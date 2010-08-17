‘Firefly’ Rewind – Episode 11: ‘Trash’

Once again, we’re spending Tuesdays this summer revisiting Joss Whedon’s outer space Western “Firefly.” A review of “Trash coming up just as soon as I have another exciting adventure in sitting…
“It ain’t a hand of cards. It’s called a life.” -Mal
I don’t remember this episode.
I mean, I remember Mal sitting naked on the rock, and I had some vague recollection that Saffron came back a second time, but the rest of it? Nada.
Now, “Trash” was one of three episodes that didn’t air during the original Fox run (which jumped from “War Stories” to “Objects in Space” to the belated airing of the pilot), but I know I watched the other two unaired eps (“The Message” and “Heart of Gold”) when I got the DVD set, and I know I’ve seen the naked rock scene, so… it’s a mystery. Even if that scene wound up in a DVD special feature I saw at one point, I have no idea why I would have skipped the episode itself at the time I was marathoning the rest of the series.
But it’s also a very pleasant surprise. As happened with the “Undeclared” rewatch Fienberg and I did for the podcast (where I realized I had never seen “God Visits” before), I discovered years after the fact that there was still original content for me to enjoy. And for that reason alone, I’m glad I made this show one of the summer DVD rewinds, because who knows when else I would’ve had the excuse to dive back into that old boxed set and make this discovery? (Even if I had a few spare hours and the inclination, I likely would have just cherrypicked my favorite episodes like “Out of Gas.”)
So where I went into my “Our Mrs. Reynolds” rewatch knowing that Saffron was up to no good, and that the crew would escape her trap with a well-aimed shot by Vera, I honestly had no idea where this one was going – other than the inevitable betrayal by “YoSaffBridge” – and therefore got to enjoy the surprise of Saffron getting played by Mal and Inara, and of the gorram plan actually working out with minimal difficulty for once. Mal loses his clothes, sure, but he doesn’t seem to mind being naked around the crew (nor would I if I were built like Nathan Fillion), and they get the loot with far fewer wrinkles than the medicine heist in “Ariel.”
“Trash” is more straightforward caper story than comedy – though it does have some very funny moments, like Wash’s confusion (which later turns out to have been staged) over why they’re talking to Saffron, or the River/Jayne interactions – and probably not as fun an episode overall as “Our Mrs. Reynolds.” But Christina Hendricks is still a delight as Saffron, and Mal’s flustered response to his naive bombshell of a bride is effectively replaced by the gamesmanship between the two now that Mal knows what she really is. I particularly like that Saffron is able to more than hold her own in a brawl with Mal, showing that she can be just as dangerous fighting as flirting.
And after Simon masterminded the heist in “Ariel” and Book became a key member of the rescue team in “War Stories,” it was nice to see Inara play an integral role in this job as the failsafe. And in hindsight, the scene where Saffron breaks away from Mal to eavesdrop on Zoe and Inara turns out to have been part of the sting, on both Saffron and us. We know Inara and Mal have issues – their argument in her shuttle is not staged (since Saffron’s still in a crate), and feels reminiscent of past tensions between the two – and we know that as a law-abiding Companion, she’s the one who holds the biggest grudge against a rogue Companion like Saffron. So it’s completely plausible that she would distance herself as much as possible from the job, and therefore be a complete surprise as the last person standing between Saffron and the priceless pistol.
As I said of Niska last week, one of the many things that’s a shame about the series’ swift cancellation is that we didn’t get many more years of Saffron turning up to cause trouble for Mal and the gang, sometimes winning and sometimes losing – sometimes seeming sincere, and mostly ruthless. Still, things turned out okay for Hendricks in the end, didn’t they?
Some other thoughts:
- Because I had never seen (or had forgotten) most of the episode, perhaps the most surprising part was Simon coming to realize, with River’s help, what Jayne was really up to during the “Ariel” heist. A nice scene, illustrating the fundamental difference between Mal (who shows Jayne the closed fist of a death threat) and Simon (who tries to win him over with the open hand of a promise to do no harm), and with a good punchline courtesy of River.
- Jayne’s ear-flap hat makes another appearance. Always a pleasure to see that ugly thing.
