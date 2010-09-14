‘Firefly’ Rewind – ‘Serenity’ (the motion picture)

Time to finish up our summer-long journey through Joss Whedon’s outer space Western series “Firefly” with a look at “Serenity,” the feature film that Joss and company reunited to produce a few years after Fox canceled the TV show. My review coming up just as soon as I think you’re going to start a fair fight…
“People don’t like to be meddled with.” -River
“I believe in something greater than myself: A better world. A world without sin.” -The Operative
“So no more running. I aim to misbehave.” -Mal
There’s a phrase widely attributed to Napoleon – and used as the title to an episode of “Deadwood,” yet another TV twist on the Western, which debuted a little over a year after “Firefly” was canceled – that says that history is a lie agreed upon.
The main plot of “Serenity” deals with just such a piece of history – the lie of what happened to the people of Miranda, and how the Reavers were created as a result – but the movie itself is something of a lie agreed upon.
Basically, Joss Whedon and his fans convinced the executives at Universal of several things: 1)That the audience for “Firefly” was much larger than the Nielsen ratings showed, and that the Browncoats would therefore turn out in huge numbers for a feature film release, and 2)Despite the film being a spin-off of a short-lived, allegedly low-rated TV show, it would be accessible and appealing to the non-Browncoats.
Neither proved to be entirely true.
The movie was a box office disappointment, not making back its production budget until the DVDs came out. The Browncoats went to see it, but not many non-fans. The reviews were generally positive (it has an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes), but the strongest praise tended to come, unsurprisingly, from critics who had watched the TV show. (Roger Ebert, for instance, gave it three stars but closed his review with the line “it was made by and for people who can’t get enough of this stuff. You know who you are.”) Clearly, it was possible to enjoy the film without knowing the backstory – Joss is too good a craftsman to not have the film work on that level – but it’s so, so much better if you about Mal’s history, if you’ve seen what Jayne was like before “Jaynestown,” if you’re familiar with the Zoe/Wash marriage(*), etc. It was a film made, first and foremost, for fans of the show. Those fans unfortunately weren’t large enough in number to keep the show on the air (not that Fox’s various scheduling decisions helped), nor were they big enough to turn the film into a hit.
(*) One of the movie’s bigger failings, on the appealing-to-newbies level, is that it does such a poor job of even making it clear that Zoe and Wash are married. There’s a line during the long introduction to the Serenity crew where Mal tells Zoe “talk to your husband,” but if you don’t know he’s referring to Wash, it comes by too quickly to register. They’re a bit affectionate in a later scene, but Zoe’s reaction to Wash’s death likely didn’t hit a newcomer nearly as hard as it did those who understood.
But if “Serenity” is a lie on some level, it’s a glorious, wildly entertaining lie, from first minute to last.
Joss had worked in movies before as a screenwriter, but never had control over what the director would do with his ideas. (“Buffy” the series was in a way seven years of Joss giving a middle finger to Fran Rubel Kuzui, and I remember mentioning “Alien: Resurrection” once to him and Joss wincing at what Jean-Pierre Jeunet had done to his script.) And he had directed episodes of his shows, but always on a TV schedule and (relatively low for the medium) budget. “Serenity” wasn’t a budget-buster for Universal or anything, but the scale of it was vastly bigger than anything Whedon had had full control over before, and his joy at getting to play with his new toys is palpable.
The film opens with one flashy bit of storytelling after another: the Universal logo becomes an image of the exodus from the Earth that was, which then turns into a history lesson about the creation of the ‘verse, which then becomes River’s nightmare of her school days, which then becomes a video flashback being watched by the Operative before he makes poor Michael Hitchcock literally fall on his sword. Story on top of story on top of story, and all of it being controlled by the winners. (In the film’s universe, that’s the Alliance; in the real world, it’s Joss for getting to make the film.) We then get the movie’s logo, which becomes a part of Serenity’s hull, and after a Whedon-esque bit of undercutting cliches (the heroic music is interrupted by a piece of Serenity flying off), we travel inside the ship for a tracking shot of the whole Serenity crew like we got at the end of “Objects in Space”, only much, much more elaborate, as Mal walks the length of the ship chatting with all the remaining members of the crew. (Book and Inara are gone, though they of course turn up later in their new homes.)
And the movie climaxes with one great action set piece after another: Mal wiping the smugness off the Operative’s face by siccing the entire Reaver fleet on him, Wash being a leaf on the wind, the crew making a final stand to buy Mal time, River finally taking control of her gifts and becoming a prototypical Whedon heroine, and Mal and the Operative fighting while dangling from chains in the bottomless shaft that must exist at the center of every sci-fi space station (see also Niska’s space station, Cloud City on Bespin, etc.).
What makes those action sequences special isn’t just that they look cool, but that all the moments are tied to character in some way: Mal is using the Alliance’s deep dark secret against it by luring the Reavers to fight the Operative. Zoe is simultaneously grieving and being her amazing warrior woman self as she goes after the Reavers. River, having shared the secret of Miranda with others, starts to feel whole, and then the transformation is complete when she realizes how much Simon needs her. Etc. It’s not just wicked explosions and kung fu(**); the moments go much deeper than that, and are paying off everything we’ve seen over 14 episodes of television and an hour-plus of the movie.
(**) In fact, the character stuff is strong enough to compensate for some lesser action moments. Mal’s fight with with the Operative at the Companion training house looks fairly slow and awkward, like the two actors are trying really hard to remember fight choreography they learned five minutes before, yet it’s still a good scene because of how the two characters play off of each other, and because Inara is hanging on the sidelines heckling Mal like usual (and then saving the day).
As the series mostly was, the film is Mal and River’s story. Whedon tries to give everyone else a good moment or two, like Book’s nighttime chat with Mal on Haven, or Jayne offending Mal and Zoe by bringing up the Battle of Serenity Valley, but essentially everyone is there to help illustrate aspects of the cold, hard captain and the damaged, dangerous girl traveling aboard his ship. Given how well we got to know the whole crew, it’s disappointing – particularly that Wash dies one of those trademark Whedon sudden deaths in the climax of a movie in which he’s had so little to do(***) – but understandable. If Whedon had set the story aside so he could service all the characters equally, “Serenity” would have been 100% fan service, rather than the 50/50 or so ratio that the film ultimately achieves.
(***) Wash’s death, far more than Book’s, has always seemed to rankle fans. And I get that, to a degree. Alan Tudyk was so likable and funny on the show, Joss has this history of using death to break up happy couples, Book was the show’s most marginal character during its brief run, etc. But the stakes are impossibly high here, and it would feel like a cheat if every one of the regular characters from the show had survived both the Alliance and the Reavers. If the only casualties involved ancillary characters like Mr. Universe or the twins, then the threat Mal and company faced isn’t as real, and the risks they took to get the message out there don’t mean as much. Somebody had to die – more than one person, preferably – and then it comes down to picking favorites. Like, I never developed much of an attachment for Simon and wouldn’t have cared if he died, but I know he had his fans, and I know that it would have been a much darker ending for Kaylee and River if he had. Or could you imagine the revolt if Jayne had been the one to fall? Somebody was going to be unhappy no matter what if Joss was telling the story honestly, and at least Wash got a triumphant moment in guiding Serenity down through that maelstrom before he died in mid-sentence. And the death is only really bad from a narrative standpoint if you assume there were going to be more movies after this one, which the box office numbers made moot.
