‘Firefly’ Rewind – Episode 12: ‘The Message’

We’re in the home stretch now on our summer run through Joss Whedon’s outer space Western “Firefly.” (My hope is that my schedule allows me to do a post on the “Serenity” movie when we’re done, but we’ll have to see where things stand in a few weeks.) A review of “The Message” coming up just as soon as someone steals my mustache…
“When you can’t run, you crawl. And when you can’t crawl… when you can’t do that…” -Tracey
“You find someone to carry you.” -Zoe
After the complicated con games of “Trash,” Whedon and Tim Minear teamed up to write “The Message,” which starts out seeming just as complicated with its not-quite-dead corpses and crooked Alliance cops, but ultimately turns out to be a fairly simple story of comrades-in-arms struggling to build lives for themselves after the war ends.
Mal and Zoe have done okay for themselves. Zoe has a husband, and Mal has created this surrogate family in the Serenity crew, but what helps keep them going forward is that bond that so troubled Wash back in “War Stories.” Mal and Zoe have other people, but more importantly, they have each other. They’re always with someone who fought with the browncoats, who know about the exploding apples and the lieutenant’s arms and all these other things that you can’t entirely explain to people who weren’t there. And that helps keep them sane.
Tracey doesn’t seem to have had that. He drifted through post-war life, bouncing from job to job until he got the crazy idea of becoming part of an artificially-grown organ smuggling ring – and then the crazier idea of double-crossing his partners to make the score bigger. So he winds up seemingly dead aboard Serenity, and then roping Mal and Zoe and the rest into his trouble with Lt. Womack. And because he hasn’t been with Mal and Zoe for years, nor with the crew they’ve surrounded themselves with, he’s out of sync with the way they operate and makes the fatal mistake of assuming Mal is going to turn him in, when what we’ve seen of Malcolm Reynolds over these dozen episodes is that he would rather die than hand over a friend in trouble to the Alliance.
“The Message” was the last episode of the series to be produced, and the sense of melancholy that Whedon, Minear and company must have had making it fits nicely with the funereal tone of the story. Early in the episode, Mal and Zoe think they’re taking an old friend home for a burial, and though he turns out to still be alive, that condition is sadly temporary, and the journey concludes as they originally planned it to. It’s not an elaborate story, but it’s a very effective one, and Gina Torres and Nathan Fillion show you just how much pain these two still carry from the war, and how much it hurts to have to put down a fellow veteran – even if, as Mal so eloquently puts it, “You murdered yourself. I just carried the bullet a while.”
Some other thoughts:
- Richard Burgi makes an effectively eeeevil villain as Lt. Womack, and I like how the chase scene between his ship and Serenity takes on the feel of a submarine thriller, with Serenity trying to hide from the depth charges Womack keeps tossing. Westerns were the obvious storytelling model for the series, but at various points it took on the trappings of a caper movie, or various kinds of war films. Joss is versatile, apparently.
- I complained in some of the early reviews about my dislike of the Mal/Inara relationship, but it’s thus far gotten less play than I had remembered. (That will, of course, change with next week’s Inara-centric episode.) On the other hand, I had forgotten just how repetitive the Simon/Kaylee relationship got. Simon and Kaylee flirt nervously, all is going well, and then Simon says something that inadvertently hurts Kaylee’s feelings, lather, rinse, repeat. Here it’s used to set up Kaylee’s attraction to Tracey – and then to turn her into his hostage when he misunderstands what Mal is up to – but had the series gone on much longer, I would hope that Whedon would have started doing something different with the two of them.
- One of Joss’ rules that separated “Firefly” from most other space series that had come before is that there were no aliens. Everyone was a human, descended from the people who emigrated from the Earth that was. Which then allowed for the joke about the carnival barker on the space station showing off an alleged alien fetus that, as Simon helpfully explained, was really just a cow fetus.
