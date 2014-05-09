Five seasons and a movie? NBC cancels ‘Community’

Hey “Community” fans, would you settle for five seasons and a movie, now that NBC has declined to renew the cult comedy for a sixth season?
The existence of this fifth season was already improbable. Sony fired “Community” creator Dan Harmon after season 3, and the already poor ratings dipped even lower for the Harmon-less season 4. But somehow, NBC and Sony came to an agreement on a fifth, and even more surprisingly, Harmon was rehired to run it, and the show as significantly better for his presence (even if it lost steam by the end of the season).
The ratings, of course, were still awful, and though the already-renewed “Parks and Recreation” was hovering around the same level, that’s a show that NBC owns fully, whereas it only has a partial stake in “Community,” and that can be the difference when you’re operating on the ratings margins like this.
Of course, “Community” fans had been hoping for a renewal not only because they loved the show, but because of the whole “six seasons and a movie” idea, which started as a throwaway gag in season 2’s “Paradigms of Human Memory,” then became a fan battle cry as the show fought for its life each spring. Once Harmon returned for season 5, the crazy dream seemed within reach, and when I interviewed Harmon earlier this spring, he said he took the idea very seriously.
“The movie part is the movie part,” he told me. “I mean, if they do a sixth season, I have to participate. And having done that, if the movie has to be made out of clay and duct tape in my basement, then that”s how the movie will be made, because there has to be closure. The title of the book about the show is not ‘”Community,” An Interesting Journey into a Show No One Ever Watched.’ The title of the book is obviously going to be, ‘Six Seasons and a Movie.’ So it”s already over. Sometimes our hands are just tied up in fate.”
After that, there were news reports that Sony was seriously discussing a movie of some kind. Will it happen now? Might Netflix or Amazon swoop in to make season 6 and get some kind of stake in said film? It’s hard to say at this point, though I’m sure the “Community” fans will be beating down all doors and sending dice or paper fortune tellers or some other object to executives at all the usual suspects, in hopes of keeping the adventures of Jeff, Britta, Abed, Annie and Shirley going just a bit longer.
But if there’s going to be a future for “Community,” it won’t be on NBC.
This is streets behind.
What else does NBC have to air? They could have made room for one more (short) season. This is terrible. We should have gotten a true finale.
While it does suck, nobody can blame NBC for it. They made a business decision.
Surprised they cancelled it. Then again, I was surprised they renewed it last year. Oh well. It had run its course.
Ouch. That one really hurts.
No!!!!!!
So close. SO DAMN CLOSE!!!!
THIS CLOSE to regionals, Pierce. THIS CLOSE!
dammit.
Expected. At least they renewed Hannibal!
NBC is horrible
So horrible they renewal a low rated sitcom 4 times.
NBC is the network that aired 5 seasons of Community, 5 seasons of Chuck, 7 seasons of Parks and Recreation, 8 seasons of 30 Rock, and 5 seasons of Friday Night Lights.
EAS makes an excellent point. We’re all lucky NBC doesn’t cancel shows the way FOX does.
At some point I will be able to look back at the improbable run of Community and appreciate that NBC really did do right by the show.
Right now I’m hoping that everyone involved in this decision drowns in a river of human waste.
While this stinks, I have to admit I didn’t love the fifth season, especially the last few episodes. I wonder what they would have done with a sixth, but I’m not as devastated as I thought I’d be, certainly not as much as if this was after season 2.
I admit that I agree. At its highs, Community was fantastic, but the show hadn’t reached those for me much last season. I think it’s better when creators know there’s an end in sight, and they can write for it, but Community seems to have hedged its bets well enough.
Renewing low rated nich shows is one of the reasons NBC is in the predicament they are in, myself I figured why not give community another 8 to 10 episodes and a movie could air them between Dec-Jan and air the movie in Feb sweeps, but when the cheaply made Hollywood Game night gets better ratings, I could see ending it.
i’m just going to spend the rest of the day in the foetal position, alternating between deep depression and violent screaming.
TBS has to pair this with Cougar Town, right?
Well, damn. And there I was, thinking that hashtags ruled the world. Twitter, it seems, has lied to me. Seven Hells, I don’t know what to make of this!
