number 33. Which is crazy to me because that’s where the much of the most interesting stuff was happening – Please Like Me, Looking (only squeezing in thanks to the wonderful Alyssa Rosenberg), Broad City, You’re the Worst, Gravity Falls, Bob’s Burgers. Adventure Time too, as ever. But I fell behind on many of the dramas I’d usually watch this year because I found most of them unbearably maudlin, so I guess I have my own bias.
@MJ15 – Holy crap, I didn’t even realise Rick & Morty was left off. Everyone was going nuts for that show earlier this year. What a shame.
I love Bob’s Burgers and was surprised there were no votes. Then again, it’s hardly aired this season (and last season may have been forgotten about). Fox’s scheduling of it at 7:30 p.m. has hurt it with football — only like four or five eps have aired this entire season. Now that it’s on at 9:30 p.m., I’m hoping to see the Belchers more regularly.
Bob’s Burgers is probably the most reliable comedy on TV.
I had both it and Rick & Morty on my own personal top 10 list, so I must admit I’m a little sad to not see them here. But then again, they are both pretty niche, and R&M even more so than BB. It’s much too weird and idiosyncratic to show up on a consensus-best-of list, but the people who love it tend to evangelize it pretty zealously.
Some more thoughts on the list…
Gotham at #23? Arrow, The Flash, and Agents of SHIELD are all superior comic book shows, in my opinion.
Srugim?
No Girls whatsoever? Very shocked by this. I know it’s divisive, but I didn’t think it was that divisive in the critical community.
Might have also expected to see Halt & Catch Fire on someone’s main list. Or Arrow, which I already mentioned. Or 24, which I was thought was a lot of fun.
Happy to see some love for Please Like Me!
Ughh… Fargo is so not my cup of tea. I really think the critics have the whole True Detective / Fargo phenomena backwards. Fargo is a product of hype, True Detective is the real deal.
I don’t see that at all. There is so much hype around the second season of True Detective than there is for the second season of Fargo.
That aligns with my personal view, but I can’t honestly say it’s about “hype”. I guess they really like Fargo, despite all the things that would have kept it out of a top ten for me.
But True Detective was hyped waaaaaaay more than Fargo.
I still don’t get the effusive praise for Fargo, but then there are a lot of TV series this year that seem overrated to me. However, I’ve seen quite a few people state that the TV show was better than the film. I can guarantee you that 10 years from now, Fargo the film will be as popular and beloved as it ever was, and Fargo the TV show will be the answer to a trivia question regarding Billy Bob Thornton’s acting career.
I’ve never heard anyone say they prefer the show to the film, and I’m not sure I’m willing to acknowledge the existence of such hypothetical “people”. It would hurt my head too much :)
With Hannibal, on the other hand, I’d expect lots of people prefer the show to a majority of the movies. Let’s not get into a Game of Thrones discussion though!
I like Fargo the TV show more than the movie. I only say this because i haven’t seen the movie as of yet. Which is a travesty, i know. Especially since i live in Minnesota.
Hannibal is my favorite version of Hannibal Lecter. But the movies are great too. At least some of them.
I don’t watch Game of Thrones (found it incredibly boring but i do want to go back watch a little more) but my brother prefers the books to the show.
If you haven’t seen the movie then it doesn’t count. You can’t make any comparisons.
Of course you have to see Fargo, but with Hannibal there are five movies total and little need to see all of them. I only recently saw Ridley Scott’s “Hannibal”, not that I really needed to have bothered. Silence of the Lambs is the most famous one which swept the oscars and made Hopkins’ Hannibal such an iconic villain. A whole bunch of movies from Se7en onward have that in their DNA. My personal favorite is the first, Michael Mann’s Manhunter. It was little-seen enough that Brett Ratner remade it as Red Dragon, which may not be as bad as Ratner’s other movies but is in every way inferior to the original (I guess Phillip Seymour Hoffman gives a better performance than Stephen Lang’s cartoonishly dislikable character, but that’s it). Ratner adheres closer to the book in some ways, but inserts extra scenes because people were paying money to see Hopkins as Hannibal and the character has a relatively small role. I’d rant about Mann’s visual style, but Matt Stoller Zeitz already has a visual essay I can link to instead:
[blogs.indiewire.com]
@FictionIsntReal: Go back and read the comments to the reviews for Fargo on this site. There are at least a half dozen people who say they prefer the TV show to the movie.
Llewyn: I don’t think the ‘ten years from now’ test is a fair one. Films almost ALWAYS age better than TV. Partly that’s about TV often being more of its time, but mostly it’s just that “hey you need to watch this film, it’s a classic” will always be a more succesful word-of-mouth advertising approach than “hey you need to watch all of this TV series, it’s a classic.” Because a film is one to three hours of your life that you can risk wasting on an old film, but a TV series is 10-100 hours, and that’s a commitment it’s much harder to get people to make. So old TV will always be more niche than old films.
It’s true that an entire TV series is a bigger commitment than a film, but individual episodes of the Simpsons or Seinfeld are often thought of as classic. Also, Fargo is a miniseries and that’s more comparable to films. I went through “I, Claudius”, “War & Peace”, “Band of Brothers” and other miniseries before Battlestar Galactica & the Sopranos for that reason.
Was “House of Cards” not eligible this year? I didn’t much like the last season, but no votes at all?
Scroll down a bit and check the poll again. House of Cards came in 35th, with 19 total points on votes from 4 critics. No one gave it a #1 vote, though (the highest it was on anyone’s list was 4th).
I can’t believe that Rick and Morty got zero votes for new show, especially since both Mike Tyson Mysteries and Chozen did.