- Jayne’s acceptance of the crew, and vice versa, that began with the lessons he learned in “Jaynestown,” continues apace here with the crew being (mostly) kind about the ugly knit earflap hat his mom sends him (which Lt. Womack later insults to save face after Mal and Book outwit him), then with Jayne bonding with Shepherd Book about his mortality.
- Because the show filmed in and around Los Angeles, and because it fit the Western motif, all of the outer planets and moons we’ve seen so far have been arid, dusty places, so it’s almost shocking to see snow falling on the moon where Tracey’s family lives.
Coming up next: The last of the unaired episodes, “Heart of Gold,” in which Inara recruits Mal and company to help out an old friend.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The funeral scene, with the haunting score and falling snow, is fitting for the premature ending of this great series. On a side note, that ugly earflap hat from Jayne’s mother has become a phenomenon in the knitting world, with dozens of free patterns available on the Internet and many thousands of hats knitted.
Even eerier when you know that they got the cancellation message when they were filming it.
I continue to be amused at the popularity of the Jayne hat. Hell, I’ve made about four of them to hand out to people, because I can’t pull it off the way Jayne can.
Did anyone else find it strange in this episode that Mal didn’t just tell Tracey the plan instead of letting him think that they really were turning him in? I always was frustrated because it felt like that would have been all Mal had to do… I mean, at least indicate he wasn’t. He didn’t eve have to go into all the details!
It doesn’t seem like there’s time between when Mal announces that they’re going to surrender and when Tracey decides to grab a gun and take a hostage. Yeah, ideally he’d have said something like, “Okay, let’s invite them over and we’ll explain why they’re not going to leave with our friend,” but had Tracey not freaked, I imagine Mal would’ve told him well before Womack came aboard.
I was kinda fascinated by the Blue Sun space station in this episode, having never seen anything like that in the series before. Not just the set design, which was cool, but the idea of a place where folks gathered that wasn’t so Little Town on the Prarie. And of course had the show continued, Blue Sun likely would’ve played a bigger role, considering how omnipresent the were in the verse. And how involved with River’s special schooling given her freakout in “Shindig” and “Ariel”.
Also – if you can find the gag reel bit (that is not on the US version of the DVD) of the scene in the cargo bay where they are listening to Tracey’s message…it is literally *the* funniest blooper I have ever seen thanks to Nathan Fillion. So deadpan. So hilarious.
Totally agree regarding the blooper! For anyone without it on their boxset, you can find it on YouTube if you look hard enough.
[www.youtube.com]
at about 7:30 although of course you’ll want to watch the whole thing, including the love boat parody
“The Message” has always been my least favorite episode. I’ve never been able to get past the stupidity of the premise. So you’re smuggling artificial organs, and your partners have your real organs. These are the people you’re going to double cross?
Some good Jayne material. We hear him reading the letter from home, and learn a lot. He’s sending money back to his family, he has a sick relative (something called ‘Damplung’). He’s not just the sociopathic loner we thought.
We also have him ruminating over mortality in another scene with Shepherd Book, which is always good. Plus some good lines: “Not unless it’s made out of magical wish-grantin’ planks!”, “I got respect, I’m just sayin’; gold!”. Plus Wash’s brilliant “People see a man goin’ down the street in a hat like that, they know he’s not afraid of anything.”
And if Tracey hadn’t been damaged (which is what Mal and Book’s plan originally envisaged), would the crooked cops have backed down as easily?
One thing I’ve never quite gotten – if it’s illegal to smuggle organs, how do Tracey’s real organs get to the planet he’s bound for? I mean, why are his organs easier to smuggle than the fancy ones?
It’s not too hard to fanwank a plausible explanation (maybe the fancy organs glow!) but it always seemed like a really inefficient smuggling scheme to me, with so much cost tied up in transport and securing the smuggler’s life.
It’s glossed over in the dialogue, but between Simon and Tracey we learn that the reason they’re illegal to transport is that they’re some kind of experimental organs that aren’t approved yet. Normal organs (i.e. Tracey’s actual organs) can presumably be shipped legally to wherever he’s going to meet him there.
hmmmm….these are really good points. Also, when you need to hook the artificial organs to a living being, don’t your original organs go bad. Those things don’t survive in a cooler forever. I’ve watched enough episodes of ER to be able to speak with authority on this.