Fans of lots of canceled shows hold out hope that some other network will rescue their favorite show – or even, wonder of wonders, that there might be a movie made. “Firefly” is one of the rare shows to pull off the latter trick (“Police Squad!,” which begat “The Naked Gun,” is another, and of course there’s “Star Trek”), and the existence of “Serenity” is as much a miracle as what Mal and the Serenity crew pull off over the course of the film. These people have no business surviving what happens, let alone winning, and yet most of them do.
And even though the movie wasn’t a hit (and is likely used as a cautionary tale when movie execs consider an “Arrested Development” or “Veronica Mars” film), it exists, and it’s great. And that, as the hero of Canton once said… well I guess that’s something.
Some other thoughts:
• As written by Joss and played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, the Operative may be my favorite Whedon villain other than the Mayor of Sunnydale (or Angel during “Buffy” season two). No pretense, no hypocrisy, no bluster: he knows who and what he is, and when Mal eventually proves him wrong about the people he’s working for, he concedes the point and spares the crew’s lives. (And recovers in record time from a blow to the Adam’s apple and a broken back in order to reach his communicator and give the order to his men.)
• Another sign of the increased budget from TV to movie: the mule is transformed from an ATV into a hovership.
• That’s Glenn Howerton from “Always Sunny” as the man Mal kills to spare him a worse fate at the hands of the Reavers, and of course Sarah Paulson as the woman making the Miranda recording about the Pax.
• Krumholtz! I always love David Krumholtz (I even watched a half a season of “Numbers” for him despite not caring much for crime procedurals) and was pleased to see him as Mr. Universe, including his Jewish wedding ceremony to the Love-Bot. I’ve also always found the scene where the Love-Bot is cradling Mr. Universe’s corpse and relaying his dying words to be weirdly tender and moving.
• Lots of good humor in the film, unsurprisingly. I’m always partial to Mal and Jayne’s very different reactions to Kaylee’s lament about her sex life. And she and Simon ultimately get their happy ending, as do (in a less overt way) Mal and Inara.
• I’m a bit puzzled on the timeline, in that Mal says it’s only been eight months since the Tams came aboard his ship in the pilot, yet Book has clearly been at Haven for quite a while. Exactly how much time lapsed over the course of the series, and then between the series and the film?
• Lotta good Fillion in this one, particularly the one-two-three punch of Mal holding Book as he dies, Mal arguing with the Operative and then Mal ordering the crew to desecrate the ship and the bodies of their friends so they can make it through the Reaver space. Again, a lot of this show’s best moments involved Malcolm Reynolds making hard, horrible choices and imposing his will on others to make sure his orders get followed.
• And my favorite part of the scene with Mal’s post-Miranda speech isn’t the monologue itself, but Jayne’s response. For once, even Jayne Cobb realizes the selfless course of action is the only one that should be taken.
• The tiny woman who kicks ass has almost become a cliche because of Whedon’s work on “Buffy,” et al, but you watch Summer Glau move through the Reavers during the climactic fight and she carries herself in a way that really does make it seem believable. Makes me want to see a movie about a team of ballerinas who are taught kung fu and recruited to be soldiers of fortune.
• Mal’s line in the final scene about how “Love keeps her in the air when she oughta fall down” – that’s as much about the fans as it is about the crew, is it not?
So that’s it for me on “Firefly.” Been a fun bit of nostalgia. Hope next year’s rewind selection is half as entertaining.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Next summer you should review Babylon 5, the king of space operas and season long arcs.
Babylon 5… the king of long speeches!
Yeah, a far, far superior show to the Whedon created drivel that was Firefly. Kudos for the great suggestion.
Too long for a summer rewind, and too difficult to isolate a single season, but still a great show.
Crusade would be a good choice, another cool series that got aborted before many episodes were made…
Not a JMS fan, so don’t hold your breath for either of those.
I loved B5 when it first came out, but it really doesn’t stand up to re-watching.
The great question posed by _Babylon 5_: if the two series regulars whose performances outshine everyone else in your cast are also the series regulars buried under the most layers of makeup and prosthetic, is that a positive or negative comment on the quality of your show?
I do credit JMS for writing, I think, about two entire network-length seasons of television more or less by his damn self and not, so far as I know, self-destructing the way Aaron Sorkin did.
B5 had it’s strong points, but for the most part it was badly written, individual episodes tended to be mostly filler and kinda boring, and most of the acting was subpar. Boxleitner is pretty, but not much of an actor. What it had going for it was a 5 year story arc (though JMS finished it in four and just kept on going another year) and an interesting idea (both sides in the war being wrong), but the execution wasn’t all that great.
@Tom
Firefly/Serenity is superior in every single way to Babylon 5. B5 is the kinda rehashed Star Search guff that relies on space muppets and tired scifi tropes that turned me off of SpaceFi for a decade. The main reason I never even watched Firefly or Serenity until 2009 was the lackluster space-alien scifi that has been churned out with mediocre writing and nonexistent production budgets over the past 4 decades has burned me out.
Firefly is different because story came before gimmicks, and it wasn’t about lame aliens that look like iguanas with rayguns.
Firefly was the coolest thing in scifi since Brisco County Jr. Also killed by Fox.
Hey Alan, were online during the early 90’s when JMS was pumping up his show on every computer network he could get access to? I’ll admit, the idea of a proto-Alan Sepinwall going toe-to-toe with the Great Straczyn makes me smile a bit.
Clearly not a fan of The Big Bang Theory. Sheldon Cooper explained this matter well enough to settle it for all time.
The opening sequence was actually my favorite part of this film…starting with the classroom, the great rescue scene (“Am I making you nervous?”), but especially: “Have you looked at the scan, doctor? At his face? It’s love, in point of fact – something a good deal more dangerous” Because I love how the film closes/bookends that scene with the scene of Mal and River in the cockpit – “Love’s what keeps her in the air”.
I liked the movie a lot more than the show. I thought it did a great job tearing apart the concept of a traditional hero by defining him as the person who gets others killed and really sticking with this throughout the film. Allies die, Wash dies, Book dies, all as a consequence of Mal’s actions.
The other thing that sticks with me are the parallels between serenity and death that also play out like variations on a theme, starting with Kaylee’s fears about isolation driving them all mad, and later progressing to the image of the ship literally becoming death (while travelling through Reaver space), before they finally make it to Miranda and find out about the events that played out there. Some nice riffs on The Tempest, too, with the names Miranda and Ariel. (Or was Ariel just in the show? I forget.)
I thought the Chinese box structure of the beginning was a pretty elegant way of introducing new viewers to the universe. A flashback inside a rescue sequence inside a recording that the Operative is watching, and you know all you need to know about the setup.
Chiwetel Ejiofor was bloody fantastic as the Operative. I don’t think I’ve missed a single one of his movies since.
Definitely one of my favourite movies this decade.
fanshawe
@capricatv
Another tie-in to the tempest: the serial number of the crashed rescue/survey ship on Miranda was the same as the number of the Bellerephon in “Forbidden Planet”, itself an adaptation of “The Tempest”.
Speaking of the “Veronica Mars” movie, why don’t you re-watch VM season 1 for next summer’s rewind?
