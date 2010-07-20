‘Firefly’ Rewind – Episode 7: ‘Jaynestown’

Once again, we’re spending Tuesdays this summer revisiting Joss Whedon’s space Western “Firefly.” A review of “Jaynestown” coming up just as soon as I stop describing you…
“Well there ain’t people like that. There’s just people like me.” -Jayne
I’m always a sucker for stories that reveal the hidden depth of characters previously used only for comic relief, so “Jaynestown” was right up my alley.
To this point in the series, Jayne has been a clown – a very big, scary clown, but a clown nonetheless. (Or, if you prefer Simon’s description, “a trained ape without the training.”) He’s good with a gun in his hands (or simply with his hands), but no one on the crew can stand him (and vice versa), and to call him stupid would be, as Wanda Gershwitz once said, an insult to stupid people. His function on the show thus far has been to be occasionally useful in the action sequences (like using Vera to save the day last week), but mainly to provide laughs.
And for a long stretch of “Jaynestown,” that’s what he continues to do. He left the factory settlement of Canton believing the people there saw him the way everyone else (rightly) does: as a villain. Instead, his desperate attempt to escape capture has been misinterpreted so that he’s the Robin Hood-esque hero of the mudders, and after some initial confusion (shared by the rest of the crew(*)), Jayne quickly learns to embrace the spoils of hero worship: free booze (and not the horrible “mudders’ milk” everyone else drinks), eager women and adulation everywhere he goes.
(*) This is a very funny episode for Sean Maher as Simon struggles to accept that the trained ape is celebrated and adored, while the best he ever got from his medical work was a hamster named after him.
Adam Baldwin milks Jayne’s delight at the unlikely turn of events for every laugh that it’s worth. But there comes a moment, around the point where he hears about the riot the mudders had to prevent Magistrate Higgins from tearing down the statue, where the joke starts to turn ever so serious – when we realize just how badly Jayne wants to be the hero for once, and also how everyone’s kind sentiments seems to be rekindling feelings and morality that were dormant inside Jayne Cobb for a very, very long time.
And when the Jayne Day celebration is interrupted by the return of Jayne’s ex-partner Stitch, who tells the good people of Canton what really went down during that heist, an unexpected emotion crosses Jayne’s face: shame. He wants this adulation, and it hurts him to have the townsfolk find out who he really is. And it hurts even worse when one of mudders – even after hearing the true story, and hearing Jayne acknowledge that truth – takes a bullet Stitch meant for Jayne, because believing in the hero of Canton had become more important than the facts.
As Mal tells a confused and guilt-ridden Jayne back on Serenity, there came a point where the story ceased to be about him and became about the downtrodden mudders’ need to have something to inspire them through an existence that Jayne aptly describes as “the shortest end of the stick ever been offered a soul in this crap universe.” They say that history is written by the winners, but in this case, the losers get to tell the tale, and in their version of history, there’s a man out there in the stars who showed them a kindness no one else ever had and stood up to their oppressors in a way they can’t.
Jayne can’t understand that, but Mal can, because he’s a loser himself (and, unlike Jayne, self-aware enough to acknowledge this). So is Shepherd Book, who’s clearly running from something bad, and who tells River that faith isn’t about logical consistency; “It’s about believing in something, and letting that belief be real enough to change your life.” The mudders used their belief in Jayne to make their existence slightly more palatable, and, as a wise man would put it, I guess that’s something.
“Firefly” is in many ways a celebration of losers who try to make the best of horrible circumstances, and in moving that subtext to the forefront, “Jaynestown” becomes one of the series’ most memorable, entertaining and surprisingly moving episodes.
Some other thoughts:
- The non-Jayne subplots in this one are a mixed bag. Kaylee and Simon’s flirting and misunderstanding remains charming, though it’s starting to get repetitive at this point. Inara’s story with the magistrate’s son is a reminder that sex is only one part of the service a companion offers, but it’s mainly a plot device to let the ship escape (and to give the magistrate face time before he hears that Jayne’s back). Book and River’s interaction back on the ship is amusing (particularly her understandable reaction to his wild hair) and an interesting contrast between what society considers insanity (Rivers’ illogical behavior) and what it doesn’t (the inconsistencies of the Bible, which even Book will acknowledge even as he defends his faith in it). And I love Summer Glau’s delivery of “Just keep walking, preacher-man.”
