FOX’s 2010-2011 schedule: ‘Glee’ stands on its own, and FOX tries live-action comedy again

Fox has been the number one network on television for six years in a row, thanks largely to “American Idol.” But with “Idol” slipping in the ratings this year – and facing a life without Simon Cowell next year – and with other Fox hits either aging (“House”) or going away altogether (“24”), the schedule the network announced for upfronts has some more urgency than usual about developing new hits.
“Glee,” which was the network’s biggest success story this year (when “Idol” overruns weren’t messing with people’s DVR recordings of it), will be asked to stand on its own in the fall, and be rewarded for that with the post-Super Bowl timeslot. “House” will lead into a pair of new dramas in fall and spring, and “Glee” and then “Idol” will be used to try to get Fox its first live-action sitcom hit since “Malcolm in the Middle” went away.
And in response to viewer complaints about the lack of songs in the Tuesday “Idol” performance show and the padding in the Wednesday results show, Fox execs allege that they’re going to stretch the former out to 90 minutes on a regular basis and compress the latter to 30. Given the number of previous times Fox has reneged on its promises for a half-hour “Idol” results show, I will believe that only when three of those air in a row, and possibly not even then.
The new shows, meanwhile, have a good pedigree, including a sci-fi epic from Steven Spielberg and rookies from the creative teams responsible for “The Shield,” “Party of Five,” “Arrested Development” and “My Name Is Earl.”
Fox’s schedule – and my thoughts on it – night-by-night:
MONDAY: “24” goes away next week, and FOX will try to use “House” at 8 to turn at least one of two new dramas into a hit. In the fall, the 9 o’clock slot goes to “Lonestar,” a soap opera set in the world of Texas oil that features the return of “Party of Five” creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman to both FOX and TV after a decade away. In the spring, “Shield” creator Shawn Ryan gets back to the world of cops with “Ride-Along,” a Chicago-filmed series starring Jason Clarke from “Brotherhood,” Jennifer Beals and Delroy Lindo.
TUESDAY: And here’s where “Glee” gets to put on its big-boy pants. Where last fall it was paired with “So You Think You Can Dance” (which didn’t do so well in-season), FOX believes (probably correctly) that “Glee” is now strong enough to stand on its own for a while with no lead-in, and so it leads off the night at 8, followed by a pair of new sitcoms: “Raising Hope,” from “Earl” creator Greg Garcia, which has an eclectic cast (Martha Plimpton, Cloris Leachman and the ubiquitous, usually-homicidal Garret Dillahunt) and an odd premise (slacker has to raise the baby he didn’t know he had after the mom goes to prison); and “Running Wilde,” an “Arrested Development” reunion of sorts with Will Arnett as an immature playboy trying to woo childhood crush Keri Russell. (Arnett created it with “Arrested” head writers Mitch Hurwitz and Jim Vallely.)
“Idol” is back at 8 in the spring, and FOX seems to have finally figured out a way to deal with all the time overruns: the show will now allegedly have a regular 90-minute timeslot, followed at first by “Running Wilde,” and then by “Mixed Signals,” a comedy about three male friends in different states of romance from “Wedding Crashers” writer Bob Fisher.
“I love the night,” said FOX entertainment president Kevin Reilly. “I think it’s our chance to turn on the lights again with live-action comedy.”
WEDNESDAY: “Lie to Me” was an unlikely renewal (though the show was much better this year than its ratings would suggest) and will air at 8, followed by another round of “Hell’s Kitchen.”
After the Super Bowl, “Glee” moves here to 9, and will be preceded by “Raising Hope” at 8 and the potentially brisk “Idol” results show at 8:30.
And whether the format changes stick or not, FOX chairman Peter Rice acknowledged that Cowell’s exit after this season means “there’s no bigger question we’re going to have this summer.” And auditions won’t begin until September, in part to give the network more time to find an adequate replacement. (Of which I am as skeptical as the idea of a half-hour results show.)
FOX scheduling guru Preston Beckman noted that, whereas last year “Glee” had a huge mid-season hiatus while creator Ryan Murphy filmed a movie, this year the show will run in originals into December, then be back in February.
THURSDAY: For the first time in a long time – possibly since the days of “Martin,” “Living Single” and “New York Undercover” – FOX has returned its Thursday lineup intact, with “Bones” and “Fringe” set to air here throughout the year.
FRIDAY: “Human Target” wasn’t the huge hit FOX was hoping for this spring – Reilly blamed it in part on an erratic launch that was complicated by a speech by President Obama and a football game that wasn’t scheduled where FOX expected – but the show will be back in the fall at 8, teamed up with summer series “The Good Guys” (which previews Wednesday at 8), which will stay in production to make more episodes for fall. “Kitchen Nightmares” will air at 9 in the spring.
“We always try to program Friday,” said Reilly, “but there are times when we’re doing it with shows that aren’t necessarily compatible.”
(Of course, “Dollhouse” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” were compatible; it’s just that nobody watched either one.)
SATURDAY: Same as it ever was (other than a brief blip in the late ’90s), with “Cops” at 8 and “America’s Most Wanted” at 9.
SUNDAY: The animation bloc returns intact, preceded in the fall by FOX’s football post-game show. In the spring, “American Dad” moves to 7:30, “The Cleveland Show” to 9:30, and the post-“Simpsons” timeslot goes to “Bob’s Burgers,” a new animated comedy from the team behind “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist.”