I’ll cut them some slack. At this point they knew the show was doomed and the organs were just the MacGuffin to let them give a melancholy ending to bury the show.
I think you caught the melancholy tone of this episode precisely right, Alan.
For me, though, Wash hiding Serenity was reminiscent of Han in Empire hiding the Millennium Falcon in the asteroid ‘cave’ while the TIE bombers bombarded the surface. But Whedon undercut it both before (with Wash forgetting that the enemy doesn’t have to chase you through the canyon) and after (with them ‘surrendering’ rather than going out to fight) just as he undercut the torture scene cliches in War Stories.
Love my Jayne Hat. We had a little old lady make some for the whole family. They turned out perfect.
Only a couple of episodes left. I’m gonna miss these reviews. Thank you so much Alan for helping relive the magic that was Firefly.
I love this series, and your postings on it. I’ll point out that there is actually one more episode after “Heart of Gold,” and that’s “Objects in Space.” Many fans, myself included, consider that one to be the best of the series’ run. I hope you get a chance to revisit it!
ALso, I know that Alan hasn’t been reviewing DVD commentaries that much (except for his review of the Train Job) but for Objects in Space the commentary is a must. I can not under score that enough. It completely changed my perspective on the episode.
Totally agree about the commentary on Objects in Space. I gave me a new perspective on the ep and Joss as a artist.
The composer of the funeral theme for Tracey said that the music he wrote to him was really a eulogy for the show. While I thought the music was beautiful I also felt it matched too closely with music from the Lord of the Rings movies.
It was the last episode to be produced but Jewel Staite and Alan Tudyk note on the commentary that Nathan Fillion kept it light during the scene where they listen to Tracey’s Ipod shuffle. Fillion tried to be in every other actors shot as they went around in the circle. At one point he apparently even played with the corpse in the scene.
Jonathan M. Woodward is Whedon hat trick. He played Tracey in Firefly, a vampire on Buffy in the episode Conversations with Dead People and in Angel he plays a scientist in Fred’s lab who helps infect Fred with Ilyria.
On the commentary for the episode Staite and Tudyk make fun of him for his drunk delivery as Tracey
In the Buffy Commentary for Conversations with Dead People Tom Lenk relates a story in which he complemented Woodward’s work and Woodward thanked him for being a fan without realizing that Lenk was actually one of the main villains on the show.
If I remember correctly, this episode turns on a standoff in which Mal convincingly makes like he’s going to betray or give someone up. But the person question (in this case his vet buddy) is supposed to assume that Mal isn’t serious, even though he makes a damn good show of it.
This is a scenario which occurs a couple of times in the series (involving Simon at one point, if memory serves) and it always turns out badly for the person who won’t trust Mal regardless of what signals he is giving.
I’ve always found this pretty annoying, since it’s big drama that could be easily avoided with just a little extra self awareness on Mal’s part and he’s a guy who’s seemed fairly flexible at other times.
Anyway, I could be remembering it wrong. Has anyone else spotted this?
Yes. It seems like sometimes Mal lets his ego get the better of him – “This person should listen to me…well, just because.”, and of course they don’t – Shepherd Book had to talk Simon down (and managed to do so very quickly and easily), and no one did for Tracey – saying “I have a plan” would have taken all of 2 seconds – and its definitely one of Mal’s most annoying traits.
Personally, I thought the scene at the very end of this episode when they were bringing Tracey’s now-definitely-dead body to his family was extremely powerful. I actually got goosebumps the first time I saw this episode when Tracey’s recording started playing over the scene. The episode as a whole requires more suspension of disbelief than most, but overall I liked it.
Hmmm. How come nobody has mentioned the little Han-Solo-in-Carbonite sitting on Kaylee’s shelf when she’s in in her hammock listening to Tracey’s message again?