Rick & Morty aired three or four episodes last December, so wasn’t eligible as a new show.
Thanks for aggregating the first-place votes here, that’s always an interesting way to look at these polls. The other one I’m interested in is which shows showed up on the most ballots. If you can (or someone else wants to look), could you give the top 5?
My MS Excel skills aren’t that strong, unfortunately. But if somebody else wants to give it a go using the published lists, by all means.
Imagine a world where TV execs pumped out shows whose only audience is a few hundred jaded TV critics…
What happened to #10 in the overall list? We jump right from Broad City at #9 to Olive Kitteridge at #11.
Broad City and Louie tied for 9th, so Olive is 11th.
It would be interesting to see the critics’ lists ranked by the average rating of the shows they selected for their top 10.
I selected 4 critics’ lists at random and didn’t find a single show from the top 50 most watched TV shows.
Did any critic cast a vote for America’s most watched TV show, Sunday Night Football?
I can’t tell if you think that critics are elitist and wrong or you’re pulling a James Cameron. Ratings=money. That’s it’s own reward eh? No, Avatar isn’t the best movie of all time and no, the Big Bang Theory isn’t going to win critic’s polls either.
Why is that a problem? They’re doing fine anyway.
When a book wins the Man Booker prize no one argues that Grisham is getting shafted. When the Post wins a Pulitzer no one claims USA today has been robbed. Popularity and quality are kissing cousins at best.
Since it appears I am addicted to Fargo vs True Detective discussions, I thought I’d investigate one aspect of contention between the two shows: gender. Was the sexism of the latter hurting it among female critics, and the performance of Alison Tolman boosting their votes for the former? My anecdotal impression from reading specific critics list was the opposite, and investigating the specific shows backed that up. True Detective appeared in the top tens of 15 women and 23 men. Fargo had 11 women and 27 men. Restricting it to just #1 picks, True Detective had 5 women and 2 men. Fargo had 4 women and 12 men. Since it seems unlikely that male critics were more sensitive to the charges of sexism, the more likely interpretation is just that a lot of critics though Fargo was a great TV show.
Speaking of specific critic lists, Sarah Bunting has an idiosyncratic selection of performances. No more than one person per show and she picks Woody Harrelson from True Detective, Clayne Crawford from Rectify, and Tracy Letts from Homeland. Keegan Michael-Key appears for Playing House rather than Key & Peele or even Fargo. I don’t watch The Good Wife, but apparently Carrie Preston won a Guest Actress Emmy, and I’m guessing she’s still not a lead. Not that Sarah never makes the expected pick within a show, Tatiana Maslany is #1 for Orphan Black.
I wonder if male critics might, in fact, be more sensitive to CHARGES of sexism. Far less sensitive to sexism, yes. But once it’s called out I can see women critics being comfortable assessing it as simply one part of a show because, hey, sexism is everywhere. Male critics might be uneasy because they imagine it’s a localized problem that they don’t want to identify or be identified with.
I guess we all have our surprises here…
…mine is ‘Person of Interest’. 50-odd critics, 100-odd shows, and not a single point for one of the most thrilling, provocative and politically-engaged series on TV in years? The back half of season 3 was all-time quality, and the first half of season 4 has been solid, with a few highlights too.
I can get that it’s too low-brow in style and format to win a critic’s poll (although really the intellectual content is much deeper and more interesting than that of, say, True Detective). I also get that there’s a degree of snobbery toward both SF and crime. But I’m really astonished that it wasn’t mentioned at all! (particularly since crime, SF and low-brow entertainment are all represented elsewhere on the list).
Reviews for it seem continually adoring, when they appear. [Of the 12 s3 episodes airing this year, the AV club for instance gave 4 an ‘A’ and 5 an ‘A-‘ – a much higher average than, eg. True Detective].
So is it just that critics aren’t watching it? But that too would be surprising, given that it’s one of the most popular drama shows on TV!
So what’s up with it?
I only watched the first season of Person of Interest, but there are critics who say it’s possibly the best show on network TV and an astute commentary on our time. That being said, I don’t think ratings on AV Club are a good way to compare different shows. I think shows tend to be rated in part based on what they are, or graded on their own curve as it were.
I guess I was the only person who didn’t like the second season of The Americans as much as the first. Less Margo Martindale and no Derek Luke, as well as the asinine conclusion (***SPOILER ALERT***) to who murdered the family took the show down several notches.
The Missing is really good, but I guess it’s too difficult to consider it for best show when it hasn’t ended yet.
Shameless at #52? Stop bullshittin’.
I think the second season of the Americans was probably ‘better’, but I didn’t like it as much – it felt more remote, colder (I guess the constant snow may have had a subliminal effect there…), and I missed the relationship drama and the character depth that went with it (not that they could have extended the will-they-won’t-they much longer, of course, but I still missed it).
Sad to see Mad Men suffer a little. IMO it’s the still among the best tv shows ever and the only truly great one still around.
Yes….thought it was a great Mad Men “half” season which may have hurt it with the critics.
What is all this praise about Transparent? is it because it’s only because it’s LGBT-related? And no Continuum in the top 100 shows or Rachel Nichols in the top 25 acting performances?
Boardwalk Empire at nr52??? Hahahaha!. This series has been criminally underrated over here for all kinds of nonsensical reasons, but this really takes the cake. Now it’s put even behind total schlock like the Walking Dead and House of Cards? And you people get paid to tell us what to watch? My god, you should all be thoroughly ashamed of yourselves.
Why wasn’t Andy Greenwald a part of the Critics this year? Did you guys have a falling out?