As I’ve said before, too many episodes. Not enough time to fit them all in on a weekly schedule, not enough time in my schedule to do more than one a week, and I’m not comfortable picking and choosing episodes.
Sure but how many quality 18 episode seasons are there of things you haven’t done? I’m not sure VM would fit the bill but something with a natural break at half season done over two summers seems plausible.
How about Wonderfalls?
I think I may need a FAQ. Wonderfalls comes up as a suggestion every summer. I didn’t like it.
This scene is one of my favorites ever.
The Operative: I want to resolve this like civilized men. I’m not threatening you. I’m unarmed.
Capt. Malcolm Reynolds: Good.
[pulls gun and shoots Operative in the chest, knocking him into the wall, grabs Inara and gets ready to leave]
The Operative: [grabs Mal from behind] I am, however, wearing full body armor. I am not a moron!
One of the great things I love so much about Whedon’s writing is the way he breaks the usual tropes. Where else would you see the hero pull his gun and draw on an unarmed villain?
Raiders of the Lost Ark more than twenty-five years ago.
Just a dumber version of Indiana Jones.
EmperorCheese: The guy Indy shot was NOT unarmed. Sure, he didn’t have a gun, but he had two huge swords.
Reading that made me cry a little. Guess I have to watch Serenity tonight.
I was quite nervous the first time I went to the cinema to see Serenity, because the last thing you need after such a wonderful series is a disappointing follow-up film. It was impossible not to have very high hopes for the film, but luckily Whedon and crew pulled it off and produced a master piece. I think it served the fans as well as any 2 hour film could, and rounded off the series very well, while still managing to exist in its own right. Very much having your cake and eating it too. I recommended it to a film buff friend who knew nothing about the series, and he thought it stood up on its own Ok. The exposition was very deftly handled by dialogue which was both entertaining and relevant to character. That they were able to assemble the same cast and recreate the sets for the film still seems like a minor miracle to me.
It’s still a shame to look back at a series curtailed before its time and think what might have been, but given that a film was all we were ever going to get and we were lucky to get that, I’m very pleased with the result.
My personal favourite line: “Please, spend an hour with him!”. The timing and delivery is perfect.
When Farscape was cancelled we eventually got Peacekeeper Wars. Now if only Milch and co could do something for Deadwood, but I guess that’s no longer a viable option now.
I thought the movie did a pretty cagey job of dealing with the exposition in an engaging way. It was quick, informative, visually beautiful and pulled us in emotionally very quickly.
As a fan of the series, the end of the movie did make me sad, since that was the last we’d get to see of those characters.
My one issue with the movie was a technical one: the sound mixing was horrendous. These characters have such great lines (funny, insightful, moving) but often times, it was hard to hear them. I’d brought a couple of non-Browncoats the the theater with me, and while they enjoyed Serenity, they didn’t like it as much as they could have if they actually could have heard all the dialogue. A result of the move from TV to the big-screen, maybe?
alan, ever consider doing a shield rewind from the beginning? id love to read that….it only goes back as far as season 5 on your old site
You’re right, Serenity was a lie and a con, a dreadful film filled with bland acting and an uninteresting narrative, I still remember Browncoats practically strong-arming people into watching the accompanying show then name-calling if people dared to have an opinion that differed to their own.
Whedon really got the fans to go with his personality didn’t he?
Well I never watched any other Whedon show, but Firefly is an amazing series. The characters are great.. the story is great.. everything about it is great. Serenity was a last chance at that greatness, but I would have much rather seen the show play out over several seasons than to have it all smashed into a two hour movie. All the little nuances of the characters were lost in translation IMO.
Thank you Alan for this trip down memory lane.
I agree with Kansas Dan. I loved the series, but was rather disappointed by the movie. It looked great, but I didn’t like the main story and I missed the depth of character we got in the series. As Alan notes, it focused almost entirely on Mal and River, and everyone else got short shrift. The character nuances are what made the series so enjoyable, and with that largely missing from the movie, it just didn’t work for me. In a sense, it was nice to spend just a little more time with these characters, but it mostly made me wish they had gotten another season to explore the story. It could have been so much richer.
Totally agree with you, KansasDan. I didn’t feel exactly cheated out of an emotional ride when I found out the real secret of the Reavers, but more disappointed with Fox that they didn’t let it play out over three or four seasons of the show. I think that would’ve made “Firefly” a top contender in greatest TV series of all time. That’s the difference between this show and “Dollhouse.” When I saw DH’s finale, I was like, “Meh, glad I didn’t have to keep watching this show for a year or two to find THAT out.”
I’m a huge strong-arming Firefly fan, but Dollhouse was a half-formed idea that didn’t deserve a second season, Whedon himself drives me nuts with how he ingratiates himself with cliched franchises and properties dispute his reputation as a outsider (I can’t understand how the brilliance of the “Objects in Space” commentary comes from the same person who will be directing “The Avengers,” blah), and I don’t think I will ever watch a single episode of Buffy.
So careful about how you characterize Firefly fans…
And this is what happens when we engage trolls.
I’d argue the problem with Wash’s death is that it made it hard for the faint of heart to geek out at the movies for weeks and weeks at a time like the movie needed to make box office. It is beautifully done and every subsequent time I’ve seen it I’ve enjoyed the leaf on the wind triumph even knowing it is going to end terribly. But prior to Wash’s death I was like, “wow this movie is awesome I’m going to round up all my friend and see it again” to “Um… yeah… that was great… now I need a break”
When Wash died, it put me on the edge of my seat. Book was one thing, but Book wasn’t quite central enough to up the ante. But when Wash died, I didn’t know who was going to make it out alive. It meant that when anyone else got shot I really believed they might die.
Even though it made the threat level higher (which I disagree was necessary…no one dies in War Stories, or Out of Gas), and even though it really resulted from Tudyk’s contract situation, it still ruins the movie for me, because Wash’s death just sucks all the enjoyment out of the movie.
When we saw it in the theater, my wife (admittedly 7 mo pregnant) got up and LEFT because she couldn’t stop crying. That’s not a memory that leaves you with a good feeling for a movie. We don’t own Serenity, we don’t acknowledge Serenity, and we don’t enjoy re-watching Firefly as much as we used to, knowing that Wash dies.
At the very least, Wash got treated better than Anya did.
THIS. The problem is, I was so happy to have these characters back again that they very last thing I wanted was any of them killed off. And Wash was always a favorite. Basically after the way it ended, I didn’t want to see it again. I probably would have seen it a few more times if I’d liked it better. (I saw that first godawful Star Wars prequel a whole bunch of times.) I get why Joss did what he did – but it didn’t make me want to see it again. In fact, I haven’t seen it again since it was in the theater. I bought the DVD, but could never bring myself to watch it. I’d invested too much in the characters, which is not something I do often.
I have a friend who would agree with your wife completely, Lou Wainwright. She also sort of retroactively dislikes Harry Potter because of things that happen in the final book. I get it, but for me the death happens so close to the end (and it’s so clear that there will be no more movies or shows), that the effect is muted. I feel for Zoe and the rest, but I don’t watch the show going “there’s a dead man”. He’s still funny and lovely, but their lives are dangerous.
I think one reason his death works for me is that he is usually one of the “safe” characters; he and Kaylee usually stay with the ship, don’t fight, don’t really get in anyone’s way. You expect a fighter like Jayne or Zoe to die in battle, but not the guy with an entire ship’s worth of armor.
