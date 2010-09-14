The bad news for this week on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is that we had to wait until Tuesday again due to some scheduling conflicts. The good news is two-fold: first, Dan is back in the country, and on the podcast; and second, today’s show is the first of at least two that we’ll do this week, as we try to deal with the insanity of the TV season’s launch on Monday.

Today was a more standard episode, bookended by our takes on Sunday night’s “True Blood” and “Mad Men,” and with reviews in between of “Outlaw,” “The League,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Boardwalk Empire.” The run-down:

“True Blood” finale — 00:00 – 08:55 “Outlaw” — 08:55 – 17:40 The returns of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The League” — 19:50 – 31:00 “Boardwalk Empire” — 31:20 – 40:45 “Mad Men” – 40:50 – 56:40