In all seriousness, I’m very sad to see Community go. This news isn’t quite as heartbreaking as I would have been in previous years, but it’s still unfortunate. The show lived on the edge of the knife for its entire run, and I’ll always be grateful that we got five mostly-strong seasons from this strange little show (and yes, I’m including the fourth in there- I’m feeling generous today). At its many peaks, Community was wickedly funny and occasionally transcendent. At its lowest, it was still almost always interesting. That’s a life that many TV shows would kill to have.
So thanks for the memories, Community. If by some chance Netflix, Amazon, or Kickstarter manage to scrape together a workable deal for one final season and a movie, I’ll be happy to see it. If it doesn’t, I’ll be eager to see whatever projects this insanely talented cast moves on to next.
In the meantime, I must accept the Harmon canon: that after years of meticulous plotting, the inhabitants of the Darkest Timeline successfully redirected an asteroid into Greendale Community College and destroyed all life on Earth. When you consider just how much this little show was able to endure over the course of five years, it’s only fitting that it took an apocalyptic event (and something just as unlikely in the real world – an NBC pseudo-recovery!) to bring it to an end at last.
Well, really only 4 strong seasons and one other that shall not be named.
Well said sir/madam!
It’s for the best. I’m relieved. I think it should have ended after the 4th series. It had already started to trail off but by the last series it really didn’t know where it was going. It’s clear the writers didn’t expect it to last that long and were muddling along. Besides, it wasn’t the same with two of the original cast members gone. Rather than finish in such a way it’s hard to remember why we liked it in the first place (and it was getting there) quit while you’re sort of ahead…just.
Well that sucks. I almost wish they hadn’t done season 5 now. I had already come to terms with Community ending after season 4.
Pudi’s Abed lost his usefulness when Donald Glover left the show. Except for very specific situations (Rebecca in, Diane out), most sitcoms should not go past 100 episodes. They just exhaust story ideas and creativity.
You know, is it a bummer that “six seasons and a movie” probably won’t get fulfilled? Sure. Is it a slight bummer that the show didn’t go out on the highest of high notes? Kinda. But I feel like the show’s legacy as a damn fine piece of TV is intact. And that makes me happy.
The timeline where NBC canceled the basically wrapped up Parks & Rec and renewed Community is the superior timeline.
I can’t imagine a scenario where it was a choice between “Parks” and “Community.” The “Parks” renewal is probably just an allowance to the writers for 13 final episodes. Also, the production deals of the two shows are vastly difference. NBC owns “Parks” (and gets back-end money from every episode it produces for syndication), “Community” is an outside show Sony sold to the network.
A combination of new comedies (including the Sony show “Marry Me” with Penny from “Happy Endings”) and the success of freshman like “About a Boy” left less shelf space for it. I also can’t imagine the working relationship between Sony and Dan Harmon ever got particularly comfortable even when they asked him back, though we probably won’t know the details of that right away if ever.
Parks and Rec has a lot more star wattage I think. Poehler is co-Queen of (non Melissa McCarthy division) female comedy with Tina Fey. Poehler also is a core member of UCB, which is probably the most influential comedy school/technique right now for TV. Ansari is a very popular comic who is gonna get a Comedy Central or IFC show the moment Parks and Rec is over. Adam Scott is an indie leading man. Chris Pratt is starring in a Marvel movie. Parks and Rec also does better with the Emmys and critics. I love Community but it is a wildly inconsistent show with a really weird dysfunctional family of talent. Even a lower tier Parks episode is still smile worthy with some laughs; when Community misses, its a rough watch.
Noooooooooooooo!
I enjoyed this season, glad Harmon was back. But, it’s time. As bad as NBC is, there’s no way they could justify keeping it around again (unless it was as sacrificial lamb against Thursday Night Football).
Good run, assuming they bring Troy back, I’m looking forward to dolling out $20 to crowd fund a movie.
Apparently it will be cheaper to develop a new show only to see it horrifically slaughtered by TNF than it will be to pay for this show which you *know* will retain some viewers, and that probably actually makes some financial sense the way contracts for series TV are structured.
I mean… 5 seasons. Thats about 4 seasons longer than I thought this show would last. So… there is that.
And, with that, I have no reason to watch anything on NBC anymore. Thanks, guys!
