First Look: The zombies of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 2

Just as I was about to head out from the hotel to do an interview, AMC sent out the first image from “The Walking Dead” season 2. As with the image they released around this time a year ago, no regular castmembers in this one – just zombies. Lots and lots of zombies. The press release says the show will be back in the fall, and everyone’s assuming another premiere date around Halloween. Only this time, we’ll get a full-length season rather than the 6 episodes that AMC had to rush to complete to make that Halloween date last fall.
I had mixed feelings about the show, but I can’t deny that the zombies look fantastic, as you can see below…
Can’t wait. Most fun I had watching TV since Lost. I’m hoping for my character development now that they have 13 episodes to play with. I am also curious if they will break up season 1 around the holidays or plow stright through? I’m assuming they are going to also use it to launch Hell on Wheels either late in the fall or in January with either or both shows ending just before Mad Men starts in March.
You don’t break up 13 episodes.
I enjoyed The 6 episodes of the Walking Dead, but I think the prospect of watching our last group of humans perpetually running away from zombies is likely to be monotonous and bleak. It would have been better for it to be a miniseries.
I’m kind of with you on that one. It is fun to watch, but I have no sense of urgency to keep me from missing an episode thanks to the “perpetually running away” aspect of the show. I can easily guess what I missed.
What about the writing? I seem to remember hearing that Darabont fired his staff from the first season and will be hiring independent writers for one-offs? Is that still true?
Stephen King and Joe Hill are supposed to be writing an episode (I think together though, not one each). Kirkman is doing a couple too. The writing has to improve over last season though or this show will shed viewers like a zombie plague.
I certainly hope it’s true, given that the first crew were kinda hacks.
Shitty writing certainly hasn`t hindered True Blood`s ratings.
I also have been hearing some chatter that Darabont is complaining that AMC has reduced the per-episode budget for the second season. That hero zombie in the shot doesn’t really imply that, but I hope this is just chatter or Darabont trying to get the budget increased overall. I know AMC isn’t rolling in cash like FX or HBO, but they would be wise to keep their only successful new show (and a hit no less) afloat.
So excited, the first season was uneven in some aspects, but I thought the final two episodes were incredibly strong and I’m hoping that carries over.
The first season was pretty much a mess (besides the pilot, of course). I’m hoping this second season gets its act together, and doesn’t reach the lows of ‘Vatos’.
I can never tell if it’s the acting or the dialogue, but the Walking Dead is one of those shows where I’m just groaning all the time, “People don’t talk like that!”
The pilot was better than the other 5, but it was still like that. I was excited about the show and then that first scene where the two of them are talking in the car, my heart sunk.
They’re gonna be filming a scene behind my house (Luther Bailey road, Senoia, GA.)very soon. I wanna be a zombie.
I understand that Kirkman had a big part in the show’s development, but I felt the departures from the graphic novels felt uneccesary and almost forced at times. To have them take refuge at the command centre by the end of the first 6 episodes was relatively pointless, it certainly didn’t require the attempted rape by Shane (who should have been dead at that point anyway)
The focus of the show was completely wrong, too much action and hammy dialogue. Not the survival epic that hinges on the complex motivations and emotions that I was looking for.
Hopefully season 2 can find a slightly better tone.
Hey I was wondering how you become an extra zombie?
I really hope this is better than the first season. The pilot was some of the best TV I’ve seen and then it all went to hell. It promised so much, and delivered so little.