- A few notable guest stars in this one. Gregory Itzin (Magistrate Higgins) is of course best known for playing President Logan on “24,” while Kevin Gage (Stitch) was the unsettling Waingro in “Heat.”
- Among “Firefly” fandom, one of the most enduring parts of the episode is “The Ballad of Jayne” itself, and I like how the score features a subdued instrumental version of it during Mal and Jayne’s talk on the catwalk.
- It seems somewhat random that Zoe would stay with the ship while Wash joined the expedition into town, but it does give Alan Tudyk something to do, including the wonderful line, “We gotta go to the crappy town where I’m a hero!”
Coming up next: "Out of Gas," probably my favorite episode of the series.
What did everybody else think?
I have to mention that this episode was written by one of my favorite tv writers, Ben Edlund, creator of the Tick and writer of some of the best (and all of the funniest) Supernatural episodes plus “Smile Time” in Angel’s fifth season. He brings the funny, then slips in some pathos when you’re not looking.
Yes, Edlund’s done some really interesting, eclectic stuff over the years, and this is some of his best.
Agreed. His work on Angel was truly stellar
Alan,
Since you’re co-moderating the “Chuck” panel at Comic-con I’m going to have to request that you throw a “Firefly” related question Adam Baldwin’s way.
Something like, “When will we see a Firefly reference on the Chuck?” or “How does it feel to be a hero on two tv series that have developed very dedicated cult followings?”
On the topic of this episode, Adam Baldwin has done a great job with pretty much all of his characters in giving them a sort of restrained emotional depth. Of course in “Chuck” we’ve been privileged enough to see it exposed more because it’s been on for 3 seasons, but he did well with what he had in what time he had in “Firefly”.
Almost forgot, also ask him if he still has Jayne Cobb hats in his closet at home.
Trust me: you do not need me to ask any Firefly-related questions of Baldwin. Many, many, many people in that room will be lining up for the privilege of doing exactly that. (Last year, Zachary Levi went off on a comic rant about how he’d love for a Chuck action figure to beat the crap out of a Jayne figure just so he wouldn’t have to keep hearing Firefly questions.)
It’s funny, but there was this episode of Chuck – I don’t remember which one – where they’re at some party, and they need time so Casey, who’s there pretending to be a relative of the bride or something I believe (I don’t really remember exactly), has to make a speech to allow Chuck & Sarah to do whatever spy-related stuff they’re secretly doing.
Casey starts his speech acting a little embarrassed, saying how he’s not really a man of many words or something. When I first saw this, I was sure it was a reference to this episode of Firefly, when Jayne says he’s “no good with words; Don’t use them much myself.”
I’m not really sure it actually was, but for some reason watching that scene in Chuck instantly reminded me of Jayne’s speech here.
@Alan
Well if it means appeasing ‘the Casey’ I guess it’s best to skip the Firefly questions. As long as we find out who will play “Chuck’s” mom I’ll be satisfied.
@Fred
Good catch, a very Jayne-esque moment, definitely reminiscent of the Jaynestown speech, though a bit more humorous.
By the way that episode was the second of the 3rd season: Chuck versus the Three Words.
Alan Please, please ask him what this picture is about:
Joss Whedon and the boys of Firefly, together again. Let the reunion rumors fly!:
[io9.com]
Oh, what I’d give to hear Casey hum The Ballad of Jayne in an episode of Chuck. :D
(And man, I think Zachary Levi is selling Jayne short. I’m not sure who’d win in that fight.)
One of my favorite things in the episode is seeing Simon’s stunned face at seeing Jayne’s statue. I love how long that went on, and then he goes “This must be what going mad feels like.” I can watch that scene again and again.
And I love how each person had a similar reaction but a different physical response to the statue.
I’m pretty sure Casey would beat Jayne. the latter was great but Casey is smart.
There have been several references to Firefly in Chuck. In Chuck vs. the Crown Vic, Casey polishes his car and says “Shiny”. In another episode Casey says something about damaging his calm, IIRC. Baldwin got the job because the Chuck writers were huge Firefly fans. Of course there are references to it.