@SPP: I’ve heard that the actress who played Anya volunteered to die. By that point I was pretty disgusted with the path Buffy had taken and didn’t care much anymore, but it still pains me to think about poor Xander and his inability to keep a girlfriend (alive). That extended into the comics, if I recall, although I didn’t read too many. It’s hard for me to feel much for Anya, but I definitely sympathize with poor, sweet Xander.
With each re-viewing of Firefly, I have no loss of enjoyment of the series or see the vast potential of series that could be told.
Whereas with Serenity, I see a hollow and hackneyed piece of tripe that leaves an increasingly foul taste.
Remove all the intelligence, soul and complexity from Firefly and you get the disappointment that is Serenity.
One of my favorite parts that you didn’t mention, Alan, was the acoustic version of the Firefly theme song played at the very end of the credits. I was waiting through the entire movie, wondering if there would be an original or remixed version in the movie, and it gave me one last smile when I finally heard it.
I always thought that the Operative’s story was also a clue into Book’s past. A man of great power but without a name or record, who has his belief system utterly crushed, so he goes off to live a completely different life.
I’ve always thought the same: maybe Book did not get a lot of screen time, but the movie in effect showed his ‘origin story’ — he was an operative.
Coming in late to this party – just watched the season and movie. I agree with this, that Book was an operative. Wasn’t there some consistency with what Book told Mal about needing to “Believe” and having the Operative ask Mal about his “Belief,” iirc? Something you get from operative training?
I hadn’t watched “Firefly” when my best friend said, “Let’s go see Serenity” on opening night. He hadn’t seen “Firefly” either; he just wanted to see a Joss Whedon film. So we went–and we LOVED it. We didn’t have all the characters’ back stories, but we got that Wash & Zoe were married. And we found the movie so engaging and smart and fun that we both went out and bought the Firefly DVDs. So in that sense I think Joss got the job done.
It’s just difficult to get people to watch a movie that’s a continuation of a show they’ve never seen. Has Serenity’s DVD sales made the film turn a profit, though?
One thing I wondered if I’d see in your review, Alan:
when the crew is at the Maidenhead, the bar where River gets “triggered,” Mal sits down, looks around, and says something like “What a fine bunch of reubens.” That happens to be a line from George M Cohan’s song “45 Minutes from Broadway,” as sung in the Oscar-winning Cohan biopic “Yankee Doodle Dandy.” I suspect the Venn diagram of Firefly fans and Yankee Doodle Dandy fans holds pretty much just Joss and me in it; I’ve mentioned this to hundreds of people and no one else noticed it…
“It’s just difficult to get people to watch a movie that’s a continuation of a show they’ve never seen.”
Especially when it released at the very end of September! That’s what really irked me the most when everyone points to the films poor box office grosses.
The kids and young adults are back in school and everyone else is returning to the daily work grind and going about their fall business with things like college and pro football, preparing for the coming winter, Halloween, and even making advanced travel plans for the Christmas/New Year’s holidays.
I don’t recall what other big budget sci-fi or action films were released the summer of 2005, but it seemed like just another insult to Whedon and his fans if FOX was responsible for selecting that stupid release date.
If “Serenity” was released in May, June or July, at least it would have had a fighting chance at attracting moviegoers and making money.
Had to get that off my chest… even this late in the thread.
About Firefly and Serenity (the movie), I love the series and I think the movie was a great way to finish, though I understand why people who had not seen the series didn’t like it that much.
For next summer, how about My So-Called Life?
I watched one of the early test screenings (which had even fewer references to Wash and Zoe’s marriage, so there was some ADR done there) and my heart was racing all through that final space battle. When Wash died, with Book already gone, and knowing Joss’s history, there wasn’t a character I thought was safe, apart from Mal and River (as it’s their story), until “my turn.” I think it’s only Inara that doesn’t get wounded, even.
I think it’s Joss that had my favorite summary of the movie: it’s Mal’s story, as told by River. Fillion amazes me in this every time I watch, and it saddens me to think that he’ll never have a role as good as Malcolm Reynolds.
Loved the series and the film.
But what struck me most watching the film was seeing a much darker Mal. I suspect that this version of Mal is the one Whedon wanted for the series, but was forced to change him to please the suits at Fox.
I thought the darker Mal was just a natural consequence of his spending time away from Book (the show’s moral centre) and Inara (the love interest), and gradually moving toward caution after spending a little too much time around Jayne.
ASTROLAD, for my understanding, Whedon always wanted a darker protrayal of Mal but the executives at Fox thought the general public would not be into a tv show where main character is brooding.
This was a great Rewind series – thanks, Alan. I vote for My So-Called Life next year, which should be short enough.
Or maybe not… didn’t realize there were 19 episodes of that. Maybe you could do the first season of Twin Peaks?
Ah, I had forgotten that So-Called had so many episodes. That would have been a brilliant choice.
And from the peanut gallery, some other suggestions for great shows that I’d really like to see Alan’s expertise applied to:
– Wonderfalls (Fox, 1 season, 13 episodes, 1 hr)
– The Shield (FX, 7 seasons, ~13 episodes each, 1 hr)
– Oz (HBO, 6 seasons, ~8 episodes each, 1 hr)
– NewsRadio (NBC, 5 seasons, ~22 episodes each, 1/2 hr)
– Arrested Development (Fox, 3 seasons, ~18 episodes each, 1/2 hr)
I second Wonderfalls, and also suggest Andy Richter Controls the Universe.
I would also suggest “Profit” starring a pre-Heroes Adrian Pasdar and written by David Greenwalt (who would go on to work on “Buffy” and “Angel”). An interesting mid-90’s curio of a show ahead of its time – its antihero is a predecessor to Tony Soprano, Vic Mackey and especially Dexter Morgan.
Thanks for Firefly/Serenity rewinds. It definitely made me appreciate the series and movie even more. I’m always amazed about Whedon’s use of an ensemble cast and the dynamics he has playing between the characters. I definitely find myself caring more for the characters and you know that no character is safe when the stakes are high. I enjoyed the movie, but not as much as the tv series. The big budget was nice and all but I’m not sure if I didn’t enjoy it as much because it was seemingly the end at the time or if I felt the pacing was just different compared to the series. Still, this makes me want to go back and look at the movie again.
How about, for something half as entertaining, you do the original Battlestar Galactica for next season?
“How about, for something half as entertaining, you do the original Battlestar Galactica for next season? ”
Oh God no.
After the nuBSG finale, my wife thought it would be funny to watch the original on Netflix Instantly. She stuck with it all the way though, but I bailed about 8 episodes in.
I actually saw the movie before I had ever seen the shows. I was just graduating college when the movie came out and I thought it looked interesting so I went. I had no idea there was even a show that existed prior. I really enjoyed the movie and was able to pick up on all the things that were important. Once I found out there was a show, I quickly rented all the DVDs and made it through the series. The movie I thought was much better, but the show gave a great deal of depth to the characters. My only critique is that in the show, River never seemed to be a badass fighter or show any inclination she could be, but in the movie she was this ultimate fighting weapon. Did I miss something in the show?