- Because of the floating city, and the maneuver Wash, Kaylee and Jayne have to do to swap the garbage drone’s chip, this episode felt more FX-heavy than most of the previous ones. Which makes this as good an episode as any to ask what people think of the show’s FX-style, which doesn’t look quite like any other spaceship series or movie I can think of.
- One thing I neglected to comment on in the “War Stories” review is that the episode cleverly managed to divest the crew of most of their “Ariel” loot. That way, the status quo of a desperate crew living job-to-job wouldn’t change. There’s a brief reference in “The Message” to Mal having trouble fencing the Lassiter pistol, but I think that’s the only mention of it in the final episodes, meaning the writers didn’t have to contrive another reason to keep the crew from being fat and happy for a while. And speaking of “The Message”…
Up next: “The Message,” in which Mal and Zoe get a shocking reminder of their time together in the war.
What did everybody else think?
“Which makes this as good an episode as any to ask what people think of the show’s FX-style, which doesn’t look quite like any other spaceship series or movie I can think of.”
It didn’t look like any spaceship series I had seen before, but the second I watched BSG I said “That looks a lot like Firefly”. Sure enough the same FX company (I believe Zoic is the name of the company) did both.
Serenity (the ship) even has a cameo in BSG – love it!!
I believe Ron D. Moore has said that BSG was influenced by Firefly. Jane Espenson who wrote Shindig (The Firefly episode) was also a writer for BSG. I believe ZOIC (originally Radium) did the special effects for Joss Whedon’s Buffy musical episode “Once More With Feeling”.
I think Firefly and BSG’s CGI looks terrible. The fast zooms & pans / handheld feeling shaky cam stuff during action scenes is just so incredibly corny. BSG took it to the next level by having the entire show look like it was shot by an ADHD teenager with a handicam, but every time they do CGI in Firefly it just looks so so bad.
“Which makes this as good an episode as any to ask what people think of the show’s FX-style, which doesn’t look quite like any other spaceship series or movie I can think of.”
The FX in Firefly to me always looked “not-quite-good-enough” to pass, but it’s possible the intent was to deliver a deliberately less-detailed product, which, at least to me, ended up drawing me back in emotionally because it gave the ships and situations a sort of iconic-ness that strict reality lacks. (See Scott McCloud on cartooning.)
Somewhat related, what always weirded me out about the outer space FX shots in Firefly was how they maintained the same hand-held pseudo-doc aesthetic of the rest of the show. I think the first time a non-existent camera actually zoomed in and refocused on what was either a model or a CG ship, it threw me for a loop. All I could think was, “…I think they just broke cinema.”
By the time I’d been through a few episodes, the strangeness wore off, and now I find it kind of endearing, and certainly unique–I’m not sure but this might be the first example of spaceships not being shot like Star Wars or 2001, all those perfectly smooth pans that seem natural in a completely controlled photographic environment.
In at least one of the commentaries Joss Whedon speaks to the FX style, and how he wanted to maintain the 70’s cinema look with zooms, handheld, flares, and slower focusing during pans and zooms. He talked about how that had never been done before, and how the FX house wasn’t sure it could be done at first. Then on the Serenity commentary he talks about the difference in the FX between show and movie, where in the movie you had to show a lot more detail for the big screen, and how he wanted that detail to be as messy as the camera work. All his commentaries are worth a listen, especially the final one for Objects in Space. I think he really grew as a director with this show. You could see his style develop markedly in the 13 episodes and the movie in a way that it never did on Buffy or Angel. The movie, in fact, has camera work on a level with the best Sci-Fi has ever seen.
Alan, the naked rock scene was a big part of the gag reel on the DVD, which is one of the better gag reels I have yet seen. It ends with a closeup on Mal’s backside, and Nathan Fillion saying something about “How do you like this apple, America” or some such.
Alan, perhaps you could watch and comment on the movie when you are done with the show. Be interesting to hear your take on it.
I loved this episode the first time for the twist ending and I was happy to see it held up in a second viewing too.