Still-to-be-scheduled is “Terra Nova,” a sci-fi series about a family who travels back in time to prehistoric Earth to find a way to save the human race. On the plus side, the show is produced by Steven Spielberg, and Reilly promised cutting-edge special effects. On the minus side, Spielberg’s small-screen track record isn’t that strong, and Reilly said he specifically requested that some of the “24” writers – including Brannon Braga, not very popular in the fanboy community from his days at the helm of the “Star Trek” franchise – be put in charge of things.
Not a lineup that fills me with as much frustration as NBC’s did; frankly, the new show from Mitch Hurwitz being on a night when it could get solid ratings (with the Glee lead-in, even if it’s at 9:30) is encouraging. That show’s definitely my most anticipated.
Alan, here’s the question I have: with Terra Nova and Law and Order: LA, we’ve got two major pilots that haven’t even been shot or cast yet. Is that more normal than not, or is it happening way more than usual this year?
(Heh screw you, I watched both of them, just like you! :P)
>On the minus side, Spielberg’s small-screen track record isn’t that strong
hmm, I’m not really familiar with Brannon Braga, but what does that mean? That the minus side amount to almost nothing and it should be awesome?
FlashForward would say indicate a no, but while I certainly don’t have Spielberg’s track record in mind, when I think of him & TV I think of things like E.R., Band of Brothers, or more recently The Pacific…?
So, instead of just bringing the show in on time, American Idol expands to 90 minutes so it can be stuffed with filler that most viewers aren’t interested in. And it barely requires 30 minutes for a results show. They could do the elimination in commercial breaks during “Lie to Me” and still have time left over. I’m a dedicated AI fan, but the show runners are either the most obtuse bunch of people in television today, or they just don’t care about what the fans want.
Does Garret Dillahunt play the slacker in “Raising Hope”?, because that would be awesome.
I don’t know Brannon Braga from Star Trek, but I am familiar with his work from 24 and FlashForward, and I’m not impressed. Inconsistent writing has been the bane of 24 for several seasons, and a fantastic premise on FlashForward was entirely wasted by horrendous writing. With these types of serial shows, the writers need to plan out an outline for the whole season before starting, and it doesn’t appear Braga knows how to do that. I don’t have high hopes for the Spielberg project because of him.
As for AI, I’m with Alan. FOX gets 18-20 million people to watch TV for an hour for the AI results show. While I think the AI results show shouldn’t be any longer than 5 minutes, why would they shorten that to 30 minutes, just to fill that 30 minutes with some comedy that will be lucky to draw 6-7 million viewers? Doesn’t seem to make sense to me.
theres no chance they shorten any idol show
why would they???
Alan, did they say what the episode orders were for Lie to Me and Human Target? Also, any word on who the new showrunner will be for LtM?
Can’t speak for Alan, but I think I read elsewhere that both shows got 13 episode runs.
Alan, when the Glee Pilot aired you posed the question that if the show takes off, will the unique strategy of showing the pilot months before the second episode airs become more commonplace. I’d love to hear your thoughts on whether or not the show is succeeding because of the premier strategy or if other factors were in play and if we’ll see more of this introduction in the future.
It’ll be good seeing Jason Clarke on TV again. He was great in the highly underrated “Brotherhood”, which was one of the best shows on TV IMHO.
Human Target’s 8PM Friday time-slot = cancellation. A shame, because the show deserved a better time-slot.
(Though I do agree with your assessment of ‘Human Target’)
Alan, you didn’t like the Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, or Freakazoid??? Shame on you.
I loved the first two, and frankly, Freakazoid was entertaining, if completely incomprehensible- at least at that age.
Gah, ‘Fringe’ will probably struggle again this year. It did great first season on a Tuesday, then they moved it this year and the ratings dropped off big. And the ‘Bones’ lead-in (fine show that it is) didn’t really help. Maybe FOX think that it has amassed a dedicated enough audience and so are focusing their efforts elsewhere.
‘Human Target’ looks dead in the water. Which is a shame as it’s a fun, don’t-take-too-serious romp.
Brannon Braga’s track record in Trek is mixed. He started very strong in NextGen with some great scripts, but as the years went by, his imagination ran out of gas, and he kept returning to the same tired ideas (notably time travel and the Borg).
When he and producer Rick Berman teamed up to create the fifth iteration of the franchise, “Enterprise,” the premise was interesting (Birth of the Federation) and the characters were great, but the scripts rarely did anything risky or dramatically daring, and the two showrunners didn’t really take advantage of the premise to expand on the Trekiverse.
ENT’s fourth season was primarily helmed by Manny Coto and written by Coto and the Reeves-Stevenses, who finally DID “prequel” stuff with the “prequel” show, and the quality improved markedly.
The much-reviled series finale was written by Braga and Berman, however, and did an extremely poor job of shoehorning the ENT cast into a NextGen episode for no discernable reason. Braga called it a “valentine” to the fans, who were almost universally horrified — the script read as though literally no character development had occurred since the series bible had been written. It clunked like a barrel of anvils falling down a steel staircase.
If they can get Braga a strong-willed editor who will keep him from using the same four tropes repeatedly and force him to think, there’s potential for good stories. If they allow him to run the joint, or get lazy, it’s finished. He needs creative supervision.
What’s the most successful scripted show where the title is a pun using the lead character’s name?
I always think of that as an indication of lazy writing and a sign to not waste my time.
The upfronts seem to have a lot of these: Raising Hope, Running Wilde, Harry’s Law… I already have no interest in any of them.
I don’t see why Fox is considered the #1 network when it only shows 2 hours of programming a night.
This story is SEVEN MONTHS OLD, ferchrissakes!! I read it thinking it was new. It isn’t. Is this a slow news day or something??
How exactly did you find it? It was posted seven months ago. It’s not on the front page of my blog, not on our homepage, not on our TV page.
