‘Firefly’ Rewind – Episode 9: ‘Ariel’

“Just once, I want things to go according to the gorram plan.” -Mal
Though the plan goes awry as always, “Ariel” is actually a fairly simple episode of “Firefly”(*) – just a wonderfully-executed one. It’s a straight-up caper episode, with a bit of “The A-Team”(**), disguises and rehearsal, and the gorram plan going awry when a member of the team (Jayne, of course) decides he wants more than his cut of the job.
(**) Seriously, if you were the right age in the early ’80s, there was no greater highlight to your TV week than the regular “A-Team” sequence where Hannibal would come up with a plan that required BA to go to a junkyard and weld, say, a bathtub and a Gatling gun together for some reason. I am therefore, to this day, a sucker for a sequence like Kaylee and Wash’s trip to the junkyard and ensuing construction of a fake ambulance.
It’s nice to see the show display the kind of versatility that would allow it to do “Out of Gas” and “Ariel” back-to-back, as well as shifting characters into different roles. Until the crew returns to Serenity at the end of the job, Simon essentially usurps Mal as both leaders of the crew and central character on the show. (Mal then reclaims both roles with authority with the way he deals with Jayne’s obvious betrayal.) It’s a good showcase for Sean Maher, a nice shakeup of the by-now familiar crew relationships, and also a reminder that Jayne isn’t entirely to be trusted and therefore has the potential to throw a monkeywrench into any story at any time.
Simon gets to play hero for his sister, not only diagnosing what the Alliance did to her brain, but saving the random patient even at the risk of blowing his cover. Jayne becomes the villain, and then a hero himself with how he takes on two Alliance soldiers with both hands literally cuffed behind his back. (It helps, of course, that he has Simon and his knowledge of human anatomy to help out, but it’s still a pretty bad-ass display by The Hero of Canton, The Man They Call Jayne.)
Though it’s largely a Simon-centric episode, Adam Baldwin gets some of the choicest moments, including the long montage of Jayne rehearsing his one line of paramedic dialogue, beautifully paid off when the hospital nurse doesn’t need to hear anything and Jayne blurts out his line reflexively. And of course there’s arguably the episode’s most memorable scene, in which Mal puts Jayne in his place. It’s another sign of what we saw last week: that Mal Reynolds is a hard man who will take no half-measures to protect his crew, even if that means murdering one crewmember who threatened two others. And I truly believe Mal would have let Jayne get sucked out into the vacuum of space if Jayne hadn’t said what he did about wanting Mal to make up a story for the crew. Yes, Jayne’s low-down and ruthless enough to sell out Simon and River – and dumb enough to not predict an Alliance double-cross – but the events of “Jaynestown” have clearly had an effect on him. He’s starting to care about how other people see him – in part because he’s starting to care about other people, period. He doesn’t consider River and Simon to be true members of the crew, but we know he has affection for Kaylee, and he respects Zoe and Mal (and, yes, fears Mal, too), and he feels shamed when Simon praises him for saving the day in the security substation. If Jayne’s concern switches from survival to how the crew remembers him, then perhaps there’s hope for him yet; hence Mal letting him off with a warning in the end.
The men with the blue gloves return, and we find out the lengths that the Alliance is willing to go to not only get River back, but to erase any human contact she had during her time on the run. Clearly, they’re afraid of something in her head, and now that Simon has started to figure out how to make that head think more clearly, she’s about to become even more of a threat to the Alliance, and vice versa.
A few other thoughts on “Ariel”:
- Ron Glass does not appear, as Shepherd Book is off meditating. I don’t know if “Firefly” was an early show in the recent trend of not contracting every actor for every episode, or if Glass simply had a scheduling conflict and production realized they didn’t need him for a week.
- As Simon goes to save the crashing patient, it’s nice to see that some hospital show cliches will survive 500 years into the future.
- Simon moving the holographic scans around with his hands was very reminiscent of “Minority Report,” which came out the summer before “Firefly” debuted.
