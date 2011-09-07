Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 91: ‘Wilfred,’ ‘Louie,’ ‘Entourage’ & more

#Entourage #Breaking Bad #Wilfred #Louie
Senior Television Writer
09.07.11 12 Comments

The

After a week off and then a technical glitch yesterday, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast returns with Dan and I looking ahead to the finales of “Wilfred,” “Louie” and “Entourage,” answering a whole lot of listener mail and then breaking down two “Breaking Bad” episodes. The rundown:

“Wilfred” and “Louie” — 2:30 – 22:45
Listener Mail: “Entourage” — 23:00 – 33:15
Listener Mail: First Series canceled — 32:20 – 37:50
Listener Mail: Premise Pilots — 38:00 – 45:30
Listener Mail: More on Pilots — 45:35 – 50:05
Listener Mail: Talking TV at Parties — 50:15 – 53:40
“Breaking Bad” — 53:45 – 01:13:45
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Entourage#Breaking Bad#Wilfred#Louie
TAGSBREAKING BADEntourageFirewall IcebergLOUIEWILFRED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP