First look: ‘Shameless’ cast gets all wet for season 2

In its first season, I found Showtime’s “Shameless” to be a promising show that didn’t quite know what it wanted to be when it grew up. The American remake of the popular British drama, often adapting scripts from the original, straddled a line between comedy and drama, but seemed to be much more successful being serious than funny. Or maybe it was just that I found the scenes without William H. Macy as Frank to work better, whether they were comic or dramatic. Either way, Emmy Rossum was fantastic as Fiona Gallagher, as were most of the young actors in the cast. (And recurring guest star Jane Levy is already doing very well for herself as the star of “Suburgatory.”)
We’ll see if the new season, which debuts on January 8 (aka Elvis’ birthday), has a stronger handle on either tone or Frank Gallagher, but in the meantime, here’s the key art for the new season, showing the Gallagher clan figuring out the cheapest way possible to cool off in a typically hot Chicago summer.
I hope you love it!
I am a little disappointed they really wrote off Steve. They had great chemistry together (insert Dragonball Z joke here, but they really were great together).
The original had James McAvoy as Steve and he was still written off.
I saw Steve at the TV on the Radio show at the Bowl last month, so I think he’s feeling ok.
I don’t think he was written off. I think he’s coming back in Season 2
Showtime knows marketing, alright; put Emmy Rossum in skimpy clothes, put her in the center, and make her as wet as possible
My wife and I watched the first season this last month and loved it, though I liked the comedy a lot more than the drama. It’s my favorite show on Showtime now that United States of Tara is gone.
No spoilers and I haven’t seen the UK version, but I assumed Steve would be back at some point to make things interesting. Especially considering the way they left his secrets unknown by Fiona.
I assumed that too. The Steve of the UK version lasted for two seasons and I think he would have lasted longer if James McAvoy hadn’t become famous shortly after.