In the TV show River’s story is only just beginning. It is suggested by the end of the series that she has been manipulated by the Alliance surgeons to be telepathic, and possibly to be an assassin. The telepathy shows up as early as the episode Safe, and possibly even Bushwacked, the assassin possibility comes from her actions with the gun in War Stories, and from the suspicions voiced about her in Objects in Space when Kaylee tells her story. In the movie it’s made clear from the beginning that the crew is taking advantage of her telepathic ability, but the first time that they realise she has fighting skills is when she is triggered in the bar in Maidenhead. That’s likely the first time that she realises it, too.
What you, and every one of us, missed was the chance to see River’s abilities revealed slowly over time as Whedon probably intended. We knew she was maybe a little psychic, and we knew by her killing of the 3 men in “War Stories”, with her eyes closed no less, that there was a little more to her than meets the eye. Kayle was quite scared of River after that if you recall. The many backstories that are left untold is the real tragedy of the way this show was treated by the idiots at FOX. Never learning the backstory of Shephard Book’s past, or why Inara left the central planets, or what exactly was done to River (we got the jist of it from Serenity, but it would have been much better if allowed to play out slowly in my opinion) is what is so sad to me about the whole show.
Maybe Whedon will get super famous after The Avengers blows everyone’s minds, and be able to make a follow up to Firefly. Stranger things have happened. And a man can dream.
It was just starting to come out in War Stories- when she was able to handle a gun and kill three guys with three bullets without even looking. I think if the series had continued, we would have seen a lot more hints.
And the stuff in War Stories was pointed to again in the movie when River takes over the ships bridge and Mal says something about having to kill him and she points the gun right at him withour even lookin. The Mal says “Or, we can talk about it.”
Great reviews, Alan. Thanks for giving me an excuse to go back and finally watch this show. For the record, I watched the movie a few years ago without having seen any episodes (except for maybe “Objects in Space”) and enjoyed it immensely.
watching serenity n firely makes me really scared for the avengers movie because whedon is an overrated director who has never made anything good
I’ll save you the fright–you are going to hate the Avengers if you think Joss has “never made anything good.”
One, thanks for doing this, Alan. I’m not much for nostalgia, but Firefly is the one bit of unfinished business I always think about with a sigh. It’s always worth revisiting, and topping it off with the film was very satisfying.
That said, Serenity, which was a great film, certainly points up how media has changed in the last 20 years. As great a capper as it was (and I can’t see how it could have been any better), it pointed up just how inferior film is to television when it comes to telling complex stories, and especially to creating rich and fulfilling characters. While I thought the harder tone of the film to be superior to that of the series (which, by the way, had a very hard tone for a TV show, especially one written coming out of the 90’s), it was the only thing non-budget related that was superior. When it comes to reaching into the bowels of my soul (wear a glove), television blows film away these days.
As for Wash, Joss has since confirmed that Alan T would not sign a multi-pic deal, and that he had to have a shorter shooting schedule due to a conflict with a play he was performing in, and that was why Wash bit the dust. It’s on the commentary on the Blu-Ray. Whedon also said that he now feels that killing Wash was essential to the tension of the final reel, but that it was not his original intent until the contract and scheduling problems with Tudyk caused him to pretty much have to kill off Wash.
Worked for me, as I spent the last reel really thinking that perhaps he was going to kill the whole frakking crew. The stakes for that final firefight went through the roof after Wash’s death, and with each hit a crew member took, I balled my fists even tighter.
No doubt. I don’t remember breathing for the last 20 minutes. I think I was literally shaking when I walked out of there. I hated that Wash died, but it did make for some tension during the last act. I can’t remember feeling that in any movie since I was a kid.
Aw, I sort of hate that. I would have been ok with a second movie where Zoe and Wash have had a baby and he’s on some planet raising it up while Zoe goes on runs with Mal (as one possible way of keeping Wash out of the film or only giving him a minor role). I’m ok with his death and I think it works, but I don’t love that it was added in for real-world reasons.
I am an indie filmmaker, and my motto is always to “fill the corners of the box” rather than “think outside the box” because there’s never enough time or money, and often the best ideas come from practical limitations.
From a story perspective, Wash was the best person to kill in that moment, not just because it gave the audience true tension, but because Wash as a character wouldn’t really have been able to contribute anything unique to the rest of the story.
Also, since his emotional ties were mainly with Zoe, it gave her a great purpose in the final Act, while if someone else had died (like Simon who had multiple ties, or Jayne who pretty much had none), we wouldn’t have gotten any extra dimension from the remaining characters.
The fact that it arose from a logistical consideration is probably why it ended up so great in the final film. If Joss had come up with it independently, he might have died in the final firefight or at the very end of the film, or maybe even earlier (as a bigger WTF moment).
Sometimes outside pressures contribute to crafting the best possible story. Surprising, but true.
I saw the movie after watching the show so I can’t tell how hard it would be for the uninitiated to follow. I just know that I really enjoyed the movie and while I hated that Wash was killed, it was probably necessary to give the film some heft. Both the Operative and the Reavers made excellent villians and I’m glad you mentioned all the humor. The Mal-Inara banter is always funny.
Whenever I see one of those bottomless shafts I’m reminded of the scene in “Galaxy Quest” where Sigourney Weaver and Tim Allen find themselves in one in the bowels of the ship along with the smashy cruncy things and she yells “This episode was badly written!”
I LOVE that scene. “Whoever wrote this episode should DIE!!”
I say the following comments with the knowledge that know movie can capture the richness of character and plot development of a television show.
I felt that the movie was a mashup between Star Wars, Star Trek and Resident Evil.
This is because Serenity-The Pilot almost as long as the movie had far more richness and depth and told a better deeper story. Serenity to me was a better stand alone movie than Serenity- The movie.
Furthermore Joss reveals on the commentary Joss wrote a script as richly developed at the show and he got the response back from Universal “this is great and beautiful, now make a movie.”
My problems with Whedon and race continue here because Whedon loves to have richly drawn villains but here the villain just remains a stock character. Once again he casts a well known black actor (Chiwetel Ejifor) as the villain an agent of the alliance. He is so similar to Jubal Early that I was confused during the movie. I thought they were the same character but they were not. Brooks played a Bounty Hunter, Ejifor plays a government operative. What annoyed me the most is that in the commentary Whedon justified his reduction of character development in the villain for entertainment value by saying “that the character popped more”. I am sorry but characters are not hot dogs. Whedon also justifies this by giving the understandable reason that he had to decide between chracter development of the main cast versus the villain. Because people have paid to see the heroes this is understandable. However, Whedon’s tales are strong because of the immense struggle that his characters have to go through. Whedon gains so much strength in his writing by playing his main characters off strong villains who realize their own sense of self after a while. By underplaying this Whedon undersells himself. More importantly it does not help his depiction of race on screen.
Most importantly once again a biracial couple is broken up through death with the death of Wash (Book also dies which is significant given that he is played by a black actor).
Whedon does little to overturn the tropes of race on screen.
I really, really disagree that the Operative is a stock character. I find him endlessly fascinating. How often does a “villain” have such a considered life philosophy for motivation? Most villains are crazy and/or greedy and/or vengeful. The Operative is none of these. He has made the choice to do bad things for a better world – in some ways he is quite like Mal (who is willing to make hard decisions in order to protect the well-being of a small band of loved ones) on a larger scale. He believes fully in the better future, and accepts that he can have no part of it – I think that’s a beautiful sentiment, and the Operative shows how an intelligent, thoughtful person can do great evil without malice. It’s really rich.
