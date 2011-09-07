After a week off and then a technical glitch yesterday, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast returns with Dan and I looking ahead to the finales of “Wilfred,” “Louie” and “Entourage,” answering a whole lot of listener mail and then breaking down two “Breaking Bad” episodes. The rundown:

“Wilfred” and “Louie” — 2:30 – 22:45 Listener Mail: “Entourage” — 23:00 – 33:15 Listener Mail: First Series canceled — 32:20 – 37:50 Listener Mail: Premise Pilots — 38:00 – 45:30 Listener Mail: More on Pilots — 45:35 – 50:05 Listener Mail: Talking TV at Parties — 50:15 – 53:40 “Breaking Bad” — 53:45 – 01:13:45