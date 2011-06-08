First Look: The zombies of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 2

#The Walking Dead
Senior Television Writer
06.08.11

Just as I was about to head out from the hotel to do an interview, AMC sent out the first image from “The Walking Dead” season 2. As with the image they released around this time a year ago, no regular castmembers in this one – just zombies. Lots and lots of zombies. The press release says the show will be back in the fall, and everyone’s assuming another premiere date around Halloween. Only this time, we’ll get a full-length season rather than the 6 episodes that AMC had to rush to complete to make that Halloween date last fall.

I had mixed feelings about the show, but I can’t deny that the zombies look fantastic, as you can see below…