I mean, we don’t get character development in the sense of “this character has two sisters and a dog and likes bocci ball”, but that’s not the point at all. We get a character who has *already* developed, and then finds out that the basis for everything he has made himself become is faulty. Awesomeness.
Well said, Chrissy! I agree 100%. I thought The Operative was a great villain and a perfect foil for Mal. We didn’t need to learn about his past. We learned about WHO he is and what his viewpoint was, which was far more important. Instand of being a mustache-twirling cliche of a villain, he had far more depth and substance. And, frankly, I think his color is irrelevant.
Found the Operative tedious. Whedon reminds me of Lucas in this way: incongruent or just weird diction in an ethnic character is supposed to stand in for character development. It reads like a stencil or cartoon. And any freshman college student knows ponderous exposition does not do the job. Less for the actor to say, more for him to do, if you want the audience to come along.
I was completely uninvested in The Operative from beginning to end, he came off smooth and featureless as a plastic action figure. If Whedon was going for a Bizarro Evil Sidney Poitier, he did not pull it off.
Your criticisms of the Operative can only be fair if movies like (any) Star Wars or (any) Star Trek had better, richer ones. They did not.
Although, he did remind me of Early a little in that he has practically the same purpose (get River, kill everyone else, be creepy), but Early was batshit crazy and made philosophical actions, while the Operative was gentlemanly and made perfectly rational, political actions.
Yes they’re both black and talkative, and it’s not tone-deaf to point out the similarities, but they really are different.
The Operative has the delineated mindset ascribed by Machiavelli in “The Prince.”
A character with the ethos founded in a prescription for power that was written several hundred years ago isn’t that original…
And as for the bad man doing good things for a society he cannot join, well “The Searchers” did it much earlier, and better, as well.
He was a terrible adversary for a protagonist whose initial depth was stripped away in the movie.
Great rewind Alan. Looking forward to next year’s lineup. Might I suggest a look at Twin Peaks?
I guess I’m in the minority then: What got me into Firefly was seeing Serenity in 2005 in theaters (quite a few times). From MY outside perspective, it was no worse off than any other ensemble cast at letting me get to know the characters (and way better than, for example, the recent Inception movie). My brother and sister were the same. Though our dad didn’t much like it…
One thing that always stands out to me, going from movie to series, is that I had no idea who Book and Inara were. It was weird having Book go from just as random and uninvolved as Fanty and Mingo and the people like that, to an actually really important character.
Anyway, great review. :) Interesting points!
” It was weird having Book go from just as random and uninvolved as Fanty and Mingo and the people like that, to an actually really important character.”
It seems that the movie was made with the idea that people who didn’t see the series might never go back to watch it, and so I think Whedon and co didn’t mind people thinking that characters like Book and Mr. Universe were equals.
In fact, we get a Mr. Universe holo-gravestone, just like Wash and Book get, at the end of the film just to show that the movie isn’t beholden to the characters from the TV show.
First of all, I loved “Firefly” the series. When I went to the movie, I had such high hopes. I guess I was an idiot, I was hoping it would be so great that it would really take off and maybe (!!) even get another shot on my TV. Because, I couldn’t imagine that the world wouldn’t love it if they Just. Tried. It. I was a fool to have that much faith in movie audiences (although I contend that this series is worth that kind of adoration). And overall, I would say that I really liked the movie.
That being said. I agree with your observation about the movie being mostly about Mal and River. However, I thought all the cast looked uncomfortable on the movie screen. I love Fillion, and would watch him in anything, but he was eminently believable on my TV screen, and yet thoroughly remained an ‘actor’ when I watched him in the movie. Glau is interesting. She gets more beautiful every year, somehow. But she did not seem like a movie star up there; I like her very much, but she’s a ballerina, not an actress (yet?).
I was not spoiled for Wash’s death, yet somehow instantly knew it was about contracts and money. Maybe Joss has taught me to be cynical.
Throughout, I kept being impatient at all the exposition (while admiring how well it was being done) because it meant that there wasn’t much NEW story, that I was eager to gobble up. Yet, I also watched with a sinking heart, realizing that even all that exposition wouldn’t probably convert your casual moviegoer into a fan, and they would never appreciate the show just by experiencing the movie, and would in fact be impatient at all the exposition they needed to assimilate in order to enjoy the movie (again, cynicism!).
But more than anything, TV is a series of small, intimate moments, observed carefully, built upon layer by layer, until you have something really special. TV benefits from replay and review, when you parse all the meaning and let it resonate with your life. It’s in your home, it’s personal. Movies are different: the story is put upon you, laid out and presented as a fait accompli. You don’t really interact with a movie in the same way, and it’s mostly about the big moments, not the small moments that get under your skin. And I guess I’m saying that I want those small moments and layers, and I think that, more than anything, that’s the way to appreciate JOSS. He’s not a creator you can sample in two hours. You have to let him worm his way into your soul, and you have to be the kind of person that wants that experience (most people don’t, that’s why his shows are cult favorites and will never be mainstream). So in that way, “Serenity: The Movie” failed for me, as a mismatch of what’s great about Joss’s vision and the medium itself.
I’ve put my Serenity DVD in the machine a few times, intending to watch this again. I always end up stopping it, sometimes going back and watching the series. And when I do watch the series, I always cry at the end, at what could have been.
{sorry for such an overwrought commentâ€”this show brings it out in me}
I completely agree with what you said about letting Joss worm into your soul, and that most people won’t, or can’t, let that happen. That is what really makes Joss the genious that he is; that he is able to get to your core and really effect you as a person. And I agree that that is the reason why people don’t like his stuff, because they are unable to let him in and fully appreciate what he gives his audience.
And your comment was not overwrought, it was very intuitive, thanks for sharing!
I watched Serenity in the theater before knowing a thing about Firefly and got pretty quickly in those opening scenes that Zoe and Wash were married. I thought that “talk to your husband” line initially referred to Jayne, for some reason, until the scenes where Wash is referring to Zoe as “honey.” The only jarring part of the movie were the references to Inarra. I considered her a really pointless character, not a good match for Mal, mostly because of her walking around in those fussy kimonos in an action movie. And surprise! I hated her when I got around to watching the series, too. She just never had much of a place in the show or the movie.
Alan, another short lived sci fi series that you might like for a summer rewinde is Odyssey 5 that ran on Showtime. I caught it on a scifi marathon one day and thought it was pretty good.
make that rewind…
First off, thanks Alan! I’ve enjoyed re-watching Firefly, and then hearing everyone’s take on the episodes.
I have mixed feelings about Serenity, the movie. I saw it at the theaters, and later bought the DVD. I thought that movie was really well made, with some great moments (and Nathan Fillion did an amazing job as the dark and determined Mal). I also appreciated where River’s story went, that Kaylee and Simon connected, and that Mal and Inara’s story saw some kind of positive resolution.
And yet, it’s not a movie I have re-watched (something I love to do periodically with favorite movies). I can see your point about the high stakes of the movie, and why the deaths of Book and Wash were appropriate. From an intellectual standpoint, I get it. As a fan of the characters, though, I have a really difficult time watching either of those deaths again.