- Jewel Staite has several very Kaylee moments in the episode, but my favorite is when Inara returns from her physical and Kaylee quickly runs down all that’s happened while she was gone like it’s no big deal.
Up next: “War Stories,” in which Wash starts to get a wee-bit jealous of his wife’s close bond with the captain. I’ll be recuperating from press tour in the early part of next week, so if I can’t carve out time to get this done before I fly home, it may be late.
What did everybody else think?
That’s weird, I’m reading something from the future! Great review though, glad these are being done this summer.
I found “Ariel” to be a lot of fun, on first
viewing and on subsequent viewings, although it
lacks some of the depth found in episodes such as
“Jaynestown” and “Objects in Space”. “Ariel”
belongs to the Hollywood subgenre known as the
caper flick, and I am a sucker for caper flicks.
Caper flicks come in two main varieties:
there’s the caper flick where the protagonists are
trying to stop the heist, as in “Die Hard” and
“The Taking Of Pelham 1-2-3” and there’s the caper
flick where the protagonists are committing the
heist, as in “Asphalt Jungle”, “Ocean’s 11”,
“The Italian Job”, and “$” (the remake of
“Ocean’s 11” (another Soderberg flick!) with
George Clooney is superior to the Frank Sinatra
original, whereas the original of “The Italian Job”
with Michael Caine is superior to the Mark Wahlberg
remake. There’s just the one version of “$”, with
Warren Beatty and Goldie Hawn, and “Asphalt Jungle”
with Sterling Hayden, Louis Calhern, Jean Hagen,
James Whitmore and Sam Jaffe (with a small role for
Marilyn Monroe) is of course the defining noir
caper flick).
Caper flicks generally follow a basic
narrative plan. When our protagonists are trying to
stop the caper, usually the film starts with the
start of the job, and we watch as our protagonists
discover something is wrong, try to figure out
what’s going on, and scramble to stop it. When
our protagonists are committing the caper, we
usually start with a reveal of some underlying
motivation beyond just the payoff, go through the
planning phase, and then the caper happens.
Invariably some complication arises, and the crew
has to improvise to try to overcome it. The
underlying motivation can be revealed in
flashback (as in “Underneath”), and frequently
the planning phase is presented in a heavily
abridged format, to preserve a big reveal in the
actual job (as in “Ocean’s 11”).
Just as “Our Mrs. Reynolds” was a caper
flick of the first type (although this wasn’t
apparent until halfway through), “Ariel” is a caper
flick of the second type. We have the underlying
motivation – our Criminal Mastermind wants to help
his sister. We have the planning phase, presented
as a montage with voiceover. We have the job
itself, with it’s complication, and the
improvisation to overcome that complication.
And it’s the complication that’s the heart
of the episode, because, after all, “Firefly” is
really about Jayne. Ever since “Serenity” the
episode, “Firefly” has been setting up Jayne to
sell out the Tams; hardly an episode has gone by
(quite possibly no episode has gone by) without
Jayne declaring that Serenity’d be better off
without the doc and his moonbrain sister,
pointing out the wisdom of dumping them on some
godforsaken rock, or noting that there’s a
lucrative reward offered for their capture. This
refrain has been so constant that it’s faded into
the ambient noise, which allows the actual betrayal
to be something of a surprise.
This betrayal is allowed somewhat by Mal’s
leadership style. We have noted previously that a large measure of the reason Jayne has developed what
loyalty he has to Mal is that Mal acts with the
expectation that that loyalty will be given. We
saw this in “Serenity”, with Jayne being set up
as the sniper, and we saw how Jayne has been
affected by it in “Out of Gas” and “Jaynestown”.
Mal keeps expecting this same loyalty here, but
this time the money’s good enough, and we have a
very interesting day.