Even though it didn’t feature Simon much, I thought this (and the last episode) had moments which really allowed him to shine. In War Stories, his sharp and considered dismissal of the absurd torture philosophy and now his speech to Jayne both highlight his absolute commitment to behaving humanely. Sure, he has his love for his sister, but he’s extended that connection into a wider moral framework that’s anti-Jaynesian. You mentioned you thought he was originally intended to be a civilised counterpart to Mal, but actually Inara fulfils that function, and Simon does the same for Jayne.
Have to disagree about wanting Niska back – I didn’t find him creepy so much as so OTT as to be comical, but this episode finally, finally, finally gave us an Alliance functionary who wasn’t just EEEVVIIIILLL. And Saffron would have made a wonderful occasionally recurring villain.
Yeah, I was also really impressed with Simon in his scene with Jayne. It was very controlled on his part, and slightly ominous, but at the end he exemplified the “Mercy is the mark of a great man”, previously quoted in Shindig. Simon is the catalyst for Mal regaining his heroism, and in this scene he’s leading the way by example – I think Joss described Simon and Jayne as the angel and devil, alternatively, on Mal’s shoulders. Overall though, brilliant acting in that scene.
I am pretty sure Saffron was eventually going to come on board as a regular character – seem to recall that being mentioned in an interview somewhere – which would have been AWESOME.
“…highlight his absolute commitment to behaving humanely.”
This is interesting, because in the script for the unaired fifteenth episode of Firefly Simon possibly (it’s ambiguous) kills/allows to die an Alliance commander who is under his care and becomes aware of his and River’s identities.
Unaided 15th episode? What the what?
Found it.
[www.whedon.info]
The planet name ‘Bellerephon’ is the name of the son of Poseidon who bridled Pegasus, which is appropriate since we have airborne homes over an ocean planet. It’s also the name of the Deep Space Exploration Vessel in “Forbidden Planet”, which of course is an adaptation of “The Tempest”, which is the source of the planet names ‘Ariel’ and ‘Miranda’. Perhaps someone in the Alliance Planning Office was a fan.
The main caper-story difference between this and “Ariel” is that a large part of the planning is hidden from the audience; the entire pre-letting-Saffron-out-of-the-crate planning stage is kept secret, to maintain dramatic tension.
Not my preference generally, but I’m willing to admit that Nathan Fillion has a sweet, sweet ass.
I’m generally not a fan of hiding information from the audience for no other reason than to build tension (see: The DaVinci Code, my dislike for), but this episode is all about deception and maintaining multiple faces, so I think it just about works.
I had sort of forgotten about this episode too, although I have definitely seen it before. (Like you, I remembered Mal on the rock). Which was nice, because the con at the end totally took me by surprise. I didn’t think Saffron was going to get away, but I thought it was going to be some big battle. This was better.
It’s not a major part of the episode, but I like how Inara sees Saffron as sort of a road-not-taken version of herself, and really hates her for using the gifts that Inara so values for evil (at least, that’s how I read it). We see in Heart of Gold that Inara can respect and like a companion who leaves the guild but still lives her life with dignity, but someone like Saffron is just the worst-case scenario.
Also, the floating palaces are just pretty. Such decadence is interesting, too, since it highlights that Saffron is really not in her game for material goods; any riches are almost incidental to her love of crime and adventure.
“Which makes this as good an episode as any to ask what people think of the show’s FX-style, which doesn’t look quite like any other spaceship series or movie I can think of.”
Actually, Firefly did seem to set the standard for “handheld” camera moves on their FX shots, but I have seen it used in sci-fi since. I remember going to see the new Star Trek movie and theaters and thinking, “Hey! That’s a Firefly move!” during several of the space sequences.
Christina Hendricks better win that Emmy.
Also for those who have not seen she stars in the Broken Bells music video “The Ghost Inside”: [www.youtube.com]
I apologize for the lateness of the addition to this comment thread, but my favorite FX decision in Firefly was the complete lack of sound in the space scenes (with the exception of in-helmet radios). It’s always been a pet peeve of mine in Sci Fi movies and shows, and I thought it was a really brave decision. Not even BSG could handle going full silent. Lends even more realism to the exterior shots. I missed the silence terribly in the movie, it was one of the biggest letdowns for me.