To your point that not killing Wash would have felt like a cheat â€“ Câ€™mon. The series was a dramedy. A tragicomic space opera, but 100% a comic book fantasy ride through through and through: Buffy always survives, Firefly always sqeaks through, we all live to laugh about it. Trying to be all gritty faux-realist now is just the very worst kind of posturing. The very definition of self importance is telling yourself a fun thing you made is now Very Serious Art. Somebody has been reading years too many articles of his own Buffy critical theory.
Its shows a lack of self awareness that seriously a drag.
The ending of Serenity is purest, most classic Whedon petulance: by god he will show us once and for all that Joss Whedon wont be beholden to *anybody*, including and most especially his fans. He made a big, big, big stink before the movie came out that there would be NO SEQUEL; and to further prove that the fans were Not the Boss of Him, he crushes Wash exactly like a bug. On a windshield. Out of nowhere, for no reason. Its childish posturing and the fans are right to lose respect for him for it.
Its snotty and self-impressed to use up vested characters using these kind of over the top visual puns (squashed like a bug? Really? all fun and games until Xander loses an eye? Really? For f*cks sake.) â€“ just because, exactly because, you can. Talk about a mile too much ugly, not enough joke. Its not a joke, its lashing out. Very weirdly childish and unnerving because of it, and not in an interesting way.
Wash and Xander were literally the beating hearts of the show, the driver and the animated core. Whedon purposely breaks them exactly as a bored child breaks and discards a toy. It shows a hard, hard disrespect for the fans who made him that is apparently core to his own personality, and boy is that disappointing.
For all Whedons imaginative abilities he is a fallible human, and one of a writerâ€™s most human foibles is an inability to hide who he really is, over the course work he produces. Whedonites rightly revere the stories heâ€™s made, but at the core of it there is an element to Joss Whedon the individual person who appears to be quite a bit of a fatuous d*ck.
Well said, good sir!
Joss made a stink about no sequel? Then how come all I ever heard was talk about a trilogy?
Thank you! As much as I love Firefly there has always been something about Whedon’s work that has not sat well with me, but I’ve never been able to really explain it. Well said!
…on the other hand, one could argue that most of US TV has become disney-fied, overly optimistic and ultimately boring,and BBC and Whedon shows tend to be the only places to find narratives where characters are in real danger and things don’t always work out like you expect them to. Just saying. If anyone wants to know what I mean, compare the endings of the UK and US versions of Life on Mars.
Great review and I think it’s a great movie. I didn’t see it until after the show so I also can’t really tell how accessible it would be a newbie. It’s nice to hear some people on here who saw it first and thought it still worked for them.
I too was shocked by the loss of Wash and it depressed me. But I concur that it served the purpose of the narrative by immediately raising the stakes and making clear that no one was safe. As others have said, I spent the rest of the final battle thinking anyone could be next to go (my money was on Zoe when she barrelled into the Reavers, almost as if it was a suicide mission). The tension was palpable.
Put me in the camp of people who refuse to give up hope on another film someday. I know it’ll probably never happen, but one can dream.
A random suggestion for next year’s rewind: Jeremy Piven’s genius Cupid! Maybe then we can finally get a DVD set of it.
Alan did a great series of reviews on “Cupid” at his old blog. And last I checked “Cupid” is (*looks around for the authorities*) available at a video site that rhymes with DooBoob.
Loved all of your reviews, Alan! I agree with almost all of them.
Regarding wash dying: I honestly would have liked Jayne dying. Every character on Firefly is a favorite, for me. I feel like if Jayne had been given a bigger part in the movie, and then died somehow fighting the reavers, it could have been an amazing culmination to his character arc over Firefly and Serenity.
Then, in an alternate universe, Firefly can come back and Baldwin can still go to Chuck!
Yeah, I would have preferred a Jayne death more, actually. Watching a jerky guy like that dying during thrilling heroics would have been cooler. Also, well, I like Wash better so I’m biased.
just wanted to say thanx for the firefly rewind… i enjoyed re-watching the show and seeing your take on it…
Thanks for the Firefly rewind and Serenity review — it’s possibly my favorite TV series, and I love hearing what other people think about the show.
Just wanted to make a small comment on a detail mentioned in the review: the Operative “recovers in record time from a blow to the Adam’s apple and a broken back in order to reach his communicator and give the order to his men.” In the group commentary on the special edition DVD, Whedon noted this, too. Apparently Mal was supposed to be breaking the Operative’s arms, but viewers (me included) thought it was his back.
One of the cast members on the commentary asked what the Operative was thinking when the soldiers were asking if they had a kill order. Whedon joked (and at least part of this is paraphrased), “‘I can’t reach my comm link. My arms, or possibly my back, is broken. Something hurts; I don’t feel good.'”
For my money, Whedon’s commentaries are the best–always enlightening as well as entertaining.
I always assumed Mal was dislocating his shoulders.
Great summer rewind. Loved Serenity as a follow up to Firefly even if there were sketchy parts in it.
Mr Universe, I didn’t care for mostly because of the end of the movie when they have their mini memorials to Wash and Book, Mr Universe has one too and as a viewer, I’m just kind of wondering why we’re supposed to care about the guy that was prepped to betray the whole Serenity crew? That’s my issue though, I’ll deal with it.
My favorite scene by far is when Mal is yelling at the crew to make the ship look like a Reaver’s and shoots that Alliance soldier getting out of the ship in the process. Pure Malcolm Reynolds.
By the way did anyone think Inara’s weapon during the grand stand was a little odd?
Alan I know you’ve commented on you’re distaste for Whedon’s use of clothing in the series and curious to your thoughts on the choice of a super bow+arrow weapon so far into the future. Even if it has somewhat reset, even the poorer people have basic guns.
My suggestions for next summer rewind: The Wire Season 4 and Chuck Season 1 (only because I, unfortunately, believe it will be canceled by then).
Given that I wrote about both those seasons on the old blog, no reason to do it again.
Ah, shame. I would suggest Arrested Development, but the 1st season has too many episodes for your standard rewind I believe.
The weird thing was, apparently Inara’s bow and arrow were supposed to be a REGULAR old sort, then I guess Whedon realized that looked weird and had to space it up onscreen. I suspect he thinks Companions should be trained in old school weaponry?
[trailers.apple.com]
“Makes me want to see a movie about a team of ballerinas who are taught kung fu and recruited to be soldiers of fortune.”
You might want to check out Zack Snyder’s Sucker Punch, might be the closest movie to what you wish.
[trailers.apple.com]
It’s a little hard to come by, but what about Life on Mars (UK) for summer rewind? I think its 16 eps total for the whole series, and it’s clever with fantastic characters… much better than the US version.
I was one of those that saw the film without any knowledge of the tv show (heck, I’m not even sure I knew it was related to a tv show when I first saw the trailer and got very excited about it. That’s what living in the UK’ll do for you!) Having said that, I loved it, saw it three times in the cinema (including the day it was released) and never really understood the criticisms it got for not working as a stand-alone film but I do agree that there are probably points that work better having seen the tv show. (As for Zoe and Wash – I got that they were married but it’d still have been more emotional had I seen all the backstory etc, obviously.)
For me, it worked brilliantly as a stand-alone film, and encouraged me to buy and view Firefly (which I did), so it served its purpose there and I am greatful it did so.