This expectation of loyalty manifests in Mal
assigning Jayne to escort the Tams while he and Zoe
loot the pharmacy. A cursory analysis might lead
one to conclude that Mal’s mistake in assigning
Jayne to take charge of two people he has
continually argued to betray might be because
a) his expectation of loyalty has led him to a
false assumption of loyalty, b) he has fallen
into the pattern of teaming up with Zoe for one
part of the job while having Jayne work on his own
(as in the confrontation with Patience in “Serenity”,
“The Train Job”, and the rescue of the Tams at the
end of “Safe”), and c) he has tuned out Jayne’s
constant talk of betrayal. However, I believe that
his mistake may have been one of miscalculation
rather than inattention. Mal has shown an
occasional ability to size people up and anticipate
their reactions – this was seen with his initial
encounter with Jayne in the “Out of Gas” flashback
and with the lead-up to the confrontation with
Patience in “Serenity” the episode. It may very
well be that Mal’s expectation of loyalty from
Jayne is a conscious effort on Mal’s part to
cultivate actual loyalty. If this is the case,
then it could very well be that Mal considered
the possibility that Jayne would betray the Tams,
but had to weigh that against the effect it would
have on Jayne’s loyalty if, by having either him or
Zoe go to the imaging suite while the other went
with Jayne to loot the pharmacy, Mal showed that he
did. not. trust. Jayne. If Mal’s trust and
expectation of loyalty over the course of their
relationship has engendered some degree of loyalty
from Jayne, then an open declaration of mistrust
could sweep all of that away, and we’d be back to
the Jayne who shot Marco for a 3% raise and his own
bunk. I think the fact that Mal was so quick to
reach the correct conclusion as to what happened
suggests that he had considered the possibility
beforehand.
Or, maybe he did it because if he didn’t,
we wouldn’t have a story, so the writer wrote it
that way.
In any event, we get to the complication.
Jayne calls the feds, they all get pinched, they
escape while the creepy Blue Hand Group slaughter
the remaining security contingent (and just for
talking to River! Why would they kill anyone that
heard River speak? What could she possibly know
that poses such a threat?), and they eventually get
away. All pretty much by-the-numbers.
And then we get the denouement, which really
makes this episode stand out. I believe that Mal
fully intended to kill Jayne right until the very
end. Mal is loyal to his crew, something which he
hasn’t made any effort to hide, and as such, Jayne’s
protestations that he only sold out the Tams, he
didn’t sell Mal out, carries no weight.
Mal has identified himself with his ship and his
crew, transferring his faith from a God that will
not let the very pretty die, to the few people
that he knows and loves. For Mal, personal loyalty
is not enough – it is nothing without loyalty to
the crew, which he does not see in Jayne.
Not until the end, when Jayne demonstrates
shame. Just as in “Jaynestown”, when Jayne left
Stitch Hessian out of the aircar story in the bar,
Jayne cares what the crew thinks. There, we could
ascribe it to how he wants to be treated, but
here, he cares what they will think of him after
he’s gone, for he’s resigned himself to being sucked
out that hole. Mal sees this as, if not loyalty,
then at least potential. It’s enough.
So how will this affect Jayne? It can
hardly help but affect him some way. As in
Jaynestown, he betrayed someone on his crew, and as
in Jaynestown, he was staring death in the face as
a consequence, and as in Jaynestown, he was saved
at the last second for reasons that he doesn’t fully
comprehend. We saw at the end of Jaynestown how
those events confused him, and led him to the
strange land of self-examination, but we haven’t
seen any real change in his behavior. How will
these events affect him?
Some things to note:
Ariel won’t be the last planet we hear of that’s
named for a character in “The Tempest”. I guess
someone in the Alliance Planning Office was a fan.
In the junkyard, the part that Wash throws that
hits the air ambulance is, in fact, a catalyzer for
a compression coil, just like the one that caused so
much trouble last episode.
