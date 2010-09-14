The bad news for this week on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is that we had to wait until Tuesday again due to some scheduling conflicts. The good news is two-fold: first, Dan is back in the country, and on the podcast; and second, today’s show is the first of at least two that we’ll do this week, as we try to deal with the insanity of the TV season’s launch on Monday.
Today was a more standard episode, bookended by our takes on Sunday night’s “True Blood” and “Mad Men,” and with reviews in between of “Outlaw,” “The League,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Boardwalk Empire.” The run-down:
Here’s Scorcese saying his own name. [www.youtube.com]
Agree 100 percent with your and Dan’s comments on True Blood “finale.”
Dan or Alan, do you think that Boardwalk Empire could give Mad Men a run for its money next year in the best drama category at the Emmys and Golden Globes?
James – My simple answer would be “Absolutely.” The show is big. It’s unavoidably, undeniably big. And it’s GOOD. And HBO is going to relish having a chance to get back into the game. I’d almost wager that “Boardwalk Empire” is a Golden Globe lock already. The Emmys are tougher to crack, but I think “Boardwalk Empire” will be in that discussion as well.
-Daniel