Thanks for the recaps Alan!
I have a thought that nobody else has ever mentioned:
You NEVER see The Operative and River on screen together. He’s spent however long it is hunting her, but he never gets her and never meets her. (Well, one presumes he met her somewhere between the Reaver-whomping and Serenity leaving, but you don’t see it.) He ends up hunting Mal instead, but he never even sees his original target in the flesh. How strange is that? Not something movies tend to do, and it feels like a plot hole to me that they didn’t go there somehow.
I so think this movie is secretly Book’s backstory: he was an Operative, had some kind of whammo experience (to be read about in the comics!), quit and went Shepherd. I can easily see The Operative going religious after this, in some odd fashion. Very sneaky of Joss to do that, really.
Good timing of the Firefly/Serenity articles. Alan and I have some different tastes in shows so I would have not come back until the Chuck reviews. So I’ll still be back in a week. Thanks Alan.
Maybe ABC’s Daybreak that aired between season 3(?) of Lost? That could be an interesting summer re-wind.
Really love this movie I thought it did a fantastic job of appealing to fans (me) and friends I showed it to that never watched the series. Not much more to say than that, loved the reviews this summer, and very glad that I used summer boredom to re-watch along with you instead of just using my memory to enjoy the recaps, so thanks for that. I’m a big Whedon fan, might you consider for next summer doing what the AV club folks do and doubling up on Angel (the better show imo) and/or Buffy to make it fit the 13 weeks?
Also you gave props to Angelus in Buffy but don’t forget Angel s4 Angelus, he was a tad overwritten but still a badass.
Background: I watched the first three seasons of “Buffy” then went to college and completely lost track of it. I’ve heard bits and pieces of subsequent plot points from my (now) wife, who always finds my insistence that the show stopped after season 3 astonishing and frustrating. I was aware of “Serenity” but never watched it. The trailers made it look like something I’d like.
I thought “Serenity” was awesome. I picked up that Wash and Zoe were married; I was emotionally affected by the deaths and near-deaths that occurred in the movie; and I was able to follow the plot just fine.
More than anything, I found The Operative absolutely fascinating. I think most stories with an action/adventure aspect rise and fall with the quality of the main villain, and I thought The Operative’s motives, methods, and mechanations (awesome amounts of alliteration!) were interesting and extremely original. When he gets done talking about the Utopia he’s trying to create and freely admits “I’m not going to live there,” it’s a brilliant insight into the kind of thinking that creates such situations. Does this end really justify these means?
Just a very engrossing, thought-provoking movie.
As for next summer, may I suggest Season 3 of “Skins”? I note that you covered the first two on the old Blogger site…
Cheers Alan. Fun readin times.
I found my overriding reaction to ‘Serenity’ was best summed in the phrase ‘Weak Sauce’. It was sadly inevitable after all the show had implied and began to plant seeds for. It was still fun, but it just reminded me how sad the whole sitation of the show was that we get this truncated damp squib of a resolution. It’s no one’s fault. Everyone’s doing fine work. It’s just doomed to fall short.
Mr Universe was just too convenient and too all encompassing for the rich and large ‘verse that had been implied.
The Operative, even with a fascinating and truly Whedon character delivered by one of the great actors of our time, couldn’t hope to compete with the Hands of Blue and Jubal Early for menace and mystery.
Indeed, he’s personal and relatable. The scary part about mendacious governments and corporations is their opaque, multi tendrilled nature. Like giving the Borg a queen, personifying a powerful entitiy seems like a sensible bit of writing but it actually robs it of its power and makes it and the world smaller.
Miranda; Ho hum, a fairly run of the mill science-gone-wrong disaster and cover-up. It might be ok as a plot point (Mal finally gets hold of some seriously bad PR on the ‘Union’). Making it the Reavers origin was kind of lame though. I might have it all wrong and my imagination being over active, but I took the Reavers in the show to be something a lot more interesting. That Space Madness, as it were, might be real and sort of contagious was great (I mean it’s not as though Reavers would breed in the conventional sense, only ‘recruit’). Ignoring the perhaps questionable taste of the “Injuns” parallel, the idea of this solar system where the central planets were the pinnacle of ‘civilisation’ and you have these concentric rings of culture out into the ‘hinterlands’ and the further you go the more it decays until you’ve got just chaos and horror. That seemed where the show was going to me and it was a pretty fascinating idea.
It’s possible I’m really going off on some flight of fancy to what Whedon had in mind, but the film still seemed to truncate the Reavers as a concept, as with everything. That’s all I’m driving at.
Lastly, River the secret weapon seemed kinda dull to me as well. That may have been what they had in mind all along. I probably wouldn’t have been a big fan of that in the show either. Mere telepathy seems far more interesting than latent martial arts abilities. They had a pretty good mix in the team with River being the smart and vulnerable oddity. I couldn’t see it continuing very long if she came to fruition in the series as she kinda renders everyone else superflous in a lot of ways.
In the very first episode (in continuity) Simon tells us an abreviated tale of how he got her out. In short, he didn’t. Some group did. A group that knew what was going on already, could infiltrate a top secret government facility doing terrible experiments, grab their star subject and put her in suspended animation and smuggle her to her brother (who is also on the run by this point, probably having misappropriated family money to do this).
There’s a whole elaborate world of spies and rebels implied in that story. People who have been at this a whole lot longer than the Serenity crew. There’s a heck of a story there all by itself. They should have wrapped things up by going back to the beginning somehow. Perhaps it could never be. The ‘verse was too big now. The film had to settle for the small version
I understand how some of these could be weaknesses, and I totally agree that Mr. Universe was a bit of a cop-out. As to your complaint about River-as-weapon, though, I loved that fact that she was so physically strong but mentally a mess – still a ‘vulnerable oddity’.
I’m with you on the Simon all the sudden being River’s rescuer.
when we know damn well that it was a group of ppl oposed to what the goverment was doing.
I wonder sometimes how that group found out about the Alliances Academy…….Ex-Student’s or just Anarchist???
I’ve always been terribly torn about the movie. On one hand, I am thrilled that we got to see more of these characters and this world. But on the other, it feels almost like it shouldn’t be canon. You go in *knowing* that this is not how the stories would have played out had Joss had 7 seasons of FF on TV. This is not the real story of Mal Reynolds and crew. We can’t even be sure that the ultimate details are correct, even if truncated.
I was especially sad that the movie, clearly by necessity, gave short (to no) shrift to so many things we would have wanted to know about as series fans. Blue Sky? Book’s Past? Saffron?
So, watching the movie mostly gives me an ache for the series that was and could have been. I’ll use your quote as well – the movie, to me, is a lie, but one I enjoy indulging in nevertheless.
PS – To this DAY I cannot fathom how anyone, even the most obtuse exec, could have watched the show pilot and not realized what a special thing they had. That was an hour and a half of perfectly conceived and plotted TV, and they threw a wrecking ball through it…
The answer to the question of next year’s rewind is right there in this review. C’mon, everyone could use a little Al Swearengen in their lives.
Thanks for this latest Rewind. For me, the most fun part of the Serenity movie was guessing how Joss would have filled out the five seasons — what part of the film would have been in which season.
As for future Rewind suggestions … how about Frank’s Place? It was only on for about half a season, but I loved it. It was really ahead of its time.