Once again, we get misinterpreted prescient
statements from River – “I don’t want to go back!” –
taken by Simon to mean Serenity when she means the
academy.
that was an amazing analysis, bravo
I think the reason that Mal sent Jayne off with the Tams is very simple. He wanted to get paid. Knowing that Jayne is more muscle than brains, he didn’t want Jayne involved with collecting the medicine. Had he collected the wrong stuff, they don’t get paid.
This was really great analysis. Thanks
An interesting read BullCityFats and no doubt posted in good faith, but you’ve highjacked another writer’s blog. It would be more polite for you to start your own blog and then, in a short comment here, provide a link to your work.
Alan expects us to read all the comments before posting our own and I personally don’t want to be faced with reading a collection of novellas before I can post my own thoughts.
Also, this complete analysis posted by bullcityfats is a cut and paste of a Usenet post to alt.tv.buffy-v-slayer by George W. Harris in 2007.
See post 3 [tinyurl.com]
An attribution would be nice.
>Or, maybe he did it because if he didn’t,
>we wouldn’t have a story
What astrolad said. Also, because a Jayne with the loot in his hands might be more betrayal-prone than a Jayne who has to wait until everyone is back aboard and safe to get paid.
Yeah, I *am* George W. Harris.
Alan: “The Many They Call Jayne”? I guess then it should really be “The Heroes of Canton”?
Heh. Jayne is legion.
Thanks. Fixed.
here’s a tip: if you haven’t yet, do listen to the commentary for “War Stories” with Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk. It’s hilarious.
Ohmygodyes! It’s my favorite one. =)
I actually didn’t like their commentary particularly because they didn’t reveal that much about the episode from their own creative perspectives (The interesting little character decisions). I found this annoying because this was one of two actor only commentaries on the discs. The commentary that I found most interesting was that of Shawna Trpcic (for Shindig) where she revealed that the thing that Zoe wears around her neck is the symbol of her marriage vows to Wash. In comparison to the commentary for this episode I liked the commentary for the pilot episode with Nathan and Joss better because we got humor and insight.
here she revealed that the thing that Zoe wears around her neck is the symbol of her marriage vows to Wash
Which never makes sense because she’s wearing it in scenes BEFORE she marries Wash.
@Liz can you tell me which scenes (sincere question)? I am assuming they are all in Out of Gas.
The reason why I found the necklace so interesting because it makes me think about the concept of marriage and what it means to be bound to someone. What is the difference between a ring on ones finger and and a necklace. People put rope around the rope around the necks of animals to drag them or criminals necks to kill them (read positions of dominance man over animal, society over criminal) what does the necklace symbolize about Wash’s marriage to Zoe? That he was able to catch the big strong amazon?
Big fan of this episode. One of my favorites as I look back at the series.
“Just once, I want things to go according to the gorram plan.” -Mal
I have a feeling that line was incorporated into the script after Joss grumbled it for the 1000th time after hearing of yet another bizarre decision by the suits at Fox.
Wow…the summer of Minority Report (modern-day classic btw). Damn this show was on a while ago. Buffy was obviously ending on its own accord at that point, but anybody think Joss would’ve had trouble running 3 shows at one time and that one would’ve suffered if Firefly continued? I guess this is also a good time to bring up all the great Whedonverse roles the Firefly cast got after the show’s cancellation: Fillion’s evil preacher, Jayne the evil Wolfram & Hart Guy, Zoe as the higher being cannibal…good stuff
Chip you are right that Buffy was ending (it was in its last year while Firefly was in its first). Day to Day operations for Buffy had been taken over by Marti Noxon so Joss was a little bit more free. If Firefly lasted for more than one season than he would had two shows (provided Angel wasn’t cancelled after its 5th) running consecutively which we know he can handle.
However, Joss himself said that running three different shows on three different networks(Buffy= UPN, Angel= WB, Firefly= Fox) lead to feeling like he was spreading himself too thin.
Where did the ambulance ship go after this episode?