I am sad and deflated but let’s be real: we got FIVE SEASONS (well, four good seasons) of this show when in another time it would’ve been pulled after the first handful of episodes tanked. Thank you, NBC, for being such a disaster for the last decade so that we got such comparatively long runs of Community, Parks and 30 Rock.
I agree. Community fans should thank God that it aired on NBC, because it wouldn’t have gotten 5 seasons anywhere else.
Why r u “f” ing us nbc?
If Netflix is going to save garbage like the Killing, then they damn well better get us a 6th season of Community. I will sign up for Netflix just for this show.
So a meteorite must have hit their universe, it’s canon
Might be worth noting that the show could find a lot of material in being aware of the final season… I imagine Harmon and co. would reference that. Also that helps to resolve in general, no? I definitely loved 30 Rock wrapping up storylines versus some of the middle seasons where it seemed to be less good?
I really liked Community but it had run its course. There are only so many pop culture references they could do that would end with Jeff giving a monologue about how they really cared for each other.
If there were odds in Vegas on Netflix giving “Community” a sixth season and a movie, I’d be putting money on it now.
I’m not sure I want it, particularly, but it seems like the sort of thing that now happens.
Sad but I think I’m okay with this. This season had some gems but wasn’t the same. As long as there is a DVD release of season 5 I think I am good.
Only regret is the Finale we got was sub par.
Coming this Fall…
[www.youtube.com]
I want to be mad about this, but I can’t. This was renewed time after time only because of NBC’s last place standing that forced them to hold onto shows that otherwise would have been canceled on a better performing network.
That being said, Community sails into the sunset as one of the best comedies on television I’ve ever seen. It wasn’t like other comedies and I loved it for that. I didn’t know what to expect from week to week and part of the joy of watching it was seeing what crazy stuff Dan Harmon and company came up with.
This sucks. Not a surprise but, it sucks. I know Community has slipped but, I still think it is a brilliant comedy. Very disappointed it won’t be back.
More evidence that t.v. viewers just aren’t very smart.
Now is the stage of grief where I start bargaining… I love Hannibal, but would happily trade it for Community*and* Enlisted *and* Trophy Wife (or even two of the three.. what do you say, TV Gods?
The sad thing here is that Parks and Rec, which I also love, had just about the most perfect series finale ever, yet it’s coming back next season. Whereas Community just had a regular old season finale that didn’t really feel like a SERIES finale and is not coming back. I hope there’s a 3rd party pickup or a movie or something just to give these characters a proper goodbye.
Big fan of the show, but have to say I’m neither shocked, nor all that crushed about the cancellation. The show was just not the same minus Chevy Chase (to a small degree) and Donald Glover (to a massive, massive degree).
That said, I would love to see a final season – and I suppose movie, however I gotta say #sixseasonsandamovie has gotten pretty annoying at this point – on Netflix. While Arrested Development’s Netflix season wasn’t perfect, it really was creative with the way it worked the format. I think Dan Harmon could do some brilliant stuff in the same vein. Not sure how easy it would be to get this cast together though. You gotta imagine every single person from this show will be sought after for upcoming projects.
All that said, I think I prefer my Harmon in animated form anyway. 100 years Rick and Morty!
Hey, if I have to choose between Community and Rick & Morty going forward–and I can only pick one– I will choose Rick & Morty.
Likewise, if I have to choose between seeing more of the still-in-progress Hannibal or more of the basically-complete Community, I’ll take Hannibal.
It’s OK, the show wasn’t great this season and we all know about last season. Plus, two key cast members were gone and Jonathan Banks and John Oliver wouldn’t have been back either. It would have been a reanimated zombie Community, which wouldn’t have been as much fun as it sounds.
Hannibal’s back, that’s all that matters.
Start the campaign, Internet…
Another thing, I wouldn’t be opposed to it coming back on Netflix or Amazon or something, but would Dan Harmon et. al. even want to? It seems to me they might very well be tired of getting their collective chain yanked.
Netflix. Perfect.
I’m sad to hear this news. Seasons 1-3 were transcendent and featured some of the best comedic bits of this decade. This show ages great as I have re-watched past episodes multiple times and I never get tired of them.