This is my favorite episode of the series. The moment when they first see the statute and all just stand there in stunned silence kills me. It’s one of the funniest moments i’ve ever seen on tv. We’ve reached the point where this series really is hitting on all cylinders. the earlier episodes are good but once it got to Our Mrs Reynolds the show was fantastic every episode the rest of the way.
You know, creating that statue must have been the most unusual and time consuming piece of set dressing in the run of the series. It makes me wonder if it’s sitting in Adam Baldwin’s house somewhere. I know Whedon kept the red button, and I would think someone must have kept that thing.
Wikipedia claims that Baldwin took the head home as a souvenir after production finished, then had to bring it back for some unexpected reshoots, and that if you look closely, you can see a seam on the statue where they had to reattach it.
“Well, there ain’t people like that. There’s just people like me.” That sentiment is at the core of Jayne’s personal belief system, and this is the episode where it starts changing. It isn’t just that Jayne doesn’t believe in being nice to people for its own sake; he doesn’t believe that *anyone* is nice to people for niceness’ sake. Throughout the series he’s expressed the conviction that Mal has some longterm scheme as motivation for taking in Simon and River, and this would eventually be revealed. People who pretend to be heroes are lying, and people who believe others are heroes are stupid.
But when he finds people treating him as a hero, it affects him. He enjoys the adulation, as you said, but he also starts to care for his followers. Thus, after he defeats Stitch, he’s angry at them for being stupid (believing he’s a hero), and becomes a literal iconoclast, overturning the statue devoted to him.
In the final conversation with Mal, Jayne’s views begin to change. He still doesn’t believe in heroism, but he’s no longer able to dismiss belief in heroism as stupidity. This is a first step in a long road towards personal redemption.
Note: I love Simon’s delivery in the two uses of the line “This must be what going mad feels like.”
This is one of my favorite episodes of the series, we get to see some depth with Zjayne, and a little insight into how Inara can use her job to make a real difference in people’s lives. The funniest parts for me though were Book’s hair (and Zoe’s reaction) and Simon’s general aghast-ness over the entire situation in the town. His facial expressions were hilarious.
(thought it was funny he was able to drink the mudder’s milk – after delivering a history lesson – whereas Wash spewed it out all over the floor. You’d think a pilot could drink! ;)
Whatever you do….Don’t get let yourschedule get busy before you do Out Of Gas. It’s one of my favorite hours of TV ever.
“We gotta go to the crappy town where I’m a hero!” ~ single greatest line of the whole series.
Ben Edlund also has his hand in some of my favorite Venture Bros episodes.
I came here as a person that has tried to like Firefly on a few occasions but it never clicks with me. I was hoping your summer editions could help me out, but I don’t think they have in the way I intended. People think this show is hilarious? I honestly had no idea. I recognized that there was humor in the episodes, but it never seemed to be anything noteworthy.
Is this what draws people to all Joss Whedon shows? I actually liked a bit of Dollhouse, but again I found the humor to be embarrassing rather than funny. I actually still cringe thinking of that writer-turned-actress girl use street jive like a thug near the end of the second season (can’t find her name; she writes for Joss and was in Dr Horrible as one of the starfuckers and is Asian perhaps). Anyway, thanks for finally solving this mystery for me.
We Whedon fans think all of his shows are hysterical, I’d say. If you don’t get that sense of humor, you’re missing something big, because it is necessary to balance (or as Whedon would say, undercut) the deeply serious beats that are also his trademark.
All the sub-plots in this episode are related to the main plot’s exploration of the uses of symbolism and are less throw-away than Alan thinks. Inara has to deal with what virginity symbolizes to the magistrate and his son. Kaylee is oblivious to what gentility, especially in exile, symbolizes to Simon. And of course, there’s River’s puzzlement over what the Bible symbolizes to Book.
Gotta love an “A Fish Called Wanda” reference in a firefly review
Likely no one will read this comment but I also liked the fact that the town was Canton, the location of the NFL Hall of Fame, and the early football players were often depicted covered in mud.
I read it.. lol.. Is an interesting theory.. Alas unless someone gets the chance to ask mr wheedon himself, i think we are going to have to settle for it been a fun coincidence.