To find out more about/what happens to the Hands of Blue Men read this (The comic not the full wikipedia entry its more interesting that way): [en.wikipedia.org]
Nice work mike.
Anyway what I MEANT to say was:
Not to be that guy but… well, to be that sci-fi guy, Jayne wouldn’t be sucked out into space. As they gained altitude the air would thin, he’d asphyxiate (since it wouldn’t be delayed enough for him to develop hypoxia or die of exposure) and essentially die gasping. Then his corpse would more or less stay preserved in the airlock until he was removed. I don’t believe he would even be just floating around in there because Firefly’s artificial gravity extends into it’s airlock.
There would be no explosive decompression that would drive him into space. Vacuum isn’t strong enough to suck us through a small opening anyway.
So yeah… Not to be that guy but… I gotta be that guy. It’s ComiCon season. ‘Tis my wont.
Mal’s speech at the end are among some of my favorite lines delivered by Nathan Fillion during the show.
“Oh, but you did! You turn on any of my crew, you turn on me! But since that’s a concept you can’t seem to wrap your head around, then you got no place here. [Pause.] You did it to me, Jayne. And that’s a fact.”
It also ties nicely into the ending of the pilot episode Serenity,
Simon: Captain, why did you come back for us?
Mal: You’re on my crew.
Loved this episode. Ranks among the top 3.
Objects in Space
Ariel
Out Of Gas
This is one of my favorite episodes but I still can not understand why they don’t make their living raiding scrapyards, they put together a vector thrust ambulance in a day or so… that has to be worth a decent amount of money.
I thought about that, but I’m guessing that thing looks a lot better than it runs. The only market for it would be on fancy Alliance planets, and they already have much nicer ambulances.
For me the speech Mal does to Jayne at the end of the episode is clearly linked to the opening sequence of the following episode, when they quote some crazy dictator about really knowing a man. Not a volcano here, but an airlock and the result is the same : Jayne reveals his true nature and Mal decides to give him a second chance based on his response.
Nice catch! I always viewed that conversation as a reflection on Book more than anyone else
This is hands-down my favorite episode of the series – Simon Tam the criminal mastermind is just completely full of win, and I love the scene where he’s trying to teach Mal, Zoe and Jayne the hospital-speak, as well as his chewing out the hapless intern. And the Ariel ambulance sequence was a lot of fun too. My only complaint is that Mal DIDN’T go through with killing Jayne at the end – just because I felt like it removed the teeth the series had been starting to display, and actually made me take Mal less seriously. I mean, like him or not, Jayne deserved to be pitched out the airlock. I remeber thinking “how lame” when I watched it the first time – such intensity…and then a weak “well don’t tell them what I did”…meh. Of course that would have robbed us of the awesome scene btwn him and Simon (and River) in Trash coming up, so…oh well.
It always amazed me that the villains would always lock the A-team in a room with welding/cutting torch rig just sitting there.
Not sure whether Alan has forbidden any mention of the Firefly movie “Serenity” in discussing these episodes, but something that has always bothered me about the Firefly world is the fact that in “Ariel” and “Safe” Mal unambiguously and quite matter-of-factly tells Simon and Jayne that the Tams are a part of his crew. But then, in Serenity (the movie) Mal tells Simon
“I look out for me and mine. That don’t include you less I conjure it does.”
The implication, unless I miss something, is that Simon and River are not on Mal’s crew. I mean, really, would he ever think of saying such a thing to Zoe, Kaylee, or Wash?
It just doesn’t seem to square well with his clear self association with the Tams in this episode. Then again, we all know, that despite what he told Simon, he couldn’t bring himself to leave the Tams when he had the chance. Maybe because they really were on his crew despite his protestations and anger at Simon.
It’s part Whedon having to retell the story so a general audience could understand everything and not be totally clueless while part of the character Malcom Reynolds not being a fan of Simon. So, while he really doesn’t plan to harm a hair on River or Simon’s head he’ll push the buttons that annoy Simon.
They like this