I am a hardcore fan but here is the sad truth that we all need to face – this last season was not good. Our study group was reduced to a bunch of failures in life whose only solace was being in Greendale. Jeff was the epitome of what every guy wanted to be like and in the end, he has to settle for being a teacher in a community college? Shirley is divorced and estranged from her kids? Annie, the smartest one out of the group, is what, a glorified admin? As a viewer, am I supposed to be happy with how these characters ultimately developed? God bless Dan Harmon but man, I think he dropped the ball this last season. It was time for the show to end. R.I.P Community, you will be missed.
Oh well. At least we wont have to hear “6 seasons and a movie” anymore.
I watched the pilot when it was released online three months before the premiere and have caught every episode since, but I have to say I’m neither completely surprised or devastated by this news. The show’s universe was getting smaller and the premise harder to sustain as each year went by. I wish Harmon had been able to do all five, but I’ll take the four good seasons on DVD and remember this show fondly.
FUCK NBC! Bullshit, they don’t have any other REMOTELY fucking good programs to play, but they cancel one of the only good shows they have. What are they going to do, throw a new show in as the sacrificial lamb against TNF on CBS? Wow, good luck with that, that show is going to fail HARD. I probably won’t watch it even if it IS good. I can’t believe people are saying the magnificent 5th season had flaws. It was astoundingly good. The show deserved a sixth season, especially at NBC. I’m not going to sit here and go, “Oh, well at least they renewed it before…” THEY OWED IT ONE LAST SEASON! Especially considering the TNF thing. Community already gets low ratings; it was perfect. Fuck you so hard NBC. I hope your network falls apart and is dismantled.
Right! I completely agree, I’m so mad at NBC. I don’t get these people at all who are saying “oh, well at least it had its good five season run…” They’re wrong, it was supposed to be six seasons! Especially after the fan campaigns and huge back and forth history. Your comment is the most relatable thing I’ve read tonight, so thanks.
MY EMOTIONS!!!
Nooooo! Just checked the news for the first time today and this is what I get! Thursday is looking bleak. At least we get another season of Hannibal.
Alright so let me get this straight:
the show is put on mid-season hiatus, the showrunner is fired, the show is moved to mid-season, has less-than-stellar writing (to say the least), miraculously gets a 5th season, rehires the fired showrunner, gets critical acclaim, and is then cancelled? Am I getting this right?
C’mon NBC! Community was the last show you guys had me down for. I’m done with your network if you don’t give Community at least a one-hour TV movie or something. There are only 2 comedies coming back next year, and Parks and Rec is probably done after that, so they couldn’t have wrapped the two up together? Were the ratings THAT poor? (Well yeah, but I’m proving a point.) Anyway, Community was my favorite show ever on TV (maybe because of what a real life part the fans were in all the campaigns to bring the show back and eveything) through all the good seasons and bad and I think that’s a legacy that no show will soon break.
Part that really bothers me is that we really didn’t get five seasons.
13 eps is only ~ half a season…
4 seasons and a movie?
To all those complaining – you realize this was one of the lowest-rated shows on network TV, right? It couldn’t come back.
My only regret is that the last scene wasn’t Tommy Westphall shaking a Greendale snowglobe…
I truly loved this show for seasons 1-3, watched it from the first day, and turned multiple friends onto it. Season 4 wasn’t really Community, though they tried, but Season 5 was the true disappointment to me. I thought the first few episodes were promising and understood that things had to change slightly, everyone had to both grow up and have reasons to stick around each other, but even if it was a stretch, it was still pretty funny. The end of the season was really disappointing to me–I genuinely think Dan Harmon can be genius, and watching the DVD commentaries shows how much thought he puts into everything, but it felt like he cared so much about “Community: the journey of these characters” that it was no longer a comedy. The brilliance of the early seasons was that it was a hilarious show that wasn’t afraid to be clever. People may attack me for this (sorry for writing so much), but I was a diehard fan who thought Troy’s sendoff episode was the last good, FUNNY one. At its best, this show was truly a joy to watch, but I’ve had the season finale on my DVR for two weeks now, unwatched, and I think that sums it up .
Alan, you’re the expert, just how tiny is the chance that Community comes back in any way shape or form (that doesn’t originate from Harmon’s basement)?