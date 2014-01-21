FOX swaps ‘Enlisted’ and ‘Raising Hope’ timeslots

“Enlisted” just got a minor promotion, from a Friday at 9:30 timeslot to Fridays at 9.
Starting this week, the first-year military comedy (which I like a lot) will swap timeslots with “Raising Hope,” which gets bumped to 9:30.
The idea, it seems, is to see if “Enlisted” will do any better airing after “Bones” than “Raising Hope” has. Last week, for instance, “Bones” drew 6.81 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. “Raising Hope” plunged from that to 2.51 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, which in turn led to “Enlisted” attracting only 2.03 million viewers and a 0.6 in the demo.
“Raising Hope” is a very funny show in its own right, but it’s been around a while; it’s not going to grow its audience at this point, especially on Fridays. While the odds are that the “Bones” audience is just going to tune to another channel at 9, at a minimum this gives the new show a much stronger lead-in to encourage sampling.
That FOX is trying anything at all with “Enlisted” is encouraging, since the numbers for the first couple of weeks were so poor the network’s execs could have easily thrown up their hands. Instead, they seem to realize they put a good show in a tough spot and are trying to improve the situation. Ideally, it would be on Tuesdays with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” but with “Glee” moving there, Tuesday real estate is all but impossible to come by for the rest of the season.
This week’s “Enlisted” is called “Pete’s Airstream,” and it’s another good one, getting at some of what creator Kevin Biegel said he wanted to do emotionally with the Geoff Stults character.
I guess that’s nice, but I still don’t understand why Fox is keeping this on Fridays (I know with DVR ratings its not technically a “death slot,” but still…it’s a death slot). The show is one of the funniest comedies on network TV right now and its first season has gelled faster than any other, even “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
It would just seem like a perfect fit to slot it right next to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on Tuesdays. The shows have very similar tones, would likely appeal to similar audiences and if you put it next to “New Girl”/”Mindy,” you have a night with very strong comedies AND that has something for both genders (although I love “New Girl” and my wife also loves “Enlisted” and “B99”.)
But apparently Seth MacFarlane has naked pictures of Fox execs.
No room at the inn on Tuesday. Pretty soon the lineup there will be Glee at 8, New Girl at 9, Brooklyn-99 at 9:30, and everything else on hiatus.
You’re calling it one of the funniest comedies on Tv after 2 episodes? I’ve enjoyed it but that’s a stretch. It has a lot of potential, a lot of interesting characters besides the brothers to explore, but a ways to go. I agree that it should get a shot behind B99.
I’d say it’s the funniest comedy currently on tv after 2 episodes. Very strong start.
Enlisted has potential. But among the freshman sitcoms, Trophy Wife and The Goldbergs are funnier.
I’d love to see “Enlisted” paired with “Brooklyn 99” but I don’t think FOX is going to move “Dads” at this point, alas.
This makes me marginally more optimistic about “Enlisted.” Marginally. It at least seems like an acknowledgement but FOX that its scheduling didn’t do much but leave the show out there to die, so at least they’re trying.
Edited, kinda. Didn’t see the note about “Glee” going on Tuesday. That’s better than “Dads,” but still not a thing I watch.
I was about to pull the plug on Enlisted too. I like the show after two episodes, but I watch too much TV I think.
My DVR does not care about this move.
Why can’t FOX move “Glee” to Fridays? The next season is going to be the final season, in any case. I don’t think the ratings matter at this point and “Glee” might do better than these 2 comedies as the ratings for “Bones” suggest.
On Tuesday nights, the line up could be “Raising Hope,” “Brooklyn Nine Nine,” “New Girl,” “Enlisted.”
Hope used to be a self-started at 8pm and used to get around 1.5 which appears to be what the Tuesday comedies are getting this year and “New Girl” is not the force it used to be.
Is anyone watching “Glee” at this point? I used to love it but I cancelled the dvr after the Finn farewell. Unwatchable with the Disney Channel wannabes they brought on. Bleech. I like your Tuesday night lineup.
I don’t know. I never bothered to watch “Glee” beyond the pilot which I think aired at the fag end of a season. When the second episode aired in the following season, I’d no inclination in watching it.
I quit “Glee” this season after watching maybe half of the fourth. I watched the Corey Montieth goodbye ep, which I thought was well-done, but I’m just tired of it.
The two-season renewal deal has to be viewed as a mistake at this point. “Glee” still gets better ratings than “New Girl” and “Brooklyn 99,” though, which are considered successful enough to renew. I’m sure it’s more expensive, and I can’t imagine the Itunes sales off-set that as much as they used to, but maybe FOX considers the shrunken-but-loyal audience it has good enough.
My favorite new show, but it feels a bit like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. The issue wasn’t that it was at 9:30… it’s that it is on Friday.
The fact that Fox has stuck this long with Raising Hope – a very funny show with low ratings – makes me hopeful that they’ll stick with Enlisted for a bit, even if the numbers don’t blossom.
Fox is sticking with Raising Hope to get enough episodes for syndication. A show in its first season like Enlisted won’t get that kind of consideration.
Enlisted being launched at mid-season on Fridays suggests that Fox had no faith in it at all.